Saudi Arabia records 15 COVID-19 deaths, 1,161 new cases

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 15 new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 7,471.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 1,161 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 458,707 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 9,376 remain active and 1,579 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Makkah with 438, followed by the capital Riyadh with 204, the Eastern Province with 178, and Madinah and Asir confirmed 81 cases each.
The health ministry also announced that 1,216 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 441,860.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened five mosques in four regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after five people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,509 within 121 days.
The ministry said it has carried out 21,765 inspection tours of mosques across the Kingdom during the past week, where it recorded a total of 1,362 violations, “which were immediately addressed.”
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 174 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.74 million.