Saudi Arabia records 15 COVID-19 deaths, 1,161 new cases

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 174 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.74 million. (File/SPA)
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 174 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.74 million. (File/SPA)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia records 15 COVID-19 deaths, 1,161 new cases

Saudi Arabia records 15 COVID-19 deaths, 1,161 new cases
  • The Kingdom said 1,216 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • 5 mosques reopened in 4 regions after being sterilized after 5 people tested positive for coronavirus
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 15 new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 7,471.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 1,161 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 458,707 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 9,376 remain active and 1,579 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Makkah with 438, followed by the capital Riyadh with 204, the Eastern Province with 178, and Madinah and Asir confirmed 81 cases each.
The health ministry also announced that 1,216 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 441,860.

The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened five mosques in four regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after five people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,509 within 121 days.
The ministry said it has carried out 21,765 inspection tours of mosques across the Kingdom during the past week, where it recorded a total of 1,362 violations, “which were immediately addressed.”
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 174 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.74 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health COVID-19

Saudi Arabia says deeply saddened over train collision in Pakistan’s Sindh province

Saudi Arabia says deeply saddened over train collision in Pakistan’s Sindh province
Updated 32 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia says deeply saddened over train collision in Pakistan's Sindh province

Saudi Arabia says deeply saddened over train collision in Pakistan’s Sindh province
  • A packed Pakistani inter-city train plowed into another express that had derailed just minutes earlier
Updated 32 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said it was deep saddened over the collision of two passenger trains in the southern Pakistani province of Sindh, which killed and injured several people.
An express train barreled into another that had derailed in Pakistan before dawn Monday, killing at least 51 people and setting off a desperate effort to search the crumpled cars for survivors and the dead, authorities said. More than 100 other people were wounded.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs “expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the dead, and to Pakistan, the leadership, government and people,” wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
(With AP)

Topics: Saudi Arabia Pakistan

Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi crown prince, British foreign secretary discuss developments in Middle East

Saudi Arabia’s Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. (SPA)
  • Both sides discussed the efforts made to strengthen the security and stability in the region
  • Raab also met with Saudi foreign minister and other senior government officials during his visit
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Neom, Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the meeting, they discussed developments in the Middle East and reviewed bilateral relations and aspects of joint cooperation in various fields. 
Both sides also discussed efforts made to strengthen the security and stability in the region, state news agency SPA said.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Minister of Trade Majid Al-Qasabi also attended the meeting.
Following the meeting, Raab said the “UK warmly welcomes the Kingdom’s commitment to increasing the use of renewable energy by 50 percent by 2030.”
In March, Prince Mohammed announced the Saudi and Middle East Green initiatives that aim to apply a number of ambitious programs that will reduce carbon emissions by 60 percent in the region and plant 50 billion trees in the world’s biggest afforestation project.

“Raab set out the UK’s ambition for a closer partnership with Saudi Arabia based on a commitment to trade and regional security, ” the foreign office said in a statement, adding that talks also “focussed on the UK’s ambition in tackling global issues, including climate change, in the lead up to the COP26 climate conference.”
Britain is set to hold the 26th UN Climate Change Conference in November and has been holding talks with several countries, including the Kingdom, as it seeks to boost cooperation on environmental issues ahead of the summit.
“Saudi Arabia is a long-standing partner and close friend of the UK, playing a pivotal role in regional stability,” Raab said. “The UK reaffirms our commitment to tackling our shared security challenges, including Iranian threats and the continued conflict in Yemen.”
He also said they discussed opportunities to strengthen their economies following the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, and “ensuring girls across the world have access to 12 years of quality education.”
Raab also met with Prince Faisal and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir, where, they reviewed relations and the strategic partnership between Saudia Arabia and the UK, as well as regional and international developments of common interest , the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
During his visit, Raab also held talks with Minister of State, Cabinet Member and National Security Adviser Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban on the progress of the work of the joint committees of the Saudi-British Strategic Partnership Council and ways to enhance them in the fields of defense, security and political cooperation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Britain Dominic Raab Prince Mohammed bin Salman United Kingdom

Who’s Who: Saad Abdullah Al-Hammad, spokesperson of Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development

Who’s Who: Saad Abdullah Al-Hammad, spokesperson of Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

Who's Who: Saad Abdullah Al-Hammad, spokesperson of Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development

Who’s Who: Saad Abdullah Al-Hammad, spokesperson of Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

Saad Abdullah Al-Hammad was recently appointed spokesperson for the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

He is also a columnist with Sabq e-newspaper. Between 2019 and 2021, he was director of media affairs and, during 2019, worked as a senior media officer at the ministry.

Between 2018 and 2020, he served as a media adviser for several organizations in the public and private sectors.

Al-Hammad also worked as a TV reporter and a senior producer at MBC between 2017 and 2019. In 2015, he worked as a media relations specialist at Dar Uloom University. 

Between 2011 and 2014, he worked as a TV news producer, an MBC correspondent and a reporter for Saudi TV.

Al-Hammad played a key role in launching and managing several Saudi programs, and was the official voice of the SBC channel and an advertisement commentator at MBC.

He received the Media Excellence Award from the Saudi Embassy in South Korea in 2017.

Al-Hammad believes the role of spokesperson requires alertness and a wide knowledge of the organization.

“The spokesman needs to build deeper internal and external media relationships, and invest them to showcase the media products and achieve the sought-after goals,” he said.

Al-Hammad said that speaking on behalf of an organization in front of different media channels is important, and helps the organization communicate with the public and the targeted segments.

He gained a bachelor’s degree in media and advertising in 2013 at Imam Mohammad bin Saud Islamic University.

Topics: Who's Who Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development

2021 Hajj pilgrimage plans to be announced shortly

2021 Hajj pilgrimage plans to be announced shortly
Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi. (SPA)
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

2021 Hajj pilgrimage plans to be announced shortly

2021 Hajj pilgrimage plans to be announced shortly
  • The ministers of health and Hajj will clarify what Hajj 2021 will look like in light of the pandemic
  • Last year, only a limited amount of Hajj pilgrims from within the Kingdom were able to perform the pilgrimage
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Announcements about this year’s Hajj could be made in the coming days as the Kingdom completes its assessments of the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, said the acting Saudi minister of media, Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi.

At a press conference held in Riyadh on Sunday, Al-Qasabi said the Saudi authorities are following up on (the pandemic) updates and the ministers of Hajj and Umrah and health will soon announce a decision.

He said that, due to COVID variants, it was important to evaluate the damage from the spread of the virus carefully and correctly: “We don’t want this year’s Hajj to be an epicenter for the spread of the disease in the Kingdom or the Muslim world.”

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has worked hard to improve the services provided in the Hajj and Umrah sector, amid the exceptional circumstances of the pandemic.

Last year’s Hajj and the gradual return of Umrah in October was permitted after a safe model had been developed, focusing on modern technology and digitizing the procedures to provide pilgrims with the services they needed through different options provided by the ministry.

These tech-focused models included the Eatmarna application, which allowed users to request permits (praying permits, Umrah permits and Rawdah praying permits) in Makkah and Madinah’s mosques. More than 20 million people have benefitted from the app and more than 30,000 have used the services provided by Inaya (care) centers in Makkah and Madinah, established to serve pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom.

The ministry of Hajj and Umrah also provided safe transportation services by setting up four sites to transport worshippers and pilgrims to and from the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Due to COVID-19 variants it is important to evaluate the damage from the spread of the virus carefully and correctly.

Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, Acting media minister

The Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Services for Hajj and Umrah performers, Eng. Hesham Abdulmonem Saeed, told the press conference that the safe Umrah model aims to protect people by managing the crowds going to the Grand Mosque through booked time slots and improving the services provided for pilgrims through the application of the most modern techniques to meet their personal needs.

He noted that the Eatmarna app developed by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) also verifies the health of permit applicants.

He said that the work to serve the pilgrims was a joint operation involving the public, private and voluntary sectors.

He said: “There is continued cooperation between the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Health, the General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques and all relevant authorities to help pilgrims and visitors perform Hajj and Umrah with ease.”

 

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia Hajj 2021

21 people charged with violation of Saudi environmental laws

21 people charged with violation of Saudi environmental laws
Saudi Special Forces for Environmental Security arrested 21 people for violating environmental laws in Riyadh. (Photo/Twitter)
Updated 07 June 2021
SPA

21 people charged with violation of Saudi environmental laws

21 people charged with violation of Saudi environmental laws
  • The legal action is in line with a campaign by the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Special Forces for Environmental Security
Updated 07 June 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Special Forces for Environmental Security (SFES) in Riyadh have announced the arrest of 21 people for violating environmental laws — 14 Saudi citizens and 7 Sudanese and Indian nationals who committed violations when grazing 983 camels and 50 sheep in places where grazing is prohibited in a number of regions of the kingdom.

The legal action is in line with a campaign by the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Special Forces for Environmental Security, and other authorities in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

The SFES spokesman, Maj. Raed Al-Maliki, urged people to report any cases that represent an attack on the environment or wildlife on the 911 number in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and on 999 and 996 in other Saudi regions.

The ministry’s campaigns are aimed at raising awareness, enacting legislation, limiting the destruction of vegetation cover, preventing the extinction of rare types of trees and impeding the occurrence of an ecological imbalance.

Topics: Special Forces for Environmental Security (SFES)

