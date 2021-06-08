You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi foreign minister holds talks with leader of Chile’s Independent Democratic Union party

Saudi foreign minister holds talks with leader of Chile’s Independent Democratic Union party

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets Jacqueline van Rysselberghe, leader of the Independent Democratic Union party and Chilean senator. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets Jacqueline van Rysselberghe, leader of the Independent Democratic Union party and Chilean senator. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wa8b8

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi foreign minister holds talks with leader of Chile’s Independent Democratic Union party

Saudi foreign minister holds talks with leader of Chile’s Independent Democratic Union party
  • They discussed relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in all fields
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Jacqueline van Rysselberghe, leader of the Independent Democratic Union party and Chilean senator, and her accompanying delegation in Riyadh.
Van Rysselberghe is on an official visit to the Kingdom, the Saudi foreign ministry said.
During the meeting, they discussed relations between their two countries and ways to enhance them in all fields.
They also held discussions on several regional and international issues, and issues of common interest, the ministry added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Chile Independent Democratic Union party Jacqueline van Rysselberghe

Related

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab meets with Saudi deputy defense minister
Saudi Arabia
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab meets with Saudi deputy defense minister
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi and Kuwaiti foreign ministers hold first meeting Saudi-Kuwaiti Coordination Council

Saudi Arabia to extend visas of expats in countries facing travel ban until July 31

Saudi Arabia to extend visas of expats in countries facing travel ban until July 31
Updated 34 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to extend visas of expats in countries facing travel ban until July 31

Saudi Arabia to extend visas of expats in countries facing travel ban until July 31
  • The extension is limited to expatriates from the 20 countries from which travel has been suspended
Updated 34 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has started extending residency visas, visit visas and exit and re-entry visas for expatriates unable to return to the Kingdom due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.
The visas will be extended automatically and without fees until July 31.
“This extension, which was issued by the minister of finance, is part of the continuous efforts taken by the Kingdom’s government to deal with the effects and consequences of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and within the precautionary and preventive measures that ensure the safety of citizens and residents and contribute to mitigating the economic and financial effects,” the General Directorate of Passport said.
The extension is limited to expatriates from the 20 countries from which travel has been suspended.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus Expats in Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Saudi General Directorate of Passports Saudi expats

Related

Saudi Arabia bans poultry imports from 3 French provinces
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia bans poultry imports from 3 French provinces
Saudi Arabia confirms 17 COVID-19 deaths, 1,261 new cases
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia confirms 17 COVID-19 deaths, 1,261 new cases

Saudi energy minister and his Iraqi counterpart discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation, investment in energy

Saudi energy minister and his Iraqi counterpart discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation, investment in energy
Updated 40 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi energy minister and his Iraqi counterpart discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation, investment in energy

Saudi energy minister and his Iraqi counterpart discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation, investment in energy
  • The two sides held discussions on prospects for energy cooperation and investment
Updated 40 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman held talks via video conference with Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
During the meeting, the two sides held discussions on prospects for cooperation and investment in various energy fields between their two countries.
The meeting was attended by the Iraqi Minister of Electricity Majid Mahdi Hantoush, head of the Iraqi Investment Authority Suha Dawood Najar, and a number of officials from both countries. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iraq energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail

Related

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab meets with Saudi deputy defense minister
Saudi Arabia
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab meets with Saudi deputy defense minister
Saudi PIF appoints two new deputy governors as it targets more than $1 trillion in AUM
Business & Economy
Saudi PIF appoints two new deputy governors as it targets more than $1 trillion in AUM

Saudi Arabia confirms 17 COVID-19 deaths, 1,261 new cases

Saudi Arabia confirms 17 COVID-19 deaths, 1,261 new cases
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia confirms 17 COVID-19 deaths, 1,261 new cases

Saudi Arabia confirms 17 COVID-19 deaths, 1,261 new cases
  • The Kingdom said 922 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • 11 mosques reopened in 3 regions after being sterilized after some people tested positive for coronavirus
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 17 new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 7,488.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 1,261 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 459,968 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 9,698 remain active and 1,580 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Makkah with 401, followed by the capital Riyadh with 304, the Eastern Province with 167, and Madinah and Asir confirmed 84 cases each.
The health ministry also announced that 922 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 442,782.

The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened 11 mosques in three regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after some people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,520 within 122 days.
The ministry said it has carried out 21,765 inspection tours of mosques across the Kingdom during the past week, where it recorded a total of 1,362 violations, “which were immediately addressed.”
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 174 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.75 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs COVID-19

Related

Ministry hits back at vaccine death rumors in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Ministry hits back at vaccine death rumors in Saudi Arabia

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab meets with Saudi deputy defense minister

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab meets with Saudi deputy defense minister
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab meets with Saudi deputy defense minister

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab meets with Saudi deputy defense minister
  • The two spoke about recent developments in Yemen, with a focus on the Saudi initiative to end the Yemeni crisis.
  • Raab had met earlier with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UK foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, met with Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on Monday, state news agency SPA reported.
During the meeting, they discussed relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them, especially in the area of defense.
They also discussed Saudi Arabia and the UK’s efforts to enhance, maintain and protect regional security from any threats – as well as establishing international peace and security.

The two also spoke about recent developments in Yemen, with a focus on the Saudi initiative to end the Yemeni crisis.

Earlier the same day Raab had met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Neom - Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Minister of Trade Majid Al-Qasabi also attended the meeting.

After his meeting with the crown prince, Raab said the “UK warmly welcomes the Kingdom’s commitment to increasing the use of renewable energy by 50 percent by 2030.”

 

Topics: Dominic Raab United Kingdom Saudi Arabia Yemen politics

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. (SPA) video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince, British foreign secretary discuss developments in Middle East
Update Houthi blamed for deadly Marib gas station attack, killing 21, jeopardizing Yemen peace-making efforts
Middle-East
Houthi blamed for deadly Marib gas station attack, killing 21, jeopardizing Yemen peace-making efforts

Saudi Arabia’s Qassim governor holds forum to tackle domestic violence

Saudi Arabia’s Qassim governor holds forum to tackle domestic violence
Updated 08 June 2021
Lama Alhamawi

Saudi Arabia’s Qassim governor holds forum to tackle domestic violence

Saudi Arabia’s Qassim governor holds forum to tackle domestic violence
Updated 08 June 2021
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: The governor of Saudi Arabia’s Qassim region held a forum on Monday to tackle domestic violence.

Prince Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud said social media was playing an increasing part in triggering violence in people’s homes.

He made the comments as he held the forum named "Stable homes do not know violence.”

The event included the Buraidah Family Association and the Qassim Women's Development Committee in Qassim.

The forum heard how the aim was to protect families from domestic violence in the region through research into the main causes.

Prince Faisal said social isolation caused by social media had led to a negative influence on families, creating barriers and increasing domestic issues.

Buraidah Family Association director Dr. Mohammed Al-Saif said his organization had introduced several initiatives to tackle domestic violence, including supporting families during the pandemic and advice for a successful marriage.

Vice-President of the Qassim Women's Development Committee, Fatima Al-Farihi, said the goal was to protect families from violence, promote cohesion, and providing support for families to create safe homes.

Deputy Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Dr. Abdullah Al-Wahaibi said families were the building blocks in the Kingdom's future. He said the Family Affairs Council had established 34 family protection centers and 15 shelters.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Qassim Saudi women empowerment

Latest updates

Saudi Motorsport Company releases new designs ahead of Jeddah F1 debut
Design renderings of the Pit & Team Building that will be the centerpiece of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, where the inaugural Saudi Arabian Gran Prix will take place in December. (SMC)
Saudi foreign minister holds talks with leader of Chile’s Independent Democratic Union party
Saudi foreign minister holds talks with leader of Chile’s Independent Democratic Union party
Saudi Arabia to extend visas of expats in countries facing travel ban until July 31
Saudi Arabia to extend visas of expats in countries facing travel ban until July 31
Dollar exchange rate reaches 14,000 Lebanese pounds on black market
Dollar exchange rate reaches 14,000 Lebanese pounds on black market
Canada PM Trudeau calls killing of Muslim family ‘terrorist attack’
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a moment of silence in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in response to the recent events in London, Ontario. (AFP)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.