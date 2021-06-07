You are here

  • Home
  • Emirates Development Bank said to plan second international bond sale

Emirates Development Bank said to plan second international bond sale

Emirates Development Bank said to plan second international bond sale
Emirates Development Bank was the first entity to take advantage of the debt law by selling its first debt in 2019. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jzpzs

Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

Emirates Development Bank said to plan second international bond sale

Emirates Development Bank said to plan second international bond sale
  • EDB could raise $750 million or more, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Emirates Development Bank (EDB) is planning to sell its second-ever international bonds as soon as this month, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
EDB could raise $750 million or more, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. The money would be directed to support companies operating in sectors considered priorities for the wider economy, they said.
The UAE passed a law in October 2018 allowing the federal government to issue sovereign debt for the first time, enabling its seven emirates to benefit from a higher credit rating and lower borrowing costs.
Emirates Development Bank was the first entity to take advantage of the debt law by selling its first debt in 2019. The government has yet to issue a federal bond for the first time, Bloomberg said
EDB started operations in 2015 and provides financing to citizens and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

 

Topics: Emirates Development Bank

Related

Turkish Airlines increases daily flights from Dubai
Business & Economy
Turkish Airlines increases daily flights from Dubai
Riyadh-Dubai is busiest route in Middle East
Business & Economy
Riyadh-Dubai is busiest route in Middle East

Jeff Bezos to fly to space with brother

Jeff Bezos to fly to space with brother
Updated 27 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Jeff Bezos to fly to space with brother

Jeff Bezos to fly to space with brother
  • The Amazon founder made the disclosure in an Instagram post on Monday to coincide
Updated 27 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Jeff Bezos plans to take his brother with him on the first human flight to space by his Blue Origin outfit.
The Amazon founder made the disclosure in an Instagram post on Monday to coincide with an auction that will see the winning bidder join them on the first flight of the New Shepard on July 20.

The reusable launch vehicle was named after Alan Shepard who 60 years ago made history by becoming the first American to fly to space.
"Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space," said Bezos. "On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend."
Auction bidding is already at $2.8 million with nearly 6,000 participants from 143 countries involved, Blue Origin said on its website.
In the decades since Shepard made his flight, fewer than 600 astronauts have been to space above the "Kármán Line" to see the borderless Earth and the thin limb of our atmosphere, Blue Origin said.
New Shepard has already flown 15 successful consecutive missions to space and back above the Kármán Line.
Bidding is underway to join the crew which concludes with a live online auction on June 12. Anyone interested in bidding in the live auction must register by June 10. Registration details can be found at BlueOrigin.com.


 

Topics: Jeff Bezos space

Related

Ray Hanania Show discusses how US media failed to report the truth about the Jeff Bezos leak video
Media
Ray Hanania Show discusses how US media failed to report the truth about the Jeff Bezos leak
China to send 3 male astronauts to its space station in June
World
China to send 3 male astronauts to its space station in June

Shuaa exits Bahrain’s Khaleeji Commercial Bank

Shuaa exits Bahrain’s Khaleeji Commercial Bank
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

Shuaa exits Bahrain’s Khaleeji Commercial Bank

Shuaa exits Bahrain’s Khaleeji Commercial Bank
  • The sale is expected to contribute positively to Shuaa’s financials in the second quarter
  • GFH ownership in the shares of KHCB increased from 55.41 percent to 69.05 percent
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai-listed Shuaa Capital said it sold its 3.8 percent stake in Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB) to GFH Financial Group.
The sale is expected to contribute positively to Shuaa’s financials in the second quarter, it said in a filing to the Dubai Financial Market.
In addition, Goldilocks Fund, managed by one of its units also sold a 9.76 percent stake in KHCB to GFH Financial Group.
“We have been very clear on our goal of exiting non-core assets as part of our overall strategy to optimize growth,” said Ajit Joshi, managing director and head of public and private markets at Shuaa. “This sale is in line with that strategy and demonstrates a further milestone in the wind-down process of our non-core assets unit, allowing Shuaa to focus on driving growth and creating further value for our investors.”
GFH ownership in the shares of KHCB increased from 55.41 percent to 69.05 percent, it said in its own stock exchange filing.

Topics: Shuaa Khaleeji Commercial Bank

Related

Shuaa takes aim at Emirates REIT sukuk ‘lip service’ offer
Business & Economy
Shuaa takes aim at Emirates REIT sukuk ‘lip service’ offer
Taiba to acquire Rotana Centro hotels in Riyadh and Jeddah from Shuaa for $87m
Business & Economy
Taiba to acquire Rotana Centro hotels in Riyadh and Jeddah from Shuaa for $87m

Saudi Electricity CEO steps down

Saudi Electricity CEO steps down
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi Electricity CEO steps down

Saudi Electricity CEO steps down
  • Khaled bin Hamad Al-Gnoon has been tasked with the responsibilities of the CEO until further notice
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Electricity said on Monday CEO Fahad bin Hussein Al-Sudairi had resigned.
Khaled bin Hamad Al-Gnoon has been tasked with the responsibilities of the CEO until further notice, the company said in a Saudi stock exchange.
The board thanked the outgoing CEO for his efforts at the utilities company and wished him continued success and progress.

 

Topics: saudi electricity

Related

Saudi PIF unit backs $24m funding in Jordanian classifieds platform
Business & Economy
Saudi PIF unit backs $24m funding in Jordanian classifieds platform
Saudi tax chiefs call for May withholding returns to be submitted
Business & Economy
Saudi tax chiefs call for May withholding returns to be submitted

Bangladesh to pay workers $295 subsidy to cover hotel quarantine in KSA

Bangladesh to pay workers $295 subsidy to cover hotel quarantine in KSA
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

Bangladesh to pay workers $295 subsidy to cover hotel quarantine in KSA

Bangladesh to pay workers $295 subsidy to cover hotel quarantine in KSA
  • Saudi Arabia reopened its borders to international flights May 17
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Bangladeshi government is to give its citizens flying to Saudi Arabia a subsidy of 25,000 Bangladeshi takas ($295) towards the cost of the mandatory hotel quarantine necessary to enter the Kingdom.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior said on May 10 all non-citizens arriving in Saudi Arabia who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) must quarantine for a minimum of seven days. 

Saudi Arabia reopened its borders to international flights May 17; Biman Bangladesh Airlines resumed flights to the Kingdom May 29.

Bangladesh’s Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment said in a press statement the subsidy would cover the cost for any expatriate workers flying to Saudi Arabia between May 20 and June 30.

The Bangladesh Wage Earners Welfare Board has decided to provide the subsidy upon application, and the money will be sent to the bank account of the concerned worker or nominee.

Expat workers looking to apply for the subsidy can download the form from the ministry’s website at www.probashi.gov.bd.

Workers who have already arrived in the Kingdom and have paid for hotel quarantine at their own expense can submit the relevant application form by June 30 to the Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh or Bangladesh Consulate General in Jeddah.

Topics: Bangladesh Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi aid agency helps thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency helps thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
Special Bangladesh island gets UNHCR nod for Rohingya
World
Bangladesh island gets UNHCR nod for Rohingya

Saudi PIF unit backs $24m funding in Jordanian classifieds platform

Saudi PIF unit backs $24m funding in Jordanian classifieds platform
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi PIF unit backs $24m funding in Jordanian classifieds platform

Saudi PIF unit backs $24m funding in Jordanian classifieds platform
  • OpenSooq has 65 million consumers and businesses using its platform and the total value of items sold by users is around $30 billion per year
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

The Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund (SJIF), a subsidiary of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, was one of the main investors behind the $24 million financing raised by a Jordanian online classifieds platform.

OpenSooq.com was established in 2012 and allows consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to buy and sell goods across a number of sectors including real estate, automobiles, electronics, furniture, and fashion.

In addition to the SJIF, the other major investors included New York-based investment firm FJ Labs, and iMENA Group, a venture capital company based out of Dubai and Amman.

Omar Alwir, CEO of the SJIF, said: “SJIF is delighted to lead this round of investment driven by its belief that investing in promising Jordanian technology companies that are on the cusp of transformational growth, such as OpenSooq, supports Jordan’s position as a core technology innovation and operational hub for local and regional technology companies.

“Our investment in OpenSooq is an example of combining commercial viability and developmental progress potential in Jordan. Through our patient, long-term investment approach, we aim to bring value to OpenSooq, and the communities in which it operates, and also to contribute to job creation for Jordanian talents.”

OpenSooq has 65 million consumers and businesses using its platform and the total value of items sold by users is around $30 billion per year. It operates across 19 geographies, while its key markets are Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, Egypt, and Libya.

Adey Salamin, OpenSooq’s co-founder and CEO, said: “Every 13 seconds an item is sold on OpenSooq. Our local team built a platform that tens of millions of users and SMEs rely on to engage with buyers or sellers, with functionality and reliability that puts us among the top classifieds platforms globally.”

He noted that the company would use the new funding to hire an additional 400 people in Jordan and develop its product.

The SJIF was established in 2017 and is 90 percent owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, with the remaining 10 percent owned by 16 Jordanian banks.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund Jordan

Related

Special Jordanian parliament expels MP Osama Al-Ajarmeh for inciting riots
Middle-East
Jordanian parliament expels MP Osama Al-Ajarmeh for inciting riots
Jordanian security personnel injured in clashes with tribal supporters of MP
Middle-East
Jordanian security personnel injured in clashes with tribal supporters of MP

Latest updates

IAEA head: Iran hasn’t answered questions on uranium find
IAEA head: Iran hasn’t answered questions on uranium find
Sudanese authorities arrest 9 Al-Qaeda militants who planned attacks against Gulf countries
Sudanese authorities arrest 9 Al-Qaeda militants who planned attacks against Gulf countries
Saudi U-23 squad continues preparations for Tokyo Olympics with friendly against Mexico
Saudi U-23 squad continues preparations for Tokyo Olympics with friendly against Mexico
Jeff Bezos to fly to space with brother
Jeff Bezos to fly to space with brother
Shuaa exits Bahrain’s Khaleeji Commercial Bank
Shuaa exits Bahrain’s Khaleeji Commercial Bank

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.