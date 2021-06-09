You are here

Oil prices climb on signs of strong fuel demand recovery

A fuel pump attendant cleans the keypad of a pump at an Indian oil filling station in Ahmedabad. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Recent traffic data suggests travelers are hitting the roads as restrictions ease
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose for a second session on Wednesday on signs of strong fuel demand in western economies, while the prospect of Iranian supplies returning faded as the US secretary of state said sanctions against Tehran were unlikely to be lifted.
Brent crude futures were up 37 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $72.59 a barrel at 0520 GMT and earlier rose to $72.83, the highest since May 20, 2019. Brent rose 1 percent on Tuesday.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 39 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $70.44 a barrel after rising to as high as $70.62, the most since Oct. 17, 2018. WTI prices climbed 1.2 percent on Tuesday.
“Improved demand outlook appears to be bolstering crude oil prices, as the successful vaccine rollouts and summer driving season in the United States and Europe continues to support fuel demand,” said Margaret Yang, a strategist at Singapore-based DailyFX.
Recent traffic data suggests travelers are hitting the roads as restrictions ease, ANZ Research analysts said in a note, pointing to TomTom data which showed traffic congestion in 15 European cities had hit its highest since the coronavirus pandemic began.
On Tuesday, the US Energy Information Administration forecast fuel consumption growth this year in the United States, the world’s biggest oil user, would be 1.49 million barrels per day (bpd), up from a previous forecast of 1.39 million bpd.
In another positive sign, industry data showed US crude oil inventories fell last week, in line with analysts’ expectations, according to a Reuters poll.
The American Petroleum Institute reported crude stocks fell by 2.1 million barrels in the week ended June 4, two market sources said, citing the data.
Price gains had been capped in recent weeks as oil investors had been assuming that sanctions against Iranian exports would be lifted and oil supply would increase this year as Iran’s talks with western powers on a nuclear deal progressed.
However US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that even if Iran and the United States returned to compliance with a nuclear deal, hundreds of US sanctions on Tehran would remain in place.

Global supply chain squeeze, soaring costs threaten solar energy boom

Global supply chain squeeze, soaring costs threaten solar energy boom
Reuters

  • Soaring shipping freight rates along with higher costs for fuel, copper and labor are also pinching project costs, company executives said
Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Global solar power developers are slowing down project installations because of a surge in costs for components, labor, and freight as the world economy bounces back from the coronavirus pandemic, according to industry executives and analysts interviewed by Reuters.
The situation suggests slower growth for the zero-emissions solar energy industry at a time world governments are trying to ramp up their efforts to fight climate change, and marks a reversal for the sector after a decade of falling costs.
It also reflects yet another industry shaken up by the supply chain bottlenecks that have developed in the recovery from the coronavirus health crisis, which has businesses from electronics manufacturers to home improvement retailers experiencing huge delays in shipping along with soaring costs.
“The narrative is shifting,” S&P Global Platts clean energy analyst Bruno Brunetti said in an interview, citing the costs inflation.
Among the biggest headwinds for solar is a tripling in prices for steel, a key component in racks that hold solar panels, and polysilicon, the raw material used in panels.
Soaring shipping freight rates along with higher costs for fuel, copper and labor are also pinching project costs, company executives said.
Research firm IHS Markit warned last week that its global solar installation forecast for the year could slide to 156 gigawatts from a current projection of 181 GW if price pressures do not ease.
Wall Street has also punished the sector in recent weeks, sending the MAC Global Solar index down 24 percent this year after it tripled in 2020.
Project developers in the United States, the No. 2 solar market behind China, told Reuters they are struggling to price projects for 2022 given the lack of clarity on how long price spikes will last.
Solar engineering, procurement and construction firm Swinerton Renewable Energy said some of its customers have also put “soft holds” on projects slated to start later this year while they wait to see if prices trend down.
“We’ve just become accustomed to such a low cost energy source,” said George Hershman, Swinerton’s president. “Like anything it’s hard to accept that you’re going to start to pay more.”
Contract prices for solar were already up 15 percent in the United States in the first quarter compared with last year due to higher interconnection and permitting costs, according to a quarterly index by LevelTen Energy.
US panel manufacturer First Solar Inc. told investors in April that congestion at American ports was holding up its module shipments from Asia.
And a US maker of solar mounting systems, Array Technologies Inc, withdrew its forecast for the year last month due to steel and freight costs.
In Europe, some projects that do not have strict timelines for when they need to begin delivering power are being delayed, according to executives and analysts.
“The situation has not resolved itself because prices have stayed high, so those who have capacity to wait are still waiting,” said Jose Nunez, chief financial officer of Spanish solar tracker maker Soltec Power Holdings SA. Nunez said Soltec was seeing project delays in all of the markets it serves.
Supply constraints could put upward pressure on relatively stable European solar prices later this year as companies seek to preserve profit margins that are already razor thin, according to LevelTen.
In China, the world’s top solar product maker, producers are already raising prices to protect margins, leading to slower orders.
According to three solar panel makers in China polled by Reuters, prices for panels are up 20-40 percent in the past year, following the surge in costs for polysilicon, the raw material for solar cells and panels.
“We have to manufacture the product, but on the other hand, if the price is too high, the project developers want to wait,” Jack Xiao, marketing director at BeyondSun Holdings, a panel maker that exports 60 percent of its products, said.
A state-backed solar cell factory manager who asked not to be named told Reuters that output has dropped because customers are reluctant to fulfill orders at current prices.
China’s Canadian Solar Inc, a top panel producer, said last month that its product prices were up 10 percent in the first quarter from the previous three month period, an increase it plans to pass on to customers.
“We will continue to take price up, and we’re willing to give up some volume in order to protect margins,” Yan Zhuang, president of the company’s module making division, said on a conference call with investors last month.

Saving accounts in UAE national banks reach $2.7bn in 4 months

Saving accounts in UAE national banks reach $2.7bn in 4 months
Arab News

  • The new liquidity brings the cumulative balance of saving accounts in the UAE to 199 billion dirhams by the end of April
Arab News

DUBAI: Saving accounts in UAE national banks attracted 9.77 billion dirhams ($2.7 billion) in the first four months of 2021, data from the country’s central bank showed.
The new liquidity brings the cumulative balance of saving accounts in the UAE to 199 billion dirhams by the end of April.
The bank projects the balance to further grow in the coming months, reflecting an increasing trend in saving behavior from residents.
Saving accounts in these national banks accounted for 88 percent of their total balance in all UAE-based banks by the end of the period.
Separately, the central bank issued a new outsourcing regulation for UAE banks, as part of its ongoing reforms to enhance its regulatory frameworks of the country’s banking system.
The regulation will ensure that banks are properly managing risks when outsourcing certain functions, including mandating board-approved policies and procedures in banks’ governance frameworks.
“The Central Bank prioritizes the utmost importance to data protection and risk management by issuing directives that govern and safeguard banks and their consumers, in line with international standards and best practice,” its governor, Khaled Mohamed Balama, said.
It comes as the UAE takes steps to modernize its economy, and help the country’s banking system recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Egypt may issue first sovereign sukuk worth over $2bn, says minister

Egypt may issue first sovereign sukuk worth over $2bn, says minister
Arab News

  • Egypt government debt instruments attracted foreign investments of as much as $29 billion up to the end of May
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt might issue the first sovereign sukuk in its history at the beginning of the new fiscal year, with a value of up to $2 billion, said Finance Minister Mohamed Maait.
He said this would first require the launch of a sukuk company and a Shariah committee, he told Al Arabiya.
Egypt government debt instruments attracted foreign investments of as much as $29 billion up to the end of May, he said.
The government could also issue so-called "green bonds."
"However, the matter is not settled yet, but in the event of the offering, its size will be close to the previous offering, which amounted to $500 million," he was quoted as saying by Reuters.
His remarks come a day after Egypt issued one-year dollar treasury bills at a value of $540.6 million, with an average return of 3.088 percent.

Sudan ends subsidies for gasoline and diesel, raises prices

Sudan ends subsidies for gasoline and diesel, raises prices
Reuters

  • The provision of direct subsidies to the agriculture, electricity, and transportation sectors “to compensate for the burden of rationalized fuel prices” would be studied
Reuters

CAIRO: Sudan fully liberalized gasoline and diesel prices on Tuesday, according to a statement from the finance ministry that said previous prices would be canceled and gave new prices that it said were in line with import costs.
Sudan has been implementing aggressive IMF-monitored reforms in the hopes of turning around its economy and attracting debt relief and renewed financing.
The reforms have been painful and annual inflation climbed to 363 percent in April. Sudanese officials and the IMF have said the reforms, which included a sharp currency devaluation, would cause prices to rise and add to pressure on citizens.
Tuesday’s move is the latest in a series of fuel price increases. The finance ministry said that going forward prices would be determined by the costs of import as well as transportation, taxes, and profit margins.
The price of gasoline will rise from 150 Sudanese pounds ($0.35) per liter to 290 pounds, while the price of diesel will rise to 285 pounds per liter from 125 pounds, the finance ministry said.
The statement did not give pricing for domestically-produced petrol, which is typically supplied at a lower cost at specific stations.
The provision of direct subsidies to the agriculture, electricity, and transportation sectors “to compensate for the burden of rationalized fuel prices” would be studied, it added.
Fuel subsidies cost Sudan $1 billion a year and benefited the middle and upper classes rather than those with lower incomes, the finance ministry said.
“After the liberalization of prices, Sudan’s remain the 6th cheapest out of 42 African countries,” as many countries impose high fuel taxes, the statement said. Opponents of the reforms say their effects fall disproportionately on the poor.
Sudan continues to subsidize cooking gas and furnace oil, as well as wheat and medicines, although there are frequent shortages of those commodities. People wanting to fill their cars with gasoline or diesel must typically face long lines.

Saudi food group Tanmiah share sale gets regulator nod

Saudi food group Tanmiah share sale gets regulator nod
Arab News

  • The Riyadh-based company which employs more than 1500 people has grown to become a major supplier of chicken products
Arab News

RIYADH: The Capital Market Authority has approved the listing of 30 percent Tanmiah Food Company.
The Riyadh-based company which employs more than 1500 people has grown to become a major supplier of chicken products and also operates a veterinary services unit and food processing business.
Investor interest in the regional food production sector has grown this year as the pandemic helped to boost sales and governments encouraged more homegrown capacity to reduce reliance on imports as global supply chains were stretched.

The CMA’s approval on the application is valid for six months.

 

