Boeing offers new 777X freighter as Qatar eyes order, airline says

Boeing offers new 777X freighter as Qatar eyes order, airline says
Qatar Airways has a multi-year program to replace its fleet of freighters. (Reuters)
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

Boeing offers new 777X freighter as Qatar eyes order, airline says

Boeing offers new 777X freighter as Qatar eyes order, airline says
  In April, Qatar expressed interest in a 777X freighter but Boeing had no plans to launch one
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

ST PETERSBURG: Qatar Airways is weighing a multibillion-dollar investment with a potential order for 30 or more freighters, attracting interest from Boeing Co., which has begun offering a freighter version of its future 777X jetliner, the airline’s chief executive said.
In April, the Gulf carrier said it was interested in a 777X freighter but had not been told by Boeing of any plans to launch one. But speaking to Reuters on Thursday, Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said a cargo 777X was now on the table as the airline ponders a freighter order from Boeing or Airbus.
“Qatar Airways is very interested in purchasing a large fleet of freighters because we have to now start replacing our old freighters,” he said in an interview in St. Petersburg.
“We have our program of replacement over several years and we would be very keen to place an order with Boeing or with Airbus, it all depends on how things proceed.”
A Boeing representative told Reuters in response late on Thursday that the planemaker engages with its customers on its product development program and their long-term fleet needs.
Boeing’s Chief Executive Dave Calhoun separately said the board had not yet approved a 777X freighter version.
Qatar Airways’ cargo fleet currently consists of 30 freighters, all made by Boeing, according to its website.
Al Baker has raised the prospect of a 777X freighter launch amid an unspecified contractual dispute with Airbus.
European planemaker Airbus is also gauging airline interest in a freighter version of its A350 passenger jet, which if launched would target a market key to Boeing, Reuters reported in March.
Boeing’s plans for a 777X freighter have been delayed as the US planemaker wrestles with certification delays and weak demand for its passenger version.
The new passenger version of Boeing’s popular 777 series is not scheduled to start delivery to airlines until late 2023, three years later than the planemaker had planned.
“With Boeing we have no issue, with Boeing we have a large 777X order and we will take those airplanes, we have made a recommendation with Boeing on the deliveries on those airplanes,” Al Baker said, without disclosing what the airline had proposed.
Qatar Airways, which operates only international flights, is on average filling around 40 percent of seats on all flights, he said, and had received $3 billion in equity from the government since the pandemic broke out to help it through the crisis.
“We are good for now, we have credit lines from the banks which we are using,” he said.

Egypt foreign-currency reserves rise to $40.3bn in May

Egypt foreign-currency reserves rise to $40.3bn in May
Updated 33 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt foreign-currency reserves rise to $40.3bn in May

Egypt foreign-currency reserves rise to $40.3bn in May
  Reserves rose $125 million over the month
Updated 33 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s central bank reported foreign-exchange reserves of $40.3 billion at the end of May, an increase of $125 million over the month and the highest level since February 2020, Asharq reported.

According to the Ministry of Planning, the reserves cover eight months of Egypt’s imports, equivalent to about $5 billion a month.

Remittances from Egyptians working abroad have strongly contributed to supporting foreign reserves, increasing by 10.5 percent in 2020 to $29.6 billion.

Topics: #egypt #foreignexchange #centralbanks

Oil rises toward $72 on demand prospects

Oil rises toward $72 on demand prospects
Updated 04 June 2021
Reuters

Oil rises toward $72 on demand prospects

Oil rises toward $72 on demand prospects
  Brent hit $71.99 on Thursday for highest since May 2019
Updated 04 June 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Oil rose toward $72 a barrel on Friday, trading close to a two-year high as OPEC+ supply discipline and recovering demand countered concerns about patchy COVID-19 vaccination rollout around the globe.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies on Tuesday said they would stick to agreed supply restraints. A weekly supply report on Thursday showed US crude inventories dropped more than expected last week.
Brent crude rose 33 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $71.64 a barrel by 08:12 a.m. GMT. It reached an intra-day high of $71.99 on Thursday for its highest since May 2019. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 22 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $69.03.
“After much dilly-dallying, Brent appears to have found a new home above $70,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.
“Summer and the reopening of the global economy is bullish for oil demand in the second half of the year.”
For the week, Brent is on track for a gain of more than 2.8 percent and US crude is heading for a 4 percent rise.
Also boosting oil this week was a slowdown in talks between the United States and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program, which reduced expectations for a rapid increase in supply of Iranian oil to the market.
In focus later on Friday will be US jobs figures for May. The consensus forecast for non-farm payrolls, due at 12:30 p.m. GMT, is that about 650,000 jobs were added in May.
While rising demand and the fast pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in countries such as the United States has boosted oil, a slower inoculation rollout and high infections in the likes of Brazil and India are hitting demand in high-growth oil markets.
India, the world’s second most populous country, has vaccinated only 4.7 percent of the adult population and is reeling from a second wave of infections.

Topics: #oilmarket #crudeoil

Dubai taxi fleet to be 100% electric or hybrid by 2027, RTA says

Dubai taxi fleet to be 100% electric or hybrid by 2027, RTA says
Updated 04 June 2021
Arab News

Dubai taxi fleet to be 100% electric or hybrid by 2027, RTA says

Dubai taxi fleet to be 100% electric or hybrid by 2027, RTA says
  Dubai taxi fleet is currently 50 percent electric or hybrid
Updated 04 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai Roads Authority (RTA) has succeeded in converting 50 percent of its Dubai Taxi fleet to be fully electric or hybrid, and aims to reach 100 percent by 2027, Asharq reported citing the Authority’s CEO of Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector Nasser BuShehab

Incentives adopted by the authority to support the spread of electric cars include
exemption from parking and road fees (SALIC), as well as free annual licensing fees for hybrid and electric vehicles.

Dubai is working in accordance with a plan that the UAE committed to under the Paris Climate Agreement to reduce carbon emissions, BuShehab told Asharq Channel.

Topics: #transport #dubai #electricvehicles

Saudi Arabia's Berain Water hires Samba for possible IPO

Saudi Arabia’s Berain Water hires Samba for possible IPO
Updated 04 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Berain Water hires Samba for possible IPO

Saudi Arabia’s Berain Water hires Samba for possible IPO
  Berain Water is considering a 30 percent stake sale
Updated 04 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Berain Water has hired the investment banking arm of Samba Financial Group to manage a possible initial public offering (IPO), Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

No final decision has yet been made on a potential 30 percent stake sale and the company may decide against an IPO, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

Riyadh-based Berain is one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest bottled-water companies, and its listing would open a new industry to public investment in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia is also expected to sell part of its Ras Al-Khair facility on Saudi Arabia’s Arabian Gulf coast, one of the world’s biggest desalination plants, later this year.

Saudi Arabia will be among the top 10 most “water-stressed” nations in 2040, according to World Resources Institute forecasts.

Topics: #ipo #saudi #water

Bahrain may tap international debt market in second half of 2021

Bahrain may tap international debt market in second half of 2021
Updated 04 June 2021
Arab News

Bahrain may tap international debt market in second half of 2021

Bahrain may tap international debt market in second half of 2021
  • Discussions with banks still preliminary
  • Bahrain 2020 budget deficit of $4.2 billion was more than forecast
Updated 04 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain has started talks with banks over a potential international debt sale in the second half of this year, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The discussions are still preliminary, the people said, asking to remain anonymous as plans are private.

This debt sale would bring some relief to Bahrain after witnessing a sharp deterioration in finances during 2020 amid widespread lockdowns imposed by the pandemic, which curbed demand for energy and dragged Brent crude to the lowest level in about two decades.

The last time the Bahraini Kingdom tapped the international debt market was in January, when it raised $2 billion.

Bahrain’s 2020 budget deficit of 1.6 billion dinars ($4.2 billion) exceeded the government’s projection in its fiscal plan.

Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings lowered the country’s outlook to negative in the last few weeks.

Topics: #bahrain #bonds

