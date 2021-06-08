You are here

date 2021-06-08

Historic G7 deal could mean bigger tax take for Gulf economies

Gulf economies have long attracted both individuals and companies through either no or low taxation. (Shutterstock)
Sean Cronin

  • Analysts expect the adoption of the new rules to gradually change the regional tax base with the move likely to affect some Gulf economies more than others
Sean Cronin

DUBAI: An agreement among the Group of Seven (G7) advanced countries to set a minimum global corporate tax rate of 15 percent is expected to have far reaching implications for Gulf economies as they seek to attract multinationals.
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on Tuesday told reporters that countries realized they could no longer rely on the race to the bottom on corporation tax cuts to generate growth in their economies.
“Now that the course of direction has been shown, the possibility (of a tax deal) will rise at G20. It had a big impact on raising the momentum,” Aso said.
The G7 comprises the US, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada. The larger G20 also includes Saudi Arabia, the only Gulf country in the group.
Analysts expect the adoption of the new rules to gradually change the regional tax base with the move likely to affect some Gulf economies more than others depending on the number of multinational corporations operating in them.

It also represents a potentially delicate balancing act for Arab governments trying to attract increased foreign direct investment.

“From a GCC context, greater clarity is needed to gauge any potential economic impact,” ADCB chief economist Monica Malik said in a note to clients. “We still see the region remaining a low tax environment — both on a corporate and individual basis. However, for companies that will fall under the new framework (likely centered on digital businesses) the impact could be significant. In the medium term, the global tax developments could result in a broadening of corporate taxes in the region, especially if an international base is established, alongside greater tax income from large multinationals.”
Gulf economies have long attracted both individuals and companies through either no or low taxation. However ongoing reforms aimed at providing more stable government revenue streams and a reduced reliance on hydrocarbon revenues have already placed a greater emphasis on taxation — most notably with the recent introduction of value added tax in countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
Corporate taxation was also one of the big themes of last year’s Saudi presidency of the G20. Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan welcomed the agreement among G7 countries this week.
Emirates NBD chief economist Khatija Haque told Bloomberg TV on Tuesday said that the wider adoption of the new G7 tax rules by the G20 and OECD would trigger regional changes also. However she said the number of companies initially affected may be comparatively small.
“When you look at those very large multinational corporations and tech companies, this region is not necessarily a huge share of their global income,” she said. “From a broader perspective, what will be more interesting is whether the region as a whole looks to extend that corporate tax to other perhaps smaller foreign-owned companies or companies that have some foreign ownership. That is something they will have to manage quite carefully because there is very much a push to attract more FDI into the region and so they won’t want to jeopardize that by becoming too aggressive on corporate taxes.”

Topics: Gulf economy taxation G7

Egypt's Banque du Caire halts offering due to pandemic, says chairman

Egypt’s Banque du Caire halts offering due to pandemic, says chairman
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

Egypt's Banque du Caire halts offering due to pandemic, says chairman

  • The state-owned bank had earlier announced a plan to sell a minority stake in an initial public offering (IPO) starting mid-April 2020 in a sale worth about $500 million
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s Banque du Caire has delayed a share offering until financial markets stabilize and improve in the wake of the pandemic, said Chairman Tarek Fayed.
The state-owned bank had earlier announced a plan to sell a minority stake in an initial public offering (IPO) starting mid-April 2020 in a sale worth about $500 million, Reuters reported in March 2020.
Separately, the bank has more than tripled its portfolio of micro loans to reach 6 billion Egyptian pounds ($381.5 million), Fayed told Asharq Business.
Those loans were granted to about 250,000 clients, 35 percent of whom are women. About half of them were in Upper Egypt, 25 percent in Delta Alliance in the North and the rest in the remainder of the country.

Topics: Egypt banking

Emirati-owned e-commerce startup raises $1m in seed funding

Emirati-owned e-commerce startup raises $1m in seed funding
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

Emirati-owned e-commerce startup raises $1m in seed funding

  • Boksha now has more than 15,000 products by more than 800 designers, and ships to dozens of countries worldwide
Arab News

DUBAI: Boksha, an Emirati-founded e-commerce platform selling Khaleeji-themed fashion items, has raised $1 million in early-stage funding, state news agency WAM reported.
This is the first funding the company received since its founding in 2018. Boksha now has more than 15,000 products by more than 800 designers, and ships to dozens of countries worldwide.
The startup will use the fund to improve its operations, and invest in technology to further expand across the Gulf and the wider Middle East.
“We are very excited about our next chapter post-funding closing and see tremendous growth opportunities in the region,” Yahya Mohamed Saleh, co-founder and CEO, said.
“Not only do we see this as a largely scalable business, but also one with significant social impact in terms of job creation, individual empowerment and export of regional talent,” he added.
The term Boksha, which comes from an Arab Gulf dialect, refers to a piece of fabric traditionally used as a pouch or head carrier by female merchants for storage of their goods.
The company aims to help local designers catapult their careers into a big platform – particularly Emirati women.
“More than 90 percent of our designers are Emirati females between the ages of 18 and 35, we expect to see a very similar demographic as we expand regionally,” Saleh said.
“Through our platform and tools, we believe we can give our designers access to a multi-billion-dollar fashion market globally – something most of them didn’t have access to before,” he added.
Investors who took part in the funding round included Emirati group Sandooq Al Watan.
“Sandooq Al Watan is a national initiative launched by prominent Emirati businessmen to support innovators and talented Emiratis, and create every opportunity for them to thrive and unleash their full potential,” its director-general, Hind Baker, said.

Topics: UAE fashion startup e-commerce

Apple previews new software for iPhone, other gadgets

Apple previews new software for iPhone, other gadgets
Updated 08 June 2021

Apple previews new software for iPhone, other gadgets

NEW YORK: Apple kicked off its second annual all-virtual developer conference with a keynote that outlined new updates to its software for iPhones and other devices. The presentation highlighted more privacy options for paid iCloud accounts and a “Find My” service that helps find errant AirPods, but included no major product announcements.
The latest renovations in Apple’s $2 trillion empire come at a pivotal time for the Cupertino, California, company. Apple is facing legal and regulatory threats to its control over its App Store, a so-called “walled garden” that produces substantial profits for the company.
Apple CEO Tim Cook, Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, and other executives outlined updates to software for Apple’s many devices including its MacBooks, iMacs, iPhone, iPad and Watch.
Apple’s new MacOS software, dubbed Monterey, supports what Apple calls “universal control,” which lets people use one mouse and keyboard to control an iMac desktop computer, MacBook laptop and iPad at the same time.
Forrester analyst Julie Ask said the improvements Apple showed off, like the “universal control,” play to Apple’s strengths in blending its products and services.
“The news today was nothing ‘new new,’ like holy cow how did they make that happen,” she said. “But each of us picks up our phone 100 or 200 times a day, and they’re making 100 little moments a day better, more seamless, and easier.”
She pointed out Apple’s plan to support digital IDs including drivers licenses and state IDs from “participating US states” in its digital wallet, as another example. Apple did not identify which states that will include.
“They have an army of people trying to get these deals signed,” she said. “Apple gets a lot of criticism for being so controlling. But they can do things other big brands struggle to do.”
A “Live Text” feature in iOS 15 will let you highlight text in photos and copy and paste it or look it up online. It will also integrate Air Pods into its “Find My” service, which helps people find lost or misplaced Apple products.
Apple is introducing more privacy features to its paid iCloud plans, including a way to hide your email address, encrypt video, and a “Private Relay” feature of Safari that encrypts data from the web browser similar to a VPN.
Paid plan pricing isn’t changing. Users pay for any iCloud storage above the free 5GB storage users get for free. In the US, those plans start at $1 a month for 50GB of storage.
Apple didn’t announce when iOS 15 will be available, but the company traditionally releases the free updates to all compatible iPhones in September.

Oil falls again amid concerns over demand rebound

Oil falls again amid concerns over demand rebound
Updated 08 June 2021
Reuters

Oil falls again amid concerns over demand rebound

  • Crude prices have risen in recent weeks, with Brent up by nearly 40 percent this year and WTI gaining more than that
Reuters

TOKYO: Oil prices lost more ground on Tuesday as concerns about the fragile state of the global recovery in demand for crude and fuels were heightened by data showing China’s oil imports fell in May.
Brent crude was down 11 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $71.38 a barrel by 0151 GMT, after declining 0.6 percent overnight. US oil was off by 13 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $69.10 a barrel, having dropped by 0.6 percent in the previous session.
“Chinese oil imports at a five-month low ... would tend to confirm weakness in the Asia market,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizhuo Securities.
China’s crude imports were down 14.6 percent in May, from a high level a year earlier, with daily arrivals at the lowest level this year, as maintenance at refineries limited demand for oil purchases.
Crude prices have risen in recent weeks, with Brent up by nearly 40 percent this year and WTI gaining more than that, amid expectations of demand to return as some countries succeed in vaccinating populations against COVID-19.
Restraint on supply by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies has also helped buttress prices.
But major oil importers like India have been going through waves of infections that continue to threaten the expected pickup in global demand in the second half of this year.

Topics: Oil

Startup of the Week: Rozeye offers virtual tours

Startup of the Week: Rozeye offers virtual tours
Updated 08 June 2021
AMEERA ABID

Startup of the Week: Rozeye offers virtual tours

AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Rozan Bawazir started his company, Rozeye, during his last year of college. While studying at the University of Business and Technology, the 22-year-old also worked with the university to create a virtual tour for its official website.

The catalyst for the start of his career came a few years ago as he observed his father, who works in the IT sector. “He worked with a real estate company, and they hired me to build a virtual tour for them,” Bawazir said.

Applying his experience, Bawazir launched Rozeye, which helps display and promote different locations — from offices and hotels to universities and restaurants — in a unique way.

The startup offers virtual tours that combine a series of 360-degree images into a single experience, allowing visitors to navigate around a specific location.

“This not only enables the customer to go through the property but also speeds up the purchasing process,” Bawazir said.

The time-saving feature of these tours has been a selling point for Rozeye.

“We have had projects before in which we worked with luxury properties,” he said. “The people buying these properties are often busy. With Rozeye, however, they don’t have to take the time to visit the locations themselves.”

The pandemic played a big role in Bawazir’s business. He had the idea before the outbreak, but with people stuck at home, demand grew and accelerated the project’s development.

“I did projects for the municipality of Jeddah and for various other Saudi websites when the pandemic started,” Bawazir told Arab News.

He said that the most challenging projects for the startup are universities.

“They have different sections with multiple buildings, so we have to build different files, sew them together and create the tour. The real work begins when we are done shooting. We need to edit the shots in the most realistic way possible to give our clients the best results,” he explained.

From the glare of the sun to the angles of the objects shown in the virtual tours, everything feels as if the viewer is there in real life, Bawazir said.

Since Rozeye started working with international real estate companies, the startup has been able to build a strong customer base, giving it the necessary exposure.

“We are using the best resolution available in the market,” Bawazir said. “It can be accessed through the virtual reality headsets, and then the clients can view the space as if they were actually present on the property.”

Topics: Start-up of the Week

