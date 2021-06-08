You are here

Saudi Arabia bans poultry imports from 3 French provinces

Saudi Arabia bans poultry imports from 3 French provinces
Saudi Arabia bans poultry imports from 3 French provinces due to the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, Al Arabiya reported citing a statement by the SFDA. (AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia bans poultry imports from 3 French provinces

Saudi Arabia bans poultry imports from 3 French provinces
  • The ban decision came after reviewing the report issued by the World Organization for Animal Health
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) imposed a temporary ban on imports of poultry meat and eggs, from 3 French provinces due to the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, Al Arabiya reported citing a statement by the SFDA. 

The three provinces are Landes, Pyrenees-Atlantiques and Gers.

The ban decision came after reviewing the report issued by the World Organization for Animal Health, regarding the registration of new outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza in those areas, the Authority said.

SFDA exempted from the ban poultry meat and eggs treated by heat, guaranteeing elimination of the flu virus, and conforming to health requirements and controls and approved standard specifications.  

A health certificate issued by the competent French authorities proving that the product is free of the virus is also among the requirements.

Topics: Saudi Arabia poultry Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA)

Top UAE banks see profitability growth as economy recovers

The report covered the UAE’s biggest lenders by assets, including Emirates NBD, Mashreq Bank, and the Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
The report covered the UAE’s biggest lenders by assets, including Emirates NBD, Mashreq Bank, and the Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

Top UAE banks see profitability growth as economy recovers

The report covered the UAE’s biggest lenders by assets, including Emirates NBD, Mashreq Bank, and the Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • A decline in operating expenses supported this growth, according to a report from consultancy Alvarez & Marsal
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The aggregate net income of the UAE’s top ten banks increased by 85 percent in the first quarter of the year, compared to the previous one, as economic conditions gradually improved
A decline in operating expenses supported this growth, according to a report from consultancy Alvarez & Marsal.
It expects the trend to continue throughout the year, given the UAE’s strong fiscal and external positions.
However it said that the real estate industry continues to put pressure on UAE banks despite signs of a demand recovery.
“The sector is expected to rebound over the medium to long term, driven by measures such as offering citizenship and golden visas,” the report said.
Loans and advances continued to contract in the first quarter, with a decline of 0.7 percent compared to the previous quarter. Deposits increased 1.2 percent.
The report covered the UAE’s biggest lenders by assets, including Emirates NBD, Mashreq Bank, and the Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.
The Central Bank of the UAE last year launched the Targeted Economic Support Scheme (Tess), a 50 billion dirhams zero-cost liquidity facility for banks in the country.
It was introduced to help buffer the blow of the COVID-19 pandemic to banks. It was extended until June 2022.

Topics: business economy UAE banking

Abu Dhabi’s Aldar gets extension to close SODIC aquisition

Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties won Egyptian regulator approval to extend the deadline for its planned acquisition of a majority stake in the Sixth of October Company. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties won Egyptian regulator approval to extend the deadline for its planned acquisition of a majority stake in the Sixth of October Company. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi's Aldar gets extension to close SODIC aquisition

Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties won Egyptian regulator approval to extend the deadline for its planned acquisition of a majority stake in the Sixth of October Company. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • UAE property developers are eyeing ways to diversify their income amid a depressed property sector at home
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties won Egyptian regulator approval to extend the deadline for its planned acquisition of a majority stake in the Sixth of October Company (SODIC).
The Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority said in a filing that the developer had submitted a request to extend the deadline, to complete due diligence.
It said that it approved extending the deadline for one month from the date of the expiry of the first deadline (next Monday).
The purchase price is in the range of 18 to 19 Egyptian pounds per share, valuing the deal at $420 million at the mid-point of that range, Aldar said in a stock exchange filing in March.
The acquisition is subject to due diligence, applicable regulatory approvals and other conditions, Aldar said.
UAE property developers are eyeing ways to diversify their income amid a depressed property sector at home.

Topics: business economy Abu Dhabi Sodic Aldar

Ferrari Portofino M arrives in Saudi Arabia with $232,000 price tag

Ferrari Portofino M arrives in Saudi Arabia with $232,000 price tag
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

Ferrari Portofino M arrives in Saudi Arabia with $232,000 price tag

Ferrari Portofino M arrives in Saudi Arabia with $232,000 price tag
  • The car can get from 0 to 100kmh in 3.45 seconds according to the Ferrari website
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Ferrari agent in Saudi Arabia said the latest Portofino M model is available in the Kingdom priced at SR1.1 million ($232,000).
The car can get from 0 to 100kmh in 3.45 seconds according to the Ferrari website.
Fast Auto Technik, the official agent for Ferrari cars in the Kingdom said the new car was sportier than its predecessor, offering superior handling while maintaining and enhancing on-board comfort with new optional features, such as advanced driver assistance systems.
The car’s redesigned engine has an all-new eight-speed gearbox, and the Manettino system with five drive modes that includes a racing mode, a first ever in a GT Spyder.

Topics: automotive Ferrari

Qatar Airways mystery row with Airbus is finally revealed

Qatar Airways mystery row with Airbus is finally revealed
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

Qatar Airways mystery row with Airbus is finally revealed

Qatar Airways mystery row with Airbus is finally revealed
  • The airline told Reuters on Tuesday the surface below the paint on some of its Airbus A350s was degrading at an accelerated rate
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A mystery row between Airbus and Qatar Airways, one of its biggest customers, has finally been made public.
The airline told Reuters on Tuesday the surface below the paint on some of its Airbus A350s was degrading at an accelerated rate.
It warned it would not take more deliveries of the widebody jet until the alleged issue was fixed.
It follows remarks from Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al-Baker last week and a warning that his airline might stop taking deliveries from the French planemaker this year over an unspecified “serious” issue.
“We have an issue with Airbus we need to settle, and if we are not able to settle that serious issue we have with them, we will refuse to take any aircraft from them,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.
The airline chief had earlier criticized Airbus’s giant A380 jets over their operational cost. However, he said his dissatisfaction with that aircraft was not the subject of the latest dispute.
An Airbus spokesperson told Reuters the company was always in talks with its customers but that such talks were confidential.

 

Topics: Qatar Airways

Emirates A380 among 50-Airbus jet deliveries in May

Emirates A380 among 50-Airbus jet deliveries in May
Updated 08 June 2021
Reuters

Emirates A380 among 50-Airbus jet deliveries in May

Emirates A380 among 50-Airbus jet deliveries in May
  • Analysts at UBS said Airbus deliveries were expected to show a meaningful pick-up in June reflecting the end of the quarter
Updated 08 June 2021
Reuters

PARIS: Airbus delivered 50 airplanes in May, bringing its total so far this year to 220 jets, up 38 percent from the same period last year, the European planemaker said on Monday.
Deliveries included the first A380 superjumbo to Dubai’s Emirates since December last year, leaving four more to deliver before the world’s largest airliner ends its production and cabin-fitting run in the wake of weaker than expected sales.
On Tuesday, Airbus shares rose 0.5 percent.
Airbus also confirmed an order of five A350 wide-bodied jets from Lufthansa, announced by the airline last month.
But Airbus data released on Monday showed that the German airline had also simultaneously canceled three previous A350 orders, resulting in a net addition of two A350 jets. An Airbus spokesman confirmed the mixture of cancelations and orders.
The order reshuffle was part of a fleet restructuring that also saw Lufthansa buy five more competing Boeing 787-9 jets left without buyers after they were manufactured.
Boeing has been wrestling with 787 production difficulties, while both planemakers face a slump in demand for wide-bodied long-haul jets exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
In total, Airbus has won 94 orders so far this year, but it posted a negative total of 31 after adjusting for cancelations.
Analysts at UBS said Airbus deliveries were expected to show a meaningful pick-up in June reflecting the end of the quarter and that the pace so far this year supported higher production plans announced by Airbus last month.
Some suppliers have voiced reservations about the plans.
Boeing was due to publish May data later on Tuesday. Between January and April it delivered 94 airplanes and booked 84 net orders after cancelations and other accounting adjustments.

Topics: aviation Airbus Boeing A380

