Practice makes perfect: Serena's serve leads to win in Paris

Serena Williams (US) plays a return to Mihaela Buzarnescu (Romania) during their match on day four of the French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Serena Williams (US) plays a return to Mihaela Buzarnescu (Romania) during their match on day four of the French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during his second round match against Tommy Paul of the US in the French Open on June 2, 202. (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)
Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during his second round match against Tommy Paul of the US in the French Open on June 2, 202. (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

Practice makes perfect: Serena’s serve leads to win in Paris

Practice makes perfect: Serena’s serve leads to win in Paris
  • In the men's edition, Russia's Daniil Medvedev defeated American Tommy Paul
  • Williams has won three of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles in the French Open
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

PARIS: Her superior serve back at its unreturnable best, Serena Williams was in full control of her French Open match — until, suddenly, that stroke wasn’t as dominant and neither was she.
And then, pushed to a third set by an opponent offering up all sorts of spins and speeds and angles, Williams regained her form and forged to the finish.
Williams got back to the third round at Roland Garros, where she has won three of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles, by pulling away to beat 174th-ranked Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 Wednesday on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Her serving, especially at the outset, was much better than in her first-round win. In that one Monday, she only put 51 percent of first serves in play and got broken three times in 10 games.
“I’ve been practicing my serve a lot. I’ve been playing, in practice, unbelievable on my serve. The other night was, ‘Wooooow,’ she said, rolling her eyes. “I’m glad it came better today. My coach told me it’s good that I’m doing it well in practice, because eventually it will be good in the match.”
It sure was, especially at the outset against Buzarnescu, who didn’t manage to put any serves in play in the first game.
By the end of the first set, Williams had won 20 of 23 points she served.
In the second set, things changed.
Buzarnescu made the measure of those powerful offerings and managed to get herself right back in the thick of things, breaking twice in a row.
“She’s one of the best servers in the world. It’s not easy to read her serve. Being the first time playing against her, it took a while for me to adjust my position in the court on the return,” said Buzarnescu, who called it “a dream” to be able to face Williams. “I’m just happy I was able to figure it out. I hope next time, I can do it earlier.”
After a bit of a reset, Williams got going back in the right direction.
“I knew going into the third, I just had to zero in on those important points,” she said. “If I could just take those, it would be an easier time for me.”
Last year, Williams withdrew before the second round in Paris because of an injured left Achilles. No such issues so far this time, and the 39-year-old American covered the court well, although she did have some tape on her right thigh.
Next for the No. 7-seeded Williams is an all-American matchup against Danielle Collins, who overwhelmed Anhelina Kalinina 6-0, 6-2.
It was a strong French Open afternoon for the US, including victories in the women’s draw for No. 23 Madison Keys and in the men’s for No. 31 John Isner, No. 32 Reilly Opelka and unseeded players Stevie Johnson and Marco Giron.
It’s the first time that four American men made it to the third round at Roland Garros since a half-dozen got there in 1996 — and Taylor Fritz still has to play his second match on Thursday.

Medvedev beats Tommy Paul

Another American, Tommy Paul, got off to a good start against No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, a two-time Grand Slam runner-up, in the night session Wednesday. But Medvedev, who was 0-4 for his career at the French Open until this week, came back to eliminate Paul 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.
Medvedev will take on Opelka for a spot in Week 2.
Earlier in the day, down 4-1 in the third set, 2020 US Open runner-up Alexander Zverev decided it was time to shorten his match.
He was determined to avoid another lengthy fight following a five-setter in the first round, so he applied pressure on qualifier Roman Safiullin. The sixth-seeded German won the next game at love, broke back by pushing his rival into unforced errors and was nearly flawless in the tiebreaker.
The reward was a 7-6 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (1) victory to advance to the third round.
“I’m happy to be through in three sets,” Zverev said. “I think it’s going to be important for me during the course of this tournament.”
Zverev, facing a rival he has known since they were juniors, dropped his serve three times on Court Suzanne Lenglen and hit 10 double-faults. But a 25-shot rally in the final tiebreaker epitomized Zverev’s hang-in-there attitude.
First on the defensive, Zverev turned it around and won the point with a passing shot.
Others moving into the third round included qualifier Henri Laaksonen, who hit 53 winners to upset 11th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, and Kei Nishikori, the 2014 US Open runner-up, who was taken to five sets for the second consecutive match before downing the big-hitting Karen Khachanov 4-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.
The 23rd-seeded Khachanov was treated by a trainer in the fifth set after cutting his right middle finger by hitting his racket strings in anger.
Nishikori extended his record in five-set matches to 26-7.

Topics: French Open Roland Garros Serena Williams Daniil Medvedev

Gamers Without Borders esports festival to return to KSA

Gamers Without Borders esports festival to return to KSA
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

Gamers Without Borders esports festival to return to KSA

Gamers Without Borders esports festival to return to KSA
  • $10 million charity event will bid to help vaccinate the world’s most vulnerable against pandemic
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The world’s biggest charity esports festival is returning to Saudi Arabia next week.

Gamers Without Borders will begin on June 7 and run for nine weeks, bringing with it another $10million in the fight against COVID-19 and a summer of competitions for gamers across the planet

Hosted by the Kingdom for the second year running, and held under the theme “No One Left Behind,” the online festival’s $10 million charity prize-fund will once again be fought over in Gamers Without Borders’ six-week elite series, where the best gamers on the planet will go head-to-head on titles including “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege,” “Fortnite,” “Rocket League,” “PUBG MOBILE” and “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.”

The Saudi Esports Federation, who are behind the festival, will partner with European esports giants, ESL.

“We truly believe in the power of gaming and esports,” said Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation. “We know what gamers can do when they unite behind a cause, and there is no bigger global cause than fighting this virus. 

“It is important to understand that even with vaccines rolling out in developed nations, millions of others face the possibility of not being vaccinated for months or maybe years.”

All shares of the charity cash won will go directly towards vaccine distribution in the world’s poorest countries — with all the action playing out live from the festival’s unique virtual studio, to be broadcast in seven different languages to a truly global audience.

Youtube link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iseJ8uddVck

Gamers Without Borders’ community tournaments — free-for-all spaces for gamers of all abilities — are also returning, with daily contests across the above game titles, plus the likes of “Overwatch,” “Tekken 7,” “NBA2K” and “Call of Duty.” The first contest gets underway on June 7.

“Our mission is ‘No One Left Behind’,” said Prince Faisal. “We want to connect, inspire and entertain the international gaming community to ensure we leave no one behind in supporting the world’s ongoing recovery from COVID-19. We will be bringing the biggest names, elite teams, epic titles, and brand-new gaming experiences to excite fans across the globe.

“Gamers Without Borders is a virtual festival for all; an open invitation to show that no matter your background or nationality, gaming and esports truly transcends borders as a positive force for good,” he added.

In its debut last year, Gamers Without Borders exceeded expectations, attracting 460,000 gamers from 141 countries to over 200,000 community matches, and a streaming audience of more than 14 million to its elite series action.

Its $10 million prize fund was shared between charities including UNICEF, Gavi, Direct Relief and the International Medical Corps, and went directly to supporting efforts on the frontline against COVID-19, such as providing life-saving health supplies, water and hygiene facilities, and keeping young people in education amidst the pandemic.

UNICEF will return as one of Gamers Without Borders’ partner charities for this summer’s festival.

“UNICEF is leading the largest vaccine procurement and supply operation ever undertaken in delivering two billion COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the year,” said Carla Haddad Mardini, director of UNICEF’s private fundraising and partnerships department. “We are grateful to the winners of the first Gamers Without Borders edition last year who donated their prize money to help us continue to accelerate and respond to COVID-19. We would be delighted if this year’s winners would also donate to UNICEF to help us get COVID-19 vaccines to those that need them most.”

This year, Gamers Without Borders will have an accompanying entertainment schedule, including magazine-style review and analysis streams, talk shows, live comedy and live concerts.

After hosting the likes of musicians Snoop Dogg and Liam Payne, and footballers Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dele Alli and Paulo Dybala in 2020, gamers can expect this summer’s event to continue with similar A-list appearances, with virtual fan meet-and-greets lined-up too.

Topics: GAMERS WITHOUT BORDERS Saudi Esports Federation Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan gaming Coronavirus COVID-19 European esports

Al-Ittihad agrees one-year contract extension with Fabio Carille

Al-Ittihad agrees one-year contract extension with Fabio Carille
Updated 02 June 2021
SALEH FAREED

Al-Ittihad agrees one-year contract extension with Fabio Carille

Al-Ittihad agrees one-year contract extension with Fabio Carille
  • Brazilian coach lead Jeddah club to third place in the Saudi Pro League and a return to the AFC Champions League
Updated 02 June 2021
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Fabio Carille has agreed to a one-year contract extension with Al-Ittihad Football Club, ending speculation regarding his future at the Jeddah club.

The Brazilian coach had been expected to leave the club following the end of his previous deal and was reported to be considering other offers, including from an Emirati side.

However, the club has confirmed he is now set to continue until the end of the 2021-22 season after leading Al-Ittihad to a third-place finish in the Saudi Football Pro League, returning the two-time AFC Champions League winners to Asia’s premier club competition after a two-year absence.

Carille also led the club to the Arab Club Champions Cup Final against Al-Raja from Morocco, to be played in August 2021.

“We are very excited about the future of Al-Ittihad football program, and this agreement allows us to continue to build on the success we have enjoyed this year,” the club’s president, Anmar Al-Haeli said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Carille, formerly coach of Corinthians in Brazil and of Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Wehda, joined Al-Ittihad in February 2020 as a replacement for departing Dutch coach Henk Ten Cate, and went on to lead the team to 19 wins and 14 draws in 42 matches.

During the signing ceremony held on Tuesday in the presence club Vice President Ahmed Kaaki and CEO Abdel Wahab Abed, Carille said: “I agreed with the administration of Al-Ittihad to renew the contract for another season, and we hope to improve the status of the club to the best possible level.”

Carille is now tasked with bringing back tangible success to Al-Ittihad, with the Jeddah club’s last trophy being the 2017-18 King’s Cup after beating Al-Faisaly 3-1 in the final.

“We took over the team in 2020 and the team was threatened with relegation, and thanks to the work of the whole team, today, we are in third place this season,” Carille added.

Topics: sport football Saudi Arabia Al-ittihad

Leonardo Jardim looks to recreate Monaco-style success after taking over at Al-Hilal 

Leonardo Jardim looks to recreate Monaco-style success after taking over at Al-Hilal 
Updated 02 June 2021
John Duerden

Leonardo Jardim looks to recreate Monaco-style success after taking over at Al-Hilal 

Leonardo Jardim looks to recreate Monaco-style success after taking over at Al-Hilal 
  • The Portuguese coach becomes the Saudi champions’ fourth coach in four months
Updated 02 June 2021
John Duerden

LONDON: Al-Hilal fans have had a bewildering few months.

The Riyadh giants celebrated Saudi Pro League title number 17 just last week and on Tuesday appointed their fourth coach in less than four months.

In February Razvan Lucescu was dismissed after 18 months in the job and the Romanian was replaced by Rogerio Micale.

The Brazilian led the Riyadh giants through the group stage of the AFC Champions League - just - but was replaced by Jose Morais at the start of May.

A month later and there is a new man, also Portuguese, at the helm.

Leonardo Jardim has the most impressive CV out of all of them.

He will need all of his experience as he prepares to occupy one of the hottest seats in the world of football, but if he can get comfortable then this could be an interesting appointment. 

The 46-year-old, who has been handed a one-year contract with the option of an extension for a further 12 months, had been linked with a number of jobs in Europe since leaving Monaco in December 2019.

The reasons are clear as his first spell in charge of the French club was seriously impressive.

After stints in charge of Braga, Olympiacos and Sporting Lisbon, he was appointed to take over at Monaco in the summer of 2014 with the club a shadow of the one that had won the French league in 2000 and reached the final of the UEFA Champions League four years later.

Despite selling influential players such as Rademal Falcao and James Rodriguez, Jardim steered Monaco to third and the quarter-finals of the Champions League in his first season.

And he won the Ligue 1 title in 2017, the first in 17 years, playing exciting football with a new group of exciting players such as Kylian Mbappe.

No doubt that this has been noted by the powers that be in Riyadh.

Here is a coach who has won major trophies in Europe and competed at the top table - but it is not just about results.

Jardim’s record in the transfer market was impressive and that bodes well as the team looks to build ahead for next season as well as the knockout stages of the AFC Champions League that are scheduled to start in September. 

Some of Hilal’s foreign contingent such as Peruvian winger Andre Carrillo, Luciano Vietto of Argentina, Italy’s Sebastian Giovinco, Gustavo Cuellar of Colombia and French goal machine Bafetimbi Gomis will leave.

With Jardim’s contacts and past deal-making abilities, he has a lot to contribute in this area. 

It is not just about buying and selling players, however.

In Monaco, the coach demonstrated that he could get the most out of the players he had.

If he is afforded time, Jardim should be able to improve the existing squad and help take the players, especially the local stars, to the next level.

That would also be a major benefit for the national team and would surely be appreciated by Saudi Arabia boss Herve Renard.

Jardim played a big part in the development of Mbappe, giving the forward a debut at the age of 16, though the boss always knew he was going to lose the young star for big money to a mega club sooner rather than later.

Other talents such as Thomas Lemar of Atletico Madrid and Manchester City duo Bernando Silva and Benjamin Mendy thrived under the Venezuelan-born boss. 

At Monaco he was able to adapt his style to the players.

At the start of his first tenure, some of the football was functional and reactive but over time, as new talent such as Mbappe came in, Jardim was able to switch and Monaco became a thrilling team to watch.

In that 2016-17 title-winning season, no team in any of Europe’s big five leagues outscored the French champions. 

As it tends to do, unlikely and spectacular success attracts attention from richer clubs and after Monaco lost a number of their stars to bigger clubs, the results suffered.

Jardim may have been fired and out of work but if he had continued with such success then he would be now coaching at the top of La Liga or the English Premier League.

All in all, Jardim is a promising appointment: he is a coach who has helped develop some of the best players in the world, knows the transfer market, is tactically flexible and can also build a team if given time.

The Ligue 1 manager of the year in 2017 is coming into a club that has just won a second successive championship, and while the pressure and expectations are at a high level, so is the talent and the resources,

The most precious resource is time however.

Al-Hilal are going through a period of success but if the club and Jardim can work well together then they may be able to move to the next — and exciting — level.

 

Topics: football sport Saudi Arabia Al Hilal

Barty survives as French Open reels from Osaka shockwave

Barty survives as French Open reels from Osaka shockwave
Updated 02 June 2021
AFP

Barty survives as French Open reels from Osaka shockwave

Barty survives as French Open reels from Osaka shockwave
  • The Australian had arrived on court with a heavy strapping on her leg having also suffered a tournament-ending abdomen injury in Rome two weeks ago
Updated 02 June 2021
AFP

PARIS: World No. 1  Ashleigh Barty survived a French Open scare on Tuesday as the fallout from Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal and revelations over depression and anxiety sent shockwaves through Roland Garros.

Top seed Barty marked her return to Paris for the first time since her 2019 title triumph by beating American southpaw Bernarda Pera 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Barty, 25, skipped the defense of her title in 2020 due to the pandemic but this year has won trophies at the Yarra Valley Classic, Miami and on clay in Stuttgart in the run-up to Roland Garros.

After easing through the first set on Court Philippe Chatrier, Barty went off the boil in the second and called for the trainer at the changeover.

The Australian had arrived on court with a heavy strapping on her leg having also suffered a tournament-ending abdomen injury in Rome two weeks ago.

However, she broke the 70th-ranked Pera for a 4-2 lead in the decider and never looked back.

Meanwhile, the fallout from Osaka’s withdrawal continued to be felt. The 23-year-old world No. 2, and four-time major winner, pulled out on Monday after she was fined $15,000 and threatened with disqualification for refusing to attend press conferences.

Osaka claims traditional post-match media conferences are akin to “kicking people when they’re down” and were having a detrimental effect on her mental health.

She revealed she had been suffering bouts of depression since her 2018 US Open title breakthrough as well as anxiety attacks.

Her decision attracted widespread sympathy and accusations over the role of the media in the affair.

“There’s a sense of voyeurism around how it presently works,” wrote Peter Terry, a professor of psychology at the University of Southern Queensland in Australia on theconversation.com.

“Perhaps some want to see athletes crumble and break down into tears, having put them on a pedestal.

“Osaka is a young, introverted, anxious person. We should by now understand that sports stars are not super human, that they have the same doubts and mental health issues as everyone else.”

Ironically, another Roland Garros press conference led Tuesday to the injury-enforced withdrawal of two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

The Czech 11th seed, a Roland Garros semi-finalist in 2012 and 2020, had saved a match point in her first-round win over Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen on Sunday.

“It is with great disappointment that I announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros,” said the 31-year-old.

“During my post-match press requirements on Sunday I fell and hurt my ankle. Unfortunately, after an MRI and much discussion with my team, I have made the tough decision that it would be unwise to play on it.”

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina recovered from a 2-5 second set deficit to beat French teenager Oceane Babel 6-2, 7-5.

Svitolina, a three-time quarter-finalist in Paris, will face world No. 75 Ann Li of the US for a place in the last 32.

Li marked her French Open debut with a 45-minute 6-0, 6-1 demolition of Margarita Gasparyan.

Svitolina said she hoped to see Osaka back on tour.

“She made her decision, and I wish her a speedy recovery because it seems like it really damaged her mentally,” said the Ukrainian.

Later Tuesday, 13-time champion Rafael Nadal begins his bid for a record-setting 21st major against Australia’s Alexei Popyrin.

Topics: French Open Ashleigh Barty Bernarda Pera

Legendary Lebanese football coach, Adnan Al-Sharqi, who won 11 league titles in a row, dies aged 80

Legendary Lebanese football coach, Adnan Al-Sharqi, who won 11 league titles in a row, dies aged 80
Adnan Al-Sharqi, the former striker, coach and manager of Lebanon’s celebrated Al-Ansar Sporting Club, lost his battle with cancer Tuesday morning (Facebook)
Updated 02 June 2021
Bassam Zaazaa

Legendary Lebanese football coach, Adnan Al-Sharqi, who won 11 league titles in a row, dies aged 80

Legendary Lebanese football coach, Adnan Al-Sharqi, who won 11 league titles in a row, dies aged 80
  • Dubbed Adnan Al-Sharqi, the former striker, coach and manager of celebrated Al-Ansar Sporting Club, lost his battle with cancer
  • Al-Sharqi was a phenomenal manager who achieved an unparalleled benchmark by having Ansar register their name in Guinness World Record
Updated 02 June 2021
Bassam Zaazaa

BEIRUT: The legendary Lebanese football coach Adnan Hussein Mekdache died on Tuesday aged 80, sparking an outpouring of mourning and tributes from fans and former teammates.
Dubbed Adnan Al-Sharqi, the former striker, coach and manager of the celebrated Al-Ansar Sporting Club, lost his battle with cancer at Beirut Military Hospital shortly before sunrise.
Born in Beirut in November 1941, Al-Sharqi, played for several clubs in Kuwait, Egypt and Lebanon. But his name was synonymous with Al-Ansar, where he first played between 1955 and 1957 and went on to spend more than 40 years as a player, coach and manager.
Al-Sharqi led the then second tier Al-Ansar to the Lebanese Premier League in 1967 as a player-coach.
His nephew, Ebrahim Mekdache told Arab News that no words could describe his uncle’s legacy on the pitch and across the Lebanese sporting arena. He described him as a “celebrated football icon whose achievements spoke prominently about who he was.”
“At home he was such a kind, warm and funny character. He loved his family just like everybody loved him,” Ebrahim said.  
During his tenure at Al-Ansar, Al-Sharqi became the world’s first football coach to win 11 consecutive championships - a world record. He won the titles between 1988 and 1999 as well as winning the Lebanese Cup 12 times between 1988 and 2000.  
Nejme Club’s former player, coach and director Ibrahim Zaazaa, who played alongside Al-Sharqi during a brief spell at Nejme in the 1967/1968 season, said he was a pillar of Lebanese football and Al-Ansar Club.
“He was one of the greatest left wingers and played a vital role in qualifying Al-Ansar to the top tier,” Zaazaa told Arab News. “He was a phenomenal manager and coach who achieved an unparalleled benchmark by having Ansar register their name in the Guinness World Record.”
An Ansar fan, Bassam Al-Deek, told Arab News that Al-Sharqi was a “great player, coach and leader who had inspired several generations.”
“He had been the main pillar of Al-Ansar and the national team. He motivated players to achieve epic success capitalizing on his experience and paternal approach,” Al-Deek, who spent his teenage years watching Al-Ansar and Al-Sharqi, said.
In July 1995, Al-Sharqi became the only Lebanese coach named the Asian Football Confederation Coach of the Month.
He played for the national team during the 1966 Arab Cup and spent several stints as the national team coach.
News of Al-Sharqi’s death sparked an outpouring of tributes on social media praising his legacy and achievements.
Al-Ansar and Nejme Clubs posted photos and obituaries commemorating Al-Sharqi on their social media handles while dozens of former players and co-workers shared videos of him. 
His family confirmed, Al-Sharqi had died from cancer after spending 45 days in hospital.
Al-Ansar Club’s home ground, Beirut Municipal Stadium, will host Al-Sharqi’s funeral on Wednesday noon.

Topics: Lebanon football Al Ansar Sporting Club Adnan Al Sharqi

