IAEA head: Iran hasn't answered questions on uranium find

IAEA head: Iran hasn’t answered questions on uranium find
Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi from Argentina, in Vienna, Austria, Monday, June 7, 2021. (AP)
Updated 15 sec ago
AP

IAEA head: Iran hasn’t answered questions on uranium find

IAEA head: Iran hasn’t answered questions on uranium find
Updated 15 sec ago
AP

VIENNA: Iran has failed to answer questions about the discovery of uranium particles at former undeclared sites in the country, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog said Monday, calling on Tehran to provide information “without further delay.”
Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, has been pushing Iran for answers on three sites dating back many years where inspections had revealed traces of uranium of man-made origin, suggesting they were once connected to Iran’s nuclear program.
The issue is separate from the ongoing negotiations aimed at bringing the United States back into Iran’s 2015 nuclear accord with world powers.
Grossi said in March that Iran had agreed to sit down with international technical experts investigating the discovery, and said he hoped to “come to some satisfactory outcome” by the time of the IAEA board meeting in June.
But in comments Monday to the IAEA’s board of governors, Grossi said “after many months, Iran has not provided the necessary explanation for the presence of the nuclear material particles at any of the three locations where the agency has conducted complementary accesses.” He said Iran also hasn’t answered questions regarding another undeclared location.
“The lack of progress in clarifying the agency’s questions concerning the correctness and completeness of Iran’s safeguards declarations seriously affects the ability of the agency to provide assurance of the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program,” Grossi said.
“For objectivity’s sake, I should say that the Iranian government has reiterated its will to engage and to cooperate and to provide answers, but they haven’t done that so far,” he told reporters later. “So I hope this may change, but as we speak, we haven’t had any concrete progress.”

Topics: Iran International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Updated 19 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Sudanese authorities arrest 9 Al-Qaeda militants who planned attacks against Gulf countries

Sudanese authorities arrest 9 Al-Qaeda militants who planned attacks against Gulf countries
  • The members are accused in their countries of committing and participating in extremist crimes
  • Some names of those arrested are published on the list of the United Nations Security Council
Updated 19 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Authorities in Khartoum arrested nine Al-Qaeda militants, who had entered Sudan to participate in attacks targeting Gulf countries.
Anti-Extremism Prosecutor Ahmed Suleiman Al-Awad said investigations were carried out by the police in coordination with the General Intelligence Service.
The members are accused in their countries of committing and participating in extremist crimes, Al-Awad told TV news channel Al-Arabiya.
He added that some entered Sudan illegally to take part in operations targeting Gulf countries.
Some names of those arrested are published on the list of the United Nations Security Council, Al-Awad said.
He added that among those are Syrian passport holders of Tunisian and Chadian origin.
One of the Al-Qaeda members is also accused of planning an attack against tourists in Tunisia's city of Sousse, and is wanted by the country, Al-Awad said.
Former President Omar Al-Bashir’s regime has, over the past years, harbored a number of extremist commanders, who established training camps in the country.

Topics: Sudan extremism

Hamas threatens new escalation if settlers hold Jerusalem rally

Hamas threatens new escalation if settlers hold Jerusalem rally
Updated 07 June 2021
AFP

Hamas threatens new escalation if settlers hold Jerusalem rally

Hamas threatens new escalation if settlers hold Jerusalem rally
Updated 07 June 2021
AFP

GAZA: A top Hamas official on Monday warned of renewed violence if right-wing pro-settler organizations hold a controversial march Thursday in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.
“We warn the occupation (Israel) against letting the march approach east Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Thursday,” senior Hamas figure Khalil Al-Hayya said.
“We hope the message is clear so that Thursday doesn’t become (a new) May 10,” he said, in reference to the start of last month’s 11-day war between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist group that rules the Gaza Strip.

Topics: Hamas Palestinians Jerusalem

Iran cleric who founded Hezbollah, survived book bomb, dies

Iran cleric who founded Hezbollah, survived book bomb, dies
Updated 07 June 2021
AP

Iran cleric who founded Hezbollah, survived book bomb, dies

Iran cleric who founded Hezbollah, survived book bomb, dies
  • Mohtashamipour in the 1970s formed alliances with Muslim militant groups across the Mideast
  • Mohtashamipour died at a hospital in northern Tehran after contracting the virus
Updated 07 June 2021
AP

DUBAI: Ali Akbar Mohtashamipour, a Shiite cleric who as Iran’s ambassador to Syria helped found the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and lost his right hand to a book bombing reportedly carried out by Israel, died Monday of the coronavirus. He was 74.

A close ally of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Mohtashamipour in the 1970s formed alliances with Muslim militant groups across the Mideast. After the Islamic Revolution, he helped found the paramilitary

Revolutionary Guard in Iran and as ambassador to Syria brought the force into the region to help form Hezbollah.

In his later years, he slowly joined the cause of reformists in Iran, hoping to change the Islamic Republic’s theocracy from the inside. He backed the opposition leaders Mir Hossein Mousavi and Mahdi Karroubi in Iran’s Green

Movement protests that followed the disputed 2009 re-election of then-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

“If the whole people become aware, avoid violent measures and continue their civil confrontation with that, they will win,” Mohtashamipour said at the time, though Ahmadinejad ultimately would remain in office. “No power can stand up to people’s will.”

Mohtashamipour died at a hospital in northern Tehran after contracting the virus, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. The cleric, who wore a black turban that identified him in Shiite tradition as a direct descendant of Islam’s

Prophet Muhammad, had been living in the Shiite holy city of Najaf, Iraq, over the last 10 years after the disputed election in Iran.

Hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, now considered the leading candidate in Iran’s presidential election next week, offered condolences to Mohtashamipour’s family.

“The deceased was one of the holy warriors on the way to the liberation of Jerusalem and one of the pioneers in the fight against the usurping Zionist regime,” Raisi said, according to IRNA.

Born in Tehran in 1947, Mohtashamipour met Khomeini as the cleric remained in exile in Najaf after being expelled from Iran by Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. In the 1970s, he crisscrossed the Mideast speaking to militants groups at the time, helping form an alliance between the future Islamic Republic and the Palestinian Liberation Organization as it battled Israel.

Once arrested by Iraq, Mohtashamipour found his way to Khomeini’s residence in exile outside of Paris. They returned triumphant to Iran amid the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

In 1982, Khomeini deployed Mohtashamipour to Syria, then under the rule of dictator Hafez Assad. While ostensibly a diplomat, Mohtashamipour oversaw the millions that poured in to fund the Guard’s operations in the region.

Lebanon, then dominated by Syria, which deployed tens of thousands of troops there, found itself invaded by Israel in 1982 as Israel pursued the PLO in Lebanon. Iranian support flowed into the Shiite communities occupied by Israel. That helped create a new militant group called Hezbollah, or “the Party of God.”

The US blames Hezbollah for the 1983 bombing of the US Embassy in Beirut that killed 63 people, as well as the later bombing of the US Marine barracks in the Lebanese capital that killed 241 US troops and another attack that killed 58 French paratroopers. Hezbollah and Iran have denied being involved.

“The court finds that it is beyond question that Hezbollah and its agents received massive material and technical support from the Iranian government,” wrote US District Judge Royce Lamberth in 2003.

Lamberth’s opinion, quoting a US Navy intelligence official, directly named Mohtashamipour as being told by Tehran to reach out to the nascent Hezbollah to “instigate attacks against the multinational coalition in Lebanon, and ‘to take a spectacular action against the United States Marines.’”

An IRNA obituary of Mohtashamipour only described him as “one of the founders of Hezbollah in Lebanon” and blamed Israel for the bombing that wounded him. It did not discuss the US allegations about his involvement in the suicide bombings targeting Americans.

At the time of the assassination attempt on him, Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency had received approval from then-Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir to pursue Mohtashamipour, according to “Rise and Kill First,” a book on Israeli assassinations by journalist Ronen Bergman. They chose to send a bomb hidden inside a book described as a “magnificent volume in English about Shiite holy places in Iran and Iraq” on Valentine’s Day in 1984, Bergman wrote.

The bomb exploded when Mohtashamipour opened the book, tearing away his right hand and two fingers on his left hand. But he survived, later becoming Iran’s interior minister and serving as a hard-line lawmaker in parliament before joining reformists in 2009.

Topics: Iran cleric Iran Cleric Hezbollah Hezbolla shiite Lebanon Syria

Gunmen assassinate senior intelligence officer in Baghdad

Gunmen assassinate senior intelligence officer in Baghdad
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

Gunmen assassinate senior intelligence officer in Baghdad

Gunmen assassinate senior intelligence officer in Baghdad
  • No official comment has been made by the country’s authorities
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Unidentified gunmen killed senior Iraqi intelligence officer, Nebras Abu Ali, in an area east of Iraq’s Baghdad, TV news channel Al-Arabiya reported.
The assassination came after the Iraqi Intelligence Service had foiled multiple operations that were planned against civilians.
No official comment has been made by the country’s authorities.
Earlier in March an intelligence officer was killed in an area west of the Iraqi capital.
The assassinations coincide with the continuation of military operations against Deash, despite its defeat years ago.

Topics: Iraq Daesh

Houthi blamed for deadly Marib gas station attack, killing 21, jeopardizing Yemen peace-making efforts

Houthi blamed for deadly Marib gas station attack, killing 21, jeopardizing Yemen peace-making efforts
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

Houthi blamed for deadly Marib gas station attack, killing 21, jeopardizing Yemen peace-making efforts

Houthi blamed for deadly Marib gas station attack, killing 21, jeopardizing Yemen peace-making efforts
  • Egyptian foreign ministry condemned the attack
  • The Arab Parliament called on the international community to intervene urgently
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemeni Prime Minister Ma’een Abdulmalik described a Houth missile attack on a gas station in Yemen’s Marib as an extremist crime intended to foil the ongoing diplomatic efforts to make peace.
The Houthis launched a ballistic missile that struck a gas station in the Rawdha neighborhood in the central city of Marib, on Saturday, killing at least 21 people - including a 5-year-old girl - according to Ali Al-Ghulisi, the provincial governor’s press secretary.
The Iran-backed militia then launched an explosive-laden drone which destroyed two ambulances that had rushed to the area to tend to the injured.
“The Houthi militia’s terrorist attack on the gasoline station once again demonstrated that these criminal gangs are bloody, warmongers desperately seeking to spoil any effort aims to establish peace,” he said.
Abdulmalik’s statements came during his phone call with the governor of Marib Maj. General Sultan al-Erradah, Yemeni news agency Saba News reported.
The country’s Minister of Information Muammar Al-Eryani said the attack that killed 21 civilians is an extension of the continuous targeting by the Houthi militia of residential neighborhoods in Marib, with the aim of causing the largest number of casualties.
Meanwhile, the Egyptian foreign ministry condemned the attack and expressed heartfelt condolences to the Yemeni people, the government and families of the victims.
The Arab Parliament called on the international community to intervene urgently and take decisive measures to stop these extremist crimes.
It added that the Houthis should be held accountable for their continued violations of the peace and truce efforts imposed by the Stockholm Agreement.

Topics: Yemen houthi attack

