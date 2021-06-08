King Salman orders promotion of 160 judges

RIYADH: King Salman issued a royal order promoting and appointing 160 judges at the Ministry of Justice to various ranks.
Justice Minister and President of the Supreme Judicial Council Sheikh Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani thanked King Salman for his continuous support to the judiciary.
The Kingdom is taking measures to revolutionize its judicial system. Recently, the ministry launched an e-notarization system to provide several services that dispense with paperwork and spare clients the need to visit notarial offices for low-risk powers of attorney.
Updated 38 min 24 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: A documentary titled “Transformation Journey” was aired on Sunday, telling the story of Saudi Arabia’s economy and society before the launch of Saudi Vision 2030.
The Kingdom’s ministers sat down for a candid talk with podcaster Omar Al-Jeraisy to discuss the journey Saudi Arabia has been on.
Since 1970s, the Kingdom has always had five-year plans to develop the economy, but that changed with the coming of Vision 2030.
“Why wasn’t 2015 a mark for the five-year plan as per?” asked Al-Jeraisy. “Why did we need a national transformation?”
Mohammed Al-Tuwaijiri, president of the National Transformation Committee, answered: “The world has changed; geopolitical changes, markets, trade wars, and disasters occurred.”
Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih addressed the first economic problem, oil reliance, which made the country dependent on other countries for exports and imports.
In just five years, the number of businesses in the Kingdom grew 70%.
Majid Al-Qasabi, Commerce minister
“The Kingdom initially built its economy as an oil-based economy, and that is what gave us a source of dependency,” said Al-Falih. “If it (the Kingdom) has a financial surplus and a surplus in exports, we honestly would not have a need to build a diversified economy, and this, unfortunately, has planted in us a dependency that we admit, and should not (rather not) mention.”
Commerce Minister Majid Al-Qasabi touched on the Kingdom’s rankings in women’s rights-related issues in the documentary, revealing Saudi Arabia had ranked last in the world. “We were the only country in the global assessment for women at the international bank ranking at the bottom,” he said.
Justice Minister Walid Al-Samaani also highlighted the delays in women’s cases to receive proper action in court, saying: “Indeed, there were many obstacles that led to delaying the delivery of (justice).”
Many important female figures shared their struggles prior to Vision 2030’s announcement, too.
“Women could not drive, could not work in all sectors, there were no female leaders,” said Hind Al-Zahid, Saudi deputy minister of women’s empowerment at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.
Recalling how things used to be for her female peers, Saudi legal adviser Najlaa Al-Qahtani said in the documentary that she faced difficulty as a woman in courts back in 2015.
HIGHLIGHT
Saudi Arabia outperformed at the World Bank index in terms of women and the law in 2020.
However, Al-Zahid pointed out the strides made in women’s legal issues, saying that the Kingdom outperformed at the World Bank index in terms of women and the law in 2020.
With many goals met so far for the national transformation plan, the Kingdom has made great strides forward.
The minister of commerce shared a mark in the Kingdom’s history that he was especially proud of: The World Bank recognizing the Kingdom as the most reformed country in the world for business environment in 2020.
He added that it was not just the number of reforms, but the speed of their implementation and their impact, that made such a positive impression. In just five years, the number of businesses in the Kingdom grew 70 percent — from 650,000 to over 1.1 million.
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Ministry of Health has said that rumors about deaths caused one year after taking the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are false, stressing that those who have taken their jabs are in good health.
It added that the safety of vaccines is “scientifically proven,” and their effectiveness on individuals and society will be “one of the most important weapons in the face of the pandemic.”
The ministry continues to call on the public to get information from official sources and to not follow rumors. Dr. Muhammad Al-Abd Al-Aly, assistant minister of health and ministry’s spokesperson, stressed that Saudi nationals and expatriates had high levels of awareness of the virus, demonstrated by adherence to precautionary measures. He said that there is an increasing demand for vaccinations. The ministry also announced that those who received the COVID-19 vaccine outside the Kingdom can now register their information in Saudi systems, including the Tawakkalna app.
“You can register the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that were obtained from outside the Kingdom in the systems of the Ministry of Health, which will be reflected in the Tawakkalna app, via the link https://eservices.moh.gov.sa/CoronaVaccineRegistration/,” the ministry said on Twitter.
It said that to ease the uploading process, applicants should ensure the accuracy of the information entered and have a national or resident identity.
It said that the entered documents must be a PDF file with a size not exceeding 1MB.
HIGHLIGHTS
• Saudi Arabia reported 1,161 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
• The death toll has risen to 7,471 with 15 more virus-related fatalities.
The applicant must also ensure that the vaccine certificate includes the following requirements: Personal data is clarified in the certificate, the certificate must be in either Arabic, English, French, or translated into Arabic, and the certificate must contain the name and date of the vaccine and its batch number.
The application will require a copy of the applicant’s passport and vaccination certificate.
The ministry also noted that a new application cannot be uploaded while another is pending, adding that an application may take up to five working days to process.
The approved vaccines in the Kingdom are Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen.
Those who do not have a national identity or an Iqama (residency permit) and wish to visit the Kingdom can register their vaccination status electronically via the following link: https://muqeem.sa/#/vaccine-registration/home.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia on Monday reported 15 more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the overall toll to 7,471.
There were 1,161 new cases reported, meaning that 458,707 people in the country had now contracted the disease. A total of 9,376 cases remained active, of which 1,579 patients were in critical condition.
In addition, the ministry said 1,216 patients had recovered from the disease, increasing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom
to 441,860.
Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Meanwhile, 15,028,653 people in the country had to date received a jab against COVID-19.
Saudi Arabia’s KAUST launches second ‘challenge’ competition
A committee comprising regional and international media leaders will pick the grand winner before Sept. 5
Updated 55 min 57 sec ago
Ruba Obaid
JEDDAH: The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) on Monday launched a new international competition, in partnership with Asbar World Forum, called “Shaping the Future of Media.”
This year’s challenge is about bringing innovative solutions to pressing problems facing the media system and developing the Kingdom’s culture and entertainment sectors.
The latest KAUST Challenge follows the success of the competition’s inauguration last year, to crowdsource ideas for Hajj and Umrah. Participants can submit their proposals between June 10 and Aug. 1 across 13 themes.
Dr. Najah Ashry, KAUST’s vice president and senior associate to the president, said the development of an active media sector was an urgent need for the Kingdom and the world.
“The KAUST Challenge competition aims to encourage local and international talent to find ideas, and solutions that help advance the country’s national priorities,” said Dr. Fahad Al-Orabi Al-Harthi, president of the Asbar World Forum.
Web developer and cybersecurity expert from Jeddah, Aisha Abdullatif, said she was interested in data privacy and security systems.
“Such competitions contribute greatly to attracting individuals and companies looking for a good opportunity to examine their ideas in a highly competitive atmosphere,” she told Arab News.
Abdul-Qayum Ahmad, an IT expert from Jeddah, said that such initiatives offered by a “world-class university” played an important role in encouraging local talent to develop new ideas.
Experts will evaluate all valid applications, shortlisting the most innovative solutions. These will be further reviewed by an expert committee and 30 finalists will be chosen. A committee comprising regional and international media leaders will pick the grand winner before Sept. 5.
The winning proposal will receive a cash prize of SR300,000 ($80,000) at a special award ceremony scheduled for late September.
Saudi researchers eye quantum progress from tie-up with US computing startup
King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) is at the forefront of quantum computing in the Middle East
Quantum computing could allow plane and vehicle manufacturers to test fuel-efficient designs much faster than at present
Updated 08 June 2021
Caline Malek
DUBAI: Scientists believe the solution to designing the fuel-efficient and eco-friendly vehicles of the future could be found in quantum computing. That is why Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) has entered into a partnership with US-based quantum-computing startup Zapata Computing.
Quantum computers can simulate and optimize the aerodynamic design process for cars and aircraft much faster than any classical computing tools. Through this partnership among other moves, the Kingdom can hope to become a regional leader in quantum technologies.
“Accessing quantum computing capability is critical to being able to process information even quicker and more efficiently in the future,” Kevin Cullen, KAUST vice president for innovation and economic development, told Arab News.
“This partnership with Zapata is KAUST’s first use case with quantum computing and is essential to building our capacity in this space. This partnership could also open the door to finding solutions to other challenges in the Kingdom and the Middle East.”
Using Zapata’s Orquestra system, KAUST is examining various lines of research to determine how quantum technologies could offer an advantage over classical computing tools in a variety of computational fluid dynamics (CFD) use cases for aircraft and automobile aerodynamic design.
CFD computations are time-consuming and expensive to run. The simulation process is inefficient and a lot of time is wasted trying to model air flow around wings and engines more efficiently.
However, boosting work around those designs could allow manufacturers to build more energy-efficient airplanes — lowering carbon emissions and benefiting the environment.
Air travel is responsible for 2 percent of greenhouse gas emissions. As such, quantum technology could have meaningful financial and environmental rewards for airlines and manufacturers.
The university — home to the KAUST Research and Technology Park and its research and development centers, corporates and startups — has a track record of collaborating with industry partners at a national and international level.
“We are delighted to be the catalyst for bringing quantum capabilities to CFD research in the Kingdom and to the Middle East,” Cullen said.
“This partnership establishes Zapata as one of the first quantum computing companies active in the region and will enable KAUST researchers to explore the future of aerospace fluid dynamics.
“KAUST is a leader in the areas of data analysis and artificial intelligence (AI), and we welcome the addition of Zapata’s Orquestra technology to our capabilities in order to accelerate discovery and innovation in these fields.”
The Orquestra system helps run very complex computational tasks, also known as computational workflows.
“This means that when you run something on a quantum computer, you’re not just running the quantum computer, so to speak,” Christopher Savoie, co-founder and CEO of Zapata, told Arab News.
“You need to use a classical computer to preprocess your data and post-process your data. The quantum computer is doing a very specialized task in that workflow.”
INNUMBERS
* 150,000 - Liters of jet fuel consumed by a Boeing 747 over a 10-hour flight.
* 0.8% - Improvement in average fuel consumption by cars in US in 2018 over previous year.
The amount of classical computing needed when running a program on a quantum computer is greater than the amount of work that the quantum computer performs. The advantage of the quantum computer is that it performs specialized tasks at an extremely rapid pace.
“A lot of the work that you have to do before you even send something to the quantum computer is done on a classical computer,” said Savoie. “And everything that comes out of the quantum computer has to be processed and stored.”
Zapata’s Orquestra platform improves data analytics performance, empowering companies and research organizations to build quantum-enabled workflows, execute them across the full range of quantum and classical devices, and then collect and analyze the resulting data.
With Orquestra, organizations can leverage quantum capabilities to generate augmented data sets, speed up data analysis and construct better data models for a range of applications.
More importantly, it provides organizations with the most flexible, applied toolset in quantum computing so that users can build quantum capabilities without getting locked in with a single vendor or architecture for several years.
“It also allows the user to be able to switch among the various different hardware providers,” Savoie said.
“If you’re just on one of those systems, you can’t really compare them and if you find out that your program — for example in this case, the aerodynamic calculations you find are better on (another platform), then you’re going to want to be able to choose.
“Orquestra allows you the flexibility to compare among them and then be able to choose them without getting locked into a particular vendor.”
For KAUST, the immediate use will be for the aerospace industry as one of the biggest consumers of fuel.
“There is a huge effort by companies like Saudi Aramco and all the other oil and gas companies in Saudi Arabia to be aware of the environmental constraints that boards and airline companies are constantly now finding themselves under pressure from shareholders to reduce, for good reason,” Savoie said.
“Climate change is certainly a thing that all of us as humans really have a vested interest in, and as researchers in that area of energy and fuel consumption, KAUST has a huge leadership role.”
Accurately calculating fluid dynamics — how air flows over wings and bodywork, for instance — could help the aerospace industry and carmakers create more aerodynamic electric vehicles.
Such calculations are extremely complex, taking weeks or even months of classical computing time. Quantum computers, by contrast, allow for speedups, various algorithms and differential equations.
“We use them technically to solve these very difficult mathematical problems,” Savoie said. “We’re talking about cutting weeks and months of time off of the supercomputing time budgets, and also, extra literal budgets, by doing this.
“That means faster iterations in these simulations of the surfaces for vehicles, to create more efficient vehicles for the future.”
Although the partnership has no specific timeframe, both parties hope it will grow in the future, starting with initial research problems that have been identified in the aerospace field.
“KAUST is involved in biotechnology and many other fields, like pharmaceutical development, that will benefit from quantum computing in the future,” Savoie said. “Other optimization and automation problems will all be affected by this technology.
“KAUST is a leading research university in the region, and one that we hope becomes what we call a ‘center of excellence for quantum computing,’ where many academic and industrial partners can come out to collaborate on pushing this technology forward.”
The focus is now on research and development, software development and training for graduate students.
“This is going to be a step function in change, just like computers,” Savoie said.
“If you think about how computers have influenced our society in the last few decades, quantum computers are going to be competing (going forward). It’s going to be at least that much, if not more, of an impact on what we’re capable of doing in many areas of human activity.”
Zapata views KAUST as a leader in this area, looking to bring the advantages of quantum computing to the region.
In the initial phase, new graduate students will receive interactive training on an online forum, due to COVID-19 restrictions, with the hope of resuming face-to-face tuition in the near future.
“The immediate next step is for Zapata to train our KAUST users and from there to start running simulations,” said Cullen.
“After that, stay tuned. We could be on the verge of some major breakthroughs.”
The two citizens were promoting the narcotics on videos circulated on social media
Updated 22 min 32 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia arrested two nationals in possession of a large quantity of drugs, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
Capt. Mohammed Al-Najidi, spokesman for the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, said that “in reference to the videos circulated on social media of two people promoting narcotic substances, the security officials following-up on drug dealers in the Riyadh region identified and arrested both citizens.”
He added that security officials seized methamphetamines (shabu), cannabis, and 104 tablets which are subject to the regulation of medical circulation.
Capt. Al-Najidi said that they have been arrested, initial legal measures have been taken against them, and they have been referred to the Public Prosecution.