You are here

  • Home
  • First woman weightlifter to represent Lebanon at the Olympics: ‘My dream has become a reality’

First woman weightlifter to represent Lebanon at the Olympics: ‘My dream has become a reality’

First woman weightlifter to represent Lebanon at the Olympics: ‘My dream has become a reality’
First female weightlifter, Mahassen Hala Fattouh, to ever represent Lebanon in 2021 Olympic Games in Japan in July, says being the first woman to represent Lebanon is something she’s proud of. (Supplied/Instagram)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2rd4s

Updated 55 sec ago
Bassam Zaazaa

First woman weightlifter to represent Lebanon at the Olympics: ‘My dream has become a reality’

First woman weightlifter to represent Lebanon at the Olympics: ‘My dream has become a reality’
  • ‘Qualifying for the Games is something that happens only once in a lifetime,’ Mahassen Hala Fattouh tells Arab News
  • The 31-year-old is gearing up to represent Lebanon in the 76kg category at the Games
Updated 55 sec ago
Bassam Zaazaa

BEIRUT: The first female weightlifter to represent Lebanon at the Olympics says she is “grateful, relieved and overwhelmed” at being selected for the 2021 Games starting in Japan in late July.
“The feeling is indescribable,” Mahassen Hala Fattouh told Arab News.
“Qualifying for the Olympics is something that only happens once.”
The 31-year-old is gearing up to represent Lebanon in the 64kg-76kg category at the Games.
Women athletes have represented Lebanon in other sports in regional, pan-Arab and continental competitions, and at the Olympics — but Fattouh is the country’s first female weightlifter to compete at the Games.
The weightlifter has a long list of regional and international competitions to her name, but was still surprised by the response to her Olympic selection, describing the numerous messages of congratulation on her social media accounts as “more than I could have ever anticipated.”
Fattouh represented Lebanon at the 2018 Mediterranean Games, and also competed in the 2018 and 2019 IWF world championships in the women’s 64 kg clean and jerk category.
She described her qualification for the Olympics as “historic,” and “something that happens only once in a lifetime.”
“I will always be the first woman to represent Lebanon in weightlifting — that is something I am so proud of. I hope to share this feeling with every Lebanese woman, girl and young person looking to make their dream a reality,” she said.
The Lebanese star said that her sporting journey “has been a long one, but having the right people at my side meant it wasn’t nearly as difficult as it could have been. That’s the most important thing for aspiring athletes.”
Lebanon’s caretaker sports minister, Vartine Ohanian, congratulated Fattouh on her selection “to represent her country well and raise its flag in a time of great joy.”
Fattouh is based in the US, where she lives with her husband, a US national.
She is ranked first in Asia and 12th in the world — rankings that promise a special performance at the Tokyo Olympics.
On her Facebook page, Fattouh posted that it is now official that in 43 days she will be the first female weightlifter in Lebanon’s history to compete at the Olympic Games.
“I am at a loss for words, but am filled with gratitude for so many people who have supported me and played a role in getting to this moment,” she said, thanking all her supporters.
She posted a photo and a similar message to her 2,000-plus Instagram followers.
Fattouh told Arab News that she is “simply aiming to have a good competition and break my personal records.”
She advised other aspiring female athletes to “surround yourself with people who believe in you as much as you do, and never stop working toward your goals. My biggest hope is that we have a full team of women for future competition.”

Topics: Lebanon weightlifting 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Related

Sulaiman Hamad to represent Saudi judo team at Tokyo Olympics
Sport
Sulaiman Hamad to represent Saudi judo team at Tokyo Olympics
Japan leans toward holding the Olympics Games with local spectators — media
Sport
Japan leans toward holding the Olympics Games with local spectators — media

F1 unveils fastest street track for Saudi Grand Prix

Saudi Arabia is hosting the penultimate round of this year’s Formula 1 races in December on Jeddah’s corniche along the Red Sea shore. (Twitter/@F1)
Saudi Arabia is hosting the penultimate round of this year’s Formula 1 races in December on Jeddah’s corniche along the Red Sea shore. (Twitter/@F1)
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News

F1 unveils fastest street track for Saudi Grand Prix

Saudi Arabia is hosting the penultimate round of this year’s Formula 1 races in December on Jeddah’s corniche along the Red Sea shore. (Twitter/@F1)
  • The track will be the second longest F1 circuit, organizers say
  • It contains 27 corners, with average speeds of around 250 kmph
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Circuit details for the inaugural Saudi Arabian Formula 1 Grand Prix have been revealed.
The Kingdom is hosting the penultimate round of this year’s F1 races along the Jeddah corniche overlooking the Red Sea on Dec. 3-5. 
The Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) and the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile said the track would be 6.175 km, making it the second longest F1 circuit after Belgium’s Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

The Jeddah circuit is also the fastest with 27 turns, and the average speed may reach at least 250 kmph with a top speed of 322 kmph, the federations added.
The upcoming race will be held at night under floodlights, similar to what was seen recently in the Formula E 2021 race held in Diriyah last month.
Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said the Kingdom’s ability to host an international race the size of F1 for the first time was an extension of the great support and attention that the sports sector received from the Saudi leadership, and the “large and prominent role” of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
“With this great support, we are always keen to organize such events with the highest international quality standards,” the minister said. “This is what we will strive to achieve when building and designing this circuit, which will be the second longest car-racing circuit in the world. This is what inspires us to continue to work diligently to achieve the aspirations of our leadership and our people, and to be at the forefront of these international sporting events.”

SAMF president, Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Faisal, said motorsports fans in the Kingdom would once again get to experience another global racing event.
Ross Brawn, F1’s managing director, said it was always exciting to reveal details of a new circuit, and that the Jeddah circuit had been worked on to ensure it provided a professional race for drivers and highlighted the best design in modern street racing circuits.

He also said the course had fast-paced free flowing areas for drivers to increase their speed and overtaking opportunities, in addition to its stunning location on the Red Sea coast.
“We are definitely waiting for this race, and for the world to see the details of the circuit on the ground in Saudi Arabia.”
The 2021 calendar for F1 begins on March 28 with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Topics: Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation Formula One Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Faisal Ross Brawn F1 SAMF Jeddah Corniche Formula 1 Saudi Grand Prix Federation Internationale de l’Automobile

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sports Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal and Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali held talks in Jeddah on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (SPA)
Sports
Saudi sports minister, Formula 1 CEO discuss grand prix
Prince Khalid says Saudi Arabia ‘ideal fit for Extreme E’ as inaugural race in AlUla edges closer
Sport
Prince Khalid says Saudi Arabia ‘ideal fit for Extreme E’ as inaugural race in AlUla edges closer

Saudi sports minister, Formula 1 CEO discuss grand prix

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sports Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal and Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali held talks in Jeddah on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sports Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal and Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali held talks in Jeddah on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (SPA)
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi sports minister, Formula 1 CEO discuss grand prix

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sports Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal and Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali held talks in Jeddah on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (SPA)
  • Inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be held Dec. 3-5 on Jeddah’s corniche
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sports Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal met with Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali in Jeddah on Wednesday to discuss the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
The penultimate round of this year’s F1 races will be held Dec. 3-5 on Jeddah’s corniche along the Red Sea shore. It is the first collaboration in the long-standing partnership between F1 and the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF). 
During the meeting, Prince Abdul Aziz and Domenicali discussed arrangements for hosting the much-anticipated street race and other details regarding the racing circuit.
Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al-Faisal, who is the SAMF chairman, and a number of F1 officials also attended the meeting.
The first Saudi Grand Prix will wrap up an exciting year for motorsports in the Kingdom as the Formula E Diriyah E-Prix was held under the lights for the first time in Riyadh last month.
The 2021 calendar for F1 begins on March 28 with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Formula 1 Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal Stefano Domenicali Formula 1 Saudi Grand Prix Jeddah racing

Related

Why Saudis are falling in love with Formula racing
Sport
Why Saudis are falling in love with Formula racing
Saudi sports minister welcomes FIFA’s Infantino
Sport
Saudi sports minister welcomes FIFA’s Infantino

Diriyah E-Prix night race will be ‘historic’ occasion: Prince Khalid

Diriyah E-Prix night race will be ‘historic’ occasion: Prince Khalid
Updated 25 February 2021
Arab News

Diriyah E-Prix night race will be ‘historic’ occasion: Prince Khalid

Diriyah E-Prix night race will be ‘historic’ occasion: Prince Khalid
  • 2020-21 Formula E season opening double-header to run on Feb. 26-27
Updated 25 February 2021
Arab News

DIRIYAH: It is all systems go for the 2020-21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season as the first of the Diriyah E-Prix double-header of races on Friday prepares to get under starter’s orders in Riyadh.

History will once again be made when the single-seater series, given championship status by the FIA for the first time, takes place at night over the weekend.

“Formula E is back to Diriyah as the opening race of season seven, and to mark a world first, as the first ever night race in the history of Formula E,” Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, told a virtual press conference.

“On Feb. 26 and 27, the whole world will yet again watch the Kingdom host a global sporting spectacle, under the guidance and support of our government, one that followed every detail and offered all the leadership and support needed to ensure all logistical and health measures are applied at the highest global standards, despite the ongoing challenge that the world is facing due to (the coronavirus disease) COVID-19, and its huge impact on the sport industry,” he said.

Diriyah, the ancient UNESCO heritage site on the outskirts of Riyadh, was the first seat of power for Saudi kings, and today has quickly become home to several records in the world of motorsports.

In 2018, the site hosted the first all-electric race in the Middle East and welcomed international sports tourists for the first time. In 2019, Diriyah once again captured headlines as the iconic venue hosting the opening weekend of season six, featuring a double-header of back-to-back races for the first time. And now season seven is poised for another first under the bright lights and in the spotlight of global sporting attention.

“Hosting the race at night and utilizing the best available technology to ensure its success is a clear evidence that our leadership gives sport the utmost priority and shows the close connection between sports and the sustainable future which will be headlined by clean renewable energy. It will be a historic race,” added Prince Khalid.

Lighting the track with the latest low-consumption LED technology will reduce energy usage by up to 50 percent compared to non-LED technologies. The remaining energy needed to power the floodlighting will be fully renewable provided by high-performing low-carbon certified hydrogenated vegetable oil made from sustainable materials.

Formula E CEO, Jamie Reigle, said: “We are looking forward to the start of season seven, and what a way to start with the first ever night race.

“We had our priorities set on ensuring a safe race with all COVID-19 guidelines in place, but also focused on how we can make this year’s races even better with the high bar that the previous Diriyah E-Prix races have set.

“Of course, our utmost priority is always about sustainability and ensuring that the future of car racing is environmentally friendly. The sustainable night lights will ensure breathtaking scenes to everyone watching at home and a new, exciting experience to the teams and drivers,” he added.

Reigle described Formula E’s partnership with the Ministry of Sport and the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation as “brilliant,” and he thanked them for their support in helping to make the race become a reality.

Meanwhile, Carlo Boutagy, founder and CEO of CBX, the official race promoter, said that organizing the first night races had been an “amazing experience,” and promised memorable television viewing.

“Diriyah looks beautiful as always, the night lights are in place, the safety measures are all set and working. We can’t wait to go green in Diriyah this Friday to organize a spectacle unlike any other.

“We will surely miss the fans, but their safety comes first, so we made sure they enjoy an unmissable experience while watching the races live on KSA Sports this weekend,” Boutagy added.

Topics: Diriyah E-Prix 2021

Related

Appointed in 2018 by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Jerry Inzerillo is about to oversee his third Formula E event in Riyadh. (Supplied/File Photos)
Sport
Diriyah circuit on track to create history under lights
Diriyah E-Prix the latest of Saudi Arabia’s motorsport sensations in 2021
Sport
Diriyah E-Prix the latest of Saudi Arabia’s motorsport sensations in 2021

Latest updates

First woman weightlifter to represent Lebanon at the Olympics: ‘My dream has become a reality’
First woman weightlifter to represent Lebanon at the Olympics: ‘My dream has become a reality’
Jill Biden, Duchess of Cambridge learn bunny care on tour
Jill Biden, Duchess of Cambridge learn bunny care on tour
Seven-year-old LemonAid Boys in east London have caught the public’s imagination with their fundraising  campaigns for Yemen and Palestine
Seven-year-old LemonAid Boys in east London have caught the public’s imagination with their fundraising  campaigns for Yemen and Palestine
Iran sends warships to Atlantic amid Venezuela concerns
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, the Iranian navy vessel Makran is seen off Lark Island, Iran, May 10, 2021. (©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)
Manchester bomber’s brother, required before inquiry, is denied immunity
Manchester bomber’s brother, required before inquiry, is denied immunity

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.