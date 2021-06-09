Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives letter from Sultan of Oman

RIYADH: Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq sent a handwritten letter to King Salman on Wednesday.
The letter spoke of relations between the two countries and ways to support them.
The letter was received by the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during his Omani counterpart’s visit to Riyadh.
Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi and Prince Faisal discussed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them in various fields, and exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest.
