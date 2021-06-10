You are here

Who's Who: Ali Rajhi, deputy minister at Saudi Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing

Ali Rajhi
Ali Rajhi
Ali Rajhi was recently appointed deputy minister of municipal, rural affairs and housing for digital transformation and smart cities.

He has 14 years of expertise and cross competencies in digitalization, IT, business development and customer experience. He has extensive experience in designing and implementing sales processes, sales operation and system enhancement.

Rajhi has also been the chief executive officer of the Digital Transformation Center at the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing since October 2019. Rajhi has also held the position of adviser to the minister of municipal, rural affairs and housing since March 2019.

Before that, he was a member of the Governance Committee of Energy and Water Prices Reform in Riyadh governorate.

Rajhi also served as a general manager of the Saudi Citizens Account social security program and chief information officer at the Ministry of Labor and Social Development. He was a member of the Fiscal Balance Program Committee between November 2017 and January 2019.

Rajhi was an executive manager of business operations at Mobily between July 2013 and July 2015, where he was in charge of business systems development and implementation, business processes management analysis and design, as well as the development of operational activation plans.

During his career, Rajhi has held different roles including sales support manager at Zain, assistant manager at Samba Financial Group, and operation and maintenance support engineer at Mobily.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from King Saud University, Riyadh.

Topics: Who's Who Saudi Arabia

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone launched toward Khamis Mushait

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone launched toward Khamis Mushait
Updated 10 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone launched toward Khamis Mushait

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone launched toward Khamis Mushait
  • The coalition said it was taking operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects
Updated 10 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition said on Thursday that Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed a booby-trapped drone launched by the Houthi militia toward Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia.
The coalition said it was “taking operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attacks.”
The Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen have stepped up attacks targeting populated areas and oil installations in the Kingdom since the beginning of the year, drawing international condemnation.
The Houthis have also launched a major offensive in Marib in February in an effort to take control of the region from the internationally-backed government.

Topics: Arab Coalition Yemen Saudi Arabia Houthis Khamis Mushait

Winners of the 12th Makkah Award for Excellence honored by governor in Jeddah

Winners of the 12th Makkah Award for Excellence honored by governor in Jeddah
Updated 10 June 2021
Arab News

Winners of the 12th Makkah Award for Excellence honored by governor in Jeddah

Winners of the 12th Makkah Award for Excellence honored by governor in Jeddah
  • The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) won the award for its work during the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 10 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The recipients of the 12th Makkah Award for Excellence were honored by the region’s governor, Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, during a ceremony on Wednesday, at the Jeddah International Exhibition & Convention Center.

The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) won the award for its work during the COVID-19 pandemic, by providing digital support and assistance to the authorities managing the crisis, state news agency SPA reported. 

The launch of the “Tawakkalna” and “Tabaud” applications — released three weeks after development — contributed significantly to helping the relevant authorities combat the epidemic, by providing services necessary for citizens, residents and visitors.

Prince Khaled said the Makkah Excellence Award is a “civilizational landmark” and a source of pride for everyone who participated in the national achievement.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jeddah Makkah 12th Makkah Award for Excellence Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) SDAIA Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal Prince Khaled Al-Faisal

Muslim World League hosts ‘Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan’

Muslim World League hosts ‘Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan’
Updated 10 June 2021
Arab News

Muslim World League hosts 'Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan'

Muslim World League hosts ‘Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan’
  • Scholars of Afghanistan and Pakistan meet to discuss reconciliation and peace
Updated 10 June 2021
Arab News

The Muslim World League hosted on Thursday in Makkah, the conference “Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan”, with scholars of Afghanistan and Pakistan to discuss achieving reconciliation between the warring factions, under the auspices of Saudi Arabia.

The conference includes five sessions, in which more than 20 key speakers from senior scholars will speak on; peace, tolerance, moderation and reconciliation in Islam.

The opening session will be attended by Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Noor Al-Haq Qadri, Minister of Islamic Affairs and Tolerance of Religions in the Republic of Pakistan, and Sheikh Muhammad Qasim Halimi, Minister of Hajj, Endowments and Guidance in the Republic of Afghanistan.

Senior scholars of the two countries will also attend this session, Ambassador Lt. Gen. Bilal Akbar, Ambassador of the Republic of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Ahmed Javed Mojadidi, Ambassador of the Republic of Afghanistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Pakistan to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and Ambassador Dr. Shafiq Samim, Permanent Representative The Republic of Afghanistan to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Jeddah hosts first major exhibition since COVID-19 outbreak

Jeddah hosts first major exhibition since COVID-19 outbreak
Updated 10 June 2021
SALEH FAREED

Jeddah hosts first major exhibition since COVID-19 outbreak

Jeddah hosts first major exhibition since COVID-19 outbreak
  • Makkah Region Digital Projects Exhibition is also the first event at the Jeddah Super Dome, the biggest pillarless dome in the world
Updated 10 June 2021
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: The first major event held in Jeddah since the exhibitions industry shut down in March 2020, during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, opened on Wednesday.

The week-long Makkah Region Digital Projects Exhibition, organized by the Emirate of Makkah Province, features digital presentations showcasing the accomplishments of the province and its development projects.

It is the first event held at the Jeddah Super Dome, which with a diameter of 206 meters is said to be the biggest pillarless dome in the world.

Under the theme of “Building Man and Developing Place,” the exhibition highlights projects in the region that focus on intellectual and cultural aspects of life. It also features competitions in which the people of the region and its affiliated governorates can participate.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Makkah Governor Prince Khaled Al-Faisal and his deputy, Prince Badr bin Sultan, accompanied by a number of ministers and businessmen.

The event, which runs until June 15, includes presentations about more than 100 development projects in the region over the past 14 years. These focus on the use of technology to improve city life in a number of areas, including environmental quality, safety, education and community development.

The exhibition features discussions of subjects such as the effect of the technology boom on projects in Makkah, and advances in the fields of services, development and artificial intelligence. It also showcases examples of digital projects that aid the understanding of key factors that can make sustainable, equitable and smart initiatives a reality.

Public and private universities in the region are taking part in the event. More than 90 participants will focus on the development of plans and programs that support digital transformation in fields such as Hajj and Umrah, tourism and entertainment through dialogue and training.

During the inauguration ceremony, Prince Khaled Al-Faisal also honored nine winners of the Makkah Excellence Awards. A number of health teams from the region were also honored in appreciation of their heroic role in countering the coronavirus pandemic.

Visitor numbers at the exhibition will be limited and social-distancing measures enforced to safeguard public health, and hand-sanitizing stations will be available throughout the venue, organizers said.

Muslim World League to host ‘Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan’ conference in Makkah

Muslim World League to host ‘Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan’ conference in Makkah
Updated 10 June 2021
Arab News

Muslim World League to host 'Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan' conference in Makkah

Muslim World League to host ‘Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan’ conference in Makkah
  • Senior scholars from Afghanistan and Pakistan set to gather for historic, unified landmark on the path to reconciliation and peace
Updated 10 June 2021
Arab News

MAKKAH: The Muslim World League (MWL) will host in Makkah on Thursday the Islamic Conference on the Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan.

The event will bring together, under the auspices of Saudi Arabia, senior scholars from Afghanistan and Pakistan for a historic, landmark event on the path toward reconciliation between warring factions, in an effort to end the fighting and bring peace to the country.

Organizers said the conference stems from belief in the MWL’s role in resolving all conflicts and disputes within the societal fabric of the Islamic world, coupled with the great support and care provided by Saudi Arabia. It comes at a time when the long-running conflict in Afghanistan is feeding on extremism, ignorance, racism and intolerance, they added, and should therefore be confronted with science, awareness, illumination of thought, and the revival of the pure feelings of belief and the noble principles of Islam that strive to promote good.

They said the work of the conference will reflect the MWL’s sense of historic responsibility as a representative of all Muslims, and its desire to achieve unity, solidarity and harmony, the security of its societies, and the safety of its citizens.

The opening session will feature Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, secretary general of the MWL; Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, the Pakistani minister of religious affairs and interfaith harmony; and Mohammad Qasim Halimi, the Afghan minister of Hajj and religious affairs. They will be joined by senior clerics from both countries.

Also in attendance will be Lt. Gen. Bilal Akbar, the ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia; Ahmed Javed Mujadidi, the Ambassador of Afghanistan to Saudi Arabia; Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC); and Shafiq Samim, Afghanistan’s permanent representative to OIC.

The conference will include five sessions with more than 20 keynote speakers, mostly senior scholars. They will discuss topics such as peace, tolerance, moderation, reconciliation in Islam, Islam’s approach to preserving human dignity and life, building peace in light of Islamic principles, the importance of peace and regional security, and the role of scholars in resolving regional conflicts and supporting peace-building efforts.

The event will conclude with the recital of a final statement and a declaration of peace in Afghanistan.

Topics: Muslim World League

