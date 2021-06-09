You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt to pay yearly fees of 22 WDO member states

Egypt to pay yearly fees of 22 WDO member states

Egypt to pay yearly fees of 22 WDO member states
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi . (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rmhj8

Updated 09 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt to pay yearly fees of 22 WDO member states

Egypt to pay yearly fees of 22 WDO member states
  • El-Sisi said the Women Development Organization must be connected to international groups, especially UN bodies, to enrich WDO activities and draft cooperation programs with the UN
Updated 09 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian government will pay the annual contributions of 22 of the world’s least-developed countries to the Women Development Organization (WDO) — whether they are members or are about to join the organization.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi announced the move on Monday during a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Maya Morsi, president of the National Council for Women.
Presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said that Morsi reviewed preparations for the 8th Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) ministerial conference on women, to be hosted by Egypt’s New Administrative Council on July 5-8.
El-Sisi issued directives on preparations for the OIC conference on women, which he said will consolidate Egypt’s position on women’s empowerment.
The forum will represent the culmination of the state’s efforts to enact national legislation that supports gender equality and ensures women’s empowerment in various sectors, topped by the Cabinet and House of Representatives, said El-Sisi.
During the summit Egypt will assume the presidency of the conference for the next two years, Rady said.
El-Sisi highlighted recent decisions allowing women to be appointed to the state council and the public prosecution for the first time in Egypt’s history.
During the meeting, Morsi said that the WDO represents a comprehensive framework for improving the status of women, and underlined Egypt’s pioneering efforts in establishing and promoting the organization.
She emphasized Egypt’s efforts to encourage other OIC member states to endorse the statute of the WDO, which came into effect in July 2020.
Morsi said the WDO aims to enhance the role of women in OIC member states, and strives to build the capacity of women and raise their efficiency through special programs on social, economic and political empowerment.
The WDO seeks to combat violence against women, reform religious speech, fight extremism and highlight Islamic values in drafting the rights of Muslim women around the world.
El-Sisi directed that a separate integrated building be used as the WDO headquarters.
He also ordered the establishment of a research center inside the WDO headquarters to conduct studies aimed at generating ideas to promote women.
The WDO must be connected to international organizations, especially UN bodies, to enrich WDO activities and draft cooperation programs with the UN, El-Sisi said.

Topics: Women Development Organization (WDO)

Related

Special Egypt, Iraq aim to enhance cooperation in water management
Middle-East
Egypt, Iraq aim to enhance cooperation in water management
Hamas chief in Egypt for talks ahead of planned meeting of Palestinian factions
Middle-East
Hamas chief in Egypt for talks ahead of planned meeting of Palestinian factions

Syria’s defenses intercept Israeli missile strike over Damascus -state news agency

Syria’s defenses intercept Israeli missile strike over Damascus -state news agency
Updated 09 June 2021
Agencies

Syria’s defenses intercept Israeli missile strike over Damascus -state news agency

Syria’s defenses intercept Israeli missile strike over Damascus -state news agency
  • Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile strike over Damascus
  • Earlier, state media said large explosions were heard
Updated 09 June 2021
Agencies

DAMASCUS/AMMAN: Syria’s air defense system has been activated against an “Israeli aggression” within Syria, state news agency Sana said late Tuesday.
Israeli planes arrived from Lebanese air space, said Sana, which gave no indication of any deaths or damage.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, reported “violent explosions felt in Damascus and around the city, followed by Israeli strikes on military positions” of the Syrian army.


“Air strikes also took place in the south of Homs province and in the border zone between Homs and Tartus,” Observatory chief Rami Abdul Rahman told AFP.
The target of the reported Israeli attacks were not immediately clear. The attacks are the first reported since the re-election of Syrian President Bashar Assad for a fourth seven-year term.
The Israeli army, which rarely acknowledges its strikes in Syria, told AFP it would not comment on “information coming from abroad.”
Since the start of the war in neighboring Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes on Syrian territory, targeting regime positions as well as Iranian forces and members of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement.

Western intelligence sources said Israel’s stepped-up strikes on Syria since last year are part of a shadow war approved by the United States.
The intelligence sources said that Israel has over the past year expanded its targets across Syria, where thousands of Iranian-backed militias have been involved in regaining much of the territory lost by Assad to insurgents in a nearly decade-old civil war.
The reported attacks are also the first after a fragile truce between Israel and Hamas’ militant rulers in the Gaza Strip following an 11-day conflict that killed more than 250 people, most of them Palestinian.
(With AFP, AP and Reuters)

Topics: Syria Israel Damascus

Related

Syria has likely used chemical weapons 17 times
Middle-East
Syria has likely used chemical weapons 17 times
Special Italian court sentences 3 Syrians over Al-Nusra links
Middle-East
Italian court sentences 3 Syrians over Al-Nusra links

France to host mid-June meeting to gather support for Lebanese army

France to host mid-June meeting to gather support for Lebanese army
Updated 08 June 2021
Reuters

France to host mid-June meeting to gather support for Lebanese army

France to host mid-June meeting to gather support for Lebanese army
  • Paris has sought to ramp up pressure on Lebanon's squabbling politicians
  • Discontent is brewing among Lebanon's security forces over a currency crash wiping out most of the value of their salaries.
Updated 08 June 2021
Reuters

PARIS: France will convene a virtual meeting of countries on June 17 to drum up support for the Lebanese army.
It seeks to weather an economic crisis that has put the military on the verge of collapse, France’s armed forces ministry said on Tuesday.
Paris, which has led aid efforts to its former colony, has sought to ramp up pressure on Lebanon’s squabbling politicians, after failed attempts to rally them to agree a new government and launch reforms to unlock foreign cash.
Discontent is brewing among Lebanon’s security forces over a currency crash wiping out most of the value of their salaries.
Army chief Joseph Aoun was in France last month to warn of an increasingly untenable situation and in response Paris provided food and medical supplies for military personnel, whose salaries had fallen five or six fold in value, forcing many to take extra jobs.
Two diplomatic sources said the meeting would seek aid from countries offering food, medical supplies and spare parts for military equipment. However, it was not designed to provide weapons or other military hardware.
“The objective is to bring attention to the situation of the LAF (Lebanese Armed Forces), whose members are faced with deteriorating living conditions and who may no longer be able to fully implement their missions, which are essential to the stability of the country,” the ministry said, adding that it would host the meeting with the United Nations and Italy.
It aims to encourage donations to benefit the LAF, it said.
Countries from the Lebanon International Support Group, which includes Gulf Arab states, the United States, Russia, China and European powers, have been invited.
Lebanon’s pound has crashed 90 percent since late 2019 in a financial meltdown that poses the biggest threat to stability since the 1975-1990 civil war.
The army has long been viewed as a rare institution of national pride and unity. Its collapse at the start of the civil war, when it split along sectarian lines, resulted in Lebanon’s descent into militia rule.

Topics: France Lebanese army Joseph Aoun

Related

Special Lebanese army kills terror cell ‘ringleader’ in raid that left 4 soldiers dead
Middle-East
Lebanese army kills terror cell ‘ringleader’ in raid that left 4 soldiers dead
Special Lebanese Army debunks reports of virus among soldiers
Middle-East
Lebanese Army debunks reports of virus among soldiers

Israeli govt authorizes controversial Jerusalem march: PM’s office

Israeli govt authorizes controversial Jerusalem march: PM’s office
Updated 08 June 2021
AFP

Israeli govt authorizes controversial Jerusalem march: PM’s office

Israeli govt authorizes controversial Jerusalem march: PM’s office
  • The march will be held on Tuesday, 15 June, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office
Updated 08 June 2021
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s outgoing government Tuesday approved a controversial march by Jewish nationalists through Jerusalem next week, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.
“The march will be held on Tuesday, 15 June,” the statement said, adding that the cabinet had approved the decision and that the event would be held in a format to “be agreed by police and organizers.”
Organizers a day earlier had called off the march, originally due to take place on Thursday, due to Israeli police opposition to the route and as a top Hamas official warned Israel against letting it “approach east Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.”

Topics: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Israel Jewish nationalists

Related

Israel lawmakers to vote Sunday on anti-Netanyahu govt
Middle-East
Israel lawmakers to vote Sunday on anti-Netanyahu govt
Vote on new Israeli government to be held in coming week
Middle-East
Vote on new Israeli government to be held in coming week

Dollar exchange rate reaches 14,000 Lebanese pounds on black market

Dollar exchange rate reaches 14,000 Lebanese pounds on black market
A man counts U.S. dollar banknotes next to Lebanese pounds at a currency exchange shop in Beirut, Lebanon. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 09 June 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Dollar exchange rate reaches 14,000 Lebanese pounds on black market

Dollar exchange rate reaches 14,000 Lebanese pounds on black market
  • Lebanese in several regions are taking to the streets to protest living conditions
Updated 09 June 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese pound hit a new low on the black market, reaching 14,000 for $1 after it had been somewhat stable in recent weeks at 12,000.
This coincided with a new circular from the Banque du Liban (BDL) instructing commercial banks to gradually repay foreign currency deposits from July. The circular comes into effect as of June 30 for one year, subject to change or renewal.
Under the circular, a depositor can withdraw $400 per month either in banknotes, by transferring it abroad or via bank card transactions that can be used in Lebanon and abroad.
The circular also stipulates that a depositor can withdraw in parallel the equivalent of $400 in Lebanese pounds per month at the prevailing exchange rate on Sayrafa, BDL’s official platform.
Commercial banks have yet to reveal whether their financial capabilities will allow them to implement the circular.
Meanwhile, the Capital Control bill to control the movement of dollars and prevent their transfer outside Lebanon, except in exceptional cases that do not harm the public interest, was approved by Parliament’s budget and finance committee.
“The BDL circular and the approval of the Capital Control draft bill are long overdue,” Dr. Ahmed Al-Lakkis, director general of the Administrative and Financial Affairs Department in Parliament, told Arab News.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Lebanon’s central bank said depositors will be allowed to withdraw limited monthly amounts from their foreign currency accounts.

• Depositors will be allowed to withdraw up to $400 a month in cash and another $400 in local currency at a rate eight times higher than the official rate.

“Lebanon may experience the same scenario as Greece, which had around 400 banks before the (financial) crisis but ended up with six afterward. Some banks in Lebanon can handle the new situation, but some may not be able to do so,” he added.
“The fact that the exchange rate has risen by 1,000 Lebanese pounds against the dollar within two days may be caused by the anticipation of the money that will enter the market in light of BDL’s circular. However, I believe that those who’ll be able to withdraw dollars won’t spend them … but rather hide them at home because they trust neither the state nor the banks.”
Meanwhile, people are taking to the streets to protest living conditions, blocking roads in several regions. The Lebanese Army is working to reopen them.

The General Labor Union is expected to carry out a comprehensive strike on June 15. It condemned “all parties obstructing the formation of the government because this is a betrayal of the homeland and the interests of the people.”

Topics: Lebanon pounds

Related

Special Aoun okays $197 million treasury loan to avoid blackout in Lebanon
Middle-East
Aoun okays $197 million treasury loan to avoid blackout in Lebanon
Israeli army carries out sweep at border with Lebanon
Middle-East
Israeli army carries out sweep at border with Lebanon

Torture victims detail suffering at hands of Iranian election candidate

Torture victims detail suffering at hands of Iranian election candidate
Updated 08 June 2021
Charlie Peters

Torture victims detail suffering at hands of Iranian election candidate

Torture victims detail suffering at hands of Iranian election candidate
  • Ebrahim Raisi, head of judiciary, accused of ordering mass executions of political prisoners
  • UN, US, EU urged not to recognize ‘sham’ election
Updated 08 June 2021
Charlie Peters

LONDON: As Iran prepares for presidential elections on June 18, citizens have spoken out about the torture and abuse they received at the hands of candidate Ebrahim Raisi, current head of the judiciary.

He is accused of having been central to the 1988 massacre of Iranian political prisoners. It is alleged that he was a member of the so-called “Death Commission” in Evin and Gohardasht prisons.

According to first-hand reports, Raisi was a prosecutor sentencing people to death. He was just 21 during the 1988 executions, with limited education and training.

Iranian opposition members have said Raisi served as then-Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini’s “fixer,” being sent to conduct purges in provinces such as Lorestan, Kermanshah and Semnan.

Now, members of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) have detailed abuses they suffered at Raisi’s hands.

At a press conference on Tuesday attended by Arab News, Farideh Goudarzi detailed horrific abuses she endured throughout the 1980s.

“In 1983 I was arrested on charges of supporting the Mojahedin Organization, and for nearly six years in the prisons of Hamedan and Nahavand I witnessed the heinous crimes of the criminal Ebrahim Raisi,” she said.

Goudarzi was heavily pregnant at the time of her arrest, and she gave birth very soon after she began her time in captivity.

She detailed abuses at the hands of her captors, including Raisi, who she said watched on as she was tortured by being flogged with electric cables in a tiny, blood-splattered room.

She said there is “a painful memory that’s still lingering before my eyes every moment even after 38 years,” referring to the use of her child as a torture tool on Sept. 24, 1983. 

Goudarzi said Raisi and some guards “entered my cell, picked up my son — who was only a 38-day-old baby — while he was asleep and threw him on the ground in a cruel and ruthless manner. Ignoring his cries, they took off his clothes as they said they were looking for documents and evidence. 

“The next day, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., I was taken to court with my son and interrogated. More than 10 ruthless torturers were present in the interrogation room, one of whom was Raisi,” she added. 

“During the six hours of interrogation, one of them took my son by the hand and … he slapped him on the back in front of me and the others laughed. Raisi was watching this scene. I expressed this bitter memory to say that we, the survivors of the 1988 massacre, will neither forget nor forgive this crime and the other crimes in the 1980s.”

Nasrallah Marandi, a prisoner in Evin, Ghezel Hesar and Gohardasht prisons from 1981 to 1991, told the press conference that on Aug. 6, 1988, guards transferred him from solitary confinement to the main corridor of Gohardasht Prison, called “the corridor of death.” 

He added: “When I was taken to the corridor of death, both sides of the corridor were full of prisoners who were waiting to be taken to the Death Commission … Many of them were my friends, and it was around noon when I was taken to the Death Commission.”

He said Raisi was there, adding that he “played an active role in the execution of prisoners and he was endorsing the death certificate. After a few minutes I was returned to the corridor of death, and on the same day many of my friends were executed by Raisi and other members of the Death Commission.”

Marandi said: “After signing the death sentence, Raisi went to the execution hall to carry out and supervise the executions.” 

He added that the Death Commission did not spare the mentally or physically ill, and that prisoners were killed regardless of age. 

“They executed everyone, and in the fall of 1988 only one small ward in Gohardasht Prison, called Ward 13, made up all the political prisoners who had survived the massacre,” Marandi said.

Mahmoud Royaei detailed the suffering experienced by Kaveh Nasari, who suffered from severe epilepsy and was paralyzed following severe torture.

He said Nasari “was attacked due to epilepsy. They used to hit his head and face hard on the ground, due to which his face was always injured. On Aug. 9, 1988, Nasari was taken to the death corridor. He had an epileptic fit but Raisi still sentenced him to death. On the same day, despite serving his sentence in full, Nasari was executed.” 

Royaei added: “I have no doubt that Kaveh would’ve survived if Raisi … wasn’t present on that death panel.”

Royaei said: “Many of the prisoners were students at the time of their arrest. Some were just 15 or 16. After seven years of brutal torture, they were hanged after Raisi signed their death verdict.”

Marandi urged the US, UN and EU to condemn Raisi’s candidacy, saying the “sham” election should not be recognized. 

Ali Safavi, an official with the foreign affairs committee of the Paris-based NCRI, told Arab News: “The expected presidency of a mass murderer like Raisi lays bare the real and evil nature of medieval theocracy ruling Iran.”

He added: “For more than four decades, Western powers cloaked appeasing the mullahs under the veneer of empowering the illusory moderates, to the detriment of the Iranian people and regional peace and stability. 

“This is no longer justifiable. The time has come for the international community to uphold the values they claim to champion, denounce the sham election and hold the Iranian regime and its criminal leaders, like Raisi, accountable for numerous crimes against humanity.”

Topics: Iranian elections Ebrahim Raisi

Related

Hard-liners make early gains in restricted Iran election
Middle-East
Hard-liners make early gains in restricted Iran election
Close ally of supreme leader is favorite to win Iran election
Middle-East
Close ally of supreme leader is favorite to win Iran election

Latest updates

Japan leans toward holding the Olympics Games with local spectators — media
Japan leans toward holding the Olympics Games with local spectators — media
Shake Milton saves Sixers as Philly evens series with Hawks
Shake Milton saves Sixers as Philly evens series with Hawks
Saudi Cabinet reviews new anti-corruption initiative, pandemic progress
Saudi Cabinet reviews new anti-corruption initiative, pandemic progress
Egypt to pay yearly fees of 22 WDO member states
Egypt to pay yearly fees of 22 WDO member states
Alive and kicking: Age no bar for Indonesia’s oldest Pencak Silat icon
Alive and kicking: Age no bar for Indonesia’s oldest Pencak Silat icon

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.