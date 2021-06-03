Regional films to compete for Cannes’ Palme d’Or/node/1869916/lifestyle
Regional films to compete for Cannes’ Palme d’Or
Cannes Film Festival general delegate Thierry Fremaux (L) and French director of the Cannes Film Festival Pierre Lescure attend a press conference, in Paris, on June 3, 2021, to announce the Official Selection of the 74th Cannes Film Festival. (AFP)
Flicks created by part-Arab filmmakers that are up for awards include “Casablanca Beats” by French-Moroccan director Nabil Ayouch, “Bonne Mere” made by Tunisian-French actress Hafsia Herzi, and “A Hero” by Iranian producer Asghar Farhadi.
The famous festival is set to return with a rich official selection competing for the top Palme d’Or award after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic robbed the world’s leading film event of its 2020 edition.
Princess Diana’s wedding dress goes on display in London
The taffeta-ruffled white dress has a 25 foot (8 meter) sequin-encrusted train
Prince William and Prince Harry have loaned their mother’s wedding dress for the exhibition
Updated 03 June 2021
AP
LONDON: The dress Princess Diana wore at her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles went on public display Thursday at the late princess’s former home in London.
The taffeta-ruffled white dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, with its 25 foot (8 meter) sequin-encrusted train, helped seal the fairytale image of the wedding of Lady Diana Spencer and the heir to the British throne.
Reality soon intruded. The couple separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996, with both acknowledging extramarital affairs. Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 at the age of 36.
Her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have loaned their mother’s wedding dress for the exhibition “Royal Style in the Making.” The exhibit also features sketches, photographs and gowns designed for three generations of royal women, including Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother. It runs until Jan. 2, 2022.
Swiss exhibition pays tribute to acclaimed Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid
Five years on from the acclaimed Iraqi-British architect’s death, ‘Zaha Hadid: Abstracting the Landscape,’ is a celebration of her genius
Updated 03 June 2021
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: When the pioneering Iraqi-British architect Dame Zaha Hadid died unexpectedly five years ago at the age of 65, countless heartfelt tributes poured in on social media. But one image poignantly stood out, reminding us of how accomplished she was through her bold body of work: In this drawing, Hadid wore a voluminous coat covered in a collage of her signature curved buildings. With a gentle smile and her head tilted down, she almost embraces her creations, with a hand over her heart, as if they were her children. Each one embodied a distinct purpose and character, ready to face the world.
Hadid came to be known as ‘The Queen of the Curve’ due to her unconventional approach of designing imposing, sweeping buildings with a futuristic look and feel. She experimented with edgy and angular or dream-like, floating shapes that seemed to defy gravity. “The world is not a rectangle,” she famously said.
Veteran British architect Sir Peter Cook once said of Hadid: “I think she has added an enormous amount of language to architecture. She’s devised shapes that we never thought we could do.” Through her decades-long career, Hadid created multifunctional projects around the world, from Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Bridge to Baku’s Heydar Aliyev Center, the spacious MAXXI Museum in Rome, and the opulent Guangzhou Opera House in China.
Yet beneath this confident, world-famous persona lay an eternally curious innovator whose reputation was misconstrued by critics.
“I’ve been asked so many times how could I have worked with her as she was so aggressive. In 25 years, she was never once aggressive with me,” Mathias Rastorfer, the Swiss CEO of Zurich-based Galerie Gmurzynska and Hadid’s longtime friend, tells Arab News. “Zaha was a very sensitive person — very delicate on the inside and very tough on the outside. If you were a person who wasted her time, she became aggressive because her time was a precious commodity. It became a technique for her to fend off people who were just feeding on her fame.”
To commemorate the fifth anniversary of Hadid’s passing, Galerie Gmurzynska is hosting an exhibition entitled “Zaha Hadid: Abstracting the Landscape,” which runs until July 31. It explores a versatile and rarely seen selection of her works, going back to dawn of her career in the 1980s.
“We wanted to show that you can’t put Zaha in one box. She did architecture, objects and designs,” says Rastorfer. True to his word, the display includes a double candleholder made of resin, a hand-tufted textile rug, a ‘Field of Towers’ chess set, and a cool, white fiberglass reception desk, made in 2021 by her namesake company.
A number of Hadid’s original sketches and canvases are also included, allowing us to understand her thought process for projects she had in mind for various cities and showcasing her artistic side. “Zaha was an artistic person, even though she denied that,” Rastorfer says.
The exhibition also shows how Hadid was profoundly influenced by early-20th-century art, notably the Russian avant-garde that birthed the geometric-focused art movement of Suprematism. Another major influence was the German Kurt Schwitters, a Dadaist. Indeed, one of Hadid’s last projects before her death was inspired by Schwitters’ “Merzbau,” a massive collage-like installation of found objects that was destroyed during World War II.
“When you think of the Russian avant-garde, it’s the only art movement in the early 20th century where men and women were literally equal,” explains Rastorfer. “You had Varvara Stepanova and Lyubov Popova standing side-by-side with Kazimir Malevich and El Lissitzky. That’s certainly one thing that fascinated her. Suprematism, as a concept, is one where you have unlimited space because it floats into the cosmos. So you connect earth with the cosmos and you connect it with an unlimited element of possibilities — you are not bound by specifications. Suprematism allowed her to have this element of unlimited potential without being restricted by traditional means.”
Rastorfer views Hadid’s buildings as akin to kinetic sculptures. “In a way, it’s moving,” he says. “Suprematism is two-dimensional and static yet the idea is moving and I think that’s what she wanted to do in architecture.” And so she did, despite some describing her work as impractical or too expensive. Several prominent projects of Hadid’s were cancelled. So, where did her inner drive to keep going come from?
“Any creative person that has a stroke of genius knows their vision is unstoppable. Because once you stop them, they are dead,” says Rastorfer.
He also suggests that her childhood, nurtured by her forward-thinking, art-loving parents in Baghdad, where she was born in 1950, played a huge role.
In 1980, Hadid opened her London-based firm Zaha Hadid Architects, which currently employs hundreds of people. As a woman in a male-dominated field, Hadid broke a lot of glass ceilings, becoming the first woman to win the esteemed Pritzker Prize and the Royal Gold Medal for architects.
As Hadid admitted, being a woman — particularly an Arab woman — in the West, came with many challenges.
“You cannot believe the enormous resistance I've faced just for being an Arab, and a woman on top of that. It is like a double-edged sword. The moment my woman-ness is accepted, the Arab-ness seems to become a problem,” she told The Guardian in 2012. “I've broken beyond the barrier, but it's been a very long struggle. It's made me tougher and more precise – and maybe this is reflected in my architecture.”
However, she didn’t particularly appreciate being labelled as a ‘female architect,’ according to Rastorfer. “For her, it didn’t matter,” he emphasizes. “It was irrelevant if you were female, it, he, she — whatever you wanted to be; you were an architect.”
And, as this exhibition makes clear, Hadid excelled at that. As the number of her international designs mounted, so too did her fame, earning her the title of ‘starchitect’.
“When you think about the term ‘supermodel’ in the eighties, there were five supermodels,” says Rastorfer. “Zaha is one of the ‘super architects’ — there’s Norman Foster, Frank Gehry, Richard Meier . . . During her lifetime, architects became superstars and I think she’s part of (the reason for) that.”
Creating ‘Cruella’ — Emma Stone takes us inside Disney’s latest feature
Stone and co-star Emma Thompson on the origins of one of film’s greatest villains
Updated 03 June 2021
Raffi Boghosian
LOS ANGELES: What makes a villain become a villain? And why is it so entertaining to watch? Following the lead of titles like “Maleficent,” “Joker” and “Ratchet,” Disney provides the latest answer to these questions with its origin story of the fur-obsessed villainess of “One Hundred and One Dalmatians,” Cruella de Vil.
“Cruella” is a visual feast that accomplishes the monumental task of getting audiences to empathize with a character famous for trying to kill — and skin — puppies. This is due in no small part to Emma Stone’s performance in the title role.
“I had an interest and fascination with what the backstory of a character like Cruella de Vil would be,” Stone told Arab News. “I first heard about (it) when I was doing ‘La La Land,’ so it couldn’t be further from the idea of Cruella de Vil. I was very intrigued at the idea of playing someone like that cause it was so far from anything that I’d ever gotten to play before.”
The movie introduces us to Estella de Vil, a bright young girl whose penchant for misbehavior inspires her mother to playfully admonish her with the nickname, Cruella. But after her mother’s death and a childhood spent on the streets, de Vil winds up in the employ of the stylishly sociopathic fashion designer Baroness von Hellman, played by Emma Thompson.
“She’s not well,” Thompson said of the baroness. “I mean she’s really, really not well. She's obviously a very creative woman and a brilliant designer, but then this other person comes along and she’s better and modern and hip and chic and young — everything she can’t bear.”
From there audiences are treated to a version of “The Devil Wears Prada” cast with Batman villains. It is a treat to watch de Vil launching a flamboyant campaign of terror against her rival and her high-society world. That deliciously bombastic hatred masks a real-world friendship though.
“It was quite hard for me to have any friction with Em Stone because we’re such good friends and love each other,” Thompson said. “I’d met her long before, so I knew that we were going to have a good time. She’s my favorite young American, so I feel very lucky.”
Thompson went on to describe the movie as “a redemption story told backwards” as we watch de Vil’s gradual transformation from shrewd-but-redeemable Estella to the villainous Cruella.
“It’s the personification of those two sides of her (black-and-white) hair,” Stone said. “There's kind of the dark and the light, but one of the great things about Estella is she’s not this pure, sweet, unattainably perfect creature. She's full of vim and vigor and she’s feisty and smart and is a con artist, so she definitely has a lot of personality, which I love.”
Beyond the Stone-Thompson two-hander, Joel Fry’s Jasper — in particular — is granted new depths of character, with Cruella’s comic-relief henchmen from the original story recast as her surrogate family, after they took her in as their sister during their time living on the streets.
“Jasper and Estella‘s bond is more intimate,” Stone said. “I think there is love there.”
As you’d expect for a film about crimes of fashion, “Cruella” is dazzling in its design. The film has a definite Tim Burton look to it, appropriate for a character who’s famously decked in black, white and red. But both the haute couture of the Baroness and the punk chic of Cruella are elevated beyond simple pastiche by a talented design team.
“The costumes and the make-up in this movie designed by — respectively — Jenny Beavan and Naomi Donne were extraordinary,” said Thompson. “It was wonderful to be with this exceptional group of women all doing their best work.”
Stone confessed to wishing she could take some of her costume pieces home with her after shooting wrapped.
“I have to admit I took a lot of pictures. I don’t have social media but I would imagine that when you do and you want to take pictures of yourself, that was like my day as Cruella,” she said. “It was a very narcissistic day — which is perfect for Cruella.”
Highlights from Palestinian artist Yazan Abu Salameh’s ‘Cemented Sky’
Here are some highlights from Palestinian artist Yazan Abu Salameh’s ‘Cemented Sky,’ running at Zawyeh Gallery in Dubai from June 5 to August 21
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News
‘Shelter’
The Palestinian artist’s exhibition, according to the brochure, “explores … the melancholy of the urban environment as a byproduct of military occupation.” In one series of works, including this one, he uses Lego blocks and concrete “as if a colorful dream of the future is trying to take over the grim reality.”
‘Buried City’
One of a series of Abu Salameh’s artworks that focus on high-rise towers. Here, he imagines them buried underground “as a way of rejecting what has become of Palestinian towns as a result of the occupation.” Like many of his works, Abu Salameh uses a circle here, to draw the eye to a focal point on the canvas.
‘Abandoned Horse’
At the heart of Abu Salameh’s work there remains an optimism that things can get better. This piece is based on the late, great Mahmoud Darwish’s poem “Why Did You Leave The Horse Alone?” which refers to resistance and its potential to spark a lasting change in circumstances for his homeland.
Khloe Kardashian steps up her fashion game in Arab label
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: It’s no secret that Andrea Wazen is one of the most in-demand footwear designers today. The Lebanese designer launched her namesake label in Beirut in 2013 and has since gone on to grab the attention of world famous superstars.
Her strappy sandals, leather boots and tulle-ruffled slingbacks have been spotted on a broad spectrum of stars that include Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba, Addison Rae and more.
This week, reality television star Khloe Kardashian became the latest celebrity to step out in heels from the footwear designer.
This week, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star opted for the brand’s Denver sandal in all black as she arrived at Craig's restaurant in Los Angeles.
She paired the footwear with a black Rick Owens bustier top tucked into a rare pair of Tom Ford-era Gucci trousers from 2001. The Good American fashion label founder completed the look with a cow print pony hair leather bag from By Far.
Meanwhile, Khloe isn’t the only Kardashian to champion the celebrity-loved footwear label.
Her younger sister Kylie Jenner has also been spotted wearing a pair of Andrea Wazen heels on a number of occasions.
The London-born designer, who is the younger sister of Lebanese fashion blogger Karen Wazen, launched her eponymous, celebrity-approved label following stints with some of the most renowned footwear designers in the world, including Christian Louboutin and Rupert Sanderson.
Wazen, who was raised in Beirut, works closely with factories and artisans in Lebanon in order to bring her designs to life.
The slinky shoes run the full gamut of footwear, including sling-backs, pumps, boots, and mules. However, the brand does not offer sneakers. They are playful, with various designs in tulle, neon colorways and animal print.
She joins the ever-growing list of Arab female footwear designers taking the fashion industry by storm, alongside Jordanian-Romanian Amina Muaddi, Australian-Lebanese Katrine Hanna and Kuwait-born Najeeba Hayat.