Who’s Who: Dr. Saad bin Saud Al-Fuhaid, assistant minister at Saudi Ministry of Education

Dr. Saad bin Saud Al-Fuhaid has been an assistant minister at the Saudi Ministry of Education since March 2019.

The Education Ministry recently announced that students are expected to return to in-person learning, with the academic year divided into three semesters instead of the usual two.

Commenting on the decision, Al-Fuhaid said that the new academic calendar, including its three semesters, is an enabling factor to continue development of the educational system in a way that fulfills the ambitious goals of Vision 2030.

Al-Fuhaid completed bachelor’s and master’s degrees in psychology from King Saud University (KSU) in 1986 and 1995, respectively. In 2002, he obtained a Ph.D. in educational theories and policies from Pennsylvania State University in the US.

He worked as the Education Ministry’s undersecretary for private education and general supervisor of private university education between 2015 and 2019. During the same period, Al-Fuhaid was also the ministry’s undersecretary for school affairs.

In 2013, he served as general supervisor of administrative and financial affairs in the Ministry of Education. For almost a year beginning in 2014, he served as undersecretary of the ministry for buildings.

Between 2003 and 2009, he was director general of planning and policies. In 2009, he was charged to direct the ministry’s general administration for investment and education economics.

During a period from 2002 to 2003, he was director of the policy department and educational supervisor in the general administration of educational planning. From 2013 to 2015, Al-Fuhaid served as an executive board member of the Ministry of Education’s school transport service provider, Tatweer Education Holding Co.