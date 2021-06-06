Saudi Arabia to host auction for falcon breeders

RIYADH: The Saudi Falcons Club (SFC) is hosting the first-ever International Falcon Breeders Auction (IFBA) in the Kingdom.
It will take place at the club’s headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, between Aug. 5 and Sept. 5. The international auction aims to provide top-tier falcons for falconers in the Kingdom and the countries within the region. The auction will also introduce the best falcon breeding farms and experiences from around the world to the Kingdom. It will also serve as a platform to explore business opportunities.
The SFC aims to make it a trustworthy platform. The club seeks to transform the auction into an international event and a major attraction for international falcon breeders.
The SFC has designated a full-service venue for the auction in its exhibition building, which includes a designated space for companies interested in showcasing their veterinary supplies, tools, and equipment for falconry and training.
In the Kingdom, falcon sales have reported record figures, reflecting the region’s passion and love for the birds. Saudi Arabia is considered the international center of the sector.
Last October, the Saudi Falcon Club organized a major auction that saw the sale of a young peregrine, captured in Hafr Al-Batin, for SR650,000 ($173,000), making it the most expensive sale to date.
For more information, please contact the management of the International Falcon Breeders Auction via [email protected].
