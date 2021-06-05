You are here

  • Home
  • COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for growth in Kingdom: Telecoms firm Nokia

COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for growth in Kingdom: Telecoms firm Nokia

COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for growth in Kingdom: Telecoms firm Nokia
The Finnish brand is best known for its mobiles from the early 2000s, when it launched some of the first camera phones on the market. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8fhda

Updated 16 sec ago
AMEERA ABID
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for growth in Kingdom: Telecoms firm Nokia

COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for growth in Kingdom: Telecoms firm Nokia
  • Finnish network technology provider reveals demand surged 30 percent as Saudi citizens stayed at home
Updated 16 sec ago
AMEERA ABID DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: When the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic hit early last year, Saudi residents were forced to stay at home.

As a result, the number of hours spent by people on platforms such as Netflix and Zoom soared. Shopping on Amazon, grocery, and restaurant apps became commonplace, gaming boomed, and dependence on the internet was considered just as important as having electricity and water connections.

And one of the companies that helped the Kingdom manage the surge in demand for its telecommunication services was Nokia.

Khalid Hussain, Saudi country senior officer at Nokia, told Arab News: “There was an almost 30 percent traffic spike in Saudi Arabia soon after the pandemic declaration in March 2020. Many of the organizations had to switch to complete remote mode without any time for preparation.

“The sudden transition to working from home resulted in a rapid increase in data-intensive business collaboration and video streaming applications. Our customers had a huge challenge to continue to support their users with robust, reliable, and fully secure networks so that business continuity was not hampered.”

The Finnish brand is best known for its mobiles from the early 2000s, when it launched some of the first camera phones on the market. While Nokia is still associated with smartphones, the company’s biggest revenue generator now is its telecommunications network business, which accounts for around three-quarters of its sales.

Nokia has been providing services in Saudi Arabia since 2001 out of its headquarters in Riyadh and branches in Jeddah, Khamis Mushait, Madinah, Abha, and Alkhobar. The firm has around 1,500 employees in the Kingdom, a network technology portfolio including clients such as telecommunication operators STC, Zain, and Mobily, and a strong working relationship with the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT).

Last year, while Nokia’s global sales dipped 6 percent to 21.867 billion euros ($26.65 billion), its Middle East Africa (MEA) division witnessed a sales rise of 1 percent to 1.893 billion euros. The MEA region accounts for around 9 percent of total global turnover and Saudi Arabia is its largest market in the segment.

Hussain said: “During the pandemic, Nokia, by taking help from its global centers of expertise, helped the Kingdom’s top telco-operators with cutting-edge solutions to enable them to monitor their network performance, address risks, and ensure zero service disruption even when the network load peaked to an all-time high.”

According to a report in April by internet intelligence firm Ookla, Saudi Arabia had the highest adoption of 5G technology of all its Gulf neighbors and the largest number of devices connected to the network.

In order to help the country manage the increased demands during the COVID-19 pandemic and also achieve its Vision 2030 goals, Nokia has been working with the Saudi government to implement a number of key projects.

Last year, the company collaborated with STC to launch the operator’s technology innovation center in Riyadh, and in December accomplished a record 5G speed of 1.9 gigabytes during a successful trial of its AirScale indoor radio (ASiR) system at Zain KSA’s headquarters in Jeddah.

During 2020, the firm also signed a partnership with TAWAL, a Saudi infrastructure company, to deploy 5G in the western and southern parts of the Kingdom.

Nokia’s 5G business readiness report, launched in October, found that the Kingdom had huge potential to leverage the power of 5G over the next decade, with 13 percent of Saudi organizations being rated as 5G mature.

“This will be a significant focus area for us in 2021 and beyond, and we will continue to share our global experiences with Saudi Arabia to bring digitization and automation across all industry sectors such as manufacturing, health, and mining,” Hussain added.

The potential for growth in the Kingdom certainly looked promising, as 56 percent of decisionmakers surveyed by Nokia in Saudi Arabia as part of its October report, said they had accelerated their digital transformation programs as a result of the COVID-19 health crisis. And 65 percent of technology buyers were planning to invest more in 5G than they had in 3G and 4G technology.

Topics: Nokia technology

Related

Nokia & Mobily extend managed services partnership for 3 years
Corporate News
Nokia & Mobily extend managed services partnership for 3 years
STC successfully tests 5G New Radio using Nokia’s mmWave technology
Corporate News
STC successfully tests 5G New Radio using Nokia’s mmWave technology

Dubai court, Emaar sign deal to enhance protection of expat properties

Dubai court, Emaar sign deal to enhance protection of expat properties
Updated 05 June 2021
Arab News

Dubai court, Emaar sign deal to enhance protection of expat properties

Dubai court, Emaar sign deal to enhance protection of expat properties
  • The wills service was established to allow non-Muslims who are investing in the UAE to pass on their assets and appoint guardians for their children
  • There is growing interest from foreigners in buying properties in the UAE, particularly in the luxury real estate market
Updated 05 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s first English-language common law court has signed a cooperation agreement with Emaar Properties to promote its wills service among the real estate giant’s buyers.

The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts’ wills service, established in 2015, allows non-Muslims who are investing in the UAE to pass on their assets and appoint guardians for their children.

The agreement will encourage greater awareness for Emaar’s clients, “offering both investors and residents additional protection on real estate investments in the UAE,” the court said in a statement.

“The UAE is home to over eight million expatriates, many of whom have settled in the country and purchased a home for their family. In addition, the UAE has welcomed and enabled many foreign investors to make property investments,” Justice Omar Al-Mheiri, deputy chief justice at DIFC Courts said.

There is growing interest from foreigners in buying properties in the UAE, particularly in the luxury real estate market.

“This new alliance with one of the UAE’s flagship developers will ensure another layer of awareness for those choosing Dubai and the UAE as a destination for property ownership,” Al-Mheiri added.

The Dubai court has also launched an integrated online system for will registrations, allowing investors to complete the process remotely, especially useful during the pandemic.

“Remote registrations add an additional layer of digital access to the current Virtual Registry for Wills, which allows those living overseas to create and register a DIFC Courts Will,” it said in a statement.

Topics: Dubai Emaar DIFC real estate

Related

Dubai’s annual Al-Gaffal dhow race returns after COVID-19 suspension video
Dubai’s annual Al-Gaffal dhow race returns after COVID-19 suspension
Dubai taxi fleet to be 100% electric or hybrid by 2027, RTA says
Business & Economy
Dubai taxi fleet to be 100% electric or hybrid by 2027, RTA says

Emirates to operate daily A380 flights to Bahrain in June

Emirates to operate daily A380 flights to Bahrain in June
Updated 05 June 2021
Arab News

Emirates to operate daily A380 flights to Bahrain in June

Emirates to operate daily A380 flights to Bahrain in June
  • The flagship Emirates Airbus A380 will serve the Dubai-Bahrain route for the month, offering a total of 507 seats in three different classes
  • The airline also announced special fares to popular destinations for Bahrainis, including Dubai, Istanbul, and Maldives
Updated 05 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai carrier Emirates has introduced daily scheduled flights of its double-decker A380 to Bahrain, as summer travel picks up.
The flagship Emirates Airbus A380 will serve the Dubai-Bahrain route for the month, offering a total of 507 seats in three different classes: 417 in Economy, 76 flat-bed seats in Business, and 14 First Class suites.
“The change of aircraft will help meet growing demand to and from Bahrain during the summer,” according to a Dubai Media Office report.
The airline also announced special fares to popular destinations for Bahrainis, including Dubai, Istanbul, and Maldives.
Bahrain has reopened its borders for tourists, and travelers from the UAE can visit the country without having to quarantine.
The move comes as the UAE – having one of the highest vaccination rates in the world – slowly lifts travel restrictions.

Topics: Emirates Bahrain Dubai

Related

Bahrain may tap international debt market in second half of 2021
Business & Economy
Bahrain may tap international debt market in second half of 2021
Bahrain’s Investcorp to return to private ownership after 40 years
Business & Economy
Bahrain’s Investcorp to return to private ownership after 40 years

US adds 559K jobs as firms still struggle to fill positions

US adds 559K jobs as firms still struggle to fill positions
Updated 05 June 2021
AP

US adds 559K jobs as firms still struggle to fill positions

US adds 559K jobs as firms still struggle to fill positions
  • American economy rapidly recovers from the pandemic recession
Updated 05 June 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: US employers added a modest 559,000 jobs in May, an improvement from April’s sluggish gain but still evidence that many companies are struggling to find enough workers as the economy rapidly recovers from the pandemic recession.
Last month’s job growth was above April’s revised total of 278,000, the Labor Department said Friday, yet well short of employers’ need for labor. The unemployment rate fell to 5.8 percent from 6.1 percent.
The speed of the rebound from the recession has caught employers off guard and touched off a scramble to hire. The reopening of the economy, fueled by substantial federal aid and rising vaccinations, has released pent-up demand among consumers to eat out, travel, shop, attend public events and visit with friends and relatives.
The result has been a disconnect between companies and the unemployed: While businesses are rushing to add workers immediately, many of the unemployed are either seeking better jobs than they had before the pandemic, still lack affordable child care, worry about contracting COVID-19 or have decided to retire early.
That mismatch resulted in the sharp slowdown in hiring in April, when employers added far fewer jobs than economists had forecast and many fewer than had been hired in March. The mismatch appears to be easing only moderately for now.
“There is a gap between the economy and labor market,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist at the payroll processing firm ADP.
May’s job gains, she said, are “more lackluster than one would expect given the strong state of economic growth.”

HIGHLIGHTS

● Last month’s job growth was above April’s revised total of 278,000, the Labor Department said Friday, yet well short of employers’ need for labor. The unemployment rate fell to 5.8 percent from 6.1 percent.

● The speed of the rebound from the recession has caught employers off guard and touched off a scramble to hire.

● The reopening of the economy has released pent-up demand among consumers to eat out, travel, shop, attend public events and visit with friends and relatives.

Still, many economists expect hiring to catch up with demand in the coming months, especially as federal unemployment aid programs end and more people pursue jobs. In the meantime, many large chains, including Amazon, Walmart, Costco, and Chipotle, have raised starting pay to better attract applicants. So have other employers: Wages jumped in May for a second straight month, a sign of companies trying to attract more workers. And the average work week remained elevated, which suggests that businesses are working their current staffs for longer hours to try to meet rising customer demand.
Yet even so, the number of people working or looking for work last month slipped slightly in May after three months of gains.
The bulk of last month’s job growth was at hotels, restaurant and bars, which gained 220,000 positions. Retailers lost jobs for a second straight month. And despite a hot housing market, the construction industry shed 20,000 jobs, its second straight month of cuts, likely reflecting supply shortages and soaring costs for building materials.
The economy expanded last quarter at a robust 6.4 percent annual rate, and economists envision growth in the current quarter reaching a sizzling pace of 9 percent or more. All that growth, driven by higher spending, has raised inflation fears. But for now, it has mainly propelled demand for labor.
Job postings in late May were nearly 26 percent above pre-pandemic levels, according to the employment website Indeed. Government data shows that posted jobs are at the highest level on records dating back to 2000.
And consumers are opening their wallets. In April, they increased their spending after a huge gain in March that was fueled by the distribution of $1,400 stimulus checks. With more Americans feeling comfortable about staying in hotels and visiting entertainment venues, spending on services jumped.
In fact, service industries, including banking, retail, and shipping, expanded at the fastest pace on record in May. The evidence suggests that consumers have begun to embark on a long-anticipated shift away from the sizable goods purchases that many of them had made while hunkered down at home to spending on services, from haircuts to sporting events to vacation trips.

Topics: US jobs

Related

Solid US jobs report could allay fears of weakening economy
Business & Economy
Solid US jobs report could allay fears of weakening economy
Oil ends week on a high thanks to Saudi output cuts, US jobs lift
Business & Economy
Oil ends week on a high thanks to Saudi output cuts, US jobs lift

Biden’s electric vehicle plan includes battery recycling push

Biden’s electric vehicle plan includes battery recycling push
Updated 05 June 2021
Reuters

Biden’s electric vehicle plan includes battery recycling push

Biden’s electric vehicle plan includes battery recycling push
  • The White House would like to see more recycling plants open in the US: official
  • The administration is also looking for ways to reduce metal usage in new battery chemistries
Updated 05 June 2021
Reuters

NEW YORK: President Joe Biden’s strategy to make the US a powerhouse in electric vehicles will include boosting domestic recycling of batteries to reuse lithium and other metals, according to government officials.
As Biden makes fighting climate change and competing with China centerpieces of his agenda, the administration is set to wrap up a 100-day review of gaps in supply chains in key areas, including electric vehicles (EV).
These gaps include the minerals used in EV batteries and consumer electronics. The administration is also looking for ways to reduce metal usage in new battery chemistries.
Reports from various government agencies will be submitted to the White House, a process Biden ordered in an executive order earlier this year. Parts of the reports could be released publicly as soon as next week.
Democrats are pushing aggressive climate goals to have a majority of US-manufactured cars be electric by 2030 and every car on the road to be electric by 2040.
Securing enough cobalt, lithium and other raw materials to make EV batteries is a major obstacle, with domestic mines facing extensive regulatory hurdles and environmental opposition.
Reuters reported on May 25 that Biden plans to rely on mines in ally countries to supply much of the metals needed to build EVs.
The administration’s options to spur domestic recycling include direct investment in projects and scientific research, as well as spending funds approved by Congress.
Boosting domestic recycling would help the administration further that goal by breaking down older EVs into component parts for new vehicles and thus relying less on mining.
“When you look at the way the US has approached the recycling opportunity, what’s very evident is we need to invest in that capacity, we need to take a more proactive approach,” said one of the administration officials.
“A big part of the lithium opportunity is really recycling, and being a global leader in recycling the lithium from existing batteries and driving that into these new batteries.”
The White House would like to see more recycling plants open in the US, one of the officials said, noting the announcement last fall by China’s Ganfeng Lithium Co. of plans to build a battery recycling plant in Mexico to supply the US EV market.
The administration’s emerging strategy will also include a heavy emphasis on research and development intended to boost the use of already-mined metals, the officials said.
That plan would effectively expand on ongoing research at the US Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory, which has been the focal point for much of the government’s battery recycling research.
Extracting the various mineral components of a battery has proven difficult and costly in the past, and new research focuses on ways to reuse cathodes and other battery parts, according to Argonne researchers.
Washington’s recycling focus comes as other regions are doing the same. The EU is considering clamping down on exports of metal waste to encourage more regional recycling, part of an effort to become climate neutral by 2050.
Global EV sales topped 2.5 million last year, a figure that’s projected to jump 70 percent for 2021 and continue to rise through 2040, according to IHS Markit forecasts.

Topics: electric cars

Related

Electric vehicles to transform industry, says Ford chief
Business & Economy
Electric vehicles to transform industry, says Ford chief
Dubai taxi fleet to be 100% electric or hybrid by 2027, RTA says
Business & Economy
Dubai taxi fleet to be 100% electric or hybrid by 2027, RTA says

Britain inks key trade agreement with Norway, Iceland

Britain inks key trade agreement with Norway, Iceland
Updated 05 June 2021
Reuters

Britain inks key trade agreement with Norway, Iceland

Britain inks key trade agreement with Norway, Iceland
  • The country seeks to forge new global relationships after leaving the EU
Updated 05 June 2021
Reuters

OSLO: Britain has clinched post-Brexit trade agreements with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein as it seeks to forge new global trading relationships after leaving the EU.
The three nations, which are part of the European Economic Area allowing them access to the single market, have relied on temporary trade arrangements with Britain since the end of a Brexit transition period on Dec. 31.
Under the deal with Norway, import tariffs on Norwegian fish and seafood, its second-largest industry after oil and gas production, would be reduced, with no tariffs due on white fish, such as cod — a benefit for the fish processing industry in the north of England.
Britain will be able to export four cheeses to Norway, including Wensleydale and West Country Farmhouse Cheddar, with lower tariff payments than Norway normally imposes on foreign cheese, which can be as high as 277 percent. The parties did not say how much lower the tariffs would be.
“We have given on cheese, but we got a little more on fish,” Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg told a news conference.
Trade between Britain and Norway was worth £20.4 billion ($28.81 billion) last year, making it Britain’s 13th largest trading partner. Britain is Norway’s top trading partner, primarily thanks to gas exports, and its third biggest buyer of fish and seafood.
Exports accounted for £8.1 billion and imports for £12.3 billion. Top British goods exports were ships, oil and aircraft, while the largest imports were oil, gas, metals, fish and seafood. “Today’s deal will be a major boost for our trade with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein,” British International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement. Total trade between Iceland and Britain was worth €651 million in 2020, with Iceland exporting fish, sheep meat and skyr, an Icelandic yoghurt.
“A new free trade agreement with Britain ... will be crucial for both Icelandic companies and consumers,” Iceland’s Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson said in a statement.
The main focus of Britain’s post-Brexit trade policy has been to pivot its economic center away from Europe and toward fast growing economies in the Asia-Pacific region.
It is expected to seal a deal with Australia later this month, and is seeking to join a trans-Pacific trade pact.

Topics: UK Norway Iceland

Related

UK targets Gulf states for post-Brexit trade deal
Business & Economy
UK targets Gulf states for post-Brexit trade deal
France threatens to turn lights off in Jersey over Brexit fish row
Business & Economy
France threatens to turn lights off in Jersey over Brexit fish row

Latest updates

COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for growth in Kingdom: Telecoms firm Nokia
COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for growth in Kingdom: Telecoms firm Nokia
Saudi cricket chief Prince Saud holds meeting with ICC officials in Dubai
Saudi cricket chief Prince Saud holds meeting with ICC officials in Dubai
US State Department discourages employees from using term ‘Abraham Accords’
Last year, the Trump Administration brokered the Abraham Accords that allowed Israel to normalize relations with the UAE, Bahrain, and, later, Sudan and Morocco. (File/AFP)
G-7 nations sign key pact to make tech giants pay fair taxes
The world’s richest countries signed a landmark agreement committing them to confronting corporate tax avoidance and making sure that giant tech companies pay their fair share. (Shutterstock)
Moroccan designers among finalists for prestigious French ANDAM fashion award
Moroccan designers among finalists for prestigious French ANDAM fashion award

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.