Saudi Arabia increases weighting in JPMorgan bond index

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia increased its weighting in the JPMorgan Emerging Market Bond Index by more than a percentage point over the past year after it issued more debt, Al Eqtisadiah reported.

The Kingdom’s weight in the index rose by 1.04 points to 3.90 percent, the fourth highest after Mexico, Indonesia and China, the newspaper said, citing a JPMorgan spokeswoman.

The dollar-denominated index included $80.6 billion of Saudi debt as of the end of the first quarter of 2021. Assets of more than $341 billion follow the benchmark index.