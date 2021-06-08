Saudi foreign minister holds talks with leader of Chile’s Independent Democratic Union party

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Jacqueline van Rysselberghe, leader of the Independent Democratic Union party and Chilean senator, and her accompanying delegation in Riyadh.
Van Rysselberghe is on an official visit to the Kingdom, the Saudi foreign ministry said.
During the meeting, they discussed relations between their two countries and ways to enhance them in all fields.
They also held discussions on several regional and international issues, and issues of common interest, the ministry added.
