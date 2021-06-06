You are here

Saudi Arabia to host auction for falcon breeders

Saudi Arabia to host auction for falcon breeders
The international auction aims to provide top-tier falcons for falconers in Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia to host auction for falcon breeders
The international auction aims to provide top-tier falcons for falconers in Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia to host auction for falcon breeders
The international auction aims to provide top-tier falcons for falconers in Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Updated 07 June 2021
SPA

Saudi Arabia to host auction for falcon breeders

Saudi Arabia to host auction for falcon breeders
  • The club seeks to transform the auction into an international event and a major attraction for international falcon breeders
Updated 07 June 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Falcons Club (SFC) is hosting the first-ever International Falcon Breeders Auction (IFBA) in the Kingdom.
It will take place at the club’s headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, between Aug. 5 and Sept. 5. The international auction aims to provide top-tier falcons for falconers in the Kingdom and the countries within the region. The auction will also introduce the best falcon breeding farms and experiences from around the world to the Kingdom. It will also serve as a platform to explore business opportunities.
The SFC aims to make it a trustworthy platform. The club seeks to transform the auction into an international event and a major attraction for international falcon breeders.
The SFC has designated a full-service venue for the auction in its exhibition building, which includes a designated space for companies interested in showcasing their veterinary supplies, tools, and equipment for falconry and training.
In the Kingdom, falcon sales have reported record figures, reflecting the region’s passion and love for the birds. Saudi Arabia is considered the international center of the sector.
Last October, the Saudi Falcon Club organized a major auction that saw the sale of a young peregrine, captured in Hafr Al-Batin, for SR650,000 ($173,000), making it the most expensive sale to date.
For more information, please contact the management of the International Falcon Breeders Auction via [email protected].

Saudi Crown Prince, British Foreign Secretary discuss developments in Middle East

Saudi Crown Prince, British Foreign Secretary discuss developments in Middle East
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi Crown Prince, British Foreign Secretary discuss developments in Middle East

Saudi Crown Prince, British Foreign Secretary discuss developments in Middle East
  • Both sides discussed the efforts made to strengthen the security and stability in the region
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Neom where they discussed developments in the Middle East.

Both sides further discussed the efforts made to strengthen the security and stability in the region, state news agency SPA reported.

Who's Who: Saad Abdullah Al-Hammad, spokesperson of Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development

Who’s Who: Saad Abdullah Al-Hammad, spokesperson of Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Saad Abdullah Al-Hammad, spokesperson of Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development

Who’s Who: Saad Abdullah Al-Hammad, spokesperson of Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

Saad Abdullah Al-Hammad was recently appointed spokesperson for the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

He is also a columnist with Sabq e-newspaper. Between 2019 and 2021, he was director of media affairs and, during 2019, worked as a senior media officer at the ministry.

Between 2018 and 2020, he served as a media adviser for several organizations in the public and private sectors.

Al-Hammad also worked as a TV reporter and a senior producer at MBC between 2017 and 2019. In 2015, he worked as a media relations specialist at Dar Uloom University. 

Between 2011 and 2014, he worked as a TV news producer, an MBC correspondent and a reporter for Saudi TV.

Al-Hammad played a key role in launching and managing several Saudi programs, and was the official voice of the SBC channel and an advertisement commentator at MBC.

He received the Media Excellence Award from the Saudi Embassy in South Korea in 2017.

Al-Hammad believes the role of spokesperson requires alertness and a wide knowledge of the organization.

“The spokesman needs to build deeper internal and external media relationships, and invest them to showcase the media products and achieve the sought-after goals,” he said.

Al-Hammad said that speaking on behalf of an organization in front of different media channels is important, and helps the organization communicate with the public and the targeted segments.

He gained a bachelor’s degree in media and advertising in 2013 at Imam Mohammad bin Saud Islamic University.

2021 Hajj pilgrimage plans to be announced shortly

2021 Hajj pilgrimage plans to be announced shortly
Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi. (SPA)
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

2021 Hajj pilgrimage plans to be announced shortly

2021 Hajj pilgrimage plans to be announced shortly
  • The ministers of health and Hajj will clarify what Hajj 2021 will look like in light of the pandemic
  • Last year, only a limited amount of Hajj pilgrims from within the Kingdom were able to perform the pilgrimage
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Announcements about this year’s Hajj could be made in the coming days as the Kingdom completes its assessments of the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, said the acting Saudi minister of media, Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi.

At a press conference held in Riyadh on Sunday, Al-Qasabi said the Saudi authorities are following up on (the pandemic) updates and the ministers of Hajj and Umrah and health will soon announce a decision.

He said that, due to COVID variants, it was important to evaluate the damage from the spread of the virus carefully and correctly: “We don’t want this year’s Hajj to be an epicenter for the spread of the disease in the Kingdom or the Muslim world.”

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has worked hard to improve the services provided in the Hajj and Umrah sector, amid the exceptional circumstances of the pandemic.

Last year’s Hajj and the gradual return of Umrah in October was permitted after a safe model had been developed, focusing on modern technology and digitizing the procedures to provide pilgrims with the services they needed through different options provided by the ministry.

These tech-focused models included the Eatmarna application, which allowed users to request permits (praying permits, Umrah permits and Rawdah praying permits) in Makkah and Madinah’s mosques. More than 20 million people have benefitted from the app and more than 30,000 have used the services provided by Inaya (care) centers in Makkah and Madinah, established to serve pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom.

The ministry of Hajj and Umrah also provided safe transportation services by setting up four sites to transport worshippers and pilgrims to and from the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Due to COVID-19 variants it is important to evaluate the damage from the spread of the virus carefully and correctly.

Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, Acting media minister

The Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Services for Hajj and Umrah performers, Eng. Hesham Abdulmonem Saeed, told the press conference that the safe Umrah model aims to protect people by managing the crowds going to the Grand Mosque through booked time slots and improving the services provided for pilgrims through the application of the most modern techniques to meet their personal needs.

He noted that the Eatmarna app developed by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) also verifies the health of permit applicants.

He said that the work to serve the pilgrims was a joint operation involving the public, private and voluntary sectors.

He said: “There is continued cooperation between the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Health, the General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques and all relevant authorities to help pilgrims and visitors perform Hajj and Umrah with ease.”

 

21 people charged with violation of Saudi environmental laws

21 people charged with violation of Saudi environmental laws
Saudi Special Forces for Environmental Security arrested 21 people for violating environmental laws in Riyadh. (Photo/Twitter)
Updated 07 June 2021
SPA

21 people charged with violation of Saudi environmental laws

21 people charged with violation of Saudi environmental laws
  • The legal action is in line with a campaign by the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Special Forces for Environmental Security
Updated 07 June 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Special Forces for Environmental Security (SFES) in Riyadh have announced the arrest of 21 people for violating environmental laws — 14 Saudi citizens and 7 Sudanese and Indian nationals who committed violations when grazing 983 camels and 50 sheep in places where grazing is prohibited in a number of regions of the kingdom.

The legal action is in line with a campaign by the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Special Forces for Environmental Security, and other authorities in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

The SFES spokesman, Maj. Raed Al-Maliki, urged people to report any cases that represent an attack on the environment or wildlife on the 911 number in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and on 999 and 996 in other Saudi regions.

The ministry’s campaigns are aimed at raising awareness, enacting legislation, limiting the destruction of vegetation cover, preventing the extinction of rare types of trees and impeding the occurrence of an ecological imbalance.

Saudi Arabia launches Tuwaiq 2 joint air exercise with Arab nations

Saudi Arabia launched Tuwaiq 2 multinational joint air exercise at Prince Sultan Air Base. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia launched Tuwaiq 2 multinational joint air exercise at Prince Sultan Air Base. (SPA)
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia launches Tuwaiq 2 joint air exercise with Arab nations

Saudi Arabia launched Tuwaiq 2 multinational joint air exercise at Prince Sultan Air Base. (SPA)
  • The two-week exercise 'aims to ensure the highest levels of readiness, and achieve operational compatibility and integration,' defense ministry says
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A multinational joint air exercise involving several Arab countries was launched on Sunday in Al-Kharj in central Saudi Arabia, the ministry of defense said.
Maj. Gen. Mohsen bin Saeed Al-Zahrani, commander of the Prince Sultan Air Base, and heads of participating delegations were present as the Tuwaiq 2 exercise got underway, with countries including Oman, the UAE, Jordan and Egypt taking part, and Kuwait and Bahrain observing.

The two-week exercise “aims to ensure the highest levels of readiness, and achieve operational compatibility and integration,” the ministry said.
Lt. Col. Mohammed Ibrahim bin Sufyan, commander of the exercise, said that the air exercise will be carried out in different stages, including planning and implementing flights.
“The exercise aims to raise the operational and training readiness for tactical airdrops and raise the spirit of competition among the participants,” he added.
Air forces taking part in the exercise arrived at the Prince Sultan Air Base on Friday along with their air, technical and administrative crews.

 

