What We Are Reading Today: A History of Biology by Michel Morange

South African artist expresses love, gratitude to Jeddah in new book

JEDDAH: South African artist Pieter Pienaar expresses his love for the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah in his new book, titled “Journey with Jeddah” — a tribute to the city and the warmth he felt there during his six-year stay.

In August 2012, Pienaar relocated from South Africa to Saudi Arabia to work as an art teacher at an international school in Jeddah.

Pienaar, who describes himself as a “people’s person,” told Arab News that he accepted a friend’s invitation to a traditional Saudi meal in a restaurant near the old town of Jeddah.

After enjoying the meal, he and some of his colleagues drove through the Al-Balad area, where a new passion was born.

Pienaar photographed the historical buildings as they drove.

Little did he know that the old town would become the central theme of no fewer than three exhibitions, which he would hold in Jeddah over the following four years.

“Every time I wander into the old town, I cannot stop taking photographs. There is something wonderful in the air there,” he said.

“One becomes part of an ancient world where life is simple and where people matter. Time seems to stop in this milieu, and people feel playful and inspired.”

Having lived there six years, Pienaar said that Jeddah provided much inspiration and many opportunities to hone his artistic skills in watercolors, sketching and portraiture.

Saudi and international friends made life in Jeddah exciting for Pienaar, and his social interactions provided him with the models he needed for some of the portraits he created.

Immersed in the beauty of the old town, the artist developed a hobby: Reproducing many of the scenes he had photographed on mugs, scarves, magnets, T-shirts and paper, all of which made ideal gifts for expatriates to buy for family and friends overseas.

As his collection of artworks grew, Pienaar contemplated publishing a coffee table photobook as a tribute to Jeddah and its people.

“It was not until October 2019 that the English version of the book was released,” he said.

“The next step for me is to have the content published in Arabic. I expect that copies could be on the shelves in Jeddah in the second half of 2021.”

The Old City on cotton tea towels. (Supplied)

Pienaar fulfilled his teaching contract and went back home on a repatriation flight in June 2020.

He had decided it was time to return home, most importantly to care for his aging parents amid the pandemic.

“I will always remember Jeddah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people,” he said.

“My heart is filled with admiration and gratitude. I trust you will accept and enjoy my humble tribute.”

Currently, Pienaar is teaching art in the small mining town of Hotazel, located in the Northern Cape and famous for its manganese.