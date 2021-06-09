You are here

  • Home
  • Travel, real estate stocks take European shares to fresh peaks

Travel, real estate stocks take European shares to fresh peaks

Travel, real estate stocks take European shares to fresh peaks
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, June 8, 2021. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bmmbm

Updated 09 June 2021
Reuters

Travel, real estate stocks take European shares to fresh peaks

Travel, real estate stocks take European shares to fresh peaks
  • The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat after notching a record high earlier, with sectors considered more stable such as real estate and telecoms leading the gains
Updated 09 June 2021
Reuters

BENGALURU: European stocks hit new highs on Tuesday, lifted by travel and real estate shares, but weak German industrial output data and doubts over the UK lifting restrictions later this month capped gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat after notching a record high earlier, with sectors considered more stable such as real estate and telecoms leading the gains.

The travel and leisure index rose 0.7 percent, supported largely by gains in low-cost carrier easyJet after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “buy.”

Data showed German industrial output fell unexpectedly in April, in a further sign that semiconductor shortages and other supply bottlenecks are hampering the recovery in Europe’s largest economy.

Automakers fell 0.5 percent after a six-day rally that took the index close to its record peak.

“I think it says more about the supply constraints. The big question is how long will these remain,” said Teeuwe Mevissen, senior market economist at Rabobank.

“Markets are in a wait-and-see mode. Valuations are high, and they need new catalysts to justify further buying.”

UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 held steady, boosted by a weaker pound and a 1.6 percent rise in British American Tobacco after it raised its annual revenue growth forecast.

Investor concerns were, however, stoked as The Times reported that Britain’s next phase in easing of lockdown on June 21 could be delayed by a fortnight amid concerns over the spreading of new variants of COVID-19.

Global markets traded in a tight range ahead of a policy meeting of the European Central Bank and US inflation data this week.

The ECB is expected to reaffirm its emergency bond purchases program at the current pace as signs emerge that the euro zone is not recovering as fast as expected, while the inflation reading would be the last key data ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting next week.

Swiss contract drugmaker Lonza gained 4.5 percent after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “buy,” while German airline Lufthansa fell 2.9 percent after the brokerage downgraded the stock to “sell.”

Topics: European shares Travel real estate STOXX 600

Related

Top sovereign wealth funds ‘selling European shares’
Business & Economy
Top sovereign wealth funds ‘selling European shares’
A person close to the G7 negotiations stated that while a deal appears to be imminent, there is still some tension. (File/AFP)
Media
Europe responds to US-imposed digital tax threats

Saudi Arabia dominates startup investment sector during May

Saudi Arabia dominates startup investment sector during May
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia dominates startup investment sector during May

Saudi Arabia dominates startup investment sector during May
  • Deal making in Saudi Arabia picks up as impact of COVID-19 pandemic subsides
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia dominated the startup investment market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region during May, figures have revealed.

Around $110 million was raised across 35 deals over the month, according to data from entrepreneurship platform Wamda.

And the majority came from Saudi Arabia where nine startups raised $46.6 million, most through the $30.5 million Series B funding by Sary, a business-to-business (B2B) marketplace that connects small firms and wholesalers.

Wassim Basrawi, the managing director of Wa’ed, the entrepreneurship arm of Saudi Aramco, told Arab News: “It is not surprising that venture capital deal making is picking up in the Saudi market. We’ve been observing that now for months as the Kingdom emerges from (the coronavirus disease) COVID-19 pandemic.”

So far, during the second quarter of this year, Wa’ed has announced venture capital investments in Saudi firms such as blockchain artificial intelligence company IR4LAB, drone maker FalconViz, and hydroponic technology business Red Sea Farms. 

“Public sector support for Saudi entrepreneurs has actually increased during the pandemic, and many Saudi startups, like Red Sea Farms, are starting to also attract international investors,” Basrawi added.

The B2B e-commerce sector generated the most interest, raising $37.6 million throughout the MENA region. Second-most popular among investors was financial technology (fintech) with $18.5 million, while logistics raised $10 million, education technology $6.9 million, and tourism $6 million.

Hussain Al-Alawi, international partner and member of the global advisory board at Zurich-headquartered mergers and acquisitions firm Millenium Associates, told Arab News: “Saudi Arabia’s dominance in raising capital for startups comes as no surprise.

“What we’re seeing in the region and globally is that investment – especially from VCs (venture capitalists) – is being led by technology companies, with fintech, med-tech and agri-tech being particularly in-demand.”

He said the technology sector had been the driving force for around 70 percent of the company’s deals this year across all markets, with this also being true in Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi Arabia’s commitment to technology is clear and being led from the very top which is helping to drive both tech startup culture, and investment in the sector.

It is not surprising that venture capital deal making is picking up in the Saudi market. We’ve been observing that now for months as the Kingdom emerges from (the coronavirus disease) COVID-19 pandemic.

Wassim Basrawi, Managing director of Wa’ed

“Projects like NEOM and the great work being done by the Public Investment Fund to help realize Vision 2030, act as a spur to startups looking to disrupt and innovate, with backing from progressive funds supporting local entrepreneurs as well as individuals and institutions.

“The Kingdom’s young and highly connected population, as well as the evolution of the sector driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, are also driving both opportunity and investment,” Al-Alawi added.

Saudi Arabia was also the source of the month’s only investment in a female-led startup, the $6 million backing for Gathern, a Saudi platform similar to Airbnb. This compared to more than $100 million invested in male-led startups throughout the MENA region.

“This is not just a regional issue – it’s global. Women-led startups received just 2.6 percent of VC funding in 2019, according to Crunchbase, despite typically outperforming their male counterparts.

“But I do believe that this is changing. We’re already seeing a significant increase in women-led businesses including startups. In successful family businesses, and especially in e-commerce, we’re seeing females establishing their own companies, but many of these are self-funded or family-funded rather than seeking VC investment,” Al-Alawi said.

He added that a number of his clients in Saudi Arabia were female entrepreneurs from family offices who were starting to look beyond their own businesses and at potential investment opportunities in female-led startups.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 pandemic startup investment market

Related

The forum allows participants to discover the opportunities available in the Saudi market, learn about investors, and benefit from insights and ideas offered by the StartSmart Conference held along with the forum. (mitefsaudi.org)
Business & Economy
Startup Investment Forum aims to attract global companies to the Kingdom
Saudi startup Red Sea Farms secures $10m investment video
Business & Economy
Saudi startup Red Sea Farms secures $10m investment

Transformation of KSA’s arbitration system set to help boost investment

Transformation of KSA’s arbitration system set to help boost investment
Updated 09 June 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Transformation of KSA’s arbitration system set to help boost investment

Transformation of KSA’s arbitration system set to help boost investment
  • Arbitration is the preferred method for dispute resolution for investors
Updated 09 June 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: The commercial arbitration process in Saudi Arabia has undergone a full transformation in recent years, with advances likely to help increase foreign direct investment, as the government aims to attract hundreds of international organizations to set up regional headquarters in the Kingdom, a legal expert told Arab News.

According to a study by the Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration (SCCA), the Kingdom’s commercial alternative dispute resolution (ADR) ecosystem has changed a lot in the last decade, improving how businesses operate and access justice in the country.

ADR is any means of settling commercial disputes, where negotiation has failed, without going to court. It includes options such as mediation, arbitration and conciliation. ADR is also seen as a quick and cost-efficient resolution of disputes.

“Arbitration is the preferred method for dispute resolution for investors, and resorting to arbitration will definitely attract more foreign and local investments and investors,” Dr. Osama Ghanem Al- Obaidy, adviser and professor of law at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh, told Arab News.

The SCCA uses best international practices and follows the uniform arbitration rules of the UN Commission on International Trade Law, which are trusted by international companies.

Dr. Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy Adviser and professor of law at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh

The professor highlighted the effects of the coronavirus disease pandemic on arbitration, pointing out that the center conducted hearings remotely and online, so that the travel restrictions during the pandemic did not slow down the process.

“The center also continued to fully operate during the pandemic and continued to provide its services and products (to) businesses, as well as nominations and selection of qualified arbitrators and experts (and) ensuring the integrity, transparency of proceedings and arbitrators,” he said.

SCCA’s efforts will also contribute to the success of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ambitious Riyadh Strategy 2030, which was announced in January. The Royal Commission for Riyadh City has set a target to attract up to 500 foreign companies to set up their regional headquarters in the capital over the next 10 years, and the legal ecosystem in a country is often a key factor when companies are making decisions on where to locate.

“The center uses best international practices and follows the uniform arbitration rules of the UN Commission on International Travbde Law (UNCITRAL), which are trusted by international companies.

The list of center arbitrators and experts also covers all fields needed to resolve disputes. As well as the freedom granted to companies to select the governing law and to select the arbitrators as well as choosing the language, time and venue for arbitration,” Al-Obaidy said.

He also highlighted another positive development: The appointment of female arbitrators for the first time in the Kingdom. “Two female arbitrators were appointed, one in Dammam and one in the Makkah region by the appeals administrative court, which is a step in the right direction toward appointing women judges in the near future in the court system,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia arbitration Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration (SCCA)

Related

Saudi Arabia promoting arbitration culture to meet market needs
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia promoting arbitration culture to meet market needs

Lebanon grants limited access to bank deposits amid crisis

Lebanon grants limited access to bank deposits amid crisis
Updated 09 June 2021
AP

Lebanon grants limited access to bank deposits amid crisis

Lebanon grants limited access to bank deposits amid crisis
  • The move is a small step toward instituting formal capital controls
  • Lebanon is in the grips of its worst economic turmoil in decades
Updated 09 June 2021
AP

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s central bank said Tuesday that depositors will be allowed to withdraw limited monthly amounts from their foreign currency accounts, nearly 20 months after banks denied them access amid a severe financial crisis.
The move is a small step toward instituting formal capital controls after Lebanese banks arbitrarily imposed policies preventing depositors from accessing their dollar accounts even as the local currency collapsed and a black market thrived.
According to the new central bank circular, depositors will be allowed to withdraw up to $400 a month in cash and another $400 in local currency at a rate eight times higher than the official rate. The Lebanese pound, pegged to the dollar at 1,515 for more than 20 years, has been crashing since 2019, losing more than 85 percent of its value to the dollar.
The crash prompted banks to impose informal capital controls, barring depositors from reaching into their dollar accounts, as well as stopping transfers. Depositors have been allowed to withdraw foreign currency transferred after the crisis began.
It wasn’t immediately clear if commercial banks — short on foreign currency — can meet the demand of an anticipated rush on the banks when the policy goes into effect July 1.
The Association of Banks in Lebanon said last week that Lebanese banks cannot afford to pay back such amounts in foreign currency as the financial crisis worsens every month.
Lebanon is experiencing the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history. In March 2020, Lebanon defaulted on paying back its debt for the first time in its history. The World Bank said earlier this month that Lebanon’s crisis is likely to rank as one of the worst the world has seen in more than 150 years.
Also on Tuesday, caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan said imports of all medicines that have a local or generic equivalent will be suspended. He added that imports of medicines for chronic diseases, baby formula and anesthesia will continue as usual.
The move comes amid dwindling foreign currency reserves at the central bank that stood at about $30 billion in late 2019 and dropped to nearly half that amount at the present time.
The central bank subsidizes imports of vital goods including medicines, oil and wheat.

Topics: Lebanon Lebanon's central bank

Saudi Arabia bans poultry imports from 3 French provinces

Saudi Arabia bans poultry imports from 3 French provinces
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia bans poultry imports from 3 French provinces

Saudi Arabia bans poultry imports from 3 French provinces
  • The ban decision came after reviewing the report issued by the World Organization for Animal Health
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) imposed a temporary ban on imports of poultry meat and eggs, from 3 French provinces due to the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, Al Arabiya reported citing a statement by the SFDA. 

The three provinces are Landes, Pyrenees-Atlantiques and Gers.

The ban decision came after reviewing the report issued by the World Organization for Animal Health, regarding the registration of new outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza in those areas, the Authority said.

SFDA exempted from the ban poultry meat and eggs treated by heat, guaranteeing elimination of the flu virus, and conforming to health requirements and controls and approved standard specifications.  

A health certificate issued by the competent French authorities proving that the product is free of the virus is also among the requirements.

Topics: Saudi Arabia poultry Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA)

Related

Saudi Arabia sees slump in Brazilian coffee imports, while poultry remains stable
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia sees slump in Brazilian coffee imports, while poultry remains stable
Saudi Arabia bans poultry imports from Malaysia over bird flu fears
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia bans poultry imports from Malaysia over bird flu fears

Top UAE banks see profitability growth as economy recovers

The report covered the UAE’s biggest lenders by assets, including Emirates NBD, Mashreq Bank, and the Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
The report covered the UAE’s biggest lenders by assets, including Emirates NBD, Mashreq Bank, and the Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

Top UAE banks see profitability growth as economy recovers

The report covered the UAE’s biggest lenders by assets, including Emirates NBD, Mashreq Bank, and the Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • A decline in operating expenses supported this growth, according to a report from consultancy Alvarez & Marsal
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The aggregate net income of the UAE’s top ten banks increased by 85 percent in the first quarter of the year, compared to the previous one, as economic conditions gradually improved
A decline in operating expenses supported this growth, according to a report from consultancy Alvarez & Marsal.
It expects the trend to continue throughout the year, given the UAE’s strong fiscal and external positions.
However it said that the real estate industry continues to put pressure on UAE banks despite signs of a demand recovery.
“The sector is expected to rebound over the medium to long term, driven by measures such as offering citizenship and golden visas,” the report said.
Loans and advances continued to contract in the first quarter, with a decline of 0.7 percent compared to the previous quarter. Deposits increased 1.2 percent.
The report covered the UAE’s biggest lenders by assets, including Emirates NBD, Mashreq Bank, and the Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.
The Central Bank of the UAE last year launched the Targeted Economic Support Scheme (Tess), a 50 billion dirhams zero-cost liquidity facility for banks in the country.
It was introduced to help buffer the blow of the COVID-19 pandemic to banks. It was extended until June 2022.

Topics: business economy UAE banking

Related

Pandemic and property prices weigh on UAE banks says S&P
Business & Economy
Pandemic and property prices weigh on UAE banks says S&P
UAE banks’ pandemic support fund helped 320,000 customers, CB says
Business & Economy
UAE banks’ pandemic support fund helped 320,000 customers, CB says

Latest updates

Japan leans toward holding the Olympics Games with local spectators — media
Japan leans toward holding the Olympics Games with local spectators — media
Shake Milton saves Sixers as Philly evens series with Hawks
Shake Milton saves Sixers as Philly evens series with Hawks
Saudi Cabinet reviews new anti-corruption initiative, pandemic progress
Saudi Cabinet reviews new anti-corruption initiative, pandemic progress
Egypt to pay yearly fees of 22 WDO member states
Egypt to pay yearly fees of 22 WDO member states
Alive and kicking: Age no bar for Indonesia’s oldest Pencak Silat icon
Alive and kicking: Age no bar for Indonesia’s oldest Pencak Silat icon

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.