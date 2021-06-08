UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab meets with Saudi deputy defense minister

DUBAI: The UK foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, met with Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on Monday, state news agency SPA reported.
During the meeting, they discussed relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them, especially in the area of defense.
They also discussed Saudi Arabia and the UK’s efforts to enhance, maintain and protect regional security from any threats – as well as establishing international peace and security.
The two also spoke about recent developments in Yemen, with a focus on the Saudi initiative to end the Yemeni crisis.
RIYADH: The governor of Saudi Arabia’s Qassim region held a forum on Monday to tackle domestic violence.
Prince Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud said social media was playing an increasing part in triggering violence in people’s homes.
He made the comments as he held the forum named "Stable homes do not know violence.”
The event included the Buraidah Family Association and the Qassim Women's Development Committee in Qassim.
The forum heard how the aim was to protect families from domestic violence in the region through research into the main causes.
Prince Faisal said social isolation caused by social media had led to a negative influence on families, creating barriers and increasing domestic issues.
Buraidah Family Association director Dr. Mohammed Al-Saif said his organization had introduced several initiatives to tackle domestic violence, including supporting families during the pandemic and advice for a successful marriage.
Vice-President of the Qassim Women's Development Committee, Fatima Al-Farihi, said the goal was to protect families from violence, promote cohesion, and providing support for families to create safe homes.
Deputy Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Dr. Abdullah Al-Wahaibi said families were the building blocks in the Kingdom's future. He said the Family Affairs Council had established 34 family protection centers and 15 shelters.
JEDDAH: A documentary titled “Transformation Journey” was aired on Sunday, telling the story of Saudi Arabia’s economy and society before the launch of Saudi Vision 2030.
The Kingdom’s ministers sat down for a candid talk with podcaster Omar Al-Jeraisy to discuss the journey Saudi Arabia has been on.
Since 1970s, the Kingdom has always had five-year plans to develop the economy, but that changed with the coming of Vision 2030.
“Why wasn’t 2015 a mark for the five-year plan as per?” asked Al-Jeraisy. “Why did we need a national transformation?”
Mohammed Al-Tuwaijiri, president of the National Transformation Committee, answered: “The world has changed; geopolitical changes, markets, trade wars, and disasters occurred.”
Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih addressed the first economic problem, oil reliance, which made the country dependent on other countries for exports and imports.
In just five years, the number of businesses in the Kingdom grew 70%.
Majid Al-Qasabi, Commerce minister
“The Kingdom initially built its economy as an oil-based economy, and that is what gave us a source of dependency,” said Al-Falih. “If it (the Kingdom) has a financial surplus and a surplus in exports, we honestly would not have a need to build a diversified economy, and this, unfortunately, has planted in us a dependency that we admit, and should not (rather not) mention.”
Commerce Minister Majid Al-Qasabi touched on the Kingdom’s rankings in women’s rights-related issues in the documentary, revealing Saudi Arabia had ranked last in the world. “We were the only country in the global assessment for women at the international bank ranking at the bottom,” he said.
Justice Minister Walid Al-Samaani also highlighted the delays in women’s cases to receive proper action in court, saying: “Indeed, there were many obstacles that led to delaying the delivery of (justice).”
Many important female figures shared their struggles prior to Vision 2030’s announcement, too.
“Women could not drive, could not work in all sectors, there were no female leaders,” said Hind Al-Zahid, Saudi deputy minister of women’s empowerment at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.
Recalling how things used to be for her female peers, Saudi legal adviser Najlaa Al-Qahtani said in the documentary that she faced difficulty as a woman in courts back in 2015.
However, Al-Zahid pointed out the strides made in women’s legal issues, saying that the Kingdom outperformed at the World Bank index in terms of women and the law in 2020.
With many goals met so far for the national transformation plan, the Kingdom has made great strides forward.
The minister of commerce shared a mark in the Kingdom’s history that he was especially proud of: The World Bank recognizing the Kingdom as the most reformed country in the world for business environment in 2020.
He added that it was not just the number of reforms, but the speed of their implementation and their impact, that made such a positive impression. In just five years, the number of businesses in the Kingdom grew 70 percent — from 650,000 to over 1.1 million.
RIYADH: King Salman issued a royal order promoting and appointing 160 judges at the Ministry of Justice to various ranks.
Justice Minister and President of the Supreme Judicial Council Sheikh Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani thanked King Salman for his continuous support to the judiciary.
The Kingdom is taking measures to revolutionize its judicial system. Recently, the ministry launched an e-notarization system to provide several services that dispense with paperwork and spare clients the need to visit notarial offices for low-risk powers of attorney.
JEDDAH: The Ministry of Health has said that rumors about deaths caused one year after taking the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are false, stressing that those who have taken their jabs are in good health.
It added that the safety of vaccines is “scientifically proven,” and their effectiveness on individuals and society will be “one of the most important weapons in the face of the pandemic.”
The ministry continues to call on the public to get information from official sources and to not follow rumors. Dr. Muhammad Al-Abd Al-Aly, assistant minister of health and ministry’s spokesperson, stressed that Saudi nationals and expatriates had high levels of awareness of the virus, demonstrated by adherence to precautionary measures. He said that there is an increasing demand for vaccinations. The ministry also announced that those who received the COVID-19 vaccine outside the Kingdom can now register their information in Saudi systems, including the Tawakkalna app.
“You can register the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that were obtained from outside the Kingdom in the systems of the Ministry of Health, which will be reflected in the Tawakkalna app, via the link https://eservices.moh.gov.sa/CoronaVaccineRegistration/,” the ministry said on Twitter.
It said that to ease the uploading process, applicants should ensure the accuracy of the information entered and have a national or resident identity.
It said that the entered documents must be a PDF file with a size not exceeding 1MB.
The applicant must also ensure that the vaccine certificate includes the following requirements: Personal data is clarified in the certificate, the certificate must be in either Arabic, English, French, or translated into Arabic, and the certificate must contain the name and date of the vaccine and its batch number.
The application will require a copy of the applicant’s passport and vaccination certificate.
The ministry also noted that a new application cannot be uploaded while another is pending, adding that an application may take up to five working days to process.
The approved vaccines in the Kingdom are Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen.
Those who do not have a national identity or an Iqama (residency permit) and wish to visit the Kingdom can register their vaccination status electronically via the following link: https://muqeem.sa/#/vaccine-registration/home.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia on Monday reported 15 more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the overall toll to 7,471.
There were 1,161 new cases reported, meaning that 458,707 people in the country had now contracted the disease. A total of 9,376 cases remained active, of which 1,579 patients were in critical condition.
In addition, the ministry said 1,216 patients had recovered from the disease, increasing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 441,860.
Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Meanwhile, 15,028,653 people in the country had to date received a jab against COVID-19.
JEDDAH: The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) on Monday launched a new international competition, in partnership with Asbar World Forum, called “Shaping the Future of Media.”
This year’s challenge is about bringing innovative solutions to pressing problems facing the media system and developing the Kingdom’s culture and entertainment sectors.
The latest KAUST Challenge follows the success of the competition’s inauguration last year, to crowdsource ideas for Hajj and Umrah. Participants can submit their proposals between June 10 and Aug. 1 across 13 themes.
Dr. Najah Ashry, KAUST’s vice president and senior associate to the president, said the development of an active media sector was an urgent need for the Kingdom and the world.
“The KAUST Challenge competition aims to encourage local and international talent to find ideas, and solutions that help advance the country’s national priorities,” said Dr. Fahad Al-Orabi Al-Harthi, president of the Asbar World Forum.
Web developer and cybersecurity expert from Jeddah, Aisha Abdullatif, said she was interested in data privacy and security systems.
“Such competitions contribute greatly to attracting individuals and companies looking for a good opportunity to examine their ideas in a highly competitive atmosphere,” she told Arab News.
Abdul-Qayum Ahmad, an IT expert from Jeddah, said that such initiatives offered by a “world-class university” played an important role in encouraging local talent to develop new ideas.
Experts will evaluate all valid applications, shortlisting the most innovative solutions. These will be further reviewed by an expert committee and 30 finalists will be chosen. A committee comprising regional and international media leaders will pick the grand winner before Sept. 5.
The winning proposal will receive a cash prize of SR300,000 ($80,000) at a special award ceremony scheduled for late September.