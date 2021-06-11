You are here

  • Home
  • Oil rally has more room to run, Brent expected to hit $80: Goldman

Oil rally has more room to run, Brent expected to hit $80: Goldman

Oil rally has more room to run, Brent expected to hit $80: Goldman
Oil tankers are seen at a terminal of Sinopec Yaogang oil depot in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8gv9p

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Oil rally has more room to run, Brent expected to hit $80: Goldman

Oil rally has more room to run, Brent expected to hit $80: Goldman
  • Goldman, which has longstanding commodity sector expertise, expects recovery in oil demand to continue and sees global demand reaching 99 mb/d in August
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

BENGALURU: US investment bank Goldman Sachs expects Brent crude prices to reach $80 per barrel this summer, betting that a recent oil market rally will continue as vaccination rollouts boost global economic activity and demand for the commodity.
Brent prices hit $72.93 per barrel this week, their highest level in over two years, fueled by expectations of stronger demand.
Brent futures were trading at $72.21 a barrel on Friday, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was around $70 a barrel.
“Rising vaccination rates are leading to higher mobility in the US and Europe, with global demand estimated up 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in the last month to 96.5 million bpd,” the bank said in a note released late on Thursday.
Goldman, which has longstanding commodity sector expertise, expects recovery in oil demand to continue and sees global demand reaching 99 million bpd in August.
The investment bank also said slow progress in negotiations on an Iran nuclear deal could also weigh on oil supply, supporting prices.
Iran and global powers have been negotiating since April to lift sanctions on Tehran, which have hit its economy hard by cutting its vital oil exports.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday he anticipates that even if Iran and the United States return to compliance with the nuclear deal, hundreds of US sanctions on Tehran would remain in place.
“Recent headlines comfort us in our expectation that a potential recovery in Iran exports won’t happen till the fall,” the bank said.
“While there exists both OPEC+ upstream and refinery downstream excess capacity, we expect OPEC+ to fall behind the demand rebound.”

Topics: energy Oil

Related

$100-a-barrel target in new oil price surge
Business & Economy
$100-a-barrel target in new oil price surge
Oil adds to gains on OPEC+ supply discipline, demand prospects
Business & Economy
Oil adds to gains on OPEC+ supply discipline, demand prospects

Saudi Aramco hires Morgan Stanley as lead adviser to sell gas pipeline stake

Saudi Aramco hires Morgan Stanley as lead adviser to sell gas pipeline stake
Updated 3 min 29 sec ago

Saudi Aramco hires Morgan Stanley as lead adviser to sell gas pipeline stake

Saudi Aramco hires Morgan Stanley as lead adviser to sell gas pipeline stake
Updated 3 min 29 sec ago
RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has hired Morgan Stanley as the lead adviser to review a potential multibillion-dollar stake sale in its natural gas pipeline network, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The state-owned energy producer hasn’t yet started a formal process and could add more banks to work on the deal, the people said, asking not to be identified due to information confidentiality.

The deal may be structured similarly to Aramco’s $12.4 billion oil pipeline deal, the people said.

In that transaction, investors will own a minority stake in a new subsidiary that has leasing rights over the network, while Aramco will retain ownership of the oil pipelines with the majority stake in the subsidiary.

The size of the stake up for sale has not yet been decided as deliberations are at an early stage and the company may not proceed with the transaction, the people said.

Aramco plans to offload stakes in non-core assets to help maintain its $75 billion dividend, most of which goes to the Saudi government.

Aramco also plans to spend about $35 billion on capital expenditure this year.

Bank regulators plan capital rule for bitcoin

Bank regulators plan capital rule for bitcoin
Updated 11 June 2021
Reuters

Bank regulators plan capital rule for bitcoin

Bank regulators plan capital rule for bitcoin
  • Crypto assets could increase risk to global financial stability if capital requirements are not met
Updated 11 June 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Banks must set aside enough capital to cover losses on any bitcoin holdings in full, global banking regulators proposed on Thursday, in a “conservative” step that could prevent widescale use of the cryptocurrency by major lenders.
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, made up of regulators from the world’s leading financial centers, proposed a twin approach to capital requirements for crypto assets held by banks in its first bespoke rule for the nascent sector.
El Salvador has become the world’s first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender even though central banks globally have repeatedly warned that investors in the cryptocurrency must be ready to lose all their money.
Major economies including China and the US have signalled in recent weeks a tougher approach, while developing plans to develop their own central bank digital currencies.
The Swiss-based Basel committee said in a public consultation paper that while bank exposures to crypto assets are limited, their continued growth could increase risks to global financial stability if capital requirements are not introduced.
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are currently worth around $1.6 trillion globally, which is still tiny compared with bank holdings of loans, derivatives and other major assets.
Basel’s rules require banks to assign “risk weightings” to different types of assets on their books, with these totted up to determine overall capital requirements.
For crypto assets, Basel is proposing two broad groups.
The first includes certain tokenized traditional assets and stablecoins which would come under existing rules and treated in the same way as bonds, loans, deposits, equities or commodities.
This means the weighting could range between 0 percent for a tokenized sovereign bond to 1,250 percent or full value of asset covered by capital.
The value of stablecoins and other group 1 crypto-assets are tied to a traditional asset, such as the dollar in the case of Facebook’s proposed Diem stablecoin.
Nevertheless, given crypto assets are based on new and rapidly evolving technology like blockchain, this poses a potentially increased likelihood of operational risks which need an “add-on” capital charge for all types, Basel said.
The second group includes cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin that would be subject to a new “conservative prudential treatment” with a risk-weighting of 1,250 percent because of their “unique risks.”
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are not linked to any underlying asset.
Under Basel rules, a 1,250 percent risk weight translates into banks having to hold capital at least equal in value to their exposures to Bitcoin or other group 2 crypto assets.
“The capital will be sufficient to absorb a full write-off of the crypto asset exposures without exposing depositors and other senior creditors of the banks to a loss,” it added.
Few other assets that have such conservative treatment under Basel’s existing rules, and include investments in funds or securitizations where banks do not have sufficient information about their underlying exposures.
The value of Bitcoin has swung wildly, hitting a record high of around $64,895 in mid-April, before slumping to around $36,834 on Thursday.
Banks’ appetite for cryptocurrencies varies, with HSBC saying it has no plans for a cryptocurrency trading desk because the digital coins are too volatile. Goldman Sachs restarted its crypto trading desk in March.
Basel said that given the rapidly evolving nature of crypto assets, a further public consultation on capital requirements is likely before final rules are published.
Central bank digital currencies are not included in its proposals.

Topics: bitcoin

Tommy Hilfiger expands retail footprint in Riyadh

Tommy Hilfiger expands retail footprint in Riyadh
Updated 11 June 2021
AMEERA ABID

Tommy Hilfiger expands retail footprint in Riyadh

Tommy Hilfiger expands retail footprint in Riyadh
Updated 11 June 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: While Tommy Hilfiger’s parent company is laying off staff and closing stores in the US, the American premium fashion brand is expanding in Saudi Arabia.
The company, which is now headquartered in Amsterdam, launched a new footwear and accessories shop in Riyadh, the second such outlet in the region after the first outlet opened in Dubai Mall in May.
The store features the brand’s latest bags, accessories, and footwear ranges.
The franchise in the region is operated by the Dubai-based Apparel Group, which manages stores in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar.
Tommy Hilfiger has over 2,000 stores worldwide and is owned by Manhattan-based PVH Corp., which also owns other fashion brands such as Calvin Klein, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s and Olga.
PVH Corp. in July last year announced it was to cut 450 jobs and close 162 retail outlets, with Van Heusen and IZOD impacted the most. The company said it aimed to save $80 million dollars by laying off around 12 percent of its office staff.
“The COVID-19 crisis is dramatically reshaping the retail landscape in ways that we believe will be long term in nature and far-reaching in terms of consumer purchasing behavior,” president Stefan Larsson said in a report by Reuters.
According to its latest quarterly report released in May, PVH Corp. reported total revenue of $2.079 billion in the quarter, compared to $1.334 billion during the quarter leading up to May 2020.
As a result, it made a net profit of $99.9 million for the quarter in May 2021, compared to a loss of $1.096 billion in the quarter leading up to May 2020.

Topics: Tommy Hilfiger

Related

Jameela Jamil stars in the Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2021 ‘Moving Forward Together’ campaign. Supplied
Lifestyle
Actress Jameela Jamil fronts activist-led Tommy Hilfiger campaign
Halima Aden teams up with Tommy Hilfiger on charitable T-shirt
Lifestyle
Halima Aden teams up with Tommy Hilfiger on charitable T-shirt

Saudi Arabia reiterates warnings over insider trading

Saudi Arabia reiterates warnings over insider trading
Updated 11 June 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi Arabia reiterates warnings over insider trading

Saudi Arabia reiterates warnings over insider trading
Updated 11 June 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Saudi authorities have issued a renewed warning against insider trading, with a legal expert saying the clampdown will strengthen confidence in the Kingdom’s capital markets.
In a post on its official Twitter account, Saudi Public Prosecution said the regulations are designed to encourage transparency in the trading of securities, and a breach of the rules is a criminal matter.
The authority said that if a person acquires confidential, internal knowledge through a family, business or contractual relationship, that person is prohibited from acting on that information and trading securities related to the specific company.
The rule also applies to third parties and the person is not permitted to pass the confidential information to others or to allow them to trade on their behalf.
Saudi-based legal consultant Rabih Joudi told Arab News that the rules are in place to protect private information related to traded companies.
“This will raise penal responsibility for those who intentionally or negligently disclose confidential information on a company, even if they do not work in the company and are not bound by contract with the company, but they got such information from a relative or friend who works in the company or is bound by obligation of confidentiality toward the company,” Joudi said.
“The main criteria is that an average adult knows, or should have known, the importance of such information and that the disclosure of such information will affect the company, its activities, its shares, and securities,” he added.
Joudi said that the direction taken by the Saudi Public Prosecution will give a boost to the capital markets in the Kingdom and “will suppress to a large extent the issue of trading based on internal information.”
“This development will raise the bar for companies’ boards in relation to governance,” he added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Egypt could see $4bn boost from addition to new bond index, says ministry

Deputy minister of finance, Ahmed Kjok, said the new bond index currently contained bonds issued by 13 countries with a value of $414.8 billion. (Shutterstock)
Deputy minister of finance, Ahmed Kjok, said the new bond index currently contained bonds issued by 13 countries with a value of $414.8 billion. (Shutterstock)
Updated 10 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt could see $4bn boost from addition to new bond index, says ministry

Deputy minister of finance, Ahmed Kjok, said the new bond index currently contained bonds issued by 13 countries with a value of $414.8 billion. (Shutterstock)
  • Egyptian Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait said the move was part of the government’s continuous efforts to reduce the cost of public debt
Updated 10 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The addition of Egypt to the Financial Times Russell bond index, which tracks local currency bonds issued in emerging and semi-emerging markets, could see up to $4 billion flow into the country’s securities market, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Egyptian Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait said the move was part of the government’s continuous efforts to reduce the cost of public debt in the country and increase liquidity in the securities market.

He said he expected the inclusion of Egypt on the new index would contribute to pumping about $4 billion in additional new investments into the Egyptian government securities market, including treasury bills and bonds.

Deputy minister of finance, Ahmed Kjok, said the new bond index currently contained bonds issued by 13 countries with a value of $414.8 billion, and Egypt was included in this index with 80 issues, representing the 10 percent maximum allowed for each country.

Nevin Mansour, adviser to the deputy minister of finance for financial policies, said that Egypt joining the JP Morgan watchlist for government bonds and the green bond index, on top of the latest addition, confirmed the country’s position on the global map of indices and would help to raise confidence among international financial institutions in the nation’s economy and the Egyptian government securities market.

Topics: business economy Egypt bonds

Related

Special Egypt offers treasury bonds worth $1.05bn
Business & Economy
Egypt offers treasury bonds worth $1.05bn
Investments get ‘real’ as inflation fears dim appeal of bonds
Business & Economy
Investments get ‘real’ as inflation fears dim appeal of bonds

Latest updates

Oil rally has more room to run, Brent expected to hit $80: Goldman
Oil rally has more room to run, Brent expected to hit $80: Goldman
Saudi Aramco hires Morgan Stanley as lead adviser to sell gas pipeline stake
Saudi Aramco hires Morgan Stanley as lead adviser to sell gas pipeline stake
UAE’s Venice pavilion explores sustainable building practices
UAE’s Venice pavilion explores sustainable building practices
THE BREAKDOWN: Syrian filmmaker Mohamad Malas discusses short film ‘One of us left the photo’
THE BREAKDOWN: Syrian filmmaker Mohamad Malas discusses short film ‘One of us left the photo’
Bus carrying pilgrims overturns in southwestern Pakistan, killing 19
Bus carrying pilgrims overturns in southwestern Pakistan, killing 19

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.