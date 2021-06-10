Who’s Who: Dr. Saad bin Saud Al-Fuhaid, assistant minister at Saudi Ministry of Education

You are here

Dr. Saad bin Saud Al-Fuhaid has been an assistant minister at the Saudi Ministry of Education since March 2019.

The Education Ministry recently announced that students are expected to return to in-person learning, with the academic year divided into three semesters instead of the usual two.

Commenting on the decision, Al-Fuhaid said that the new academic calendar, including its three semesters, is an enabling factor to continue development of the educational system in a way that fulfills the ambitious goals of Vision 2030.

Al-Fuhaid completed bachelor’s and master’s degrees in psychology from King Saud University (KSU) in 1986 and 1995, respectively. In 2002, he obtained a Ph.D. in educational theories and policies from Pennsylvania State University in the US.

He worked as the Education Ministry’s undersecretary for private education and general supervisor of private university education between 2015 and 2019. During the same period, Al-Fuhaid was also the ministry’s undersecretary for school affairs.

In 2013, he served as general supervisor of administrative and financial affairs in the Ministry of Education. For almost a year beginning in 2014, he served as undersecretary of the ministry for buildings.

Between 2003 and 2009, he was director general of planning and policies. In 2009, he was charged to direct the ministry’s general administration for investment and education economics.

During a period from 2002 to 2003, he was director of the policy department and educational supervisor in the general administration of educational planning. From 2013 to 2015, Al-Fuhaid served as an executive board member of the Ministry of Education’s school transport service provider, Tatweer Education Holding Co.

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, on Wednesday hosted a farewell party in honor of Sima Bahouth, to mark the end of her term as Jordan’s permanent representative to the international organization.
A number of ambassadors from other Arab countries attended the party, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
After Al-Mouallimi wished his fellow ambassador success for the future, Bahouth said she appreciated the generous gesture and praised “the bonds of friendship, brotherhood and common interests that bind the two countries.”
Guests at the event expressed their thanks and gratitude to Al-Mouallimi for organizing the celebration, and wished the Kingdom success during its presidency of the UN’s Arab group this month.

RIYADH: UK Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton and Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Lt. Gen. Bilal Akbar met with the respective parliamentary friendship committees of the Shoura Council to discuss ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation, especially in parliamentary relations.

Dr. Ghazi bin Faisal bin Zagr, chairman of the Saudi-British Parliamentary Friendship Committee, an affiliate of the Shoura Council, held a meeting with the UK ambassador in the presence of members of the committee, during which he stressed the importance of supporting the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries. He highlighted Saudi Arabia’s role in combating terrorism as well as its efforts to spread tolerance and encourage dialogue among different religions and cultures.

Crompton also affirmed the importance of bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and the UK, noting the level of development in the two countries across various fields in the past five years.

They also discussed parliamentary relations between the Shoura Council and the UK House of Commons and how to use the role of the parliamentary friendship committees to promote their common interests.

Abbas bin Ahmed Hadi, chairman of the Saudi-Pakistani Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the Shoura Council, met with the newly appointed ambassador of Pakistan in the presence of members of the committee.

Hadi stressed the importance of the fraternal relations between the Kingdom and Pakistan, especially at the level of parliamentary affairs between the Saudi Shoura Council and Pakistan’s National Assembly.

The Pakistani ambassador expressed his hope that the historical relations between the two countries would be further strengthened, especially in the economic, investment and commercial fields, as Pakistan welcomes Saudi investors and businessmen.

RIYADH: The Literature, Translation and Publishing Commission announced the launch of the Saudi publishing house, which is owned by the commission, with legal and financial autonomy and an independent governance system.

It will develop the publishing industry and enrich the cultural scene with impactful, high-quality work. The commission will support publishers, practitioners, cultural agencies and bodies related to the publishing sector, in addition to promoting Saudi books and distributing them locally and globally.

The publishing house seeks to contribute to realizing the goals of the National Strategy for Culture and respond to the requirements of the cultural advancement in the Kingdom.

It will address constraints in accessing cultural works, leading to the decrease in investment attractiveness in the Saudi publishing sector, and the low competitiveness of Saudi publishing houses in the region and the world.

Moreover, the Saudi publishing house aims to stimulate the local publishing movement, improve its content quality and serve all the other cultural sectors, as well as highlight the Kingdom’s developed and vital cultural scene internally and externally. It will promote and distribute Saudi books as efficiently as possible.

The publishing house will provide all its services in partnership with authorities that are qualified in the Saudi publishing sector. It will also focus on supporting the role of small and emerging Saudi publishing houses, local printing houses, Saudi practitioners and institutions specialized in copyright.

The publishing house will also invest in modern publishing technology.

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) signed on Wednesday an agreement with Al-Basar International Foundation to implement blindness support programs in five countries.

The agreement was co-signed by KSrelief’s Assistant Supervisor General for Planning and Development Dr. Aqeel bin Jamaan Al-Ghamdi and Secretary-General of Al-Basar International Foundation Dr. Adel bin Abdul Aziz Al-Rashoud at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh.

Under the agreement, 30 medical campaigns will be implemented with volunteers and Saudi doctors in Yemen, Bangladesh, Sudan, Nigeria and Pakistan, where about 12,000 operations will be performed.

Al-Ghamdi said that the campaigns come within the framework of humanitarian efforts provided and funded by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, represented by KSrelief, to achieve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in supporting volunteerism.

JEDDAH: Saudi Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah on Wednesday inaugurated a new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center at Prince Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium, south of Jeddah.
The inauguration took place in the presence of Dr. Meshal Al-Sayali, director general of Jeddah Health Affairs, and a number of health officials as part of the national campaign to fight the pandemic.
The opening of the center comes amid growing demand for the vaccine and a rise in the number of people registering on the Sehhaty app.
The new center is managed by specialist medical staff and designed to receive large numbers of beneficiaries. It includes 60 clinics and can vaccinate up to 15,000 people per day.
Al-Rabiah also inspected the workflow at East Jeddah General Hospital, where he visited the emergency and physiotherapy wards, and the respiratory care center.
The minister also toured the General Medical Authority and the COVID-19 vaccine center at King Abdul Aziz Hospital in Jeddah.
Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported 15 more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the overall toll to 7,503.
There were 1,274 new cases, meaning that 461,242 people in the country have now contracted the disease. A total of  9,929 cases remained active, of which 1,565 patients were in critical condition.
Of the newly recorded cases, 437 were in Makkah, 277 in Riyadh, 180 in the Eastern Province and 87 in Madinah.
In addition, the ministry said 1,028 patients had recovered from the disease, increasing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 443,810.
Saudi Arabia so far has conducted 20,021,161 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 92,124 carried out in the past 24 hours.
Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the COVID-19 outbreak.
Among them, Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual. Tetamman (rest assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
Appointments for both services can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.
A total of 15,267,184 people in the country have received a jab against COVID-19.

