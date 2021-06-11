You are here

Egypt’s Banque du Caire agrees $200 million loan from Afreximbank
A branch of Banque Du Caire is pictured at the Upper Egypt city of Aswan, Egypt February 21, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Loan to help bank expand into the African market
  • Banque du Caire is Egypt’s third-largest state-owned bank
Reuters

CAIRO, June 10 : Egypt’s third-largest state-owned bank Banque du Caire has agreed to a $200 million, five-year loan from Afreximbank, it said in a statement on Thursday.
The loan would be used to help it expand into the African market, particularly through the manufacturing, infrastructure, and construction sectors.

Topics: #loan #egypt #banks

Reuters

  • Document shows DAE looking to sell 4 and/or 7-year benchmark bonds
Reuters

DUBAI: Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), one of the world’s biggest aircraft leasing companies, has hired banks including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to arrange fixed income investor calls ahead of a planned issuance of US dollar-denominated bonds, a document showed on Monday.

DAE, owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, is looking to sell benchmark bonds with maturities of four and/or seven years, according to the document issued by one of the banks leading the deal.

Benchmark bonds are generally meant to be upwards of $500 million.

Topics: #dubai #bonds #aerospace

Updated 11 June 2021
Reuters

  • IAEA said OPEC+ would need to boost output to meet demand
  • Road traffic is returning to pre-COVID-19 levels in North America and Europe
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Friday to fresh multi-year highs and were set for their third weekly jump on expectations of a recovery in fuel demand in Europe, China and the United States as rising vaccination rates lead to an easing of pandemic curbs.
Brent crude futures edged up 21 cents to $72.73 a barrel to 8:10 a.m. GMT, after closing at its highest since May 2019 on Thursday.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 17 cents to $70.46 a barrel, after climbing on Thursday to its highest close since October 2018.
US investment bank Goldman Sachs expects Brent crude prices to reach $80 per barrel this summer as vaccination rollouts boost global economic activity.
The International Energy Agency said in its monthly report that OPEC+ oil producers would need to boost output to meet demand set to recover to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022.
“OPEC+ needs to open the taps to keep the world oil markets adequately supplied,” the Paris-based energy watchdog said.
It said that rising demand and countries’ short-term policies were at odds with the IEA’s call to end new oil, gas and coal funding.
“In 2022 there is scope for the 24-member OPEC+ group, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, to ramp up crude supply by 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) above its July 2021-March 2022 target,” the IEA said.
Data showing road traffic returning to pre-COVID-19 levels in North America and most of Europe was encouraging, ANZ Research analysts said in a note.
“Even the jet fuel market is showing signs of improvement, with flights in Europe rising 17 percent over the past two weeks, according to Eurocontrol,” ANZ analysts said.

Topics: #crude #oil

Arab News

  • SAMA to recommend new lenders for approval by higher authorities
  • SAMA licensed 16 Saudi financial technology companies last year
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) said it has completed studying license applications for two new digital banks and will recommend them to higher authorities for approval, SPA reported.

Once they achieve the necessary consent, SAMA will complete supervision of the banks and their operating arrangements before they start their business in the Kingdom.

SAMA did not name the banks, but Al-Moammar Information Systems Co. said in February it is to become a founding shareholder with a consortium of commercial entities to establish a digital bank in Saudi Arabia in compliance with Islamic law, Al Arabiya reported at the time.

MIS would contribute SR25 million ($6.66 million) to the bank’s capital, and its establishment would be subject to the approval of authorities, the company said in a filing on Tadawul.

SAMA licensed 16 Saudi financial technology companies last year to provide payment services, consumer microfinance, and electronic insurance brokerage.

The central bank also authorized 32 financial technology companies to work under the umbrella of the legislative experimental environment dedicated to innovative financial services and products in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals include developing the digital economy and enabling financial companies to support the growth of the private sector.

The new Saudi entities would follow other recent digital bank launches in the Gulf region.

In March, YAP launched in the UAE, providing digital services through RAK Bank’s banking license. The following month, Zand said it would become the UAE’s first fully independent digital bank when it launches.

Also in April, Zurich Capital Funds Group announced the launch of RIZQ / BARAKA, what it said would be the world’s first shariah-compliant digital bank.

Bahrain's Bank ABC launched digital online ila Bank in November 2019.

Topics: #saudi #digitalbanks #digitaleconomy

Arab News

  • Annual inflation rose to 4.9 percent in May, up 0.5 point from April
  • Fruit prices increased 9 percent in May
Arab News

CAIRO: Egypt’s annual inflation rate rose 0.5 percentage point to 4.9 percent in May, the highest level since December 2020, according to the official statistics agency CAPMAS.

The increase was led by food, with fruit prices rising 9 percent year on year and vegetables by 5.3 percent. Transport prices rose by 1.9 percent.

The Central Bank of Egypt targets an inflation rate of 7 percent, plus or minus two percentage points, by the end of 2022.

“The increase is in line with expectations, particularly in light of higher food and beverage prices, which ensures that prices will continue to rise in the coming period,” Radwa El-Swaify of Pharos Securities Brokerage told Reuters.

Topics: #egypt #inflation #food

Arab News

  • Saudi Arabia was second in the personal financial capabilities index
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia topped Ipsos’ 23-country Consumer Confidence in Local Economy Trends Index in May.

This index includes consumers’ feedback on the current and future status of the local economy, and their assessment of their personal financial conditions and investment.

The Kingdom also ranked second in the Personal Financial Capabilities Index, and second in the Investment Confidence Index, SPA reported.

Different sectors and governments study changes in these indicators to make economic and investment decisions, including the Kingdom’s National Center for Measuring the Performance of Public Institutions (ADAA).

Consumer confidence in personal financial capabilities, local economic trends, investment climate, and general job security present the main axes in the Global Consumer Confidence Index’ assessment.

Topics: #consumerconfidence #saudi

