Egypt inflation accelerates to 5-month high in May
Fruit and vegetables led Egypt’s consumer price increases in May. (Reuters)
  • Annual inflation rose to 4.9 percent in May, up 0.5 point from April
  • Fruit prices increased 9 percent in May
CAIRO: Egypt’s annual inflation rate rose 0.5 percentage point to 4.9 percent in May, the highest level since December 2020, according to the official statistics agency CAPMAS.

The increase was led by food, with fruit prices rising 9 percent year on year and vegetables by 5.3 percent. Transport prices rose by 1.9 percent.

The Central Bank of Egypt targets an inflation rate of 7 percent, plus or minus two percentage points, by the end of 2022.

“The increase is in line with expectations, particularly in light of higher food and beverage prices, which ensures that prices will continue to rise in the coming period,” Radwa El-Swaify of Pharos Securities Brokerage told Reuters.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia topped Ipsos’ 23-country Consumer Confidence in Local Economy Trends Index in May.

This index includes consumers’ feedback on the current and future status of the local economy, and their assessment of their personal financial conditions and investment.

The Kingdom also ranked second in the Personal Financial Capabilities Index, and second in the Investment Confidence Index, SPA reported.

Different sectors and governments study changes in these indicators to make economic and investment decisions, including the Kingdom’s National Center for Measuring the Performance of Public Institutions (ADAA).

Consumer confidence in personal financial capabilities, local economic trends, investment climate, and general job security present the main axes in the Global Consumer Confidence Index’ assessment.

Egypt’s Banque du Caire agrees $200 million loan from Afreximbank

  • Loan to help bank expand into the African market
  • Banque du Caire is Egypt’s third-largest state-owned bank
CAIRO, June 10 : Egypt’s third-largest state-owned bank Banque du Caire has agreed to a $200 million, five-year loan from Afreximbank, it said in a statement on Thursday.
The loan would be used to help it expand into the African market, particularly through the manufacturing, infrastructure, and construction sectors. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, writing by Nafisa Eltahir, editing by Chris Reese)

BeIN pays 25% less to show live Champions League soccer

  • BeIN will pay $600 million for three-year broadcast rights
  • BeIN still unable to broadcast in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: BeIN Media Group has retained the exclusive rights to stream the UEFA Champions League soccer tournament across the Middle East and North Africa in a cut-price deal, Bloomberg reported citing a person familiar with the matter.

Qatar-based BeIN paid $600 million to renew a contract that will allow it to show live games across the MENA region for the next three years – 25 percent less than it spent to secure the rights in the last cycle, the person said.

The price drop reflects how BeIN is still unable to broadcast in Saudi Arabia, the largest MENA market, even with Saudi-Qatar tensions easing. Also, disputes over a rival Saudi channel’s violation of BeIN’s content are still ongoing.

Saudi competition authority investigates industrial companies

  • Unnamed companies are being investigated over dominant market position
  • GAC also investigating economic concentration among auto retailers
RIYADH: Saudi General Authority for Competition (GAC) issued two decisions to investigate if a number of industrial sector companies have abused their dominant position in the market, Asharq reported citing sources.

GAC’s board of directors also decided at their last meeting, held on May 30, 2021, to investigate the economic concentration among auto manufacturers and sellers, Asharq said.

GAC is also investigating whether two contractors, four medical companies and six retailers colluded in bids for a government project, the sources said.

In January, GAC announced sanctions against National Gas Co. and fined it SR3 million ($800,000). In February, GAC fined four pharmaceutical companies SR20 million for engaging in behavior that obstructed the entry of a competitor into the market.

Oil rally has more room to run, Brent expected to hit $80: Goldman

  • Goldman, which has longstanding commodity sector expertise, expects recovery in oil demand to continue and sees global demand reaching 99 mb/d in August
BENGALURU: US investment bank Goldman Sachs expects Brent crude prices to reach $80 per barrel this summer, betting that a recent oil market rally will continue as vaccination rollouts boost global economic activity and demand for the commodity.
Brent prices hit $72.93 per barrel this week, their highest level in over two years, fueled by expectations of stronger demand.
Brent futures were trading at $72.21 a barrel on Friday, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was around $70 a barrel.
“Rising vaccination rates are leading to higher mobility in the US and Europe, with global demand estimated up 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in the last month to 96.5 million bpd,” the bank said in a note released late on Thursday.
Goldman, which has longstanding commodity sector expertise, expects recovery in oil demand to continue and sees global demand reaching 99 million bpd in August.
The investment bank also said slow progress in negotiations on an Iran nuclear deal could also weigh on oil supply, supporting prices.
Iran and global powers have been negotiating since April to lift sanctions on Tehran, which have hit its economy hard by cutting its vital oil exports.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday he anticipates that even if Iran and the United States return to compliance with the nuclear deal, hundreds of US sanctions on Tehran would remain in place.
“Recent headlines comfort us in our expectation that a potential recovery in Iran exports won’t happen till the fall,” the bank said.
“While there exists both OPEC+ upstream and refinery downstream excess capacity, we expect OPEC+ to fall behind the demand rebound.”

