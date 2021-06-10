You are here

Mongolia's former PM, nicknamed 'Fist', wins presidential election

Ukhnaa Khurelsukh attends a campaign rally ahead of the presidential election, in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on June 5, 2021. (RUTERS/B. Rentsendorj/File Photo)
Ukhnaa Khurelsukh attends a campaign rally ahead of the presidential election, in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on June 5, 2021. (RUTERS/B. Rentsendorj/File Photo)
Updated 10 June 2021
AFP

  • Khurelsukh Ukhnaa got his nickname after punching a parliamentarian.
  • He will replace populist businessman Battulga Khaltmaa, a former world champion on the martial art of sambo
ULAANBAATAR: Mongolia’s new president Khurelsukh Ukhnaa is a macho character who has been photographed topless on horseback Putin-style, and became known as “Fist” after punching a parliamentarian.
The former prime minister won nearly 70 percent of the vote in the presidential election, preliminary results showed Thursday, with historically low voter turnout for the third election in two years.
The country went to the polls Wednesday to replace populist businessman Battulga Khaltmaa — a former world champion on the martial art of sambo who cannot run for a second presidential term under constitutional rules.
In the early hours of Thursday, Khurelsukh declared a decisive victory after getting nearly 70 percent of votes cast.
“From the bottom of my heart, I thank my fellow Mongolians,” he said.
Enkhbat Dangaasuren, his main rival, gathered only around a fifth of the votes and conceded defeat. An official announcement of the results is expected Thursday afternoon, according to Mongolia’s state news agency.
Khurelsukh has cultivated a macho persona, complete with photos of him posing shirtless with a hunting gun — similar to the famous images of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
He also got the nickname “Fist” after a video of him punching a member of parliament went viral in 2012.
Khurelsukh has since tried to clean up his image, and this is the first presidential win in 12 years for his Mongolian People’s Party — but voter turnout was just 59 percent out of around two million eligible voters.
He resigned as prime minister in January following protests and public outrage over the treatment of a coronavirus patient and her newborn baby.
Landlocked Mongolia, wedged between China and Russia, has struggled with political instability since it became a democracy. Its first constitution was passed in 1992 after decades of communist rule.
Challenger Enkhbat, an Internet entrepreneur who largely appealed to the country’s youth, lost momentum when he tested positive for the coronavirus during the election campaign and was forced into quarantine.
Gerelt-Od, senior lecturer at the Mongolian National University of Education, told AFP that low turnout was a sign of apathy toward all parties.
Infighting among the rival parties and Covid-19 restrictions are also being blamed for the sluggish turnout.
Mongolia introduced some of the strictest early measures against the virus and achieved early success in keeping numbers low.
But cases have soared in recent months, although there have been impressive high rates of vaccination.

Topics: Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa

Updated 10 June 2021
AFP

  • The US president and British prime minister are set to agree on post-war goals for democracy, trade and opportunity
CARBIS BAY: Joe Biden and Boris Johnson will hold their first face-to-face meeting Thursday, during which they will lay the foundations for a new pact, despite Brexit and its consequences in Northern Ireland casting a shadow on the old “special relationship.”

Biden — on his first overseas tour as US president — and the British Prime Minister are set to agree on a modern version of a charter signed by Winston Churchill and Franklin D. Roosevelt, that set out post-war goals for democracy, trade and opportunity.

“The world needs this meeting,” Johnson wrote in an article released Thursday, saying the “time has come to dispel any sense of gloom.”

The new charter “encompasses science, technology and trade” and “underscores our joint commitment to NATO,” Johnson said.

But while keen to affirm the strength of the long-celebrated partnership, Biden has reportedly ordered US diplomats to scold Johnson over his handling of Brexit and its effects on the Northern Ireland peace process.

The Times daily reported America’s most senior diplomat in Britain, Yael Lempert, told Brexit Minister Lord Frost that the UK government was “’inflaming’ tensions in Ireland and Europe with its opposition to checks at ports in the province.”

Port checks on deliveries heading into Northern Ireland from mainland Great Britain were agreed as part of the Brexit deal but caused consternation among unionist communities, who say it changes their place within the wider UK.

London suspended checks earlier this year because of threats to port staff, and the protocol has been blamed for the worst violence in years in the British-run province.

Talks to resolve the simmering border row broke up without agreement, and the European Union has threatened the UK with retaliatory action if it refuses to implement post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland.

For its part, the State Department said the US will encourage both sides “to prioritize economic and political stability in Northern Ireland and to negotiate within existing mechanisms when those differences arise.”

Biden kicked off his first foreign trip as commander-in-chief by announcing “the United States is back!” while urging global collaboration to rebuild after Covid-19 and reset diplomatic ties after the Trump era.

His charm offensive began even before he touched down in England for a packed week that takes in a G7 leaders’ meeting, summits with NATO and the European Union, and talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

On the way, Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One that the president would kick things off with news of a major vaccine-sharing initiative.

Sullivan would not give full details, but US media reports said the Biden administration is set to buy 500 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for international distribution.

Doses will be aimed at developing countries, he added, calling the US-led initiative “the right thing to do.”

The Group of Seven will make a further joint declaration on “a comprehensive plan to help end this pandemic as rapidly as possible,” he said.

After talks with Johnson, Biden will attend the G7 gathering in a Cornish seaside resort from Friday to Sunday, alongside the British PM and leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

Then, in rapid succession, he will visit Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle and fly to Brussels for summits with the NATO military alliance on Monday and the European Union on Tuesday.

He will finish in Geneva to meet Putin next Wednesday.

Biden has cast his diplomatic marathon as a return to badly needed US leadership in the aftermath of the pandemic.

After landing at British Royal Air Force base Mildenhall in eastern England, he said the world had been “transformed utterly” but added “we’re gonna make it clear that the United States is back and democracies of the world are standing together to tackle the toughest challenges.”

Biden’s pitch marks a return to traditional US diplomacy after four years during which his predecessor Donald Trump flirted with autocrats and recast multilateralism as a dirty word.

At his meeting with Putin, Biden said he would “let him know what I want him to know,” to loud cheers from the US armed forces personnel stationed at the base.

However, some European partners, stung by Trump, may be skeptical about his pledge.

EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis called on the US to “walk the talk” when it comes to resolving lingering Trump-era trade disputes.

And there was friction last month when Washington blocked French attempts at the United Nations to demand a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Biden’s ramping up of vaccine donations also follows what critics saw as a long period of hoarding.

The US president’s meeting on the sidelines of NATO with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan promises to be especially prickly after Erdogan warned the US risks “losing a precious friend.”

Expectations for the Putin summit are so low that simply making US-Russian relations “more stable” would be considered a success, officials say.

The White House sees the extension of the New START nuclear arms treaty in February as an example of where business can be done. Biden also needs the Kremlin to make progress with Iran, which is close to Russia.

The list of tensions, however, is far longer.

Biden blames Russia for the massive SolarWinds cyberattack, election interference, and at the very least harboring criminals behind ransomware attacks against the vital Colonial fuel pipeline and the US subsidiary of Brazilian meatpacking giant JBS.

Biden will also press Putin about sabre-rattling on the Ukrainian border, the imprisonment of opponent Alexei Navalny, and his support for Belarussian strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

Topics: US USA United States of America Joe Biden POTUS Britain United Kingdom (UK) United Kingdom Boris Johnson Prime Minister British Prime Minister Northern Ireland

Updated 10 June 2021
AP

  • Temporary side effects include headache, fatigue and fever
  • Not all side effects are routine
Why do some people get side effects after COVID-19 vaccines?

Temporary side effects including headache, fatigue and fever are signs the immune system is revving up — a normal response to vaccines. And they’re common.

“The day after getting these vaccines, I wouldn’t plan anything that was strenuous physical activity,” said Dr. Peter Marks, the US Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine chief, who experienced fatigue after his first dose.

Here’s what’s happening: The immune system has two main arms, and the first kicks in as soon as the body detects a foreign intruder. White blood cells swarm to the site, prompting inflammation that’s responsible for chills, soreness, fatigue and other side effects.

This rapid-response step of your immune system tends to wane with age, one reason younger people report side effects more often than older adults. Also, some vaccines simply elicit more reactions than others.

That said, everyone reacts differently. If you didn’t feel anything a day or two after either dose, that doesn’t mean the vaccine isn’t working.

Behind the scenes, the shots also set in motion the second part of your immune system, which will provide the real protection from the virus by producing antibodies.

Another nuisance side effect: As the immune system activates, it also sometimes causes temporary swelling in lymph nodes, such as those under the arm. Women are encouraged to schedule routine mammograms ahead of COVID-19 vaccination to avoid a swollen node being mistaken for cancer.

Not all side effects are routine. But after hundreds of millions of vaccine doses administered around the world — and intense safety monitoring — few serious risks have been identified. A tiny percentage of people who got vaccines made by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson reported an unusual type of blood clot. Some countries reserved those shots for older adults but regulatory authorities say the benefits of offering them still outweigh the risks.

People also occasionally have serious allergic reactions. That’s why you’re asked to stick around for about 15 minutes after getting any type of COVID-19 vaccine — to ensure any reaction can be promptly treated.

Finally, authorities are trying to determine whether temporary heart inflammation that can occur with many types of infections also might be a rare side effect after the mRNA vaccines, the kind made by Pfizer and Moderna. US health officials can’t yet tell if there’s a link but say they’re monitoring a small number of reports, mostly male teens or young adults.

Topics: COVID-19 Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 vaccine Vaccines vaccination COVID-19 vaccines Side Effects

Updated 10 June 2021
AP

  • The Trump administration put US clout and incentives into landing pacts by four Arab states last year
  • The 11-day war between Israel and Hamas militants last month has complicated US-backed diplomacy
The Biden administration is laying the groundwork for a renewed push to encourage more Arab countries to sign accords with Israel and working to strengthen existing deals after last month’s devastating war in the Gaza Strip interrupted those diplomatic efforts.

The embrace of the so-called Abraham Accords is a rare carryover of a signature Trump administration policy by president Joe Biden and other democrats.

The Trump administration put US clout and incentives into landing the country-by-country pacts by four Arab states last year, easing enmity and isolation for the Jewish state in the Middle East that had dated back to Israel’s 1948 founding. The Biden administration saw significant prospects of several other Arab governments signing accords soothing and normalizing relations with Israel. US officials have declined to publicly identify the countries they regard as promising prospects.

Sudan, which signed a general declaration of peaceful intent but has not yet signed on to diplomatic relations with Israel, had been a prospect. Oman, which has a policy of non-interference that allows it to be a broker across the

Middle East’s fault lines, long has been seen by Westerners as a likely contender.

But the 11-day war between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas militant rulers last month has complicated US-backed diplomacy for new Abraham accords.

The fighting “has strengthened the conviction of opponents of normalization” with Israel, activist Doura Gambo said in Sudan. Sudanese were already divided over their government’s agreement last year to become one of the four Arab states signing accords. In Sudan’s case, the Trump administration offered financial relief from US sanctions.

Last month’s bloodshed, which killed 254 Palestinians — including 66 children and at least 22 members of one family — resonated deeply with the Arab public, including in the other countries that had signed accords with Israel: the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco. Thirteen people died in Israel, including two children and one soldier.

The Biden administration is considering appointing a former US ambassador to Israel, Dan Shapiro, to a Mideast role that would marshal and potentially expand the country-by-country accords between Israel and Mideast governments.

Two people familiar with the matter confirmed Shapiro was being considered for the job, as first reported by The Washington Post. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

US officials also are working to encourage more business, education and other ties among the four Arab states and Israel. They hope visible success there will also promote the bilateral accords in the region, at the same time the US works to advance resolution of the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Last year, the United Arab Emirates became the first Arab country in over two decades to establish ties with Israel, after Egypt and Jordan in 1979 and 1994, respectively. It was a move that bypassed the Palestinians, who saw it as betrayal.

The Abraham Accords include a general declaration of support for peaceful relations in the Middle East among Jews, Muslims and Christians, all followers of religions linked to the patriarch Abraham. The Trump administration saw the accords partly as paving a path toward full ties with Israel, including in security and intelligence cooperation to counter common rivals, such as Iran.

The deals former president Donald Trump struck were “an important achievement, one that not only we support, but one we’d like to build on,” US secretary of state Antony Blinken told the House Foreign Affairs Committee this week.

In addition, “we’re looking at countries that may want to join in and, and take part and begin to normalize their own relations with Israel. That, too, has been very much part of conversations I’ve had with, with several of my counterparts,” Blinken added.

Opponents of these deals, however, argue that they undermine Arab consensus around only recognizing Israel when it resumes serious peace talks with the Palestinians that lead to tangible concessions.

“These agreements were never about the peace process,” said Marwan Muasher, a former foreign minister of Jordan, who charges that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saw the accords as an alternative to peace-making with the Palestinians.

“Were they helpful to the peace process? No, they were not,” Muasher said. “They gave Israel the false impression that it can forge peace agreements with Arab states as a substitute for coming to terms with the Palestinians.”

Supporters of the country-by-country accords say isolating Israel failed to overcome decades of stalemate on Palestinians’ demand for their own state with its capital in East Jerusalem.

“As many ways as the Biden administration will depart from Trump policy in the region, there will be places where it sees an interest in continuity,” said democratic sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, who spoke to officials in Oman on a trip immediately before last month’s Gaza war erupted.

Before any new efforts on the accords move forward, big political and pragmatic developments need to fall into place in the region. Eyes are on Israel at the moment to see how a possible new coalition government led by a new prime minister may affect Israeli-Palestinian relations, especially in the aftermath of the Gaza war.

The Knesset is set to vote on Sunday on whether to confirm the new government and end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year rule. If it does, Yamina party leader Naftali Bennett will become prime minister. Bennett opposes Palestinian statehood.

The accords signed by the four Arab nations so far seem solidly in place despite the strain of last month’s war. So too do the big incentives that the Trump administration threw in to help close the deals, such as US recognition of the disputed territory of Western Sahara for Morocco.

In the UAE, a Gulf financial hub that has been the most enthusiastic about establishing ties with Israel, Emirati political analyst Abdulkhaleq Abdulla said the government is gauging public sentiment, but can also control the street and sometimes defy whatever public opposition there is.

“The UAE have taken this decision. They knew exactly where they are and knew the risk, and they are not going back on it,” he said.

Topics: Israel Palestine Israel-Palestine Palestine-Israel Hamas Hamas-Israel Israel-Hamas USA US United States of America Joe Biden Biden POTUS ARab

Updated 10 June 2021
AFP

  • A video of his original statement went viral, drawing numerous reactions in Brazil
Buenos Aires: Argentina’s president apologized Wednesday after going viral for stating that modern-day Mexicans originate from indigenous peoples, Brazilians “from the jungle” and his own country’s inhabitants come from Europe.

“I am a Europeanist. I am someone who believes in Europe,” Alberto Fernandez said as he and visiting Spanish leader Pedro Sanchez met with business leaders in Buenos Aires.

Mexican poet Octavio Paz, he claimed, once wrote that “Mexicans came from the Indians, Brazilians from the jungle, but we Argentines came from boats, and they were boats that came from there, from Europe. And that is how we built our society.”

Hours later, he apologized on Twitter.

“In the first half of the 20th century we received more than five million immigrants who lived with our native peoples,” he said, adding: “We are proud of our diversity.”

Fernandez said he “did not mean to offend anyone” but to anyone who was, “my apologies.”

A video of his original statement went viral, drawing numerous reactions in Brazil.

Reading Fernandez’s statement, “I began to understand better why after World War II the Nazi war criminals hid in Argentina,” Brazilian Senator Ciro Nogueira said on Twitter.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tweeted a picture of himself wearing a feather headband and surrounded by a group of indigenous people under the headline “JUNGLE!” but with no comment — a picture that led to a series of memes.

Former Mexican president Felipe Calderon wanted to know if the quote really was from Mexican author Paz, a Nobel laureate.

“That could have been said by (Mexican comedian) Cantinflas, or (Argentine comedians) Les Luthiers, but Octavio Paz? I hope he cites the source,” Calderon tweeted.

Topics: Argentina president Alberto Fernandez

Updated 10 June 2021
Reuters

  • India recorded highest number of deaths for the country
BENGALURU: India reported on Thursday the highest single-day death toll from COVID-19 in the world, at 6,148, after a big eastern state revised its figures to account for people who succumbed to the disease at home or in private hospitals.
The health department of Bihar, one of India’s poorest states, revised its total COVID-19 related death toll on Wednesday to more than 9,400 from about 5,400.
The United States had recorded 5,444 COVID-19 deaths on Feb. 12.
India’s total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.2 million after rising by 94,052 in the past 24 hours, while total fatalities are at 359,676, according to data from the health ministry. 

Topics: India COVID-19 Coronavirus

