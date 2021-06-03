You are here

France probing bomb threat on a flight from Chad to Paris: ministry

France probing bomb threat on a flight from Chad to Paris: ministry
Gendarmes from the GIGN and air transport unit on the runway of Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport after they control passengers following a bomb threat on a flight from Chad to Paris on Thursday. (AFP)
Updated 03 June 2021
AFP

France probing bomb threat on a flight from Chad to Paris: ministry

France probing bomb threat on a flight from Chad to Paris: ministry
  • The plane was escorted to Charles de Gaulle airport by a French Rafale fighter jet
  • Air force spokesman said this type of threat is unusual and will lead to an investigation
Updated 03 June 2021
AFP

PARIS: French authorities are probing a bomb threat made against an Air France plane flying from the capital of Chad to Paris which landed without incident on Thursday, the interior ministry said.
“The passengers have been disembarked. Checks are underway,” a statement from the ministry said.
After the threat during the flight from N’Djamena to the French capital, the plane was escorted to Charles de Gaulle airport by a French Rafale fighter jet.
An airport source said that the plane had parked in a special area reserved for security operations, and searches of the seating area and the baggage bays were taking place.
Elite fast-response security forces were on the scene briefly, but have departed, the source said.
A spokesman for the air force said the pilot of the plane had informed authorities of a bomb threat made over the radio during the flight.
“This type of threat is unusual and will lead to an investigation,” the spokesperson said.

Bangladesh island gets UNHCR nod for Rohingya

Bangladesh island gets UNHCR nod for Rohingya
Updated 28 min 24 sec ago

Bangladesh island gets UNHCR nod for Rohingya

Bangladesh island gets UNHCR nod for Rohingya
  • The UNHCR had voiced concerns as to whether it was safe as the island is vulnerable to severe weather and flooding
Updated 28 min 24 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has recognized Bhasan Char as a potential location for the Rohingya seeking shelter in Bangladesh despite recent protests by some of the refugees living in the remote, cyclone-prone island.  
Since December, Bangladeshi authorities have shifted 18,000 out of a planned 100,000 people to the island to take pressure off Cox’s Bazar, a city in Bangladesh that already hosts more than 1.1 million Rohingya Muslims, members of an ethnic and religious minority group who fled persecution in neighboring Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2017.
When the relocation started, the UNHCR voiced concerns as to whether it was safe, as the island, 68 kilometers from the mainland, is vulnerable to severe weather and flooding.
Earlier this week, the assistant high commissioners of the refugee agency visited the island and on Wednesday evening said it “recognizes the potential that Bhasan Char could provide as an alternative temporary location for some Rohingya refugees while in Bangladesh.”
“It was clear that the 18,000 Rohingya refugees currently on the island have protection and assistance needs. That is, access to meaningful livelihood opportunities, skills development, education, health and access to cash to facilitate their daily lives,” the UNHCR said in a statement, adding that it proposes further discussions with the Bangladeshi government for the agency’s operational engagement on the island.
The statement came as some of the Rohingya on Monday protested against living conditions, a lack of access to education and no source of livelihood on the island.
As the UN expressed concerns over reports that some of the protesters were injured and said that “livelihoods and skills training opportunities will provide refugees with a sense of purpose and autonomy while they are in Bangladesh,” Bangladeshi authorities say they have been doing their best and wait for the UN’s engagement on the island.
“There are 120 ponds on the island where the Rohingya will do fish farming. Already five of these ponds are being prepared by them. Some women received training in sewing, and they are producing handicrafts for a Dhaka-based fashion house,” Moazzam Hossain, additional refugee relief and repatriation commissioner, who is in charge of the Bhasan Char camp, told Arab News on Thursday.
“We are also providing some informal education to the Rohingya children. But to do more, we need the UN’s involvement as soon as possible,” he said. “Our first priority is to provide food for the refugees. Once that is done properly, we can gradually focus on other areas.”
As the UNHCR also said it was considering “alternative solutions for Rohingya refugees, including resettlement to third countries for the most vulnerable with specific protection needs,” Bangladeshi experts argue the option is not sustainable.
Asif Munier, rights activist and migration expert, said resettlement, even if it takes place, “would only be possible in a couple of years.”
Professor Amena Mohsin from the international relations department of Dhaka University told Arab News that a few of the Rohingya may be resettled, but “it cannot be a sustainable solution.”
“The world cannot offer impunity to the Myanmar government for the atrocities committed against the Rohingya,” Mohsin said.
So far, only around 1,000 Rohingyas with valid refugee documents were resettled by the UNHCR to the US, the UK, Canada, Sweden and Australia. The resettlement, facilitated by Bangladesh and the UNHCR, took place in 2010.

India downplays criticism over abstention from UNHRC Israel probe vote

India downplays criticism over abstention from UNHRC Israel probe vote
Updated 34 min 20 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

India downplays criticism over abstention from UNHRC Israel probe vote

India downplays criticism over abstention from UNHRC Israel probe vote
  • We have departed from our time-tested commitment to Palestine, says Congress Party
Updated 34 min 20 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The Indian government on Thursday downplayed criticism over its recent abstention from a vote on a United Nation Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution calling for a probe into possible Israeli war crimes against Palestinians.
The UN agreed last week to launch an investigation into Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip at a special session of the UNHRC after airstrikes between May 10 and May 21 killed 270 people.
By a vote of 24 states in favor and nine against, with 14 abstentions — including India — the 47-member council adopted the resolution, presented by Pakistan at the behest of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). 
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki sent an open letter to his Indian counterpart saying the abstention had stifled the UNHRC’s work, but the New Delhi stood by its position.
“Regarding the letter from the Palestinian foreign minister, I understand that Palestine has written similar letters to all the countries that abstained during the UNHRC vote,” India’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, told reporters during a press conference.
“The position that we took was not a new position and we have abstained on previous occasions, and that explains our position quite clearly,” he told Arab News.
But members of India’s civil society and political opposition say the change in India’s Palestine stand is diametric.
“We have departed from our time-tested commitment to Palestine and thrown our support entirely to Israel,” the main opposition Congress party, which ruled the nation from independence in 1947 until 2014, said in a statement.
“India has always been on the side of Palestinians and voted against the creation of Israel at the UN General Assembly in 1947,” India-Palestine Friendship Forum founder Nadeem Khan told Arab News.
“We strongly condemn India’s abstention and ask the government of India to review its policy of supporting Israel,” he said.
For Prof. Apoorvanand Jha, renowned public intellectual and lecturer at the University of Delhi, the Palestinian foreign minister’s letter was both an “indictment” and indication of India’s moral fall.
“India has sadly drifted from its earlier moral position which was to not only support the Palestinian cause, but to oppose racial and apartheid policy,” he said. “This letter from the Palestinian foreign minister is a serious indictment of India’s position, and also an indication of the fall of India in the eyes of all people who love justice, who fight for justice and who fight for equality.
“Palestine is the litmus test for every country now; earlier, it was South Africa. The international solidarity against the apartheid policy of South Africa helped South Africa turn into a democratic country,” Jha told Arab News.
Tensions in Israel escalated when Israeli forces tried to expel Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem.
“Israel is doing everything to turn non-Jews, especially the Arab Muslim community, (in)to second class citizens,” He added. “This is the same tool the present regime in India is also using.”
Prof. Sheikh Showkat Hussain of the Central University of Kashmir said India’s support for Israel was an “extension” of the anti-Muslim ideological position of India’s ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). 
“The BJP’s ideological position is anti-Muslim,” he said. “India under the BJP is scared that if it supports (the) UNHCR resolution against Israel, it might have to face (a) similar resolution tomorrow related to Kashmir.”

Biden announces international COVID-19 vaccine sharing plan

Biden announces international COVID-19 vaccine sharing plan
Updated 03 June 2021
AP

Biden announces international COVID-19 vaccine sharing plan

Biden announces international COVID-19 vaccine sharing plan
  • 6 million in the initial 25 million will be directed by the White House to US allies and partners, including the West Bank and Gaza, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, and Yemen
  • The initial 25 million doses will be shipped from existing federal stockpiles of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines
Updated 03 June 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden announced Thursday the US will donate 75 percent of its unused COVID-19 vaccines to the UN-backed COVAX global vaccine sharing program, acting as more Americans have been vaccinated and global inequities have become more glaring.
Of the first tranche of 25 million doses, the White House said about 19 million will go to COVAX, with approximately 6 million for South and Central America, 7 million for Asia and 5 million for Africa. The doses mark a substantial — and immediate — boost to the lagging COVAX effort, which to date has shared just 76 million doses with needy countries.
Overall, the White House aims to share 80 million doses globally by the end of June, most through COVAX. But 25 percent of the nation’s excess will be kept in reserve for emergencies and for the US to share directly with allies and partners.
“As long as this pandemic is raging anywhere in the world, the American people will still be vulnerable,” Biden said in a statement. “And the United States is committed to bringing the same urgency to international vaccination efforts that we have demonstrated at home.”
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the US “will retain the say” on where the doses distributed through COVAX ultimately go.
“We’re not seeking to extract concessions, we’re not extorting, we’re not imposing conditions the way that other countries who are providing doses are doing; we’re doing none of those things,” said Sullivan. “These are doses that are being given, donated free and clear to these countries, for the sole purpose of improving the public health situation and helping end the pandemic.”
The remaining 6 million in the initial tranche of 25 million will be directed by the White House to US allies and partners, including Mexico, Canada, South Korea, West Bank and Gaza, India, Ukraine, Kosovo, Haiti, Georgia, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, and Yemen, as well as for United Nations frontline workers.
Vice President Kamala Harris informed some US partners they will begin receiving doses, in separate calls with Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador, President Alejandro Giammattei of Guatemala, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago. Harris is to visit Guatemala and Mexico in the coming week.
The long-awaited vaccine sharing plan comes as demand for shots in the US has dropped significantly — more than 63 percent of adults have received at least one dose — and as global inequities in supply have become more glaring.
Scores of countries have requested doses from the United States, but to date only Mexico and Canada have received a combined 4.5 million doses. The US also has announced plans to share enough shots with South Korea to vaccinate its 550,000 troops who serve alongside American service members on the peninsula. White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said that 1 million Johnson & Johnson doses were being shipped to South Korea Thursday.
The growing US stockpile of COVID-19 vaccines is seen by many overseas and at home not only as a testament to America’s achievement but also its global privilege.
Tom Hart the, acting CEO of The ONE Campaign, called the Thursday announcement a “welcome step” but said the Biden administration needs to commit to sharing more doses. “The world is looking to the US for global leadership and more ambition is needed.”
Biden has committed to providing other nations with all 60 million domestically produced doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has yet to be authorized for use in the US but is widely approved around the world. The US-produced doses have been held up for export by an ongoing safety review by the Food and Drug Administration, said Zients.
The White House says the initial 25 million doses will be shipped from existing federal stockpiles of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. More doses are expected to be made available to share in the months ahead.
As part of its purchase agreements with drug manufacturers, the US controlled the initial production by its domestic manufacturers. Pfizer and Moderna are only now starting to export vaccines produced in the US to overseas customers. The US has hundreds of millions more doses on order, both of authorized and in-development vaccines.
The White House also announced Thursday that it is lifting restrictions on sharing vaccines produced by AstraZeneca, as well as Sanofi and Novavax, which are also not authorized in the US, allowing the companies to determine for themselves where to share their doses.

Greek police plan high-decibel message to deter migrants

Greek police plan high-decibel message to deter migrants
Updated 03 June 2021
AFP

Greek police plan high-decibel message to deter migrants

Greek police plan high-decibel message to deter migrants
  • Greece purchased the cannons after an influx of migrants from Turkey
  • 'The goal is not to dissuade all migrants but to control migration better,' said Belgium’s secretary of state for asylum and migration affairs
Updated 03 June 2021
AFP

EVROS: Greek police on Thursday said they plan to send out a high decibel message designed to deter would-be migrants after setting up two controversial “sound cannons” at the Evros border post with Turkey.
A police official told AFP the cannon had been put in place along the river which separates the neighbors and is a favored crossing point from non-EU member Turkey into Greece, which is part of the bloc.
Athens bought the high-tech, armored truck-mounted material after a major influx in February last year which followed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warning his country could not take in any more refugees from the Syrian conflict, given it already hosts more than 3.5 million.
Tens of thousands of refugees poured over the Kastanies-Pazarkule border post into Greece and scuffles with authorities ensued over several days.
The Long Range Acoustic Devices which some police forces use to disperse protesters, emit deafening bursts with a decibel count of up to 162 decibels — louder than the roar of a jet engine at around 120 decibels, Greek TV station Skai reported.
“These cannon have yet to be used as there has not been an attempted mass incursion into Greek territory as was the case last year,” said one police officer who requested anonymity.
“It is a tool at our disposal to prevent a potential illegal mass entry into Greece by a group of immigrants,” he explained.
The government has constructed a new wall comprising eight raised observation platforms along a 27-kilometer (17-mile) stretch of the Evros river (called Meric in Turkey) and also beefed up border guard numbers.
European Commission spokesman Adalbert Jahnz said Thursday he was “in contact with the Greek authorities” seeking more information on the cannon.
“I am absolutely in favor of guarding European borders but still more so in favor of European values. The goal is not to dissuade all migrants but to control migration better,” commented Sammy Mahdi, Belgium’s secretary of state for asylum and migration affairs.
“This can and must be done in a humane manner,” he added.
At the height of last year’s crisis EU chiefs paid a visit to the area in a show of support for Greece as it sought to protect what is an external EU border.

Indonesia to skip this year's Hajj over coronavirus fears

Indonesia to skip this year’s Hajj over coronavirus fears
Updated 03 June 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

Indonesia to skip this year’s Hajj over coronavirus fears

Indonesia to skip this year’s Hajj over coronavirus fears
  • “Cancelation purely out of concern to protect ourselves from outbreak,” official tells Arab News
  • Indonesians are largest group of foreigners coming to Saudi Arabia during pilgrimage season
Updated 03 June 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

JAKARTA: Indonesia announced on Thursday that its pilgrims will not participate in this year’s Hajj due to coronavirus fears.
Every year, Indonesians are the largest group coming to Saudi Arabia during the pilgrimage season. Some of them have to wait up to 20 years for their turn.
While last year the Kingdom did not accept pilgrims from abroad due to the pandemic, its Hajj quota for Indonesia was 231,000 in 2019. Saudi Arabia has yet to announce its guidelines and quotas for this year’s pilgrimage.
Indonesia’s government, which is grappling with the pandemic and the vaccination of its 276 million population, said it is prioritizing the safety of pilgrims in the wake of the spread of new COVID-19 variants in a number of countries.
“Due to the pandemic and for pilgrims’ safety, the government decided that this year it will not send Indonesian pilgrims,” said Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas.
“The Hajj pilgrimage is an event that involves a lot of people who are likely to form a crowd and consequently could trigger new COVID-19 (cases).”
He added that the decision was taken following consultations with lawmakers, Muslim scholars and leaders.
Abdul Kadir Jaelani, director general for Africa and the Asia / Pacific region at Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry, dismissed rumors that the cancelation was due to the coronavirus vaccine that the country is mostly relying on in its immunization drive.  
China’s Sinovac vaccine was not among those that Saudi Arabia earlier announced it would accept in incoming pilgrims. The World Health Organization (WHO), however, approved its use on Tuesday.
“There is no problem with the vaccine, since the WHO has validated it for emergency use,” Jaelani told Arab News. “This cancelation is purely out of concern to protect ourselves from the outbreak.”

