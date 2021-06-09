You are here

Saudi Arabia's King Salman receives letter from Sultan of Oman

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives letter from Sultan of Oman
Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi discussed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives letter from Sultan of Oman
Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi discussed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives letter from Sultan of Oman
Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi discussed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives letter from Sultan of Oman

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives letter from Sultan of Oman
  Omani FM Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi is on a visit to Riyadh
  The letter was received by the Kingdom's FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan
RIYADH: Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq sent a handwritten letter to King Salman on Wednesday.
The letter spoke of relations between the two countries and ways to support them.
The letter was received by the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during his Omani counterpart’s visit to Riyadh.
Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi and Prince Faisal discussed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them in various fields, and exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest.

Saudi UN envoy hosts farewell party for Jordanian counterpart

Saudi UN envoy hosts farewell party for Jordanian counterpart
  A number of ambassadors from other Arab countries attended the party
  Bahouth said she appreciated the generous gesture
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, on Wednesday hosted a farewell party in honor of Sima Bahouth, to mark the end of her term as Jordan’s permanent representative to the international organization.
A number of ambassadors from other Arab countries attended the party, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
After Al-Mouallimi wished his fellow ambassador success for the future, Bahouth said she appreciated the generous gesture and praised “the bonds of friendship, brotherhood and common interests that bind the two countries.”
Guests at the event expressed their thanks and gratitude to Al-Mouallimi for organizing the celebration, and wished the Kingdom success during its presidency of the UN’s Arab group this month.

DiplomaticQuarter: UK, Pakistani envoys meet Shoura committees, agree to strengthen parliamentary friendship

Literature Commission launches Saudi publishing house

Literature Commission launches Saudi publishing house
Literature Commission launches Saudi publishing house

Literature Commission launches Saudi publishing house
RIYADH: The Literature, Translation and Publishing Commission announced the launch of the Saudi publishing house, which is owned by the commission, with legal and financial autonomy and an independent governance system.

It will develop the publishing industry and enrich the cultural scene with impactful, high-quality work. The commission will support publishers, practitioners, cultural agencies and bodies related to the publishing sector, in addition to promoting Saudi books and distributing them locally and globally.

The publishing house seeks to contribute to realizing the goals of the National Strategy for Culture and respond to the requirements of the cultural advancement in the Kingdom.

It will address constraints in accessing cultural works, leading to the decrease in investment attractiveness in the Saudi publishing sector, and the low competitiveness of Saudi publishing houses in the region and the world.

Moreover, the Saudi publishing house aims to stimulate the local publishing movement, improve its content quality and serve all the other cultural sectors, as well as highlight the Kingdom’s developed and vital cultural scene internally and externally. It will promote and distribute Saudi books as efficiently as possible.

The publishing house will provide all its services in partnership with authorities that are qualified in the Saudi publishing sector. It will also focus on supporting the role of small and emerging Saudi publishing houses, local printing houses, Saudi practitioners and institutions specialized in copyright.

The publishing house will also invest in modern publishing technology.

KSrelief signs deal to combat blindness in 5 countries

KSrelief signs deal to combat blindness in 5 countries
KSrelief signs deal to combat blindness in 5 countries

KSrelief signs deal to combat blindness in 5 countries
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) signed on Wednesday an agreement with Al-Basar International Foundation to implement blindness support programs in five countries.

The agreement was co-signed by KSrelief’s Assistant Supervisor General for Planning and Development Dr. Aqeel bin Jamaan Al-Ghamdi and Secretary-General of Al-Basar International Foundation Dr. Adel bin Abdul Aziz Al-Rashoud at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh.

Under the agreement, 30 medical campaigns will be implemented with volunteers and Saudi doctors in Yemen, Bangladesh, Sudan, Nigeria and Pakistan, where about 12,000 operations will be performed.

Al-Ghamdi said that the campaigns come within the framework of humanitarian efforts provided and funded by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, represented by KSrelief, to achieve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in supporting volunteerism.

Saudi Arabia to build 6,000 ventilators a year to save COVID-19 patients

The PB 560 is compact and lightweight making it ideal for being moved around between health care centers and can also be used at home. (SPA)
The PB 560 is compact and lightweight making it ideal for being moved around between health care centers and can also be used at home. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia to build 6,000 ventilators a year to save COVID-19 patients

The PB 560 is compact and lightweight making it ideal for being moved around between health care centers and can also be used at home. (SPA)
  • Kingdom’s first home-built device unveiled on Wednesday
  • The PB 560 ventilator is based on designs shared last year by Medtronic
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has launched the first ventilator manufactured in the Kingdom in a boost to hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.
The Puritan Bennett (PB) 560 portable ventilator was built by Riyadh-based Rowad Technology. The firm aims to make about 6,000 of the devices a year.
The original PB 560 was designed and built by American-Irish medical technology company Medtronic.
As the pandemic escalated in March 2020 there was a global shortage of ventilators and Medtronic took the unusual step of sharing the design specifications and software code for the device to enable others companies around the world to manufacture their own versions.
Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef said the device met international specifications and had been “manufactured with pride in Saudi Arabia.”
“This important step comes at a time when the world is facing great challenges due to the continuing repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic, and the effects it has on daily supply chains and basic supplies, especially in the field of health care,” Alkhorayef said.
Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said the manufacture of ventilators will contribute to combating the pandemic due to the constant need for the devices in hospitals.
He said the medical technology industry is one of the most complex and advanced and that his ministry was working with national companies to localize production of medical devices.
The National Center for Industrial Development said Rowad Technology had obtained approval from the Food and Drug Authority to manufacture the PB 560.
Nine companies submitted prototypes, but Rowad was handed permission to go ahead. About 50 employees will work on the project.
“This agreement demonstrates the extent of global confidence in the Saudi market,” the center said.
The PB 560 is compact and lightweight making it ideal for being moved around between health care centers and can also be used at home.

