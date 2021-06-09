You are here

Saudi Arabia increases weighting in JPMorgan bond index
More than $341 billion of assets follow the JPMorgan Emerging Market Bond Index. (Shutterstock)
  • Weighting increased by 1.04 percentage points to 3.90 percent
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia increased its weighting in the JPMorgan Emerging Market Bond Index by more than a percentage point over the past year after it issued more debt, Al Eqtisadiah reported.

The Kingdom’s weight in the index rose by 1.04 points to 3.90 percent, the fourth highest after Mexico, Indonesia and China, the newspaper said, citing a JPMorgan spokeswoman.

The dollar-denominated index included $80.6 billion of Saudi debt as of the end of the first quarter of 2021. Assets of more than $341 billion follow the benchmark index.

Updated 46 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Israeli firm to sell heart monitors in the UAE

Israeli firm to sell heart monitors in the UAE
  • The company claims the technology can reduce up to 79 percent of patient hospital re-admissions
Updated 46 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: An Israeli medical technology company has partnered with a Dubai distributor to sell heart failure monitors in the UAE.
Netanya-based Sensible Medical, which pioneered the ReDS device that can assess heart failure status, has signed a partnership with Dubai’s Heart Beat Medical to distribute the technology.
The company claims the technology can reduce up to 79 percent of patient hospital re-admissions, according to a study from the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.
“The UAE’s vision is to be a leader in health care. We are excited to partner with Heart Beat Medical, and to showcase ReDS at the Arab Health Exhibition,” Guy Frank, the company’s vice president for international business said.
The event will take place from June 21 to 24 in Dubai.

Topics: Israel Dubai Medical Healthcare

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi more relevant than ever after pandemic, says CEO

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi more relevant than ever after pandemic, says CEO
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi more relevant than ever after pandemic, says CEO

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi more relevant than ever after pandemic, says CEO
  • Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a joint venture between the Abu Dhabi government and Switzerland-headquartered Wizz Air Holdings, launched its inaugural flight to Athens in January
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

SEATTLE: The case for Wizz Air’s joint venture in Abu Dhabi is stronger than ever following the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the company’s CEO.
“The strategic rationale for Abu Dhabi has not changed; if anything it has become a better proposition,” CEO Jozsef Varadi said at the CAPALive online conference. “COVID has forced the industry to restructure and we may have opportunities we would not have had otherwise.”
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a joint venture between the Abu Dhabi government and Switzerland-headquartered Wizz Air Holdings, launched its inaugural flight to Athens in January and has since offered destinations in Egypt, Armenia, Georgia, Israel, Kazakhstan, Oman, Serbia and Ukraine.
While the airline’s expansion plans have been curtailed by travel restrictions, it has been using the time to sort out the company’s strategic fundamentals, said Varadi.
“When the market is ready we can scale up the business very quickly,” he said. “We have been incredibly quick and efficient in moving aircraft and staff. The recovery phase of the industry will be incredibly interesting.”
“I am very upbeat on Abu Dhabi,” he said.

Topics: aviation Abu Dhabi Travel

Emirates NBD rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to celebrate $750m bond listing

Emirates NBD rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to celebrate $750m bond listing
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

Emirates NBD rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to celebrate $750m bond listing

Emirates NBD rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to celebrate $750m bond listing
  • The perpetual bond pays a coupon of 4.25 percent, the lowest pricing for a conventional Tier 1 bond from the UAE
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The group CEO of Emirates NBD, Shayne Nelson, rang the market-opening bell at Nasdaq Dubai on Wednesday to celebrate the listing of a $750 million bond.
The perpetual bond pays a coupon of 4.25 percent, the lowest pricing for a conventional Tier 1 bond from the UAE.
It was 2.3 times oversubscribed with a strong demand from the region – 64 percent of interest from the Middle East, 12 percent each from Asia and Europe, 10 percent from the UK and 2 percent elsewhere.
“The successful issuance and listing of the second bond from Emirates NBD in 2021 underlines investor confidence in the fundamentals and prospects of the Bank as one of the largest banking groups in the region,” Hesham Abdulla Al-Qassim, vice chairman and managing director of Emirates NBD said.
He said it also reflects a positive outlook for the UAE’s economy, especially as the UAE pursues an energetic pandemic exit strategy lead by a massive vaccination drive.
The listing also reflects the issuers’ confidence in the “robust capital market environment and proficiencies” of Dubai, said Abdul Wahed Al-Fahim, the chairman of Dubai Financial Market.

Topics: Emirates NBD Nasdaq Dubai

Saudi tourism spending slumped 61.5 percent in 2020 as pandemic struck

Saudi tourism spending slumped 61.5 percent in 2020 as pandemic struck
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi tourism spending slumped 61.5 percent in 2020 as pandemic struck

Saudi tourism spending slumped 61.5 percent in 2020 as pandemic struck
  • 31.7 percent of tourism spending came from abroad in 2020
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Tourism spending in Saudi Arabia slumped 61.5 percent to SR63.4 billion ($16.9 billion) in 2020 as the pandemic halted travel within and into the Kingdom.

Tourists from abroad made up 31.7 percent of spending, Al Eqtisadiah reported, citing Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority and Ministry of Tourism data.

Saudi Arabia is investing billions of riyals in developing destinations for residents and foreign visitors, including the Red Sea Project resort, and the cities of NEOM and Al-Ula. The Kingdom issued more than 500,000 tourist visas before the pandemic after offering them for the first time in September 2019.

Topics: #saudi #tourism #covid

Dubai proptech firm to ditch cheque, cash rental payments for tenants

Dubai proptech firm to ditch cheque, cash rental payments for tenants
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

Dubai proptech firm to ditch cheque, cash rental payments for tenants

Dubai proptech firm to ditch cheque, cash rental payments for tenants
  • Ajar is a cloud-based property management and rent collection platform
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

A Dubai-headquartered property technology (proptech) platform offering a digital alternative to paying rents by cheque or cash has teamed up with Visa and is expanding into Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

Announcing its partnership with the global digital payment provider, Ajar, a cloud-based property management and rent collection platform, said it aimed to disrupt the rental market for tenants and landlords.

Mohammed Al-Munaikh, chief executive officer of Ajar, said: “We aim to revolutionize the region’s property market through digitalization, reducing losses by maximizing efficiency.”

The plan is to eventually do away with cheque or cash rental payments and the next phase of the platform’s development will allow tenants to digitally pay landlords who are not pre-registered with Ajar.

Topics: Dubai property real estate technology

