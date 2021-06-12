You are here

G7’s billion jabs plan highlights imbalance
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his spouse welcome Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay. (Reuters)
2021-06-12
AFP

GENEVA: The G7’s plan to donate 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses will help combat the pandemic in poorer countries but will hardly end the drastic global imbalance in access to jabs.
Vaccination rates in the world’s poorest nations are way behind the Group of Seven industrialized powers and other wealthy states.
In terms of doses administered so far, the imbalance between the G7 and the planet’s low-income countries, as defined by the World Bank, is 73 to one.
The World Health Organization welcomes pledges of future vaccine donations but has stressed that while sharing doses is essential, the matter of when is just as important.
By the time those doses reach poorer countries to vaccinate health workers and the elderly — who are the most vulnerable to dying of COVID-19 — the G7 could be well advanced with jabs to children.
A WHO spokeswoman said Friday that it was “very heartening” that countries holding large numbers of doses were now heeding “the call that we’ve been making since January.”
The United States and the European Union have promised to vaccinate most of their adult population by the end of summer in the northern hemisphere.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called for a massive effort to vaccinate at least 10 percent of the population in all countries by September, and at least 30 percent by the end of the year.
That will require an additional 250 million doses by September, with 100 million needed in June and July alone.
The call for equitable vaccination is driven by concerns that if parts of the world are left wide open to virus transmission, the greater the chances of ever-more worrying mutations emerging — variants that could eventually evade vaccines.
Nearly 2.3 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been injected in at least 216 territories around the world, according to a count.
A quarter of those doses have been administered in G7 countries, which account for 10 percent of the population.
In the highest-income countries, accounting for 16 percent of the global population, 67 doses have been injected per 100 inhabitants — 73 doses within the G7.
That figure stands at just one dose per 100 in the 29 lowest-income countries, home to nine percent of the world’s people.
Covax is the globally-pooled coronavirus vaccine procurement and equitable distribution effort.
Launched in June 2020, it is co-led by the WHO, the Gavi vaccine alliance and CEPI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.
Covax was set up to combat the likelihood of rich countries buying up most available doses — which occurred exactly as predicted.
It intends to procure enough vaccines for 30 percent of the population in 91 of the poorest participating territories — 20 percent in India — with donors covering the cost.
Many poorer countries are entirely reliant on Covax, and the scheme has already delivered more than 81 million doses to 129 territories.
But that is about 200 million doses behind where it had hoped to be at this point, says the WHO.
It has been hit by a shortage of vaccines available to purchase, plus delivery delays.
AstraZeneca shots make up 97 percent of doses supplied so far, while the rest come from Pfizer/BioNTech.
The Serum Institute of India, producing AstraZeneca doses, was supposed to be the backbone of Covax’s supply chain — but India restricted exports to combat its own devastating coronavirus surge.

Oil hits fresh multi-year highs on demand recovery

The International Energy Agency said that in 2022, there is scope for the OPEC+ group to ramp up crude supply. (Supplied)
Updated 21 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

  • Rising coronavirus vaccination rates lead to a lifting of pandemic curbs
NEW YORK: Oil prices edged up to multi-year highs on Friday, heading for a third straight week of gains on the improved outlook for worldwide demand as rising vaccination rates lead to a lifting of pandemic curbs.

Brent crude futures rose 35 cents to $72.87 a barrel, a day after closing at their highest since May 2019. On the week so far, Brent rose 0.7 percent.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 70 cents at $70.99 a barrel, a day after their highest close since October 2018. It was up 1.2 percent so far for the week.
“Demand is coming back faster than supply and we’re going to need more supply to meet that demand,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, would need to boost output to meet demand set to recover to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022.
“OPEC+ needs to open the taps to keep the world oil markets adequately supplied,” the Paris-based energy watchdog said.
It said that rising demand and countries’ short-term policies were at odds with the IEA’s call to end new oil, gas and coal funding.

“In 2022 there is scope for the 24-member OPEC+ group to ramp up crude supply by 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) above its July 2021-March 2022 target,” the IEA said.
US investment bank Goldman Sachs said it expects Brent crude prices to reach $80 per barrel this summer as vaccine rollouts boost global economic activity.
Data showing road traffic returning to pre-COVID-19 levels in North America and most of Europe was encouraging, ANZ Research analysts said in a note.
“Even the jet fuel market is showing signs of improvement, with flights in Europe rising 17 percent over the past two weeks, according to Eurocontrol,” ANZ analysts said.

Indian jewelers lift shutters; discounts prevail in top hubs

A salesperson attends to a customer (not pictured) inside a jewelery showroom in Mumbai, India. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 25 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

  • We believe demand will continue, though supply will diminish, China will be trading back at premium levels
MUMBAI: Physical gold demand crept up this week in top hubs India and China though dealers were still forced to offer discounts, while businesses limped back to life in India as some COVID-19 restrictions were eased.
Some Indian states have begun easing restrictions as infection cases abate.
“Slowly, businesses are opening up in a few states. As new coronavirus cases are falling, expectations are most states will ease restrictions in the next few weeks,” said Mukesh Kothari, director at Mumbai bullion dealer RiddiSiddhi Bullions.
Dealers offered discounts of up to $12 an ounce over official domestic prices, inclusive of 10.75 percent import and 3 percent sales levies.
That was unchanged from last week, a level of discount not seen since mid-September 2020.
“Jewelers were skeptical. They don’t know how quickly demand would recover. That’s why they’re not showing interest in making purchases at the higher level,” said another Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a gold importing bank.
On Friday, local gold futures traded at around 49,200 rupees per 10 grams.
India’s gold imports in May surged over nine-fold from 2020’s low base to 12 tons.
Discounts in top consumer China narrowed to about $7-$12 per ounce against global benchmark spot gold rates, from last week’s $20-$50, amid stricter COVID-19-related restrictions.
“We believe demand will continue, though supply will diminish, China will be trading back at premium levels,” said Bernard Sin, regional director, Greater China at MKS.
Premiums of $0.50-$1 per ounce were charged in Hong Kong, while in Singapore, premiums remained at $1.20-$1.50 amid muted demand.
“We’ve seen less demand from retail and even the wholesale side,” said Brian Lan, managing director at Singapore dealer GoldSilver Central, adding a semi-lockdown has led to reduced footfall in stores.
Dealers were hopeful of a rebound as restrictions are relaxed from next week.
Japanese dealers sold gold at a $0.30 discount to $0.50 premium. Higher prices muted activity. v

Ferrari flaunts its latest models on the catwalk

Ferrari’s brand spin-offs are too stretched and planned to cut about half of the carmaker’s license agreements. (Shutterstock)
Updated 32 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

  • The customer base for Ferrari’s cars is limited by design to under 10,000 vehicles a year — fewer clients than Bottura’s new restaurant could serve in the same time
MARANELLO, Italy: Ferrari is racing through the gears to bring its Prancing Horse brand to the catwalk and fine dining in an attempt to woo wealthy customers beyond its faithful fans.
The Italian company renowned for its Formula One racing team and high-powered sports cars adorned with the Cavallino Rampante logo is launching a fashion collection on Sunday and reopening a restaurant in its hometown of Maranello two days later.
The clothing line comes from creative director and former Armani designer Rocco Iannone while Michelin-starred Italian chef Massimo Bottura is relaunching the restaurant where founder Enzo Ferrari once dined with friends and Formula One stars.
Nicola Boari, Ferrari’s chief brand diversification officer, told Reuters the aim was to reach new clients “in terms of both age and culture” — beyond its racing fans and sports car clients who already covet its branded jackets, T-shirts and hats.

Ferrari’s new clothing collection. (Supplied)

The customer base for Ferrari’s cars is limited by design to under 10,000 vehicles a year — fewer clients than Bottura’s new restaurant could serve in the same time — and the luxury carmaker has said it hoped its so-called brand extension strategy would account for 10 percent of profits within a decade.
Ferrari is far from the first luxury car brand to venture into lifestyle businesses. Others like Volkswagen’s Lamborghini and Bentley, as well as US motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson, have turned to clothing collections.
Ferrari’s foray into haute cuisine too follows in the steps of luxury fashion groups, including France’s LVMH and Kering’s Gucci, which also turned to Bottura for its first restaurant in Florence and a second in Beverly Hills.

“Ferrari is one of the strongest brands in the world and definitely the strongest brand in the luxury industry,” said Massimo Pizzo of Brand Finance, a brand valuation consultancy. “It has the potential to succeed even in the luxury apparel industry,” he said.
Ferrari’s former chief executive Louis Camilleri unveiled the brand extension strategy, which includes fashion, restaurants and other luxury experiences, in 2019 just before the coronavirus pandemic struck and delayed the plans.
The launch now comes days after the appointment of new Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna, a 52-year-old physicist who has spent 26 years at semiconductor maker STMicroelectronics and is expected to drive Ferrari into the era of electric cars.
Camilleri said Ferrari’s brand spin-offs were too stretched and planned to cut about half of the carmaker’s license agreements and trim some 30 percent of its product categories.
Perfumes have since disappeared from the shelves of Ferrari’s existing stores, for example, as have some low-end products with no real value beyond the logo.
Analysts said it would take time for Ferrari’s new brand strategy to succeed, while some were cautious about its potential contribution to profitability.
“Given the kind of scale you need to be profitable in luxury, I don’t think this will be accretive to Ferrari’s margins, which are quite high already,” said Susy Tibaldi, luxury analyst at Swiss bank UBS.
Last year, 11.3 percent of Ferrari’s net revenue came from its sponsorship, commercial and brand category — which includes the Formula One team and revenue generated by the brand through merchandising, licensing and royalties — down from 14.3 percent in 2019.

Egypt to follow Saudi requirements for fresh agricultural exports

Updated 11 June 2021
Arab News

  • Food trade to continue while negotiations are completed
RIYADH: Egypt’s Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation reached an agreement with the Food and Drug Authority and the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, regarding the new technical requirements set by the Saudi side on fresh Egyptian agricultural exports.

Upon agreement, trade and export of Egyptian agricultural products to Saudi Arabia will continue according to current requirements, until the Saudi side finishes studying the Egyptian side’s requests and responds to them at the earliest opportunity, the Egyptian Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation said in a statement.

The two sides also agreed to maintain continuous communication between them and to immediately form a technical committee to deal with any urgent problems that might hinder the movement of agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

Egypt’s agricultural exports exceeded 3.5 million tons during the first five months of this year despite the pandemic, said Egyptian Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Al-Sayed El-Quseir.

The number of new markets that the Egyptian agricultural quarantine opened during the last three years exceeded 37 new export markets in Europe, America and East Asia, he said.

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise hires banks for dollar bonds

Updated 11 June 2021
Reuters

  • Document shows DAE looking to sell 4 and/or 7-year benchmark bonds
DUBAI: Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), one of the world’s biggest aircraft leasing companies, has hired banks including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to arrange fixed income investor calls ahead of a planned issuance of US dollar-denominated bonds, a document showed on Monday.

DAE, owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, is looking to sell benchmark bonds with maturities of four and/or seven years, according to the document issued by one of the banks leading the deal.

Benchmark bonds are generally meant to be upwards of $500 million.

