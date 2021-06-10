You are here

How early cricket survived opposition, censorship to become one of the world’s most popular sports

Painting of the first grand match of cricket played by members of the Royal Amateur Society on Hampton Court Green, August 3rd, 1836. (Artist unknown/Wikimedia Commons)
Painting of the first grand match of cricket played by members of the Royal Amateur Society on Hampton Court Green, August 3rd, 1836. (Artist unknown/Wikimedia Commons)
Jon Pike

  • In the first of a regular column, cricket lover and expert Jon Pike recalls discovering the humble beginnings of the game, its obscure history and the objects that lent their names to its colourful terminology
LONDON: There was not a single moment when my passion for cricket suddenly developed. It happened slowly, almost like the game itself. I do recall enjoying playing in a chaotic manner during break times at primary school, using wickets painted onto a wall, a tennis ball and a borrowed bat. After school, we played in the lanes behind the closely terraced houses of a coal mining community in the English Midlands, using dustbins as wickets and pieces of wood to hit the ball.

It never occurred to me to ask why a wicket was so called, why it had three stumps, why the bat was shaped the way that it was, or why a proper cricket ball was so hard. I was also unaware that the origins of cricket were obscure or, indeed, that it had a history at all.

Those questions only arose when I was taken, aged nine, for the first time to a professional cricket match at a famous ground in the English city of Nottingham. It was full of people and the spectacle was exhilarating. It was so different to my experience of playing in back yards. Little did I know that the origins of cricket were more akin to my early playing environment than to the spectacle I had just witnessed.

Cricket’s origins have been poorly represented in historical records. There is a common assumption that the game originated in England, through references to stick and stone games with some resemblance to cricket being played as early as 1183. The household accounts of King Edward I in 1300 report of a game much like cricket being played in the county of Kent.

It was the sheep-grazing lands of south-eastern England that provided short grass on which balls of rags or wool could be rolled. The wicket gate (a small gate or door within a larger one) was used as a target, which was defended by a person who wielded a stick similar to a shepherd’s crook.

This idyllic, pastoral, image is a seductive one with which to associate the game’s beginnings in England. It certainly worked on me, serving to increase my appetite to play and understand the game. These romantic undertones are enhanced by the words derived to name the tools needed to play – wicket, stump, bat, bail, (or beil), a French word for a cross piece on the wicket gate, whilst mystique surrounds the way in which the game got its name. I discovered one view that it derives from an old English word for cryce or crutch and a Dutch word, rick, meaning stick, thus suggesting the involvement of merchants from the near European continent.

In my search to learn more, I was disappointed to discover that, if the game was being played between the 12th and 16th centuries, it received almost no references in literature or contemporary records. Those that have been identified were oblique ones, such as reports in a court case in 1598 of cricket being played by pupils of the Royal Grammar School in Guildford in 1550 and, in 1611, two young men were punished in court for playing cricket instead of going to church. I know that feeling, given I skipped piano lessons in favor of playing cricket until found out and suitably admonished for wasting my parent’s money.

The first conclusive records for a game recognisable as cricket emerged in 1646 in Kent for no clear reason that I can find. The match was played for a small wager, curiously of 12 candles. The post-English Civil War government was keen to stamp out public gatherings, drunkenness and gambling, so the holding of the match may have been an act of insolence or rebellion. Perhaps the participants thought the government’s ban was not worth a candle.

Cricket’s apparent lack of popularity may have been influenced by other preferred opportunities for gambling, such as bear baiting, wrestling, racing, or cock fighting. Additionally, it suffered from governmental press and print censorship, designed to prevent opportunities for sedition.

Once this was lifted in 1696, cricket began to flourish. It attracted the attention of the aristocracy, for whom it provided a new vehicle for heavy gambling. When I read about this, as a boy, I was appalled that this seemingly well-mannered game could be tarnished in this way. There was a silver lining in that it created the imperative for codified conditions under which the matches should be played.

The development of the game as it is played today began to be shaped in 18th century England. Its subsequent journey has taken it far beyond its supposedly rustic origins in the south of England to many parts of the world, some of them unexpected, a subject for another piece. Cricket abounds with stories, fierce rivalries and myths. It also has deep, but discreet, strategic aspects, which have served only to increase my fascination with the game over many years.

Updated 10 June 2021
AFP

Police unveil hooligan-busting Euro 2020 hub

Police unveil hooligan-busting Euro 2020 hub
  • Officers from 24 participating nations across 11 countries will monitor threats from the Europol’s control room
  • A senior Dutch police officer, because of Covid rules, expect the number of hooligans to be limited
Updated 10 June 2021
AFP

THE HAGUE: Fewer hooligans will travel to Euro 2020 because of Covid restrictions but they will be more difficult to trace, European police warned Thursday as they unveiled a special operations hub in the Netherlands.
Officers from each of the 24 nations playing in the tournament across 11 countries will spend the next month monitoring threats from the control room at the EU’s police agency Europol in The Hague.
Beneath giant screens, with desks arranged according to their countries’ Euro 2020 groups, the 40 or so officers will be able to quickly share information and prevent trouble.
“Until now it’s still quiet at the front, but we are alert,” Max Daniel, the senior Dutch police officer in charge of the operations center, told a press conference at Europol.
“Because of the Covid rules we expect not so high a number of supporters at all, so I think the number of hooligans will be limited as well,” he added.
“But still it’s very difficult for us because of the Covid rules. Most of them will travel by car, and there will be a lot more movements... because of the fact that we play in several countries.”
Europol chief Catherine De Bolle said this year’s tournament was a security challenge of “unprecedented complexity.”
“The operations center is prepared to react to any criminal threat which may endanger the smooth flow of the competition,” De Bolle added.
Europol said it would also be monitoring other types of threats and crime during the tournament, including cybercrime and match-fixing and even fake Covid travel certificates.
Enforcing local Covid regulations will remain the responsibility of host nations.
But if there was “special information about groups that are willing to organize parties around stadiums we will give them information,” said Dutch policeman Daniel.
Inside the control room, set up in a large auditorium inside Europol’s granite-grey HQ, officers from each country sit at desks monitoring and collating information.
A total of 40 officers will work in a shift system covering all the match days and also being on call during the night.
“Of course the focus is on the Covid-19 issues. But we mustn’t forget the fact that we still have to face the hooliganism,” said Romanian police officer Adrian Dinca, one of the coordinators.
“It has not disappeared, it is still there.”
Britain is one of the countries running the center along with Romania and the Netherlands, despite its departure from the EU and therefore from Europol.
The three UK home nations of England, Scotland and Wales are all taking part in the tournament, and the final is at London’s Wembley stadium on July 11.
“Brexit has no impact whatsoever on the really important business that we do with other countries,” said Adrian Roberts of the UK Football Policing Unit.
“If we were to lose that overnight because of the perception that Brexit means we can no longer share intelligence and information, we’d be taking a lot of steps backwards.”
To prevent trouble, the hub will work with police “spotters” in each of the countries who gain intelligence on hooligans, officials said.
If trouble kicks off, officers will set up a “crisis room” with the countries involved.
But which team do the police officers think will win the tournament?
“We don’t have intelligence on that yet!” said Dinca.

Sports for All Federation and Saudi eSports Federation initiative wins gold at Sport Industry Awards

The collaboration between Saudi Esports Federation and Sports For All Federation was rewarded at the 2021 Sport Industry Awards. (Supplied/Sports for All Federation)
The collaboration between Saudi Esports Federation and Sports For All Federation was rewarded at the 2021 Sport Industry Awards. (Supplied/Sports for All Federation)
Updated 10 June 2021
Arab News

Sports for All Federation and Saudi eSports Federation initiative wins gold at Sport Industry Awards

The collaboration between Saudi Esports Federation and Sports For All Federation was rewarded at the 2021 Sport Industry Awards. (Supplied/Sports for All Federation)
  • The Saudi-developed platform combined gaming and fitness to attract 205,000 to take part in physical activities during the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 10 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A partnership by Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) and Saudi eSports Federation (SEF) promoting a healthy lifestyle by bridging gaming with physical activity during the COVID-19 pandemic has been recognized at one of the Middle East’s leading awards ceremonies.

The SFA and SEF, formerly the Saudi Arabian Federation for Electronic and Intellectual Sports (SAFEIS), won best eSports campaign at the 2021 Sport Industry Awards, an event held to honor the Middle East’s leaders, decision-makers and organizations contributing to the development of regional sports.

The federations won the accolade for their “Move to Game” initiative.

“The recognition of Move to Game’s influence, reach, and most importantly, real-world impact on physical fitness in Saudi and the wider GCC is a landmark moment for the Sports for All Federation,” said Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud, SFA president.

“Together with our valued partners at the Saudi eSports Federation, we used this as a vehicle to spark the interest of gamers nationwide and engage the country when it was most needed — during the COVID-19 crisis. I applaud our colleagues at the Saudi sports federations who participated online and offline, as well as the numerous sports community groups that participated in making the joint activation a resounding success,” he said.

“Move to Game” saw the two federations collaborate to launch a new Saudi platform to promote the gamification of physical activity. The platform was launched during the COVID-19 outbreak to encourage safe physical activity at home. A comprehensive supporting campaign combined on-ground activations with virtual offerings to bring games and physical activity together.

Live classes, quizzes and other games were part of “Move to Game,” and the program offered a regular flow of multimedia content to its audiences while also relying on influencers to increase campaign awareness. It extended across multiple social media channels, including Twitter and Instagram.

“The Saudi eSports Federation champions the potential of Saudi youth and knows how well they react to challenges and competition,” said Prince Faisal Bin Bandar Bin Sultan Al-Saud, SEF president.

“With ‘Move to Game,’ we’ve taken the same spirit of challenge, togetherness and commitment that we see in the world of eSports, and brought it to the real world,” he said. “There is clear link between physical activity and eSports performance, and having the virtual and physical worlds co-existing side by side in exciting ways led to a very engaged audience and a buzz that created participation.”

The “Move to Game” program involved 15 sports federations and 50 community sports groups. It generated more than one million engagements, resulting in 103,000-plus participants across 33 challenges and 220 stage classes. In total, participants logged more than 12.8 billion steps.

Flying Daf squash academy, Dubai Sports Council launch ladies-only tournament

Flying Daf squash academy, Dubai Sports Council launch ladies-only tournament
Updated 10 June 2021
Arab News

Flying Daf squash academy, Dubai Sports Council launch ladies-only tournament

Flying Daf squash academy, Dubai Sports Council launch ladies-only tournament
  • UAE academy was recently opened by Egyptian squash player, former world No. 22 Kanzy El-Dafrawy
  • Dubai Sports Council: Partnering with The Flying Daf aligns with our vision to increase the overall number of Dubai residents participating in the Women Active Summer campaign
Updated 10 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Newly opened UAE squash academy The Flying Daf has partnered with Dubai Sports Council to launch its inaugural ladies-only tournament.

The event, set to take place between June 16 and 22 at Dubai Ladies Club, Jumeirah, will be added to the council’s Woman Active Summer campaign.

The aim of the partnership is to attract more than 30 female squash players and provide them with the opportunity to display their skills and develop their game.

Academy founder, Kanzy El-Dafrawy, said: “Since the academy’s launch only a few weeks ago, the response has been phenomenal. We are grateful to have the support of Dubai Sports Council and this partnership will really help us grow the game from the grassroots up, putting squash at the forefront of everyone’s sporting choice.

“There is still a huge gap in women’s sport in the UAE and this tournament is to show how inclusive squash is and the increasing opportunities available.”

Egypt-born EI-Dafrawy, who earned the nickname The Flying Daf for her all-action style on court, is one of the Arab world’s most established and recognizable squash players, boasting 220 professional accolades during a 15-year career that culminated in a world-ranking high of 22.

Open to all female players over the age of 15, the tournament starts on June 16, with the finals taking place on June 22, and El-Dafrawy will take to the court in a one-off exhibition match on June 18.

In a statement, Dubai Sports Council said: “Partnering with The Flying Daf squash academy aligns with our vision to encourage and increase the overall number of Dubai residents participating in the Women Active Summer campaign.

“With the popularity of racket sports expanding across the region, there has never been a better time to show our support. We are committed to helping The Flying Daf squash academy achieve its mission to champion squash at a grassroots level and ensure it becomes a major player in the city’s sporting community.”

Match timings will range from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at weekends and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays. Female coaches will be onsite offering tips and each match will be umpired by fully qualified referees. Registration for the tournament closes on June 14.

Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum joins PSG on a free transfer

Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum joins PSG on a free transfer
Updated 10 June 2021
AP

Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum joins PSG on a free transfer

Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum joins PSG on a free transfer
  • Wijnaldum, the Netherlands international, has joined on a three-year deal until 2024
  • He was initially expected to join Barcelona but PSG reportedly came in with a better salary offer
Updated 10 June 2021
AP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain has signed midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer after he left Liverpool.
The 30-year-old Netherlands international has joined on a three-year deal until 2024, PSG said in a statement on Thursday.
He played 237 games over five seasons for Liverpool, helping the English side win the Champions League and the Premier League.
His chose not to renew his contract and was initially expected to join Barcelona. But PSG reportedly came in with a better salary offer.
Wijnaldum is a versatile midfielder and he also doubled as an emergency center half during Liverpool’s injury-hit campaign this season.
“I’m joining one of the best squads in Europe,” Wijnaldum said after signing his contract. “Paris Saint-Germain has proved how good they are in recent years and I am convinced that together, with our supporters, we can go even further and higher.”
PSG is looking to strengthen its squad after failing to win the French title as Lille delivered one of European soccer’s biggest upsets in recent seasons. Also, PSG was knocked out in the Champions League semifinals by Manchester City.
The club recently persuaded Neymar to sign a new long-term contract, but prolific forward Kylian Mbappe is hesitating over a new deal and his contract expires at the end of next season.
The France World Cup-winning star has urged the club to show an ambitious project for him to stay.
PSG has also been linked in recent days with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is considered by many observers to be the best in the world. He has chosen to leave AC Milan and has also been linked with Juventus.

Abu Dhabi welcomes 13th World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship in November

Abu Dhabi welcomes 13th World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship in November
Updated 10 June 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi welcomes 13th World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship in November

Abu Dhabi welcomes 13th World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship in November
  • The sport’s biggest tournament attracted more than 2,000 athletes to the UAE capital when it was held in April for the 12th time
Updated 10 June 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Following the success of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC) in April, where more than 2,000 athletes from at least 80 countries competed across four days of action, the world’s largest jiu-jitsu event will return for a 13th time to the UAE capital’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena in November.

Mohammed Salem Al-Dhaheri, the vice president of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), said: “Following the success of the ADWPJJC in April, the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation assigned a committee to organize the 13th edition in the last quarter of this year, to provide the world’s best an opportunity to shine in the most prestigious event on the calendar, especially those who were not able to participate in the 12th edition due to travel restrictions.”

“The level of participation in the 12th ADWPJJC underlines its importance to jiu-jitsu athletes around the world,” he added. “The appetite is as strong as ever and we owe it to the athletes to give them a safe and secure platform on which to compete in the sport they love. With the gradual easing of travel restrictions in the coming months, we are optimistic about returning to normal life and welcoming the maximum possible participation in the 13th edition of largest and most prestigious event on the global jiu-jitsu calendar.”

The 12th ADWPJJC attracted thousands of spectators from across the globe, despite the event being held behind closed doors, with fans tuning in to the action via the championship’s digital channels. Data from the tournament recorded almost 400,000 views and 67,000 hours of watch time.

The UAEJJF will be streaming the 13th championship on its YouTube channel. The six-day event will also be broadcast on Abu Dhabi Sports TV.

