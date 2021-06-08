You are here

  • Home
  • Startup of the Week: Rozeye offers virtual tours

Startup of the Week: Rozeye offers virtual tours

Startup of the Week: Rozeye offers virtual tours
1 / 2
Startup of the Week: Rozeye offers virtual tours
2 / 2
Short Url

https://arab.news/ctsad

Updated 22 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

Startup of the Week: Rozeye offers virtual tours

Startup of the Week: Rozeye offers virtual tours
Updated 22 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Rozan Bawazir started his company, Rozeye, during his last year of college. While studying at the University of Business and Technology, the 22-year-old also worked with the university to create a virtual tour for its official website.

The catalyst for the start of his career came a few years ago as he observed his father, who works in the IT sector. “He worked with a real estate company, and they hired me to build a virtual tour for them,” Bawazir said.

Applying his experience, Bawazir launched Rozeye, which helps display and promote different locations — from offices and hotels to universities and restaurants — in a unique way.

The startup offers virtual tours that combine a series of 360-degree images into a single experience, allowing visitors to navigate around a specific location.

“This not only enables the customer to go through the property but also speeds up the purchasing process,” Bawazir said.

The time-saving feature of these tours has been a selling point for Rozeye.

“We have had projects before in which we worked with luxury properties,” he said. “The people buying these properties are often busy. With Rozeye, however, they don’t have to take the time to visit the locations themselves.”

The pandemic played a big role in Bawazir’s business. He had the idea before the outbreak, but with people stuck at home, demand grew and accelerated the project’s development.

“I did projects for the municipality of Jeddah and for various other Saudi websites when the pandemic started,” Bawazir told Arab News.

He said that the most challenging projects for the startup are universities.

“They have different sections with multiple buildings, so we have to build different files, sew them together and create the tour. The real work begins when we are done shooting. We need to edit the shots in the most realistic way possible to give our clients the best results,” he explained.

From the glare of the sun to the angles of the objects shown in the virtual tours, everything feels as if the viewer is there in real life, Bawazir said.

Since Rozeye started working with international real estate companies, the startup has been able to build a strong customer base, giving it the necessary exposure.

“We are using the best resolution available in the market,” Bawazir said. “It can be accessed through the virtual reality headsets, and then the clients can view the space as if they were actually present on the property.”

Topics: Start-up of the Week

Related

Startup of the Week: The Inspiring Vision, a web development company
Business & Economy
Startup of the Week: The Inspiring Vision, a web development company
Startup of the Week: By Zikir; A classy twist to your Subhah
Business & Economy
Startup of the Week: By Zikir; A classy twist to your Subhah

Coronavirus pandemic leads to rise in brand impersonation scams

Coronavirus pandemic leads to rise in brand impersonation scams
Updated 6 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Coronavirus pandemic leads to rise in brand impersonation scams

Coronavirus pandemic leads to rise in brand impersonation scams
  • 381% rise witnessed in the criminal activity during May and June 2020
Updated 6 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The number of brand impersonation emails sent out per month rose 44 percent year-on-year in 2020, according to UK-based email management service Mimecast.

Google, Amazon, PayPal, Microsoft and Facebook, some of the biggest brands in the world were the five companies most impersonated by cybercriminals among Mimecast’s users, with the number of scams rising during the pandemic.

Other brands making up the top 10 most impersonated include Apple, LinkedIn, Bank of America, American Express and Fedex.

For companies ranked among the top 100 in the world, there was a 381 percent rise in this criminal activity during May and June 2020, compared to January and February before the impact of the coronavirus disease pandemic began to take hold.

The number of new domain names set up to pretend to be popular brands also rose 366 percent during May and June, and the number of fraudulent links email users clicked on soared 84.5 percent.

As part of a global study, Mimecast found that 95 percent of companies in the UAE said this issue was a concern for them, and 36 percent of respondents said they had seen an increase in this activity.

In addition, 90 percent of respondents said they were aware of at least one website or email attack carried out using their company’s brand or domain name. Twenty-three percent of respondents said they had seen as many as 10 attacks.

“The impact of brand exploitation can cause untold damage to brands at a time when many businesses are already suffering due to the pandemic, and result in a loss of trust and damaged reputation,” said Duane Nicol, cybersecurity expert at Mimecast.

Cybercriminals often use fake job alerts as scams, and earlier this year Arab News reported on a video showing a young man who had applied for a job on LinkedIn to work for the NEOM Co. through a recruitment agency. The man was scammed out of SR15,000 ($4,000)

The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) launched an investigation into the scam and warned Saudi residents against giving out their personal details to third parties they are not familiar with.

Topics: coronavirus pandemic

Related

Impersonation: Social media users suffer as cybercrime goes unpunished
Saudi Arabia
Impersonation: Social media users suffer as cybercrime goes unpunished
Science & Technology
China to ban online impersonation accounts, enforce real-name registration

Global bond investors get new path to $2.5 trillion Saudi market

Global bond investors get new path to $2.5 trillion Saudi market
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

Global bond investors get new path to $2.5 trillion Saudi market

Global bond investors get new path to $2.5 trillion Saudi market
  • Eligible customers will not have to apply for Qualified Foreign Investor (QFI) status which could boost demand for Saudi government bonds from cross-border investors and help improve domestic market liquidity
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: International bond and exchange traded fund investors will be able to access the $2.5 trillion Saudi market without having to apply for special status.
Clearstream, the post-trading services provider of Deutsche Börse Group, will connect the Saudi capital market to its network after teaming up with the Securities Depository Center Company (Edaa), a unit of the Saudi Tadawul Group.
Clearstream is the first International Central Securities Depository (ICSD) to offer international investors access to the Saudi capital market — home to some of the region’s biggest bond sales.
Eligible clients will be allowed to access and trade on the Saudi Exchange commencing June 14, it said in a statement on Monday.
It will give international investors access to the Saudi capital market by enabling settlement of listed government bonds, non-convertible corporate bonds and ETFs denominated in Saudi riyals.
Eligible customers will not have to apply for Qualified Foreign Investor (QFI) status which could boost demand for Saudi government bonds from cross-border investors and help improve domestic market liquidity.
“The Saudi capital market has been increasingly attractive to international investors,” said Jan Willems, head of global markets at Clearstream. “We are excited to now offer our clients access together with excellent market partners with great local reach.”
Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states are attracting increased interest from global bond investors with issuance in the Kingdom worth more than $100 billion in the first quarter.

Topics: bonds debt Saudi Markets

Related

CMA invites public comments on amended QFI rules
Business & Economy
CMA invites public comments on amended QFI rules
Tadawul advances three places in global exchange rankings
Business & Economy
Tadawul advances three places in global exchange rankings

Egypt authority studies purchase offer for Alexandria Medical Services Co.

Egypt authority studies purchase offer for Alexandria Medical Services Co.
Updated 07 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt authority studies purchase offer for Alexandria Medical Services Co.

Egypt authority studies purchase offer for Alexandria Medical Services Co.
  • Emirates Advanced Investments Holding Company submits draft offer to purchase up to 100 percent of the capital of the Alexandria Medical Services Company
  • Alexandria Medical Services recorded a profit of EGP15.74 million during the nine months ended in September 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 24.36 percent
Updated 07 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Emirates Advanced Investments Holding Company has submitted a draft offer to purchase up to 100 percent of the capital of the Alexandria Medical Services Company, the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority announced on Monday.

The authority said in a statement to the Egyptian Stock Exchange that the offer includes a cash price of EGP47.98 ($3.06) for each of the 14.27 million shares, with a minimum execution of 51 percent of the company’s shares targeted for the offer.

The Alexandria Medical Services recorded a profit of EGP15.74 million during the nine months ended in September 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 24.36 percent. Its revenue also declined by 0.95 percent year-on-year to EGP153.82 million over the same period.

In March, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) announced its intention to sell its share in Alexandria Medical Services. It is the majority owner with 51 percent of the shares.

ADCB received a number of potential purchase offers.

On May 17, Cleopatra Hospital Group, the largest private medical entity in Egypt, said in a disclosure to the stock exchange that it had made an official takeover offer of Alexandria Medical Services Company at an average price of EGP38.53 per share.

Topics: Egypt Alexandria Medical Services Co. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) Emirates Advanced Investments Holding Co.

Related

ADCB receives $41.4m offer to acquire its stake in Egyptian medical company
Business & Economy
ADCB receives $41.4m offer to acquire its stake in Egyptian medical company
Special ADCB Egypt targets 25% annual growth, increased market share: CEO
Business & Economy
ADCB Egypt targets 25% annual growth, increased market share: CEO

Jubail chlorine plant construction costs jump for second time

Jubail chlorine plant construction costs jump for second time
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

Jubail chlorine plant construction costs jump for second time

Jubail chlorine plant construction costs jump for second time
  • It follows an earlier price hike to SR685 million from an original SR520 million estimated project cost and a delayed completion date blamed on disruption related to the coronavirus pandemic
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The cost of building a new chlorine plant in the Saudi industrial city of Jubail has jumped for the second time in two years.
Basic Chemical Industries Company (BCI) said the implementation costs of its chlorine project had increased by about 9.5 percent to SR750 million from a previously estimated SR685 million.
“The reasons for the increase in costs are due to the addition of some facilities necessary for the project and the high cost of construction,” it said in a filing to the Tadawul stock exchange on Monday.
It follows an earlier price hike to SR685 million from an original SR520 million estimated project cost and a delayed completion date blamed on disruption related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Surging construction costs cause by rampant inflation across the commodities sector coupled with ongoing pandemic-related factors has sent the cost of many engineering projects soaring worldwide this year.

Topics: petrochemicals GASES industry chlorine

Related

Advanced signs $485m contracts for two new Jubail plants amid rising polypropylene demand
Business & Economy
Advanced signs $485m contracts for two new Jubail plants amid rising polypropylene demand
More jobs advertised for Saudis by Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu
Business & Economy
More jobs advertised for Saudis by Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu

Jeff Bezos to fly to space with brother

Jeff Bezos to fly to space with brother
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

Jeff Bezos to fly to space with brother

Jeff Bezos to fly to space with brother
  • The Amazon founder made the disclosure in an Instagram post on Monday to coincide
Updated 07 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Jeff Bezos plans to take his brother with him on the first human flight to space by his Blue Origin outfit.
The Amazon founder made the disclosure in an Instagram post on Monday to coincide with an auction that will see the winning bidder join them on the first flight of the New Shepard on July 20.

The reusable launch vehicle was named after Alan Shepard who 60 years ago made history by becoming the first American to fly to space.
"Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space," said Bezos. "On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend."
Auction bidding is already at $2.8 million with nearly 6,000 participants from 143 countries involved, Blue Origin said on its website.
In the decades since Shepard made his flight, fewer than 600 astronauts have been to space above the "Kármán Line" to see the borderless Earth and the thin limb of our atmosphere, Blue Origin said.
New Shepard has already flown 15 successful consecutive missions to space and back above the Kármán Line.
Bidding is underway to join the crew which concludes with a live online auction on June 12. Anyone interested in bidding in the live auction must register by June 10. Registration details can be found at BlueOrigin.com.


 

Topics: Jeff Bezos space

Related

Ray Hanania Show discusses how US media failed to report the truth about the Jeff Bezos leak video
Media
Ray Hanania Show discusses how US media failed to report the truth about the Jeff Bezos leak
China to send 3 male astronauts to its space station in June
World
China to send 3 male astronauts to its space station in June

Latest updates

National transformation documentary reveals Saudi Arabia’s tough journey
National transformation documentary reveals Saudi Arabia’s tough journey
Startup of the Week: Rozeye offers virtual tours
Startup of the Week: Rozeye offers virtual tours
10 robots join in Makkah Grand Mosque’s disinfection team
10 robots join in Makkah Grand Mosque’s disinfection team
Coronavirus pandemic leads to rise in brand impersonation scams
Coronavirus pandemic leads to rise in brand impersonation scams
What We Are Reading Today: Unraveled by Maxine Bedat
What We Are Reading Today: Unraveled by Maxine Bedat

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.