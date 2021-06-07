Saudi Aramco meets investors ahead of first dollar Islamic bond sale

Bangladesh to pay workers $295 subsidy to cover hotel quarantine in KSA

RIYADH: The Bangladeshi government is to give its citizens flying to Saudi Arabia a subsidy of 25,000 Bangladeshi takas ($295) towards the cost of the mandatory hotel quarantine necessary to enter the Kingdom.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior said on May 10 all non-citizens arriving in Saudi Arabia who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) must quarantine for a minimum of seven days.

Saudi Arabia reopened its borders to international flights May 17; Biman Bangladesh Airlines resumed flights to the Kingdom May 29.

Bangladesh’s Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment said in a press statement the subsidy would cover the cost for any expatriate workers flying to Saudi Arabia between May 20 and June 30.

The Bangladesh Wage Earners Welfare Board has decided to provide the subsidy upon application, and the money will be sent to the bank account of the concerned worker or nominee.

Expat workers looking to apply for the subsidy can download the form from the ministry’s website at www.probashi.gov.bd.

Workers who have already arrived in the Kingdom and have paid for hotel quarantine at their own expense can submit the relevant application form by June 30 to the Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh or Bangladesh Consulate General in Jeddah.