You are here

  • Home
  • Taliban assures safety of Afghans who worked with foreign forces, but few believe them

Taliban assures safety of Afghans who worked with foreign forces, but few believe them

Taliban assures safety of Afghans who worked with foreign forces, but few believe them
Afghan police officer inspects a damaged van after a blast in Kabul. Taliban assured Afghans who worked with foreign forces of their safety, telling them not to flee the country. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6p586

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Taliban assures safety of Afghans who worked with foreign forces, but few believe them

Taliban assures safety of Afghans who worked with foreign forces, but few believe them
  • Insurgent group said Afghans, who had worked as interpreters or in other roles would be safe so long as they "show remorse" for their past actions
  • "They will cut me into pieces if they catch me tomorrow,” said an Afghan who worked with foreign forces
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

KABUL: The Taliban have assured Afghans who worked with foreign forces of their safety, telling them not to flee the country as Western embassies process thousands of visa applications.
Few felt reassured as panic rises ahead of a troop withdrawal, however.
The insurgent group said on Monday Afghans who had worked as interpreters or in other roles would be safe so long as they “show remorse” for their past actions.
They must also not engage in activities which it said “amount to treason against Islam and the country.”
But as the clock ticks down to a final troop withdrawal deadline of Sept. 11 and fighting and killings rise around the country, the thousands of Afghans who have applied for visas to leave are becoming increasingly concerned.
“It is nothing but a lie, I don’t trust the Taliban...it is just a fake attempt to show a good image of their to the world,” said Babakarkhel, who asked to be identified by only one name.
He said he had worked with US forces in southeastern Afghanistan for six years.
“I am sure they will kill me, they will cut me into pieces if they catch me tomorrow.”
His visa has been in process for two years, he said.
Khan, who also asked his full name not be used, had worked as a translator for German forces in northern Afghanistan and has applied for a visa to Germany, said he constantly feared death from the Taliban and dreaded the withdrawal of troops while he waited for his visa.
“The Taliban hate us more than any others, calling us spies and traitors,” he said. “Nothing can change the Taliban’s’ mentality regarding us translators, which is our death...there is a big difference between the Taliban’s words and actions.”
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the US House Committee for Foreign Affairs on Monday there had been a backlog in cases and there were still about 18,000 applicants for the Special Immigrant Visas designed for those who had worked with US government forces and agencies.
Efforts were being made to speed things up, he said.
James Miervaldis, the Board Chairman of American non-profit No One Left Behind, which works with thousands of Afghan interpreters to help them get to the United States, said things were not moving fast enough.
“We’re very concerned. It’s good that things are happening, we just need them to happen faster. There’s real panic and fear across the board from every applicant.”
He said about two interpreters a month had been killed this year, but the figure rose to about five last month. Other interpreters were receiving threatening letters from the Taliban.
There was widespread mistrust of the Taliban’s assurances of safety, he said. “Nobody’s buying it.”
The Taliban did not respond to a request for comment on the threats and killings faced by interpreters.
The US State Department said it was still committed to resettling Afghans who had worked with the US government, and was troubled by the killings of non-combatants.
While it welcomed the Taliban’s statement, “We will not be reassured until all targeted attacks on civilians stop,” a State Department spokesperson said.
Fighting has increased across Afghanistan as the United States and more than 20 allied countries withdraw, ending a two-decade presence since the Taliban were forced from power in the wake of the 9/11 attacks on the United States. Political talks between the government and the Taliban have largely stalled.

Topics: Afghan Afghan Taliban foreign forces

Related

Special Taliban vow not to harm former Afghan interpreters after US troops’ exit
World
Taliban vow not to harm former Afghan interpreters after US troops’ exit

Italian court sentences 3 Syrians over Al-Nusra links

Italian court sentences 3 Syrians over Al-Nusra links
Updated 10 min 3 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Italian court sentences 3 Syrians over Al-Nusra links

Italian court sentences 3 Syrians over Al-Nusra links
  • Group ringleader, Daadoue Anwar, remains at large after conviction in absentia
  • Fellow Syrians Chadad Mustafa and Abdulkarim Osman Haj were each sentenced to five and a half years in prison
Updated 10 min 3 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: A court in Sardinia has sentenced three Syrian citizens for terrorist activities relating to membership of the group Jabhat Al-Nusra, now known as Jabhat Fatah Al-Sham, the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda.

The judges presiding over the case in the city of Olbia, in the north of the Mediterranean island, led by Justice Massimo Zaniboni, sentenced Daadoue Anwar, the man accused of leading the cell, to eight years in prison in absentia. 

Anwar, 50, who owned a construction company in Sardinia, is still at large, having escaped from police custody in Denmark after Italian authorities issued an international warrant for his arrest.

It is alleged he and a relative who came to visit him in custody in Copenhagen switched clothes, allowing him to break free incognito. Italian investigators believe Anwar to have also been active in Sweden, Germany and Hungary in the past.

Fellow Syrians Chadad Mustafa and Abdulkarim Osman Haj were each sentenced to five and a half years in prison.

The court found the trio had provided the Syrian terrorist group with information and financial help for several years, until their cell was broken up by Italian anti-terror police in 2018.

“They were all very active in financing the military and terrorist activities of Al-Nusra, which is considered the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda,” prosecutor Danilo Tronci told Arab News. “They were carrying out an abusive activity of provision of payment services carried out through the ‘hawala’ system.”

Tronci explained a long investigation in Italy and abroad confirmed that the cell was moving money from Sardinia “to finance the military activities of … Al-Nusra. Daadoue Anwar had lived for a long time in Olbia, where he had a construction company which had lots of lucrative contracts.”

Anwar’s company worked on, amongst others, the scrapped construction sites for the 35th G8 summit which had been due to be held at the nearby La Maddalena island in 2009, on the new Mater Olbia Hospital, and on redevelopments at the city’s Costa Smeralda Airport.

“We provided clear evidence to the court that the cell was using a good part of the revenues of that activity, along with substantial revenues of other financial activities run in Sardinia and in Italy, (which) were sent to Al-Nusra to fund terrorist activities in Syria and abroad. Some of that money endded up in Raqqa,” Tronci added.

Topics: Jabhat Fatah Al-Sham Daadoue Anwar sardinia Italy

Related

Al-Qaeda, Al-Nusra Front part ways
Middle-East
Al-Qaeda, Al-Nusra Front part ways
Expat eyeing jihad with Al-Nusra jailed
Saudi Arabia
Expat eyeing jihad with Al-Nusra jailed

Hamas chief in Egypt for talks ahead of planned meeting of Palestinian factions

Hamas chief in Egypt for talks ahead of planned meeting of Palestinian factions
Updated 08 June 2021
Reuters

Hamas chief in Egypt for talks ahead of planned meeting of Palestinian factions

Hamas chief in Egypt for talks ahead of planned meeting of Palestinian factions
Updated 08 June 2021
Reuters

GAZA/CAIRO: Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Cairo on Tuesday for the first in a series of talks this week between Egyptian authorities and Palestinian factions that aims to reinforce a cease-fire with Israel, Palestinian and Egyptian sources said.
Haniyeh’s visit came in response to a special invitation from Cairo, in advance of a broader meeting of Palestinian factions that could begin as early as next week, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told Reuters.
Egypt has played a major role in the brokering of a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist group which rules Gaza, after 11 days of conflict erupted on May 10.
More than 250 Palestinians were killed in hundreds of Israeli air strikes on Gaza during that conflict. Rockets fired by Gaza militants killed 13 people in Israel.
Haniyeh and Egyptian officials will discuss cementing the truce with Israel as well as reconstruction plans for Gaza, Qassem said. Egypt has said it will allocate $500 million for the reconstruction.
Egyptian authorities hope to meet members of Hamas’ rival Fatah, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the Egyptian sources said. Fatah controls the West Bank.
Egypt has tried in the past to foster cooperation between Palestinian factions that is seen as crucial to any wider efforts to promote peace in the region.
A delegation from Fatah led by Jibril Rajoub is expected in Cairo in the coming days, a Palestinian official said.

Topics: Hamas Egypt Palestinian factions

Related

Palestinian teen bears scar of eviction battle in East Jerusalem
Middle-East
Palestinian teen bears scar of eviction battle in East Jerusalem
Belal Muhammad proud to display Palestinian roots in bid to upset Demian Maia at UFC
Sport
Belal Muhammad proud to display Palestinian roots in bid to upset Demian Maia at UFC

Kuwait approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

Kuwait approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine
Updated 08 June 2021
Reuters

Kuwait approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

Kuwait approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine
Updated 08 June 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Kuwait has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, the state-news agency KUNA reported on Tuesday.
It is the fourth vaccine approved by Kuwait after those of Pfizer BioNTech , AstraZeneca and Moderna.

Topics: Coronavirus Kuwait

Related

Indian Miss Universe runner-up’s peace dream inspired by Kuwaiti childhood video
Lifestyle
Indian Miss Universe runner-up’s peace dream inspired by Kuwaiti childhood
New COVID-19 treatment, Sotrofimab, authorized in Kuwait, Bahrain
Middle-East
New COVID-19 treatment, Sotrofimab, authorized in Kuwait, Bahrain

Aoun okays $197 million treasury loan to avoid blackout in Lebanon

Aoun okays $197 million treasury loan to avoid blackout in Lebanon
Anti-government protesters attack a member of Lebanese police intelligence in Beirut after they saw him taking pictures of protesters. (File/AP)
Updated 08 June 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Aoun okays $197 million treasury loan to avoid blackout in Lebanon

Aoun okays $197 million treasury loan to avoid blackout in Lebanon
  • Internet will stop if fuel is unavailable, warns telecoms minister 
Updated 08 June 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Michel Aoun has approved an exceptional loan of up to LBP300 billion ($197 million) for the state electricity company to import fuel before supplies run out, according to an official statement.

His approval came days before the country was due to experience a total power blackout.
The hours for electricity rationing in various regions reached minimum levels on Monday morning, with supply to some areas no longer exceeding half an hour a day, and there were increased protests from people after generator owners hiked their service tariffs so that bills became more than LBP700,000 a month, whereas the minimum wage is LBP675,000 a month.
The head of the General Confederation of Lebanese Workers in Lebanon, Bechara Al-Asmar, said that less than 5.51 percent of the population enjoyed the “blessing of electricity, fuel, communications and food in their palaces, not concerned with the daily deaths at the doors of hospitals, the oppression and the anger in people’s hearts every moment.”
He warned of a “great explosion” that would spare nobody, no matter how high up they were or what position they occupied.
On May 28, the finance minister in the caretaker government, Ghazi Wazni, sent a request to the Banque du Liban (BDL) to open four credits worth $62 million to supply electricity production plants with fuel, but the BDL requested government approval.
On Monday afternoon, Aoun agreed to issue the “exceptional approval” for the credits so that Electricite du Liban (EDL) could purchase fuel through the treasury advance.
“The rationalization of subsidies will not currently include fuel or diesel used by generators,” a Finance Ministry source told Arab News.
“It is currently limited to gasoline, along with medicines for incurable diseases and wheat, in order to ensure the continuation of pumping life into the arteries of the state.”
The source also said that the BDL governor, Riad Salameh, had “reduced the reserves from $15 billion to $14 billion in order to be able to spend.”
Telecommunications Minister Talal Hawat tried to reassure people that Lebanon would not return to the “carrier pigeon” and the telecoms sector would not be cut off as long as the BDL secured the necessary funds to purchase fuel.
“Of course, if fuel is not available the internet will stop, but we are not currently at this stage as the energy minister provides us with the required quantity to run the work of all terrestrial and cellular networks. Today we need three times the amount that we used to use previously, that is from 25,000 tons to 70,000 tons per day, due to power outages.
“The network’s electricity generators for emergencies can cover about eight hours, but they are currently working between 20 and 21 hours a day, and there are malfunctions that must be fixed. The budget for operating and maintaining the ground network allocated LBP48 billion from the budget approved by the previous government, and this number is very small with the high exchange rate of the dollar.
“We are working to add an amount of LBP30 billion so that we can pay the obligations until the end of the year and complete the maintenance work. Otherwise, services will be reduced.”
The head of the Association of Power Generator Owners, Abdo Saadeh, said generator owners would adopt a rationing program, meaning the machines would stop daily for between four and five hours.

BACKGROUND

• On May 28, the finance minister in the caretaker government, Ghazi Wazni, sent a request to the Banque du Liban to open four credits worth $62 million to supply electricity production plants with fuel, but the BDL requested government approval.

• On Monday afternoon, President Michel Aoun agreed to issue the ‘exceptional approval’ for the credits so that Electricite du Liban could purchase fuel through the treasury advance.

He said the reason for this move was the “harsh rationing” applied by the EDL and the lack of diesel in the market.
Saadeh spoke about the difficulty in collecting service tariffs from people because a large percentage of them were unable to pay the bills. He rejected the description of generator owners as “mafias.”
“When the ruling class managed the electricity service for tens of years, it looted the $47 billion allocated for electricity and failed to improve it, so who is the mafia?”
The diesel shortage is accompanied by a gasoline shortage as a result of the monopoly,  smuggling to Syria, and the emergence of a black market for fuel. The price of a gasoline canister is LBP100,000.
On Sunday, a man in the Bekaa town of Al-Qaa burned his car because he was unable to fill it with fuel, according to the National News Agency.
As people queued in front of petrol stations to obtain 20 liters, Lebanese Army Command announced on Monday that units in the Bekaa and the north had arrested seven nationals and one Syrian in the past three days.
They thwarted a plot to smuggle about 42,750 liters of diesel and 3,850 liters of gasoline to Syria, in addition to a ton of cement.
The materials were loaded into three trucks, five cars, two vans and a bus.

Topics: Beirut Lebanon

Related

Special Pictures of slain former Lebanese premier Rafiq Hariri, national flags and lighting candles are seen during a demonstration held by some 200 lebanese protesters in downtown Athens. (AFP/File Photo) graphic
Middle-East
Why Lebanon’s Rafik Hariri tribunal must be funded until it completes its mandate
Israeli army carries out sweep at border with Lebanon
Middle-East
Israeli army carries out sweep at border with Lebanon

Jordan’s King Abdullah issues decree to end parliamentary session

Jordan’s King Abdullah issues decree to end parliamentary session
Jordan's King Abdullah II (L) delivers a speech to the parliament, as he opens the third regular session session in the capital Amman. (AFP file photo)
Updated 07 June 2021
Raed Omari

Jordan’s King Abdullah issues decree to end parliamentary session

Jordan’s King Abdullah issues decree to end parliamentary session
  • Experts say move is procedural and not linked to recent rioting sparked by MP
Updated 07 June 2021
Raed Omari

AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Monday ended the current session of parliament, with experts saying the decision was not linked to recent clashes sparked by an MP.

A royal decree was issued, proroguing the non-ordinary session as of Thursday, June 10.

Clashes took place at the weekend between supporters of MP Osama Al-Ajarmeh and police in Amman’s Naour suburb.

Al-Ajarmeh was expelled from the lower house on Sunday after he was accused of igniting the riots.

Four police officers were wounded in the clashes.

Naour, a stronghold of the Ajarmeh tribe, was quiet on Monday, with no violence reported.

The lower house held a brief emergency session on Sunday during which a majority of MPs voted in favor of expelling Al-Ajarmeh.

The MP appeared in a number of recent videos insulting King Abdullah II, state institutions and threatening to establish a “radical Jordanian right wing” of tribes and ex-army figures to “purify Amman of the liberal elite” whom he accused of being behind the country’s woes.

Of the 130-member lower chamber, 108 MPs voted in favor of expelling Al-Ajarmeh.

Parliamentary experts said the royal decree to prorogue the 19th parliament was merely a procedural constitutional requirement that happened to coincide with the upheaval.

“Under the constitution, the parliament’s session should not last for more than six months,” Majed Al-Amir, a parliamentary journalist, said. He added that the legislature began the non-ordinary session on Dec. 10 so the six-month deadline fell on June 10.

The remarks were echoed by political commentator Khaled Qudah, who described the king’s decision to prorogue parliament as a “routine procedure and a constitutional requirement.”

 

Topics: Amman Jordan

Related

Special Jordanian parliament expels MP Osama Al-Ajarmeh for inciting riots
Middle-East
Jordanian parliament expels MP Osama Al-Ajarmeh for inciting riots
Jordanian security personnel injured in clashes with tribal supporters of MP
Middle-East
Jordanian security personnel injured in clashes with tribal supporters of MP

Latest updates

Taliban assures safety of Afghans who worked with foreign forces, but few believe them
Taliban assures safety of Afghans who worked with foreign forces, but few believe them
Italian court sentences 3 Syrians over Al-Nusra links
Italian court sentences 3 Syrians over Al-Nusra links
Harris meets Mexican president with goal of lowering migration from Central America
Harris meets Mexican president with goal of lowering migration from Central America
Asharq News launches "Asharq Bloomberg Businessweek"
The move comes less than six months after the launch of Asharq News with its multiple and integrated platforms. (Asharq News)
Refugee team of 29 athletes picked for Tokyo Olympics
Refugee team of 29 athletes picked for Tokyo Olympics

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.