Emirates to operate daily A380 flights to Bahrain in June
The move comes as the UAE – having one of the highest vaccination rates in the world – slowly lifts travel restrictions. (Shutterstock)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

  • The flagship Emirates Airbus A380 will serve the Dubai-Bahrain route for the month, offering a total of 507 seats in three different classes
  • The airline also announced special fares to popular destinations for Bahrainis, including Dubai, Istanbul, and Maldives
DUBAI: Dubai carrier Emirates has introduced daily scheduled flights of its double-decker A380 to Bahrain, as summer travel picks up.
The flagship Emirates Airbus A380 will serve the Dubai-Bahrain route for the month, offering a total of 507 seats in three different classes: 417 in Economy, 76 flat-bed seats in Business, and 14 First Class suites.
“The change of aircraft will help meet growing demand to and from Bahrain during the summer,” according to a Dubai Media Office report.
The airline also announced special fares to popular destinations for Bahrainis, including Dubai, Istanbul, and Maldives.
Bahrain has reopened its borders for tourists, and travelers from the UAE can visit the country without having to quarantine.
The move comes as the UAE – having one of the highest vaccination rates in the world – slowly lifts travel restrictions.

US adds 559K jobs as firms still struggle to fill positions

US adds 559K jobs as firms still struggle to fill positions
Updated 05 June 2021
AP

  • American economy rapidly recovers from the pandemic recession
WASHINGTON: US employers added a modest 559,000 jobs in May, an improvement from April’s sluggish gain but still evidence that many companies are struggling to find enough workers as the economy rapidly recovers from the pandemic recession.
Last month’s job growth was above April’s revised total of 278,000, the Labor Department said Friday, yet well short of employers’ need for labor. The unemployment rate fell to 5.8 percent from 6.1 percent.
The speed of the rebound from the recession has caught employers off guard and touched off a scramble to hire. The reopening of the economy, fueled by substantial federal aid and rising vaccinations, has released pent-up demand among consumers to eat out, travel, shop, attend public events and visit with friends and relatives.
The result has been a disconnect between companies and the unemployed: While businesses are rushing to add workers immediately, many of the unemployed are either seeking better jobs than they had before the pandemic, still lack affordable child care, worry about contracting COVID-19 or have decided to retire early.
That mismatch resulted in the sharp slowdown in hiring in April, when employers added far fewer jobs than economists had forecast and many fewer than had been hired in March. The mismatch appears to be easing only moderately for now.
“There is a gap between the economy and labor market,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist at the payroll processing firm ADP.
May’s job gains, she said, are “more lackluster than one would expect given the strong state of economic growth.”

Still, many economists expect hiring to catch up with demand in the coming months, especially as federal unemployment aid programs end and more people pursue jobs. In the meantime, many large chains, including Amazon, Walmart, Costco, and Chipotle, have raised starting pay to better attract applicants. So have other employers: Wages jumped in May for a second straight month, a sign of companies trying to attract more workers. And the average work week remained elevated, which suggests that businesses are working their current staffs for longer hours to try to meet rising customer demand.
Yet even so, the number of people working or looking for work last month slipped slightly in May after three months of gains.
The bulk of last month’s job growth was at hotels, restaurant and bars, which gained 220,000 positions. Retailers lost jobs for a second straight month. And despite a hot housing market, the construction industry shed 20,000 jobs, its second straight month of cuts, likely reflecting supply shortages and soaring costs for building materials.
The economy expanded last quarter at a robust 6.4 percent annual rate, and economists envision growth in the current quarter reaching a sizzling pace of 9 percent or more. All that growth, driven by higher spending, has raised inflation fears. But for now, it has mainly propelled demand for labor.
Job postings in late May were nearly 26 percent above pre-pandemic levels, according to the employment website Indeed. Government data shows that posted jobs are at the highest level on records dating back to 2000.
And consumers are opening their wallets. In April, they increased their spending after a huge gain in March that was fueled by the distribution of $1,400 stimulus checks. With more Americans feeling comfortable about staying in hotels and visiting entertainment venues, spending on services jumped.
In fact, service industries, including banking, retail, and shipping, expanded at the fastest pace on record in May. The evidence suggests that consumers have begun to embark on a long-anticipated shift away from the sizable goods purchases that many of them had made while hunkered down at home to spending on services, from haircuts to sporting events to vacation trips.

Biden’s electric vehicle plan includes battery recycling push

Biden’s electric vehicle plan includes battery recycling push
Updated 05 June 2021
Reuters

  • The White House would like to see more recycling plants open in the US: official
  • The administration is also looking for ways to reduce metal usage in new battery chemistries
NEW YORK: President Joe Biden’s strategy to make the US a powerhouse in electric vehicles will include boosting domestic recycling of batteries to reuse lithium and other metals, according to government officials.
As Biden makes fighting climate change and competing with China centerpieces of his agenda, the administration is set to wrap up a 100-day review of gaps in supply chains in key areas, including electric vehicles (EV).
These gaps include the minerals used in EV batteries and consumer electronics. The administration is also looking for ways to reduce metal usage in new battery chemistries.
Reports from various government agencies will be submitted to the White House, a process Biden ordered in an executive order earlier this year. Parts of the reports could be released publicly as soon as next week.
Democrats are pushing aggressive climate goals to have a majority of US-manufactured cars be electric by 2030 and every car on the road to be electric by 2040.
Securing enough cobalt, lithium and other raw materials to make EV batteries is a major obstacle, with domestic mines facing extensive regulatory hurdles and environmental opposition.
Reuters reported on May 25 that Biden plans to rely on mines in ally countries to supply much of the metals needed to build EVs.
The administration’s options to spur domestic recycling include direct investment in projects and scientific research, as well as spending funds approved by Congress.
Boosting domestic recycling would help the administration further that goal by breaking down older EVs into component parts for new vehicles and thus relying less on mining.
“When you look at the way the US has approached the recycling opportunity, what’s very evident is we need to invest in that capacity, we need to take a more proactive approach,” said one of the administration officials.
“A big part of the lithium opportunity is really recycling, and being a global leader in recycling the lithium from existing batteries and driving that into these new batteries.”
The White House would like to see more recycling plants open in the US, one of the officials said, noting the announcement last fall by China’s Ganfeng Lithium Co. of plans to build a battery recycling plant in Mexico to supply the US EV market.
The administration’s emerging strategy will also include a heavy emphasis on research and development intended to boost the use of already-mined metals, the officials said.
That plan would effectively expand on ongoing research at the US Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory, which has been the focal point for much of the government’s battery recycling research.
Extracting the various mineral components of a battery has proven difficult and costly in the past, and new research focuses on ways to reuse cathodes and other battery parts, according to Argonne researchers.
Washington’s recycling focus comes as other regions are doing the same. The EU is considering clamping down on exports of metal waste to encourage more regional recycling, part of an effort to become climate neutral by 2050.
Global EV sales topped 2.5 million last year, a figure that’s projected to jump 70 percent for 2021 and continue to rise through 2040, according to IHS Markit forecasts.

Britain inks key trade agreement with Norway, Iceland

Britain inks key trade agreement with Norway, Iceland
Updated 05 June 2021
Reuters

  • The country seeks to forge new global relationships after leaving the EU
OSLO: Britain has clinched post-Brexit trade agreements with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein as it seeks to forge new global trading relationships after leaving the EU.
The three nations, which are part of the European Economic Area allowing them access to the single market, have relied on temporary trade arrangements with Britain since the end of a Brexit transition period on Dec. 31.
Under the deal with Norway, import tariffs on Norwegian fish and seafood, its second-largest industry after oil and gas production, would be reduced, with no tariffs due on white fish, such as cod — a benefit for the fish processing industry in the north of England.
Britain will be able to export four cheeses to Norway, including Wensleydale and West Country Farmhouse Cheddar, with lower tariff payments than Norway normally imposes on foreign cheese, which can be as high as 277 percent. The parties did not say how much lower the tariffs would be.
“We have given on cheese, but we got a little more on fish,” Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg told a news conference.
Trade between Britain and Norway was worth £20.4 billion ($28.81 billion) last year, making it Britain’s 13th largest trading partner. Britain is Norway’s top trading partner, primarily thanks to gas exports, and its third biggest buyer of fish and seafood.
Exports accounted for £8.1 billion and imports for £12.3 billion. Top British goods exports were ships, oil and aircraft, while the largest imports were oil, gas, metals, fish and seafood. “Today’s deal will be a major boost for our trade with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein,” British International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement. Total trade between Iceland and Britain was worth €651 million in 2020, with Iceland exporting fish, sheep meat and skyr, an Icelandic yoghurt.
“A new free trade agreement with Britain ... will be crucial for both Icelandic companies and consumers,” Iceland’s Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson said in a statement.
The main focus of Britain’s post-Brexit trade policy has been to pivot its economic center away from Europe and toward fast growing economies in the Asia-Pacific region.
It is expected to seal a deal with Australia later this month, and is seeking to join a trans-Pacific trade pact.

More deforestation threaten Brazilian agribusiness

More deforestation threaten Brazilian agribusiness
Updated 05 June 2021
Reuters

  • Drier conditions could put a massive strain on the region’s mainly rainfed agricultural industry, say researchers
BRASILIA: Brazilian agribusiness is losing up to $1 billion a year as rising deforestation cuts rainfall in the southern Amazon — a problem set to expand if forest loss continues, a group of Brazilian and German researchers have warned.
In a study published in the journal Nature Communications in May, they found that smaller-scale forest losses can enhance rainfall on adjoining agricultural land — but once losses pass 55-60 percent, rainfall plunges.
Losses of tree cover in particular seem to delay the start and shorten the length of the rainy season, they found.
As Brazilian Amazon forest destruction continues, drier conditions could put a massive strain on the region’s mainly rainfed agricultural industry, the authors said.
Brazil is the world’s top soybean producer, and its second largest producer of beef, as well as the globe’s biggest beef exporter.
In parts of the country, Brazil’s farmers are already battling unusually dry weather this year, with government agencies warning in late May of drought threats as the country faces its worst dry spell in 91 years.
In the southern Amazonian state of Mato Grosso, Brazil’s main soy producer, irregular rainfall is reducing potential harvests, according to the Mato Grosso Institute of Agricultural Economics.
Aprosoja Brasil, the country’s main soy production association, similarly said farmers faced drought while planting last October and November, followed by excessively heavy rain at harvest time this year, lowering the expected harvest.
The new study looked at rainfall changes between 1999 and 2019 in the southern Brazilian Amazon, a 1.9-million-square-kilometer area that has so far lost about a third of its forests, as a model for future rainfall shifts.
Researchers predicted what might happen through 2050 under continued weakening of Brazil’s conservation policies and strong political support for agricultural expansion compared to effective enforcement of forest protection laws. Co-author Britaldo Soares said that the difference was stark.

Environmentalists say President Jair Bolsonaro’s policies have weakened conservation efforts and his rhetoric has emboldened illegal ranchers, loggers and land speculators to cut down the Amazon forest to expand their business.
Bolsonaro’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
Amazon forest losses have soared to a 12-year high since Bolsonaro took office in 2019, with deforestation rising 43 percent in April compared to the same month a year ago, according to government data published in May.
Removing trees to plant crops and raise cattle reduces the forest’s ability to trap and store planet-heating carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, and can contribute to emissions if forests are burned.
But a more fragmented forest, as losses grow, also is less able to produce the same volume of water vapor that rises to become rain, and can make the forest drier and more vulnerable to burning.
Less rainfall can mean lower yields and force farmers in the southern Amazon and beyond to adapt by moving to new areas or growing more drought-resistant crops, the study noted.
It did not discuss prospects for irrigating crops in the region.
Farmers in the Amazon also commonly profit from double-cropping, or growing at least two crops per year.
But that could become more difficult or impossible if continuing tree losses cause rainy seasons to become delayed and shorter, the study noted.
Researchers said that if Brazil’s government fails to act against deforestation, international responses — including potential sanctions and exclusion of Brazil from international treaties — could also result in lost revenue for Brazil’s farm-related businesses.
Stopping forest loss in the Amazon is vital not only to protect biodiversity and the global climate but to protect agribusiness itself, they said.

Saudi Arabia says real estate advertisers must be citizens

Saudi Arabia says real estate advertisers must be citizens
Updated 04 June 2021
Arab News

  • The new controls are aimed at reducing fake real estate advertisements
RIYADH: Only Saudis can advertise real estate in the Kingdom, according to the new Real Estate Ads Controls, issued by the General Real Estate Authority, Okaz newspaper reported.

The new advertising controls are aimed at reducing fake real estate advertisements, enhancing its reliability and credibility.

Controls also require the registry of the advertisers’ name on the National Single Sign-On platform (NAFAZ) provided that the advertiser is the owner of the property or a legal agent or a real estate broker under a written authorization or a court order.

The Real Estate General Authority also issued the licensing and classification requirements for electronic real estate platforms to raise their reliability.

The Authority stressed that if one of the licensing conditions is violated, a number of legal measures will be taken. The Authority would obligate the platform to remove the advertisement and notify the advertiser, or to stop the advertiser from publishing on the platform for no more than a year.

