Facebook suspends former US President Trump's account for two years
Reuters

  • Facebook will ban former US President Donald Trump from its platform for at least two years.
  • The news comes in light of Facebook's campaign to treat users' accounts equally, including politicians.
Reuters

Facebook Inc. on Friday suspended former US President Donald Trump from its platform until at least January 2023 in a decision that has been watched closely for signals on how the company will treat rule-breaking world leaders in the future.

The social media giant’s independent oversight board in May upheld its block on Trump, which was enforced in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol over concerns that his posts were inciting violence.

However, the board ruled it was wrong to make the ban indefinite and gave it six months to determine a “proportionate response.”

Trump’s suspension was effective from the initial date in January and will only be reinstated if conditions permit, Facebook said in a blog post.

“Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols,” Facebook said.

The decision came on the same day as Europe and Britain launched formal antitrust investigations into whether Facebook misuses its vast trove of customer data.

Social media companies have grappled in recent years with how to handle world leaders and politicians that violate their guidelines.

Facebook has come under fire from those who think it should abandon its hands-off approach to political speech. But it has also been criticized by those, including Republican lawmakers and some free-expression advocates, who saw the Trump ban as a disturbing act of censorship.

Trump’s suspension was the first time Facebook had blocked a current president, prime minister or head of state.

Arab News

  • Danny Fenster, who is managing editor of the independent outlet Frontier Myanmar, was detained at Yangon International Airport in late May
  • More than 80 journalists have been detained by the military, since the coup in February, to suppress independent coverage of protests
Arab News

LONDON: A US journalist was arrested in Myanmar while he was trying to travel home to surprise his family with a visit, his mother has said.

Danny Fenster, who is managing editor of the independent outlet Frontier Myanmar, was detained at Yangon International Airport in late May.

His mother Rose said Wednesday he was supposed to go home in July for a visit. “We haven’t seen him in over three years, to surprise his parents — us, my son, his niece and nephew, his 95-year-old grandmother who's a Holocaust survivor, he and my son Bryan were talking and this was a surprise, to come in early like this, to surprise us,” she added.

More than 80 journalists have been detained by the military since the coup in February to suppress independent coverage of protests and the violence that has been taking place in Myanmar.

The reason for Fenster’s detention remains unknown, although members of his family said it was because he was a journalist in a country where they wanted to “shut them up.” 

On Wednesday, the US State Department demanded his release.

Topics: Myanmar Frontier Myanmar Danny Fenster

EU, UK investigate Facebook over classified ad competition

AP

  • UK and EU opened dual antitrust investigations against Facebook over concerns it uses advertising data to gain an unfair advantage over rivals.
  • Facebook will continue to cooperate fully with the investigation.
AP

LONDON: European Union and British regulators opened dual antitrust investigations Friday into whether Facebook distorts competition in the classified advertising market by using data to compete unfairly against rival services.

The coordinated effort represents an escalation by European regulators in their battle to rein in the dominance of big tech companies. The focus of the investigations highlights a longstanding concern that the data they collect from people or businesses using their platforms is used to get an advantage over competitors, which could include those same businesses.

“Facebook collects vast troves of data on the activities of users of its social network and beyond, enabling it to target specific customer groups,” said Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission’s executive vice president in charge of competition policy. “We will look in detail at whether this data gives Facebook an undue competitive advantage, in particular on the online classified ads sector, where people buy and sell goods every day, and where Facebook also competes with companies from which it collects data.”

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority said in a simultaneous announcement that it launched its own probe to examine whether Facebook’s collection and use of data gave it an unfair advantage over competitors providing classified data and online dating services.

Facebook said it “will continue to cooperate fully with the investigations to demonstrate that they are without merit.”

Marketplace, Facebook’s classified ad service, and Facebook Dating “offer people more choices and both products operate in a highly competitive environment with many large incumbents,” the company said in a statement.

The EU’s executive commission, the bloc’s top antitrust enforcer, is looking at the possibility that Facebook collects data on what users are interested in based on how rival classified ad providers are advertising their sites to Facebook users. The commission is worried Facebook then uses that data to tailor Marketplace to outcompete the rival sites.

It’s also looking at whether the way Facebook embeds its Marketplace into the social network gives it an advantage in reaching customers and shutting out competing sites, in violation of EU competition rules.

The UK’s competition watchdog is pursuing its own investigation, which includes examining whether data from Facebook Login was unfairly used. The feature lets users sign into other websites, apps and services with their Facebook credentials, making it a potentially big source of information on users’ interests.

“We intend to thoroughly investigate Facebook’s use of data to assess whether its business practices are giving it an unfair advantage in the online dating and classified ad sectors,” Andrea Coscelli, chief executive of the CMA, said in a press statement.

The EU and UK investigations could result in formal charges, but it’s not a given. Regulators have the power to impose penalties worth up to 10 percent of a company’s annual revenue, which in Facebook’s case would amount to tens of billions of dollars.

Also Friday, Germany’s competition regulator opened an antitrust investigation into Google’s News Showcase licensing platform for publishers. The Federal Cartel Office, or Bundeskartellamt, said it’s looking into whether Google’s contracts include “unreasonable conditions” for news publishers using the platform, which launched last fall.

Topics: Facebook EU UK Lawsuit

France to set up agency to combat foreign fake election news

Arab News

  • France Wwill set up a special agency to combat foreign misinformation and fake news generated to "undermine the state."
  • The agency will be run by the bureau of the French Secretariat-General for National Defense and Security.
Arab News

LONDON: France has revealed plans to set up a special agency to combat foreign misinformation and fake news generated to “undermine the state.”

The move, announced by government officials on Wednesday, was designed to tackle attempts to influence voting in the run-up to the country’s upcoming presidential elections.

The agency, expected to be launched in September, will be run by the bureau of the French Secretariat-General for National Defense and Security (SGDSN) and will employ up to 60 people to investigate online content.

SGDSN chief, Stephane Bouillon, pointed out that the agency would not act as an intelligence service and was “not about correcting or establishing the truth” but rather identifying attacks that came “from a foreign country or organization that aims to destabilize the state politically.”

During the 2017 presidential elections in France, Russian-linked groups were accused of a huge hacking attack on the party of centrist French President Emmanuel Macron, who was facing anti-EU nationalist Marine Le Pen.

The same groups were also blamed for attempting to rig the 2016 US election in favor of former American President Donald Trump and of meddling in Britain’s Brexit vote.

Topics: France misinformation

Snap announces new features at Snap Partner Summit

Zaira Lakhpatwala

  • Latest announcements focus on Snap's commitment to the camera
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Snap Inc. made a slew of new announcements at its third annual Snap Partner Summit (SPS), held virtually last month. The event kicked off with an introduction by Evan Spiegel, CEO of the camera company.  

The company announced it would be adding more utilities and functions to the camera for both users and partners. For instance, it is now adding Scan to the home screen, which will allow users to scan an object in the real world and unlock related lenses or utility features. Users can scan a clothing item to shop similar items or scan a plant or dog to identify its type/breed right from the home screen.

“This has been a journey in the making for the past few years,” Abdulla Al-Hammadi, regional business lead at Snap Inc., told Arab News.

Snapchat’s use of the camera started with basic lenses that progressed to layering lenses with real-world landmarks. Now, it is moving beyond that: “It went from being a tool for innovation and creativity to being one that can deliver utility for you as a user, as well as for consumers and businesses,” added Al-Hammadi.

In its efforts to enhance the utility of the camera, the platform is upgrading its augmented reality (AR) enabled try-on services so users can use voice and gestures (such as flicking their wrist) to control the app when trying on watches, sunglasses, clothes and more.

Snapchat has worked with brands such as Dior and Cartier globally to create AR shopping experiences, but the rollout of the feature has been slow. “We slowly started peppering in some of these experiences last year to see how users would interact with them. We wanted the experience to be top-notch,” Al-Hammadi said.

So far, Snapchat has worked in a limited capacity with brands in the region, but moving forward, it expects more regional brands to jump on board.

“We are already in conversations with a lot of retailers and brands about bringing this home and trying to experiment with it in the region,” Al-Hammadi said.

Another feature for brands announced at the SPS was the launch of Brand Profiles. The feature was introduced last year in a closed beta test with 30 brands and is now being rolled out at scale. It allows brands to have a permanent presence, or home page of sorts, on the app. “Historically, one of the biggest struggles brands have had with Snap is that they did not have an organic base to tell their story,” said Al-Hammadi. With a brand profile, a brand now has the opportunity to house all its content, including any AR experiences, in one place.

Snap also announced Map Layers — something Al-Hammadi is personally excited about.

“The Map has been one of the elements that have been a little hidden; we haven’t really communicated what you should do with it,” he said.

The highest engagement on the Map, however, came from the Middle East and North Africa region, particularly Saudi Arabia.

“Despite the product not initially offering a lot of value, our regional users actually figured out different ways to use it,” Al-Hammadi added.

FASTFACT

Snapchat in numbers

  • Snapchat reaches over 280 million daily and 500 million monthly active users around the world
  • Outside of North America and Europe, Snapchat is seeing a 50 percent year-over-year growth for the last two quarters
  • 40 percent of Snapchat users live outside North America and Europe
  • In the Middle East, Snapchat has 75 million unique users

Map Layers allow third parties to tap into Maps so a brand or partner can add experiences to a user’s map. For now, Snap has two partners: Ticketmaster and The Infatuation. The former allows users to scan through events in the area and buy tickets, while the latter allows users to look through restaurant reviews around them. Snap has not announced any regional partners at this time.

Prior to the SPS, Al-Hammadi said that Snap’s business partners in the region were already requesting that the platform “do something with the map,” and after the latest announcement, brands are already excited to get started.

Some of the other announcements at this year’s SPS were:

  • Connected Lenses, where friends can interact with each other through Lenses
  • API-powered Lenses, which will allow brands to build AR Shopping Lenses by uploading their product catalogs and 3D product assets into Snap’s Business Manager
  • Story Studio, a standalone app for creators providing tools and insights
  • Gifting, which enables subscribers to send gifts to official Snap Stars
  • Creator Marketplace, a new portal for brands to find and contact verified creators

The company also announced plans to make Snapchat more inclusive by improving the camera to better capture darker skin tones.

Topics: snap Internet

Facebook to end special treatment for politicians after Trump ban

Reuters

  • Facebook is reportedly planning to end special treatment of politicians on the platform.
  • Reported change comes after the Facebook oversight board said that the same rules should apply to all users, including politicians.
Reuters

Facebook Inc. is planning to end its policy that shields politicians from some content moderation rules, The Verge reported on Thursday, in what would be a major policy reversal for the world’s largest social media network.

The reported change comes as Facebook is expected to announce its response to recommendations made by the company’s independent oversight board when it ruled on the firm’s suspension of former US President Donald Trump.

A Facebook spokesman declined to comment on The Verge report.

Tech platforms have grappled in recent years with how to police world leaders and politicians who violate their guidelines. Facebook and Twitter Inc. have long held that politicians should be given greater latitude in their speech on platforms than ordinary users.

Facebook’s oversight board, an independent group funded by the company which can overrule its decisions in a small slice of content moderation cases, recently upheld Facebook’s block on Trump following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, but said the social media giant was wrong to make the suspension indefinite.

It also gave non-binding recommendations, which Facebook is expected to respond to in full as soon as Friday. The board said that the same rules should apply to all users, though it said that heads of state and government officials can have a greater power to cause harm.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has long argued that the company should not police politicians’ speech. The company currently exempts politicians’ posts and ads from its third-party fact-checking program and its “newsworthiness exemption” allows politicians’ rule-breaking posts on the site if the public interest outweighs the harm — though Facebook said it did not apply its newsworthiness allowance in the Trump case.

In the board’s recommendations it stressed that considerations of “newsworthiness” should not take priority when urgent action is needed on the platform to prevent “significant harm.”

The board also said Facebook’s existing policies, such as deciding when material is too newsworthy to remove or when to take actions on an influential account, need to be more clearly communicated to users.

Facebook has come under fire from those who think it should abandon its hands-off approach to political speech. But it has also been criticized by those, including Republican lawmakers and some free-expression advocates, who saw the Trump ban as a disturbing act of censorship.

The board gave Facebook six months to decide on a “proportionate response” in the Trump case, which could see the former president’s account restored, permanently blocked or suspended for a definite period of time.

Facebook has not yet announced a decision on whether the former president will be restored to its platforms.

Topics: Facebook Donald Trump

