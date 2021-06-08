Disability research center, PNU sign deal in Riyadh

You are here

The deal signed by Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, chairman of the board of trustees of the center, and Prof. Dr. Einas bint Suleiman Al-Eisa, PNU president. (Photo/Twitter)
  • Prince Sultan highlighted King Salman’s endorsement and support for numerous programs and projects to help individuals with disabilities, empowering them economically, socially and intellectually
RIYADH: King Salman Center for Disability Research and Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University (PNU) have agreed to partner on strategic projects to help improve disability prevention and care.
A memorandum of cooperation was signed by Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, chairman of the board of trustees of the center, and Prof. Dr. Einas bint Suleiman Al-Eisa, PNU president, at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh.
The agreement will strengthen strategic cooperation in disability research, especially in areas of prevention and care.
Prince Sultan highlighted King Salman’s endorsement and support for numerous programs and projects to help individuals with disabilities, empowering them economically, socially and intellectually.

At the beginning of the meeting, the chairman praised the cooperation and partnership between the two entities in developing expertise and potential in disability research, as well as organizing conferences, scientific seminars, training courses and workshops.
He highlighted the scientific, practical and technical expertise and research capacity of the center and university in disability research.
Al-Eisa praised the center for its focus on disability issues and support for individuals with disabilities.
She said that the memorandum of understanding with the center is part of the integrative partnerships undertaken by the university related to raising community awareness about disability, exchanging experiences and advice, and preparing studies, research and joint programs.
The agreement stems from the university’s determination to achieve its scientific research goals, she added.

RIYADH: The Saudi government reviewed a number of regional and global issues and developments in its weekly session on Tuesday.
The meeting, which was chaired by King Salman virtually from Neom, touched on the Kingdom’s contribution to find solutions and address the crises in the region and the world at large, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Cabinet also noted the status the Kingdom enjoys globally, after a recent report ranked the country first in the world in the response of government as well as of entrepreneurs to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cabinet also considered the 'Riyadh Initiative,’ which is aimed at establishing a Global Network of Operations to exchange information among anti-corruption agencies around the world.
The ministers were briefed on the outcome of the first meeting of the Saudi Kuwaiti Coordination Council, including the arrangement reached and the memorandums of understanding signed, which were aimed at boosting relations between the two countries.
On the topic of the pandemic, the Cabinet reiterated the importance of remaining committed to following the precautionary and preventive measures to reduce the spread of the virus.
The Kingdom reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,261 new cases on Tuesday, which pushes up the total number of cases to 459,968 since the start of the pandemic.

  • The drill aims to strengthen mutual military relations between the two countries
  • It also aims to prepare to combat any external threats
RIYADH: The Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) launched a joint exercise with their US counterparts in Saudi Arabia’s northwestern region, the ministry of defense said.
The “Falcon Claws 4” drill aims to strengthen mutual military relations between the two countries and unify military concepts through joint action between the forces of both sides.
It also aims to “exchange military information and experiences, improve compatibility between military equipment and doctrines, raise the level of readiness and ability to work with friendly forces, and to prepare to combat any external threats,” the ministry said.

  • Saudi Arabia is exerting efforts to become the hub of the most vibrant artistic movements in the Middle East
JEDDAH: Saudi society has experienced tremendous developments over the past few decades, driven by successive development plans, which played a major role in driving social change and empowering women.

Despite the relatively short history of Saudi Arabia’s art movement, art can be used as a tangible source of reflection on the country’s wider social context, particularly when it comes to the status of women.
Saudi researcher Dr. Lama Al-Badna explored the social, political, and economic context through which Saudi women were portrayed in art from the 1960s onward, studying 111 artworks produced by Saudi artists from 1969 to 2019.
Starting with a focus on economic factors and their impact, Al-Badna began with Safeya bint Zager’s prominent piece “The Hijazi Mona Lisa,” or “Al-Zaboon” as it was originally called.
“The importance of this work comes from the fact that it was created by a woman expressing herself as a woman,” Al-Badna told Arab News. “The woman in the artwork appears wearing traditional clothing from Hijaz, Makkah, in a portrait.”

The artwork came during a period when female education had only recently been introduced, six decades after education for boys, and around the time the government launched its first development plan in 1970 following the growth in oil revenue. Development plans played an important role to include women in the public education and health systems, and that is when Saudi women began to realize their capabilities, she added.
“Public education did not start as a purely Saudi experience, but rather derived from Arab experiences with teachers coming from Egypt, the Levantine countries and Sudan,” Al-Badna said. “Therefore, women, for the first time, had exposure to a much wider horizon which made them realize their potential.
“It is not the consciousness of men that determines their being, but, on the contrary, their social existence that determines their consciousness,” she added, quoting Karl Marx from his “Critique of Political Economy.”
She used Marx’s theory of false consciousness to explain how the Saudi woman started to become aware of her mental, intellectual and physical potential, which allowed her to reach what was once unthinkable due to her status in society.
The woman’s presence in different public spaces and in the field of work was a huge empowerment, having an income enabled her to make decisions in her family and change her reality, she said.
The country’s modernization, driven by development plans, was reflected in how women were portrayed in art throughout decades; although women in traditional wear and settings were always present in artworks, Al-Badna said that their interpretations were not the same. “Women in traditional costumes was a central theme of artworks from the ‘60s to 2000,” she said. However, the image of the women differed in accordance with ongoing social change, strongly influenced by regional and local events.
The rising conservative sentiment in the region in the aftermath of the Iranian revolution in 1979, as well as unrest caused by the Juhayman Al-Otaibi’s in the Grand Mosque in November that year, were key factors in the dramatic social change which impacted the status and image of Saudi women.
“The artist in the 1960s used to paint portraits of the woman that he saw with his own eyes,” Al-Badna explained. “However, the artist later on painted the woman he evoked in his memory. Meaning, the first artist was painting his reality, while the second artist was painting the folklore.”
The obsession with folklore was either an attempt to circumvent women’s absence from public places, or an escape from modernity.
In the 1980s until 2000, the mental image of Saudi women’s faces was usually blurry and ambiguous due to their absence in the media and cultural scene, and the way they were covered in public places, she explained.
“During that period, when a man painted women, he didn’t portray the Saudi woman. Rather, I argue, he painted the woman he used to see in magazines and on television, which was not Saudi,” said Al-Badna.
Female artists, on the other hand, had a more authentic expression of women’s reality.
From 2010 onward, Saudi women boldly expressed themselves and became more direct in addressing their struggles and problems with society; they also shifted from the passive expression of their own sorrows to addressing issues related to their reality, Al-Badna said.
The rise of social media also played a major role in raising the ceiling of expression.
Artist Taghreed Al-Bugshi portrayed a woman driving a motorcycle with a plate that has the letters of the word “drive” in Arabic, while in another painting she made a woman sit on top of a car.
“The woman appeared hovering around the car but was unable to sit in the driver’s seat; (the work) was expressing this sense of constraint,” said Al-Badnah.
After women won the right to drive in 2018, the same artist painted women in the driving seat with their license plates showing the word “determination.”
In his book “Changing Saudi Arabia: Art, Culture & Society in the Kingdom,” Sean Foley argued that artists’ role in Saudi society is similar to Antonio Gramsci’s concept of organic intellectuals.
“Saudi artists are not part of the society’s traditional intellectual elite, but through the language of their culture, they articulate feelings and experiences that the masses cannot easily express,” Foley said.
Like Foley, Al-Badna saw female artists, especially through their sense of solidarity as they reflected reality and their struggle with it, advocated cultural and social change that is consistent with global norms in the 21st century.
Nonetheless, Al-Badna strongly stressed that governmental plans were the main driver of social change, and governmental support in recent years has played a key role in allowing the Kingdom’s art scene to flourish. The numerous initiatives by the Ministry of Culture to support the country’s cultural scene, including the arts, were essential to grow social interest and drive growth in numbers of Saudi artists in different types of art since 2019.
“Women especially appeared ready for all upcoming change; an artwork by artist Najlaa Al-Salim in 2019 pictured the shadows of many women and the title of her painting was ‘aptitude,’” said Al-Badnah.
“One of the factors that led to the decline of art and the restriction of artists in the past was the social force of opposition, and this social force opposed television and education, as well as cultural activities, including art,” she explained.
Nonetheless, despite art’s long exclusion in the Kingdom, Saudi Arabia is currently exerting efforts to be the home of the most vibrant artistic movements in the Middle East today.

  • The NHCC was established in 2019 by the Ministry of Health to collate and visualize data and insights from both artificial intelligence and human sources
RIYADH: Danish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ole Emil Moesby has lauded the efforts of the National Healthcare Command Center (NHCC) in effectively fighting the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Kingdom.
During a visit to the center on Tuesday, Moesby expressed his admiration for the digital services available at the NHCC.
“During the visit, the ambassador met with CEO Dr. Dalia Mominkhan and her team at the impressive premises in Riyadh for a thorough tour and engaging discussions regarding NHCC’s role in improving the efficiency of healthcare services, the COVID-19 and vaccination process in Saudi Arabia and to discuss the opportunities for future collaboration between Saudi Arabia and Danish companies in the health sector,” the Danish Embassy told Arab News.

The NHCC was established in 2019 by the Ministry of Health to collate and visualize data and insights from both artificial intelligence and human sources. The center uses data to advance a sustainable healthcare system.

“It was a great pleasure to visit the NHCC. They are doing a very impressive and efficient job in keeping the COVID-19 pandemic under control,” the ambassador told Arab News.
“My impressions after visiting the NHCC complies with my overall experience here in Saudi Arabia. My staff members and I at the Royal Danish Embassy have felt that we were in good and safe hands here in Saudi Arabia since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Moesby.
“The Saudi health authorities are very professional and are handling the entire process in a very cautious and remarkable manner,” he added.

  • It seeks to enhance cooperation between the two countries in all sectors including education, art, culture, media, tourism, youth empowerment and sports
KIGALI: Saudi Minister of State for African Affairs Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Kattan met Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Perrotta in Kigali on Tuesday. The two ministers signed an agreement to boost cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Rwanda.
The deal aims to strengthen the existing bonds between the two countries. It seeks to enhance cooperation between the two countries in all sectors including education, art, culture, media, tourism, youth empowerment and sports.
The agreement also opens up prospects for new bilateral deals in areas of common interest
Earlier, Kattan also met Rwandan President Paul Kagame. During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral ties and discussed ways to enhance those relations.

