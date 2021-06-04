You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: A History of Biology by Michel Morange

What We Are Reading Today: A History of Biology by Michel Morange

What We Are Reading Today: A History of Biology by Michel Morange
Short Url

https://arab.news/4x6sc

Updated 04 June 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: A History of Biology by Michel Morange

What We Are Reading Today: A History of Biology by Michel Morange
Updated 04 June 2021
Arab News

This book presents a global history of the biological sciences from ancient times to today, providing needed perspective on the development of biological thought while shedding light on the field’s upheavals and key breakthroughs through the ages. Michel Morange brings to life the dynamic interplay of science, society, and biology’s many subdisciplines, enabling readers to better appreciate the interdisciplinary exchanges that have shaped the field over the centuries.
Each chapter of this incisive book focuses on a specific period in the history of biology, describing the major transformations that occurred, the enduring scientific concerns behind these changes, and the implications of yesterday’s science for today’s. Morange covers everything from the first cell theory to the origins of the concept of ecosystems, and offers perspectives on areas that are often neglected by historians of biology, such as ecology, ethology, and plant biology. Along the way, he highlights the contributions of technology, the important role of hypothesis and experimentation, and the cultural contexts in which some of the most breathtaking discoveries in biology were made.
Unrivaled in scope and written by a world-renowned historian of science, A History of Biology is an ideal introduction for students and experts alike, and essential reading for anyone seeking to understand the present state of biological knowledge.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Central Asia: A New History from the Imperial Conquests to the Present
books
What We Are Reading Today: Central Asia: A New History from the Imperial Conquests to the Present
What We Are Reading Today: It’s Not About You
books
What We Are Reading Today: It’s Not About You

South African artist expresses love, gratitude to Jeddah in new book

South African artist expresses love, gratitude to Jeddah in new book
Updated 04 June 2021
SALEH FAREED

South African artist expresses love, gratitude to Jeddah in new book

South African artist expresses love, gratitude to Jeddah in new book
  • Pieter Pienaar says Jeddah provided much inspiration and many opportunities to hone his artistic skills
Updated 04 June 2021
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: South African artist Pieter Pienaar expresses his love for the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah in his new book, titled “Journey with Jeddah” — a tribute to the city and the warmth he felt there during his six-year stay.

In August 2012, Pienaar relocated from South Africa to Saudi Arabia to work as an art teacher at an international school in Jeddah.

Pienaar, who describes himself as a “people’s person,” told Arab News that he accepted a friend’s invitation to a traditional Saudi meal in a restaurant near the old town of Jeddah.

After enjoying the meal, he and some of his colleagues drove through the Al-Balad area, where a new passion was born.

Pienaar photographed the historical buildings as they drove.

Little did he know that the old town would become the central theme of no fewer than three exhibitions, which he would hold in Jeddah over the following four years.

“Every time I wander into the old town, I cannot stop taking photographs. There is something wonderful in the air there,” he said.

HIGHLIGHTS

Saudi and international friends made life in Jeddah exciting for Pieter Pienaar, and his social interactions provided him with the models he needed for some of the portraits he created.

As his collection of artworks grew, Pienaar contemplated publishing a coffee table photobook as a tribute to Jeddah and its people.

Currently, Pienaar is teaching art in the small mining town of Hotazel, located in the Northern Cape and famous for its manganese.

“One becomes part of an ancient world where life is simple and where people matter. Time seems to stop in this milieu, and people feel playful and inspired.”

Having lived there six years, Pienaar said that Jeddah provided much inspiration and many opportunities to hone his artistic skills in watercolors, sketching and portraiture.

Saudi and international friends made life in Jeddah exciting for Pienaar, and his social interactions provided him with the models he needed for some of the portraits he created.

Immersed in the beauty of the old town, the artist developed a hobby: Reproducing many of the scenes he had photographed on mugs, scarves, magnets, T-shirts and paper, all of which made ideal gifts for expatriates to buy for family and friends overseas.

As his collection of artworks grew, Pienaar contemplated publishing a coffee table photobook as a tribute to Jeddah and its people.

“It was not until October 2019 that the English version of the book was released,” he said.

“The next step for me is to have the content published in Arabic. I expect that copies could be on the shelves in Jeddah in the second half of 2021.”

The Old City on cotton tea towels. (Supplied)

Pienaar fulfilled his teaching contract and went back home on a repatriation flight in June 2020.

He had decided it was time to return home, most importantly to care for his aging parents amid the pandemic.

“I will always remember Jeddah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people,” he said.

“My heart is filled with admiration and gratitude. I trust you will accept and enjoy my humble tribute.”

Currently, Pienaar is teaching art in the small mining town of Hotazel, located in the Northern Cape and famous for its manganese.

Topics: Jeddah Pieter Pienaar South Africa

Related

Highlights from artist Nada Mubarak’s ‘Look Them in the Eye’ exhibition
Lifestyle
Highlights from artist Nada Mubarak’s ‘Look Them in the Eye’ exhibition
20 artists to take part in sculpture symposium in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah
Saudi Arabia
20 artists to take part in sculpture symposium in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah

What We Are Reading Today: Central Asia: A New History from the Imperial Conquests to the Present

What We Are Reading Today: Central Asia: A New History from the Imperial Conquests to the Present
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Central Asia: A New History from the Imperial Conquests to the Present

What We Are Reading Today: Central Asia: A New History from the Imperial Conquests to the Present
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

Author: Adeeb Khalid

Central Asia is often seen as a remote and inaccessible land on the peripheries of modern history. Encompassing Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and the Xinjiang province of China, it in fact stands at the crossroads of world events. Adeeb Khalid provides the first comprehensive history of Central Asia from the mid-18th century to today, shedding light on the historical forces that have shaped the region under imperial and Communist rule.
Predominantly Muslim with both nomadic and settled populations, the peoples of Central Asia came under Russian and Chinese rule after the 1700s. Khalid shows how foreign conquest knit Central Asians into global exchanges of goods and ideas and forged greater connections to the wider world. He explores how the Qing and Tsarist empires dealt with ethnic heterogeneity, and compares Soviet and Chinese Communist attempts at managing national and cultural difference.
He highlights the deep interconnections between the “Russian” and “Chinese” parts of Central Asia that endure to this day, and demonstrates how Xinjiang remains an integral part of Central Asia despite its fraught and traumatic relationship with contemporary China.
The essential history of one of the most diverse and culturally vibrant regions on the planet, this panoramic book reveals how Central Asia has been profoundly shaped by the forces of modernity, from colonialism and social revolution to nationalism, state-led modernization, and social engineering.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: It’s Not About You
books
What We Are Reading Today: It’s Not About You
What We Are Reading Today: Jackpot by Michael Mechanic
books
What We Are Reading Today: Jackpot by Michael Mechanic

What We Are Reading Today: It’s Not About You

What We Are Reading Today: It’s Not About You
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: It’s Not About You

What We Are Reading Today: It’s Not About You
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

Authr: Tom Rath

Tom Rath’s It’s Not About You is a moving memoir and inspiring call to action for bettering your own life by doing your best for others.
Life is not about you. It’s about what you do for others. That’s the realization that has driven the author — a mega-bestselling expert in self-development research — to evolve his focus from one’s inward search for strength to the larger outward search for purposeful contribution to others.
It’s Not About You is a short introduction to the next chapter in the life and career of perhaps our greatest living self-help writer.
Diagnosed with a rare genetic condition at age sixteen,  the author’s awareness of his own mortality drove him to pursue a meaningful life in the nurturing care of his family, including his eventual mentor and collaborator, his grandfather Don Clifton.
In this empowering hybrid of a self-help memoir, the author remembers and celebrates his greatest teacher as he emphatically encourages each and every one of us to answer life’s great question: What can I put into the world?

Topics: Books

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Jackpot by Michael Mechanic
books
What We Are Reading Today: Jackpot by Michael Mechanic
What We Are Reading Today: Somebody’s Daughter by Ashley Ford
books
What We Are Reading Today: Somebody’s Daughter by Ashley Ford

What We Are Reading Today: Jackpot by Michael Mechanic

What We Are Reading Today: Jackpot by Michael Mechanic
Updated 31 May 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Jackpot by Michael Mechanic

What We Are Reading Today: Jackpot by Michael Mechanic
Updated 31 May 2021
Arab News

Michael Mechanic’s Jackpot dives into the lives of the extremely rich, showing the fascinating, otherworldly realm they inhabit — and the insidious ways this realm harms us all.

Have you ever fantasized about being ridiculously wealthy? Probably. Striking it rich is among the most resilient of American fantasies, surviving war and peace, expansions and recessions, economic meltdowns and global pandemics. 

What is it actually like to be blessed with riches in an era of plagues, political rancor, and near-Dickensian economic differences? How mind-boggling are the opportunities and access, how problematic the downsides? Does the experience differ depending on whether the money is earned or unearned, where it comes from? Finally, how does our collective lust for affluence, and our stubborn belief in social mobility, explain how we got to the point where 40 percent of Americans have literally no wealth at all?

These are all questions that Jackpot sets out to explore. 

The result of deep reporting and dozens of interviews with fortunate citizens—company founders and executives, superstar coders, investors, inheritors, lottery winners, lobbyists, lawmakers, academics, sports agents, wealth and philanthropy professionals, concierges, luxury realtors, Bentley dealers, and even a woman who trains billionaires’ nannies in physical combat, Jackpot is a compassionate, character-rich, perversely humorous, and ultimately troubling journey into the American wealth fantasy and where it has taken us.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Somebody’s Daughter by Ashley Ford
books
What We Are Reading Today: Somebody’s Daughter by Ashley Ford
What We Are Reading Today: Super Fly by Jonathan Balcombe
books
What We Are Reading Today: Super Fly by Jonathan Balcombe

Review: Literary great Sahar Khalifeh recalls Palestinian heartbreak, joy

Review: Literary great Sahar Khalifeh recalls Palestinian heartbreak, joy
Updated 31 May 2021
MANAL SHAKIR

Review: Literary great Sahar Khalifeh recalls Palestinian heartbreak, joy

Review: Literary great Sahar Khalifeh recalls Palestinian heartbreak, joy
Updated 31 May 2021
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: This incredible tale, which recalls Palestinian history in all its joys and heartbreaks, begins and ends in the Habs Al-Dam neighborhood of Nablus, following the lives of Nidal and the Al-Qahtan family. They are but one of the many taking part in the Palestinian resistance during the British Mandate in “My First and Only Love,” by literary giant Sahar Khalifeh.

Translated by Aida Bamia, Nidal recalls her childhood in Palestine, waking to the goldfinch’s song and walking among lemon trees as her uncle Wahid leads a resistance faction in the mountains and her uncle Amin sets up as a journalist in Jerusalem to document events as they unfold up until the death of their leader Abdel-Qader Al-Husseini in 1948.

Returning to her family home after decades, Nidal’s memories awaken in the place where she, her grandmother and mother used to live in the West Bank. The house is empty but was once full of people and hope — hope that the resistance would be successful, that Widad, Nidal’s mother, would have some luck for once, and that Nidal’s future would be bright. While not all their dreams came true, Nidal is determined to live where she wants after a lifetime of running, surrounded by her home, in all its beauty and where she initially saw her first love, a resistance fighter named Rabie.

Khalifeh invites readers into her character’s lives with fluidity and charm. She paints a Palestine that is fertile and whose people are bonded like branches of the same tree. They have been each other’s neighbors for generations, know each other’s histories and secrets.

In Asira, Nidal and her grandmother Zakiya visit Umm Nayef, who makes yogurt and gives them news of resistance fighters while British planes fly overhead. Country women carry basketfuls of grapes, figs and cheese for the market despite the exhaustion of resistance, the prisons that are overflowing with sentences that are longer than time itself, the olive trees that do not produce olives, and the young men scattered in the mountains, fighting for their home. They all look old to Nidal, but they are not. Fighting for independence takes its toll.

At a turning point for Palestinian independence in 1948, Khalifeh lays out the details from start to finish of the refusal of the Arab League to help the Palestinians before the end of the British Mandate in this heartbreaking narrative from an intimate perspective. Despite the pain, life still moved forward, love still flourished, hope still bloomed and the future continued to be fought for. Khalifeh writes stories that can move the earth as powerfully as she can move hearts. 

Topics: Sahar Khalifeh My First and Only Love

Latest updates

Sri Lanka braces for environmental disaster as ship sinks
This photo provided by Sri Lankan Air Force shows the sinking MV X-Press Pearl at Kapungoda where it is anchored off Colombo port, Sri Lanka, on June 2, 2021. (AP)
‘Human fraternity’ offers hope for Iraq as countries renew pledge to rebuild
‘Human fraternity’ offers hope for Iraq as countries renew pledge to rebuild
Nuggets eliminate Trail Blazers in Game 6 of NBA playoff
Nuggets eliminate Trail Blazers in Game 6 of NBA playoff
No ‘provoking’: Israeli defense minister vows quieter tone with US
No ‘provoking’: Israeli defense minister vows quieter tone with US
Egypt officials: Fire at juvenile detention kills 6 children
Egypt officials: Fire at juvenile detention kills 6 children

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.