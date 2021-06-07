You are here

Saudi PIF to sponsor world's first electric powerboat championship

Saudi PIF to sponsor world’s first electric powerboat championship
The partnership is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s goals to invest in 13 key strategic sectors, including sports and entertainment. (Supplied)
Saudi PIF to sponsor world's first electric powerboat championship

Saudi PIF to sponsor world’s first electric powerboat championship
  • The E1 series is still in early development stages of the race, and the championship is slated to happen in 2023
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and E1 Series, the world’s first electric powerboat series, are teaming up to host their first global championship.
The E1 series is still in early development stages of the race, and the championship is slated to happen in 2023, with the Kingdom as one of the potential venues.
The partnership is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s goals to invest in 13 key strategic sectors, including sports and entertainment, as well as renewable energy.
“This exciting investment in a new premier sport format aligns with our strategy to enable innovation globally and unlock new industries as well as build strategic partnerships with real value add to Saudi Arabia,” Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the Fund’s governor said in a statement.
The founders of E1 said they were excited about getting support from a “global investment powerhouse.”
“To get the backing of PIF at this early stage of development emphasizes the importance of our mission to revolutionize marine mobility,” E1 chairman Alejandro Agag said.
The partnership was announced during a virtual event where E1 organizers also launched the new design of the electric RaceBird powerboat.
“With the new design of the RaceBird powerboat that you see today, we hope to accelerate change in the marine industry and provide sustainable solutions for future leisure craft … Working together with PIF, I look forward to ushering in a new era of electric powerboat racing,” he added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund PIF E1 series

Jubail chlorine plant construction costs jump for second time

Jubail chlorine plant construction costs jump for second time
Jubail chlorine plant construction costs jump for second time

Jubail chlorine plant construction costs jump for second time
  • It follows an earlier price hike to SR685 million from an original SR520 million estimated project cost and a delayed completion date blamed on disruption related to the coronavirus pandemic
RIYADH: The cost of building a new chlorine plant in the Saudi industrial city of Jubail has jumped for the second time in two years.
Basic Chemical Industries Company (BCI) said the implementation costs of its chlorine project had increased by about 9.5 percent to SR750 million from a previously estimated SR685 million.
“The reasons for the increase in costs are due to the addition of some facilities necessary for the project and the high cost of construction,” it said in a filing to the Tadawul stock exchange on Monday.
It follows an earlier price hike to SR685 million from an original SR520 million estimated project cost and a delayed completion date blamed on disruption related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Surging construction costs cause by rampant inflation across the commodities sector coupled with ongoing pandemic-related factors has sent the cost of many engineering projects soaring worldwide this year.

Topics: petrochemicals GASES industry chlorine

Jeff Bezos to fly to space with brother

Jeff Bezos to fly to space with brother
Jeff Bezos to fly to space with brother

Jeff Bezos to fly to space with brother
  • The Amazon founder made the disclosure in an Instagram post on Monday to coincide
DUBAI: Jeff Bezos plans to take his brother with him on the first human flight to space by his Blue Origin outfit.
The Amazon founder made the disclosure in an Instagram post on Monday to coincide with an auction that will see the winning bidder join them on the first flight of the New Shepard on July 20.

The reusable launch vehicle was named after Alan Shepard who 60 years ago made history by becoming the first American to fly to space.
"Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space," said Bezos. "On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend."
Auction bidding is already at $2.8 million with nearly 6,000 participants from 143 countries involved, Blue Origin said on its website.
In the decades since Shepard made his flight, fewer than 600 astronauts have been to space above the "Kármán Line" to see the borderless Earth and the thin limb of our atmosphere, Blue Origin said.
New Shepard has already flown 15 successful consecutive missions to space and back above the Kármán Line.
Bidding is underway to join the crew which concludes with a live online auction on June 12. Anyone interested in bidding in the live auction must register by June 10. Registration details can be found at BlueOrigin.com.


 

Topics: Jeff Bezos space

Shuaa exits Bahrain’s Khaleeji Commercial Bank

Shuaa exits Bahrain’s Khaleeji Commercial Bank
Shuaa exits Bahrain's Khaleeji Commercial Bank

Shuaa exits Bahrain’s Khaleeji Commercial Bank
  • The sale is expected to contribute positively to Shuaa’s financials in the second quarter
  • GFH ownership in the shares of KHCB increased from 55.41 percent to 69.05 percent
RIYADH: Dubai-listed Shuaa Capital said it sold its 3.8 percent stake in Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB) to GFH Financial Group.
The sale is expected to contribute positively to Shuaa’s financials in the second quarter, it said in a filing to the Dubai Financial Market.
In addition, Goldilocks Fund, managed by one of its units also sold a 9.76 percent stake in KHCB to GFH Financial Group.
“We have been very clear on our goal of exiting non-core assets as part of our overall strategy to optimize growth,” said Ajit Joshi, managing director and head of public and private markets at Shuaa. “This sale is in line with that strategy and demonstrates a further milestone in the wind-down process of our non-core assets unit, allowing Shuaa to focus on driving growth and creating further value for our investors.”
GFH ownership in the shares of KHCB increased from 55.41 percent to 69.05 percent, it said in its own stock exchange filing.

Topics: Shuaa Khaleeji Commercial Bank

Saudi Electricity CEO steps down

Saudi Electricity CEO steps down
Saudi Electricity CEO steps down

Saudi Electricity CEO steps down
  • Khaled bin Hamad Al-Gnoon has been tasked with the responsibilities of the CEO until further notice
RIYADH: Saudi Electricity said on Monday CEO Fahad bin Hussein Al-Sudairi had resigned.
Khaled bin Hamad Al-Gnoon has been tasked with the responsibilities of the CEO until further notice, the company said in a Saudi stock exchange.
The board thanked the outgoing CEO for his efforts at the utilities company and wished him continued success and progress.

 

Topics: saudi electricity

Bangladesh to pay workers $295 subsidy to cover hotel quarantine in KSA

Bangladesh to pay workers $295 subsidy to cover hotel quarantine in KSA
Bangladesh to pay workers $295 subsidy to cover hotel quarantine in KSA

Bangladesh to pay workers $295 subsidy to cover hotel quarantine in KSA
  • Saudi Arabia reopened its borders to international flights May 17
RIYADH: The Bangladeshi government is to give its citizens flying to Saudi Arabia a subsidy of 25,000 Bangladeshi takas ($295) towards the cost of the mandatory hotel quarantine necessary to enter the Kingdom.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior said on May 10 all non-citizens arriving in Saudi Arabia who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) must quarantine for a minimum of seven days. 

Saudi Arabia reopened its borders to international flights May 17; Biman Bangladesh Airlines resumed flights to the Kingdom May 29.

Bangladesh’s Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment said in a press statement the subsidy would cover the cost for any expatriate workers flying to Saudi Arabia between May 20 and June 30.

The Bangladesh Wage Earners Welfare Board has decided to provide the subsidy upon application, and the money will be sent to the bank account of the concerned worker or nominee.

Expat workers looking to apply for the subsidy can download the form from the ministry’s website at www.probashi.gov.bd.

Workers who have already arrived in the Kingdom and have paid for hotel quarantine at their own expense can submit the relevant application form by June 30 to the Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh or Bangladesh Consulate General in Jeddah.

Topics: Bangladesh Saudi Arabia

