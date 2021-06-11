You are here

BeIN pays 25% less to show live Champions League soccer

BeIN pays 25% less to show live Champions League soccer
Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 in 2021’s Champion’s League final. (Reuters)
BeIN pays 25% less to show live Champions League soccer

BeIN pays 25% less to show live Champions League soccer
  • BeIN will pay $600 million for three-year broadcast rights
  • BeIN still unable to broadcast in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: BeIN Media Group has retained the exclusive rights to stream the UEFA Champions League soccer tournament across the Middle East and North Africa in a cut-price deal, Bloomberg reported citing a person familiar with the matter.

Qatar-based BeIN paid $600 million to renew a contract that will allow it to show live games across the MENA region for the next three years – 25 percent less than it spent to secure the rights in the last cycle, the person said.

The price drop reflects how BeIN is still unable to broadcast in Saudi Arabia, the largest MENA market, even with Saudi-Qatar tensions easing. Also, disputes over a rival Saudi channel’s violation of BeIN’s content are still ongoing.

Saudi competition authority investigates industrial companies

Saudi competition authority investigates industrial companies
Saudi competition authority investigates industrial companies

Saudi competition authority investigates industrial companies
  • Unnamed companies are being investigated over dominant market position
  • GAC also investigating economic concentration among auto retailers
RIYADH: Saudi General Authority for Competition (GAC) issued two decisions to investigate if a number of industrial sector companies have abused their dominant position in the market, Asharq reported citing sources.

GAC’s board of directors also decided at their last meeting, held on May 30, 2021, to investigate the economic concentration among auto manufacturers and sellers, Asharq said.

GAC is also investigating whether two contractors, four medical companies and six retailers colluded in bids for a government project, the sources said.

In January, GAC announced sanctions against National Gas Co. and fined it SR3 million ($800,000). In February, GAC fined four pharmaceutical companies SR20 million for engaging in behavior that obstructed the entry of a competitor into the market.

Oil rally has more room to run, Brent expected to hit $80: Goldman

Oil rally has more room to run, Brent expected to hit $80: Goldman
Oil rally has more room to run, Brent expected to hit $80: Goldman

Oil rally has more room to run, Brent expected to hit $80: Goldman
  • Goldman, which has longstanding commodity sector expertise, expects recovery in oil demand to continue and sees global demand reaching 99 mb/d in August
BENGALURU: US investment bank Goldman Sachs expects Brent crude prices to reach $80 per barrel this summer, betting that a recent oil market rally will continue as vaccination rollouts boost global economic activity and demand for the commodity.
Brent prices hit $72.93 per barrel this week, their highest level in over two years, fueled by expectations of stronger demand.
Brent futures were trading at $72.21 a barrel on Friday, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was around $70 a barrel.
“Rising vaccination rates are leading to higher mobility in the US and Europe, with global demand estimated up 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in the last month to 96.5 million bpd,” the bank said in a note released late on Thursday.
Goldman, which has longstanding commodity sector expertise, expects recovery in oil demand to continue and sees global demand reaching 99 million bpd in August.
The investment bank also said slow progress in negotiations on an Iran nuclear deal could also weigh on oil supply, supporting prices.
Iran and global powers have been negotiating since April to lift sanctions on Tehran, which have hit its economy hard by cutting its vital oil exports.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday he anticipates that even if Iran and the United States return to compliance with the nuclear deal, hundreds of US sanctions on Tehran would remain in place.
“Recent headlines comfort us in our expectation that a potential recovery in Iran exports won’t happen till the fall,” the bank said.
“While there exists both OPEC+ upstream and refinery downstream excess capacity, we expect OPEC+ to fall behind the demand rebound.”

Saudi Aramco hires Morgan Stanley as lead adviser to sell gas pipeline stake

Saudi Aramco hires Morgan Stanley as lead adviser to sell gas pipeline stake
Saudi Aramco hires Morgan Stanley as lead adviser to sell gas pipeline stake

Saudi Aramco hires Morgan Stanley as lead adviser to sell gas pipeline stake
  • Formal process to sell gas pipelines has not yet started
  • Deal may take a similar structure to April's oil pipeline sale
RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has hired Morgan Stanley as the lead adviser to review a potential multibillion-dollar stake sale in its natural gas pipeline network, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The state-owned energy producer hasn’t yet started a formal process and could add more banks to work on the deal, the people said, asking not to be identified due to information confidentiality.

The deal may be structured similarly to Aramco’s $12.4 billion oil pipeline deal, the people said.

In that transaction, investors will own a minority stake in a new subsidiary that has leasing rights over the network, while Aramco will retain ownership of the oil pipelines with the majority stake in the subsidiary.

The size of the stake up for sale has not yet been decided as deliberations are at an early stage and the company may not proceed with the transaction, the people said.

Aramco plans to offload stakes in non-core assets to help maintain its $75 billion dividend, most of which goes to the Saudi government.

Aramco also plans to spend about $35 billion on capital expenditure this year.

Bank regulators plan capital rule for bitcoin

Bank regulators plan capital rule for bitcoin
Bank regulators plan capital rule for bitcoin

Bank regulators plan capital rule for bitcoin
  • Crypto assets could increase risk to global financial stability if capital requirements are not met
LONDON: Banks must set aside enough capital to cover losses on any bitcoin holdings in full, global banking regulators proposed on Thursday, in a “conservative” step that could prevent widescale use of the cryptocurrency by major lenders.
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, made up of regulators from the world’s leading financial centers, proposed a twin approach to capital requirements for crypto assets held by banks in its first bespoke rule for the nascent sector.
El Salvador has become the world’s first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender even though central banks globally have repeatedly warned that investors in the cryptocurrency must be ready to lose all their money.
Major economies including China and the US have signalled in recent weeks a tougher approach, while developing plans to develop their own central bank digital currencies.
The Swiss-based Basel committee said in a public consultation paper that while bank exposures to crypto assets are limited, their continued growth could increase risks to global financial stability if capital requirements are not introduced.
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are currently worth around $1.6 trillion globally, which is still tiny compared with bank holdings of loans, derivatives and other major assets.
Basel’s rules require banks to assign “risk weightings” to different types of assets on their books, with these totted up to determine overall capital requirements.
For crypto assets, Basel is proposing two broad groups.
The first includes certain tokenized traditional assets and stablecoins which would come under existing rules and treated in the same way as bonds, loans, deposits, equities or commodities.
This means the weighting could range between 0 percent for a tokenized sovereign bond to 1,250 percent or full value of asset covered by capital.
The value of stablecoins and other group 1 crypto-assets are tied to a traditional asset, such as the dollar in the case of Facebook’s proposed Diem stablecoin.
Nevertheless, given crypto assets are based on new and rapidly evolving technology like blockchain, this poses a potentially increased likelihood of operational risks which need an “add-on” capital charge for all types, Basel said.
The second group includes cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin that would be subject to a new “conservative prudential treatment” with a risk-weighting of 1,250 percent because of their “unique risks.”
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are not linked to any underlying asset.
Under Basel rules, a 1,250 percent risk weight translates into banks having to hold capital at least equal in value to their exposures to Bitcoin or other group 2 crypto assets.
“The capital will be sufficient to absorb a full write-off of the crypto asset exposures without exposing depositors and other senior creditors of the banks to a loss,” it added.
Few other assets that have such conservative treatment under Basel’s existing rules, and include investments in funds or securitizations where banks do not have sufficient information about their underlying exposures.
The value of Bitcoin has swung wildly, hitting a record high of around $64,895 in mid-April, before slumping to around $36,834 on Thursday.
Banks’ appetite for cryptocurrencies varies, with HSBC saying it has no plans for a cryptocurrency trading desk because the digital coins are too volatile. Goldman Sachs restarted its crypto trading desk in March.
Basel said that given the rapidly evolving nature of crypto assets, a further public consultation on capital requirements is likely before final rules are published.
Central bank digital currencies are not included in its proposals.

Tommy Hilfiger expands retail footprint in Riyadh

Tommy Hilfiger expands retail footprint in Riyadh
Tommy Hilfiger expands retail footprint in Riyadh

Tommy Hilfiger expands retail footprint in Riyadh
JEDDAH: While Tommy Hilfiger’s parent company is laying off staff and closing stores in the US, the American premium fashion brand is expanding in Saudi Arabia.
The company, which is now headquartered in Amsterdam, launched a new footwear and accessories shop in Riyadh, the second such outlet in the region after the first outlet opened in Dubai Mall in May.
The store features the brand’s latest bags, accessories, and footwear ranges.
The franchise in the region is operated by the Dubai-based Apparel Group, which manages stores in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar.
Tommy Hilfiger has over 2,000 stores worldwide and is owned by Manhattan-based PVH Corp., which also owns other fashion brands such as Calvin Klein, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s and Olga.
PVH Corp. in July last year announced it was to cut 450 jobs and close 162 retail outlets, with Van Heusen and IZOD impacted the most. The company said it aimed to save $80 million dollars by laying off around 12 percent of its office staff.
“The COVID-19 crisis is dramatically reshaping the retail landscape in ways that we believe will be long term in nature and far-reaching in terms of consumer purchasing behavior,” president Stefan Larsson said in a report by Reuters.
According to its latest quarterly report released in May, PVH Corp. reported total revenue of $2.079 billion in the quarter, compared to $1.334 billion during the quarter leading up to May 2020.
As a result, it made a net profit of $99.9 million for the quarter in May 2021, compared to a loss of $1.096 billion in the quarter leading up to May 2020.

