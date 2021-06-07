Saudi PIF to sponsor world’s first electric powerboat championship

Jeff Bezos to fly to space with brother

DUBAI: Jeff Bezos plans to take his brother with him on the first human flight to space by his Blue Origin outfit.

The Amazon founder made the disclosure in an Instagram post on Monday to coincide with an auction that will see the winning bidder join them on the first flight of the New Shepard on July 20.



The reusable launch vehicle was named after Alan Shepard who 60 years ago made history by becoming the first American to fly to space."Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space," said Bezos. "On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend."Auction bidding is already at $2.8 million with nearly 6,000 participants from 143 countries involved, Blue Origin said on its website.In the decades since Shepard made his flight, fewer than 600 astronauts have been to space above the "Kármán Line" to see the borderless Earth and the thin limb of our atmosphere, Blue Origin said.New Shepard has already flown 15 successful consecutive missions to space and back above the Kármán Line.Bidding is underway to join the crew which concludes with a live online auction on June 12. Anyone interested in bidding in the live auction must register by June 10. Registration details can be found at BlueOrigin.com.



