Queen Elizabeth to meet Biden in person after G7: palace

Queen Elizabeth to meet Biden in person after G7: palace
US President Joe Biden boards Marine One as him and first lady Jill Biden depart Delaware Air National Guard Base, returning to the White House, in New Castle, Delaware, US, May 31, 2021. (File/Reuters)
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II will meet in person with US President Joe Biden on June 13 after he attends a G7 summit in Britain, Buckingham Palace announced Thursday.
It said the 95-year-old monarch will meet the president and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle west of London, where she has largely lived since the coronavirus pandemic first swept Britain in March 2020.

Parliament vote could undo plan to slash UK foreign aid budget

Parliament vote could undo plan to slash UK foreign aid budget

  • High-profile Conservative MPs have rebelled against government plans for “devastating” cuts
  • Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Libya among countries worst affected
LONDON: Government plans to slash Britain’s foreign aid budget could be stopped in Parliament following a rebellion by dozens of MPs from the ruling Conservative Party.
Last year, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced that the UK would cut its spending on foreign aid from 0.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) to 0.5 — representing a real-term cut of around $5 billion.
A group of high-profile Conservatives led by former Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell tabled an amendment on Wednesday that would prevent the cuts, citing their “devastating” impact on people’s lives.
Among the worst affected by the cuts are some of the Arab world’s poorest and most unstable countries.
UK aid to Yemen, which is experiencing one of the world’s most devastating humanitarian crises, was reduced from the £197 million ($279.5 million) pledged in 2020 to £87 million this year.
Mark Lowcock, former head civil servant at Britain’s Department for International Development, said the aid cut to Yemen would “cause many more deaths” and “damage the international reputation of the UK.”
Humanitarian aid programs in Libya and Syria faced cuts of nearly two-thirds, despite warnings from international bodies that the latter in particular faces acute and compounding health, economic and humanitarian crises.
Lebanon, despite an implosion of its financial system and warnings of collapse into chaos, is faced with the prospect of an 88 percent reduction in aid — a move that the Norwegian Refugee Council warned would leave tens of thousands of refugees currently living in Lebanon facing “utter destitution.” 
The amendment tabled by MPs, if voted for in Parliament, would make a technical change that would force the government to comply with the 2015 International Development (Official Development Assistance Target) Act, which obliges the government to meet the 0.7 percent of GDP spending target in 2022.
According to The Guardian, rebel MPs believe they have enough support to have a realistic prospect of defeating the government and preserving British aid.
Mitchell said: “Every single member of the House of Commons was elected on a very clear manifesto promise to stand by this commitment. We have repeatedly urged the government to obey the law and implored ministers to reconsider breaking this commitment.
He added: “The cuts are now having a devastating impact on the ground and are leading to unnecessary loss of life. We urge the government to think again, or we shall be asking Parliament to reaffirm the law as it stands so as to oblige the government to meet its legal commitment, keep its very clear pledge to British voters and uphold Britain’s promise to the rest of the world.”
Officials have said the coronavirus pandemic and its ensuing economic crisis mean the aid cuts are necessary to balance British books.
The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said the cuts are a “temporary measure” and the pandemic has “forced us to take tough” decisions.

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes in Molucca Sea near Indonesia

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes in Molucca Sea near Indonesia

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck in the Molucca Sea about 200 km east-southeast of Manado, Indonesia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Thursday.

The quake was at a depth of 64 km (39.77 miles), EMSC added.

Biden says ‘looking’ at Russia retaliation over cyberattack

Biden says ‘looking’ at Russia retaliation over cyberattack

  • A ransomware attack on a US subsidiary of Brazilian-owned JBS has again prompted accusations that Russia is at least harboring cybercriminals
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said Wednesday he is “looking” at possible retaliation after the White House linked Russia to a cyberattack against global meat processing giant JBS.
Asked by a reporter if he would take action against President Vladimir Putin, whom he will meet for a summit in Geneva later this month, Biden said: “We’re looking closely at that issue.”
The ransomware attack on a US subsidiary of Brazilian-owned JBS has again prompted accusations that Russia is at least harboring cybercriminals.
Similar suspicions were raised after ransomware hackers forced the temporary shutdown of the huge Colonial fuel pipeline in the eastern United States last month.
Asked if Putin is testing him ahead of their summit, Biden said “no.”
The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday attributed the attack to “REvil and Sodinokibi,” which experts have said are two names for the same hacking group with ties to Russia, and said it was “working diligently to bring the threat actors to justice.”
“We continue to focus our efforts on imposing risk and consequences and holding the responsible cyber actors accountable,” the FBI said in a statement.
The White House says Biden will bring up US concerns during the summit on June 16, as well as at earlier summits with allies in the G7 group, the European Union and NATO.
“We expect this to be an issue of discussion throughout the president’s trip,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.
“Harboring criminal entities that are intending to do harm, that are doing harm to the critical infrastructure in the United States, is not acceptable,” she said.
“We’re not going to stand by that. We will raise that and we’re not going to take options off the table.”
The White House has not blamed the Kremlin directly, only suggesting that criminal groups are operating from inside Russia. However, Psaki said “responsible states do not harbor” cybercriminals.
“President Biden certainly thinks that President Putin and the Russian government has a role to play in stopping and preventing these attacks. Hence, it will be a topic of discussion when they meet,” she said.
For its part, Russia said Wednesday it would be open to any US request for help in investigating the cyberattack.
JBS is a sprawling meat supplier with operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, New Zealand and Britain.
The company said the vast majority of its beef, pork, poultry and prepared foods plants would be operating “at near full capacity” on Thursday.
JBS “is not aware of any evidence at this time that any customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised,” it said in a statement late Wednesday.
“Given the progress our teams have made to address this situation, we anticipate operating at close to full capacity across our global operations tomorrow (Thursday),” said JBS USA CEO Andre Nogueira.

Bill Gates’ next generation nuclear reactor to be built in Wyoming

Bill Gates’ next generation nuclear reactor to be built in Wyoming

WASHINGTON: Billionaire Bill Gates’ advanced nuclear reactor company TerraPower LLC and PacifiCorp. have selected Wyoming to launch the first Natrium reactor project on the site of a retiring coal plant, the state’s governor said on Wednesday.
TerraPower, founded by Gates about 15 years ago, and power company PacifiCorp, owned by Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway , said the exact site of the Natrium reactor demonstration plant is expected to be announced by the end of the year.
Small advanced reactors, which run on different fuels than traditional reactors, are regarded by some as a critical carbon-free technology than can supplement intermittent power sources like wind and solar as states strive to cut emissions that cause climate change.
“This is our fastest and clearest course to becoming carbon negative,” Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon said. “Nuclear power is clearly a part of my all-of-the-above strategy for energy” in Wyoming, the country’s top coal-producing state.
The project features a 345 megawatt sodium-cooled fast reactor with molten salt-based energy storage that could boost the system’s power output to 500 MW during peak power demand. TerraPower said last year that the plants would cost about $1 billion.
Late last year the US Department of Energy awarded TerraPower $80 million in initial funding to demonstrate Natrium technology, and the department has committed additional funding in coming years subject to congressional appropriations.
Chris Levesque, TerraPower’s president and CEO, said the demonstration plant would take about seven years to build.
“We need this kind of clean energy on the grid in the 2030s,” he told reporters.
Nuclear power experts have warned that advanced reactors could have higher risks than conventional ones. Fuel for many advanced reactors would have to be enriched at a much higher rate than conventional fuel, meaning the fuel supply chain could be an attractive target for militants looking to create a crude nuclear weapon, a recent report said.
Levesque said that the plants would reduce proliferation risks because they reduce overall nuclear waste.
In addition to bringing carbon-free power online, Wyoming Senator John Barrasso said construction of the demonstration project could lift up the state’s once active uranium mining industry.
Barrasso, the top Republican on the Senate Energy Committee, co-sponsored bipartisan legislation signed into law in 2019 that directed the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to create a path to licensing advanced nuclear reactors such as the TerraPower demo. 

US military takes responsibility for 23 civilian deaths around the world in 2020

US military takes responsibility for 23 civilian deaths around the world in 2020

WASHINGTON: The US military on Wednesday took responsibility for unintentionally killing 23 civilians in foreign war zones in 2020, a death toll far below figures compiled by NGOs.
The tally included civilian fatalities in operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, Yemen and Nigeria, according to the Pentagon report.
The US Department of Defense “assesses that there were approximately 23 civilians killed and approximately 10 civilians injured during 2020 as a result of US military operations,” reads in part the document, an annual report required by Congress since 2018 — even though parts of it remain secret.
Most of the civilian casualties were in Afghanistan, where the Pentagon said it was responsible for 20 deaths, according to the public section of the report.
One civilian was killed in Somalia in February 2020 and another in Iraq in March. The document released to the public does not specify when or where the 23rd victim was killed.

A fan holds a sign honoring the US military during a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Minnesota Twins on May 31, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP)

The document says that although Congress allocated $3 million to the Pentagon in 2020 for financial compensation to the families of civilian victims, no such compensation has been paid.
NGOs regularly publish much higher civilian death tolls in areas where the US military is active around the world.
The NGO Airwars, which lists civilian victims of air strikes, said that their most conservative estimates shows that 102 civilians were killed in US operations around the world — five times higher than the official Pentagon figures.
The United Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) counted 89 dead and 31 wounded in operations by US-led coalition forces, Airwars said.
In Somalia, where the Pentagon recognizes only one civilian death, Airwars and other NGOs estimate the death toll at 7, while in Syria and Iraq local sources report 6 dead, the NGO said.
“It is clear that the Defense Department’s investigations and acknowledgment of civilian harm remain woefully inadequate,” said Hina Shamsi with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).
“It is striking that in 2020, the Defense Department did not offer or make any amends payments to impacted civilians and families despite the availability of funds from Congress,” said Shamsi, who heads the ACLU’s National Security Project.

