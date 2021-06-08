You are here

Oil falls again amid concerns over demand rebound
Brent crude was down 11 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $71.38 a barrel by 0151 GMT. (Shutterstock)
Updated 08 June 2021
Reuters

  • Crude prices have risen in recent weeks, with Brent up by nearly 40 percent this year and WTI gaining more than that
TOKYO: Oil prices lost more ground on Tuesday as concerns about the fragile state of the global recovery in demand for crude and fuels were heightened by data showing China’s oil imports fell in May.
Brent crude was down 11 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $71.38 a barrel by 0151 GMT, after declining 0.6 percent overnight. US oil was off by 13 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $69.10 a barrel, having dropped by 0.6 percent in the previous session.
“Chinese oil imports at a five-month low ... would tend to confirm weakness in the Asia market,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizhuo Securities.
China’s crude imports were down 14.6 percent in May, from a high level a year earlier, with daily arrivals at the lowest level this year, as maintenance at refineries limited demand for oil purchases.
Crude prices have risen in recent weeks, with Brent up by nearly 40 percent this year and WTI gaining more than that, amid expectations of demand to return as some countries succeed in vaccinating populations against COVID-19.
Restraint on supply by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies has also helped buttress prices.
But major oil importers like India have been going through waves of infections that continue to threaten the expected pickup in global demand in the second half of this year.

Dubai banks team up to provide SME financing options

Updated 39 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

  • It allows SMEs to get up to 10 million dirhams ($2.7 million) financing
DUBAI: Emirates Development Bank (EDB) and RAK Bank have signed an initial agreement to offer credit guarantee and co-lending programs for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the UAE.
It allows SMEs to get up to 10 million dirhams ($2.7 million) financing, in which half of the facility will be either guaranteed or co-lent by EDB, the pair said in a statement.
Local citizens can also get up to 1 million dirhams in financing – 60 percent is guaranteed or co-lent by EDB.
“Our MoU with RAKBANK will help in bridging the funding gap for SMEs in key sectors, which will not only strengthen the SME ecosystem but also pave the way for building a robust economy,” EDB chief Ahmed Mohamed Al-Naqbi, said.
It comes as the UAE encourages investment in its industrial sector and raise SMEs contribution to the country’s GDP.
The tie-up follows EDB’s earlier announcement that it is offering direct and indirect lending for SMEs. It also set up an investment arm for startups, as well as business advisory services for entrepreneurs.

Emirates cargo unit boosts vaccine transport capacity

Updated 43 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

  • About 94 pallet positions will be added to the existing infrastructure, which can now hold an additional of 60-90 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine
  • SkyCargo has moved over 75 million doses of the vaccine on more than 250 flights to over 60 destinations since late last year
DUBAI: Emirates SkyCargo is expanding its vaccine storage facility at the Dubai International Airport to provide more handling capacity as demand for the jab picks up.
The extended cool room will provide an additional 2,600 square meters of temperature-controlled environment (2-25 degrees Celsius) for the storage and handling of vaccines and other pharmaceuticals.
About 94 pallet positions will be added to the existing infrastructure, which can now hold an additional of 60-90 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Dubai carrier’s cargo unit has played a big part in the transport of vaccines worldwide, having moved over 75 million doses of the vaccine on more than 250 flights to over 60 destinations since late last year.
“Emirates SkyCargo is proud to have flown over 350 tons of COVID-19 vaccines around the world, delivering much needed support to communities that are still heavily impacted by the current wave of the pandemic,” Nabil Sultan, Emirates’ divisional vice president for cargo, said.
He said there will be an increase in demand to transport vaccines to developing nations in the second half of the year.
“Already, we have seen a ramping up of COVID-19 vaccine volumes that were transported over the last few weeks in line with increased manufacturing. We expect to reach the 100 million doses milestone well before the end of this month,” Sultan added.

UAE-based payment provider to use new funding to expand into KSA

Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

  • Payment app allows users to send and receive payments with just a phone number
DUBAI: UAE-based payment app Ziina has raised $7.5 million in new funding and plans to use the investment to finance its expansion into Saudi Arabia.
The latest seed funding was led by Avenir Growth Capital and Class 5 Global and included Wamda Capital, FJ Labs, Graph Ventures, Goodwater Capital, Jabbar Internet Group, and Oman Technology Fund’s Jasoor Ventures.
The rollcall of investors also included Zinal Growth, the investment fund of Checkout.com CEO Guillaume Pousaz, BukuKas CEO Krishnan Menon, Pawp CEO Marc Atiyeh, and executives from PayPal and Venmo.
Ziina describes itself as a peer-to-peer (P2P) payment app, allowing users to send and receive payments with just a phone number. The company was founded last year by Faisal and Sarah Toukan, and Andrew Gold and was planning to use the new funding to expand its operations into Saudi Arabia and Jordan by 2022.
Faisal Toukan, CEO and co-founder of Ziina, said: “We are thrilled to have onboarded our latest group of partners and are grateful for the continued support from our existing investors.
“This round will fuel our expansion plans into Saudi Arabia and support the launch of our highly anticipated wallet feature, which we will be introducing along with our new banking partner shortly.”

Saudi PIF appoints two new deputy governors as it targets more than $1 trillion in AUM

Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

  • Turqi Alnowaiser will take on their deputy governor roles alongside their current responsibilities
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) said on Tuesday it has created two new deputy governor roles to help drive its expansion.
Turqi Alnowaiser, who heads the international investments division, and Yazeed Alhumied, who leads the MENA investments division, will take on their deputy governor roles alongside their current responsibilities, the PIF said in a statement on Tuesday.
There will be no changes to the current reporting structures to Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, nor to the existing structure of the Fund’s business units, the PIF said.
PIF aims to reach assets under management of over $1.07 trillion by 2025 while investing $40 billion annually into the local economy during the same time period.

OPEC Fund grants $10m aid to Bank of Maldives to support tourism revival

Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

  • The loan will be used for lending to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the tourism and other related sectors
DUBAI: The OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) has signed a $10 million private sector loan agreement with the Bank of Maldives, state news agency WAM reported.
The loan will be used for lending to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the tourism and other related sectors, as the popular island destination took a hit from the pandemic.
“The funding comes at an opportune time as we reinforce resources for our COVID-19 response for the tourism and business sectors severely affected by the pandemic,” Tim Sawyer, Bank of Maldives chief, said.
He said the loan will further drive Maldives’ path to recovery, especially as countries start to slowly reopen their borders for air travel.
OFID Director-General Abdhulhamid Al-Khalifa said the fund has built a strong relationship with Maldives, particularly in the country’s private sector.
“Our loan will help to revive businesses and sustain jobs that are critical for the stability of the local economy,” he said.
The loan is part of a syndication led by the IFC, a member of the World Bank Group.
“Helping Maldives revive tourism is critical for the resilient recovery of the economy hampered by COVID-19,” said Rosy Khanna, regional director for financial institutions group for IFC Asia and the Pacific.
Maldives is a popular destination for tourists in the Gulf.

