Saudi crown prince and Egyptian president discuss bilateral relations

Saudi crown prince and Egyptian president discuss bilateral relations
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Friday. (Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency)
Updated 14 sec ago
  • President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said that he discussed the development of bilateral relations with Prince Mohammed
CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed bilateral relations with Egypt’s president in Sharm El-Sheikh on Friday.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said that he discussed the development of bilateral relations with Prince Mohammed on his Twitter account. 
El-Sisi added that there was consensus among the two leaders on regional and international issues.

Saudi Arabia records 18 COVID-19 deaths, 1,175new cases

Updated 49 min 54 sec ago
  • The Kingdom said 1,262 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • 11 mosques reopened in 4 regions after being sterilized after some people tested positive for coronavirus
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 18 new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, raising the total number of fatalities to 7,537.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 1,175 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 463,703 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 10,112 remain active and 1,559 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Makkah with 376, followed by the capital Riyadh with 258, the Eastern Province with 179, Asir recorded 88, and Madinah confirmed 77 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 1,262 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 446,054.

The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened 11 mosques in four regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after some people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,547 within 125 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 175 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.79 million.

Envoys visit exhibition of Makkah region's projects

Envoys visit exhibition of Makkah region’s projects
Updated 11 June 2021
  • Week-long exhibition showcases accomplishments of Makkah region
  • Event held at Jeddah Super Dome, the world's largest freestanding dome
JEDDAH: A delegation of more than 60 diplomats visited the Makkah Region Projects Digital Exhibition in Jeddah on Thursday.

The exhibition, held under the theme “Building Man and Developing Place,” was opened on Wednesday by Makkah Governor Prince Khaled Al-Faisal and his deputy, Prince Badr bin Sultan.

The diplomats were briefed on the exhibition and on more than 100 development projects in the Makkah region.

The week-long exhibition features digital presentations showcasing the accomplishments of the region, with a focus on cultural aspects. It also features a number of competitions open to inhabitants of the region and its affiliated governorates.

It is the first event to be held at the Jeddah Super Dome, which — with a diameter of 206 meters — is billed as the largest freestanding dome in the world.

 

 

 

Needy families in Mauritania and Nigeria benefit from KSrelief surgery projects

KSrelief continues its voluntary medical campaign for open heart surgery and catheterization in Mauritania. (SPA)
Updated 11 June 2021
  • 20 open-heart surgeries and 39 cardiac catheterization surgeries performed so far in Mauritania
  • 152 surgeries done in Nigeria by Srelief, in cooperation with Al-Basar International Foundation
NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), in cooperation with the Muslim World League (MWL), is supporting Mauritania’s medical sector through a voluntary medical campaign offering specialist heart surgery.

Since the beginning of the campaign, the volunteer medical team has successfully performed 20 open-heart surgeries and 39 cardiac catheterization surgeries — a procedure used to diagnose and treat cardiovascular conditions.

The project is one of several humanitarian projects being implemented by the Kingdom in the country.

The project aims to treat patients from low-income families.

In Nigeria, KSrelief, in cooperation with Al-Basar International Foundation, carried out 152 surgeries, examined 1,006 patients, distributed 376 glasses and provided 842 prescriptions as part of a campaign to combat blindness.

The campaign benefits families and individuals of limited income.

 

20,000 women benefit from Saudi Arabia's Wusool program

20,000 women benefit from Saudi Arabia’s Wusool program
Updated 11 June 2021
RIYADH: The number of Saudi female employees to benefit from the Human Resources Development Fund’s (Hadaf) transportation program has topped 20,000.

Under the Wusool program women can receive an 80 percent discount on the cost of each trip to work. The ceiling of support was increased to SR1,100 ($293) a month for those with a monthly wage not exceeding SR6,000, and SR800 for workers earning between SR6,001 and SR8,000.

The initiative aims to reduce transport costs for Saudi female workers in the private sector by providing them with subsidized high-quality, safe, and secure travel-to-work services, in partnership with taxi companies, through licensed smart apps.

The scheme, designed to increase the participation of women in the labor market and provide job stability, covers 13 regions of the Kingdom and women working in the private sector can visit http://wusool.sa to register.

Afghan, Pakistani scholars sign 'Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan' in Makkah

Afghan, Pakistani scholars sign ‘Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan’ in Makkah
Updated 11 June 2021
  • This should be achieved by putting the Afghani people on the path of peace, reconciliation, stability and progress, says MWL chief
MAKKAH: Senior Pakistani and Afghan scholars have signed the “Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan,” paving the way to resolve the crisis there by sponsoring negotiations between warring factions and rejecting all acts of violence and extremism.

The historic signing in Makkah was attended by Sheikh Dr. Noor Al-Haq Qadri, Pakistan’s minister of Islamic affairs and tolerance of religions, and Sheikh Mohammed Qasim Halimi, Afghanistan’s minister of Hajj, endowments and guidance.

Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League (MWL) and president of the Association of Muslim Scholars, attended the signing at the end of the Islamic conference. This was held under the banner of the Muslim World League and the auspices of Saudi Arabia, gathering together for the first time senior scholars to achieve reconciliation among the Afghan people.

The declaration seeks a final and comprehensive solution to the Afghan conflict by supporting the reconciliation process between the warring parties in Afghanistan and reaching common ground by tackling political, social, economic and other related issues.

Al-Issa said that this should be achieved through joint action to stop the bloodshed in Afghanistan and by putting the Afghani people on the path of peace, reconciliation, stability and progress. This was in addition to rejecting linking violence with any religion, nationality or ethnicity, and violence resulting from extremism and terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including attacks against civilians and suicide attacks as contradictory to the principles of the Islamic faith.

During the inaugural session, Al-Issa said: “This blessed sponsorship and great support by Saudi Arabia’s government comes in line with the Kingdom’s extensive Islamic work, as part of its Islamic duties and responsibilities.”

Halimi said that the Qur’an considered reconciliation the ideal solution for many conflicts and disagreements.

“There were many initiatives and calls to rush to achieve reconciliation among the Muslim people of Afghanistan to get them out of the current ordeal,” he said.

He stressed that reconciliation among Islamic peoples was a religious, human, civilizational, economic, social, political and psychological necessity for any Muslim society.

Qadri said that establishing peace and tranquility, and strengthening tolerance in society, was part of the objectives of Islam.

He said: “Our religion calls for harmony and unity, and supports international cooperation and participation in all benevolent work. Islam calls for protecting the country and encourages development and prosperity, and orders boosting peace and avoiding riots.”

The Kingdom and Pakistan had always played an active role in seeking peace in Afghanistan, he said.

Ahmed Javed Mujadadi, Afghanistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, emphasized the importance of holding the conference in Makkah, in the presence of elite respectful scholars, saying that the Kingdom had never failed Afghanistan and was working to establish security and peace there.

He said that the Muslim World League was making all efforts to end conflict and discord, and that the conference reflected a message of brotherhood, love and peace.

Dr. Shafiq Samim, permanent representative of Afghanistan to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), confirmed that the Saudi leadership’s efforts were supportive in finding solutions to conflicts in the Muslim World.

He said that Afghanistan had suffered from war for the past four decades. He said that the conference was a serious attempt to search for ways to solve the Afghan crisis through constructive dialogue and efficient mediation.

The conference included five sessions, during which more than 20 senior scholars spoke about peace, tolerance, moderation and reconciliation in Islam.

