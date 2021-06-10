Who’s Who: Ali Rajhi, deputy minister at Saudi Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing

Ali Rajhi was recently appointed deputy minister of municipal, rural affairs and housing for digital transformation and smart cities.

He has 14 years of expertise and cross competencies in digitalization, IT, business development and customer experience. He has extensive experience in designing and implementing sales processes, sales operation and system enhancement.

Rajhi has also been the chief executive officer of the Digital Transformation Center at the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing since October 2019. Rajhi has also held the position of adviser to the minister of municipal, rural affairs and housing since March 2019.

Before that, he was a member of the Governance Committee of Energy and Water Prices Reform in Riyadh governorate.

Rajhi also served as a general manager of the Saudi Citizens Account social security program and chief information officer at the Ministry of Labor and Social Development. He was a member of the Fiscal Balance Program Committee between November 2017 and January 2019.

Rajhi was an executive manager of business operations at Mobily between July 2013 and July 2015, where he was in charge of business systems development and implementation, business processes management analysis and design, as well as the development of operational activation plans.

During his career, Rajhi has held different roles including sales support manager at Zain, assistant manager at Samba Financial Group, and operation and maintenance support engineer at Mobily.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from King Saud University, Riyadh.