Saudi Arabia bans poultry imports from 3 French provinces

RIYADH: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) imposed a temporary ban on imports of poultry meat and eggs, from 3 French provinces due to the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, Al Arabiya reported citing a statement by the SFDA.

The three provinces are Landes, Pyrenees-Atlantiques and Gers.

The ban decision came after reviewing the report issued by the World Organization for Animal Health, regarding the registration of new outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza in those areas, the Authority said.

SFDA exempted from the ban poultry meat and eggs treated by heat, guaranteeing elimination of the flu virus, and conforming to health requirements and controls and approved standard specifications.

A health certificate issued by the competent French authorities proving that the product is free of the virus is also among the requirements.