Germany to lift travel warning for most countries from July

Germany to lift travel warning for most countries from July
Heiko Maas stressed that the lifting of the warning should not be seen as an “invitation to carelessness.” (AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

Germany to lift travel warning for most countries from July

Germany to lift travel warning for most countries from July
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: Germany will lift its pandemic travel warning for most countries from July 1, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Friday, bringing back more normalcy as citizens are increasingly vaccinated against COVID-19.
Countries recording infection rates of 50-200 cases per 100,000 people in seven days would no longer be deemed a “risk zone.”
Restrictions however remain in place for countries with higher levels of infections, or where virus variants are circulating, such as Britain or India.
“With the summer, hope and confidence are returning to Germany. In many places, the number of infections is falling and more and more citizens are vaccinated,” said Maas.
“After long months of lockdowns, we can look forward to more normalcy, and that also applies to traveling.”
At the same time, the minister stressed that the lifting of the warning should not be seen as an “invitation to carelessness.”
With an eye on virus variants, he warned that “in the summer of 2021, no one can claim to be surprised by the pandemic while on holidays.”
With an incidence rate of just 19 per 100,000 people as of Friday, Germany has in recent weeks eased most curbs including allowing shops and restaurants to reopen.
However, rules on mask-wearing in shops, regular tests for schoolchildren and employees working from home remain in place.

Topics: Germany Coronavirus

UK economy strengthens recovery as virus lockdown eases

UK economy strengthens recovery as virus lockdown eases
Updated 6 min 12 sec ago
AFP

UK economy strengthens recovery as virus lockdown eases

UK economy strengthens recovery as virus lockdown eases
  • Finance minister cautiously welcomes the 2.3% growth figure as the Delta variant spreads
Updated 6 min 12 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Britain’s economy gathered pace in April as the government eased its coronavirus lockdown, official data showed Friday, with Finance Minister Rishi Sunak cautiously welcoming the 2.3-percent growth figure as the Delta variant spreads.
It was the fastest monthly output for the UK gross domestic product since July last year “as government restrictions affecting economic activity continued to ease,” the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.
Britain’s economy had contracted 1.5 percent overall in the first quarter, although had already begun to bounce back strongly in March with GDP of 2.1 percent.
The UK’s overall output for April remains 3.7 percent below pre-pandemic levels seen in February last year.
“Overall, the economic recovery stepped up another gear in April and GDP is on track to return to its February level before the end of the year,” noted Thomas Pugh, UK economist at Capital Economics research group.
“If anything, the economy could regain its pre-crisis level even sooner.”
April’s growth was driven by the service sector, which jumped 3.4 percent as consumers once again started to visit nonessential physical stores, restaurants and bars and as more children returned to onsite lessons, the ONS said.
Output in the production sector however dropped 1.3 percent during the same month, recording the first fall since January. And construction contracted 2.0 percent following a strong March.
Since May, the government has further eased restrictions, with people now allowed to eat and drink inside restaurants and bars, having initially been able to sit only outside.
“Today’s figures are a promising sign that our economy is beginning to recover,” said Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak.
His cautious response comes amid mounting concerns over whether the emergence of the Delta variant of the coronavirus threatens the UK government’s provisional June 21 deadline for further lifting virus restrictions.
The Delta variant, which first emerged in India, is now the dominant strain in the UK, according to Public Health England figures.
And the UK government on Friday said it is 60 percent more transmissible in households than the variant that forced the country to lock down in January.
Separate data Friday showed UK exports fell 0.6 percent in April after two months of growth, with drops in exports to non-EU countries offsetting increases to nations within the bloc, the ONS said.
While exports to the EU rose 2.3 percent month-on-month, they remained 9.0-percent below 2019’s average level, or ahead of Britain’s formal exit from the European Union at the start of this year, according to Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.
“That is a disappointing performance, given the boom in global trade flows. UK exporters have lost market share,” he added.
Goods imported to the UK meanwhile grew 3.9 percent in April.
The trade data was published as Britain hit back at French President Emmanuel Macron’s uncompromising stance on Brexit, in a simmering row over new trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.
Macron on Thursday warned London that it was “not serious” to review agreements signed last December, just weeks before the UK left the European single market and customs union.
But Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab insisted that Brussels should be more flexible in its approach to Northern Ireland, which shares the UK’s only land border with the EU.
Under the so-called Northern Ireland protocol, checks are required on some goods heading to the British province from mainland Britain — England, Scotland and Wales.

Topics: United Kingdom

G7's billion jabs plan highlights imbalance

G7’s billion jabs plan highlights imbalance
Updated 13 min 46 sec ago
AFP

G7’s billion jabs plan highlights imbalance

G7’s billion jabs plan highlights imbalance
Updated 13 min 46 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: The G7’s plan to donate 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses will help combat the pandemic in poorer countries but will hardly end the drastic global imbalance in access to jabs.
Vaccination rates in the world’s poorest nations are way behind the Group of Seven industrialized powers and other wealthy states.
In terms of doses administered so far, the imbalance between the G7 and the planet’s low-income countries, as defined by the World Bank, is 73 to one.
The World Health Organization welcomes pledges of future vaccine donations but has stressed that while sharing doses is essential, the matter of when is just as important.
By the time those doses reach poorer countries to vaccinate health workers and the elderly — who are the most vulnerable to dying of COVID-19 — the G7 could be well advanced with jabs to children.
A WHO spokeswoman said Friday that it was “very heartening” that countries holding large numbers of doses were now heeding “the call that we’ve been making since January.”
The United States and the European Union have promised to vaccinate most of their adult population by the end of summer in the northern hemisphere.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called for a massive effort to vaccinate at least 10 percent of the population in all countries by September, and at least 30 percent by the end of the year.
That will require an additional 250 million doses by September, with 100 million needed in June and July alone.
The call for equitable vaccination is driven by concerns that if parts of the world are left wide open to virus transmission, the greater the chances of ever-more worrying mutations emerging — variants that could eventually evade vaccines.
Nearly 2.3 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been injected in at least 216 territories around the world, according to a count.
A quarter of those doses have been administered in G7 countries, which account for 10 percent of the population.
In the highest-income countries, accounting for 16 percent of the global population, 67 doses have been injected per 100 inhabitants — 73 doses within the G7.
That figure stands at just one dose per 100 in the 29 lowest-income countries, home to nine percent of the world’s people.
Covax is the globally-pooled coronavirus vaccine procurement and equitable distribution effort.
Launched in June 2020, it is co-led by the WHO, the Gavi vaccine alliance and CEPI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.
Covax was set up to combat the likelihood of rich countries buying up most available doses — which occurred exactly as predicted.
It intends to procure enough vaccines for 30 percent of the population in 91 of the poorest participating territories — 20 percent in India — with donors covering the cost.
Many poorer countries are entirely reliant on Covax, and the scheme has already delivered more than 81 million doses to 129 territories.
But that is about 200 million doses behind where it had hoped to be at this point, says the WHO.
It has been hit by a shortage of vaccines available to purchase, plus delivery delays.
AstraZeneca shots make up 97 percent of doses supplied so far, while the rest come from Pfizer/BioNTech.
The Serum Institute of India, producing AstraZeneca doses, was supposed to be the backbone of Covax’s supply chain — but India restricted exports to combat its own devastating coronavirus surge.

Oil hits fresh multi-year highs on demand recovery

Oil hits fresh multi-year highs on demand recovery
The International Energy Agency said that in 2022, there is scope for the OPEC+ group to ramp up crude supply. (Supplied)
Updated 34 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

Oil hits fresh multi-year highs on demand recovery

Oil hits fresh multi-year highs on demand recovery
  • Rising coronavirus vaccination rates lead to a lifting of pandemic curbs
Updated 34 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil prices edged up to multi-year highs on Friday, heading for a third straight week of gains on the improved outlook for worldwide demand as rising vaccination rates lead to a lifting of pandemic curbs.

Brent crude futures rose 35 cents to $72.87 a barrel, a day after closing at their highest since May 2019. On the week so far, Brent rose 0.7 percent.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 70 cents at $70.99 a barrel, a day after their highest close since October 2018. It was up 1.2 percent so far for the week.
“Demand is coming back faster than supply and we’re going to need more supply to meet that demand,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, would need to boost output to meet demand set to recover to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022.
“OPEC+ needs to open the taps to keep the world oil markets adequately supplied,” the Paris-based energy watchdog said.
It said that rising demand and countries’ short-term policies were at odds with the IEA’s call to end new oil, gas and coal funding.

“In 2022 there is scope for the 24-member OPEC+ group to ramp up crude supply by 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) above its July 2021-March 2022 target,” the IEA said.
US investment bank Goldman Sachs said it expects Brent crude prices to reach $80 per barrel this summer as vaccine rollouts boost global economic activity.
Data showing road traffic returning to pre-COVID-19 levels in North America and most of Europe was encouraging, ANZ Research analysts said in a note.
“Even the jet fuel market is showing signs of improvement, with flights in Europe rising 17 percent over the past two weeks, according to Eurocontrol,” ANZ analysts said.

Topics: Oil OPEC

Indian jewelers lift shutters; discounts prevail in top hubs

Indian jewelers lift shutters; discounts prevail in top hubs
A salesperson attends to a customer (not pictured) inside a jewelery showroom in Mumbai, India. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 38 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

Indian jewelers lift shutters; discounts prevail in top hubs

Indian jewelers lift shutters; discounts prevail in top hubs
  • We believe demand will continue, though supply will diminish, China will be trading back at premium levels
Updated 38 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

MUMBAI: Physical gold demand crept up this week in top hubs India and China though dealers were still forced to offer discounts, while businesses limped back to life in India as some COVID-19 restrictions were eased.
Some Indian states have begun easing restrictions as infection cases abate.
“Slowly, businesses are opening up in a few states. As new coronavirus cases are falling, expectations are most states will ease restrictions in the next few weeks,” said Mukesh Kothari, director at Mumbai bullion dealer RiddiSiddhi Bullions.
Dealers offered discounts of up to $12 an ounce over official domestic prices, inclusive of 10.75 percent import and 3 percent sales levies.
That was unchanged from last week, a level of discount not seen since mid-September 2020.
“Jewelers were skeptical. They don’t know how quickly demand would recover. That’s why they’re not showing interest in making purchases at the higher level,” said another Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a gold importing bank.
On Friday, local gold futures traded at around 49,200 rupees per 10 grams.
India’s gold imports in May surged over nine-fold from 2020’s low base to 12 tons.
Discounts in top consumer China narrowed to about $7-$12 per ounce against global benchmark spot gold rates, from last week’s $20-$50, amid stricter COVID-19-related restrictions.
“We believe demand will continue, though supply will diminish, China will be trading back at premium levels,” said Bernard Sin, regional director, Greater China at MKS.
Premiums of $0.50-$1 per ounce were charged in Hong Kong, while in Singapore, premiums remained at $1.20-$1.50 amid muted demand.
“We’ve seen less demand from retail and even the wholesale side,” said Brian Lan, managing director at Singapore dealer GoldSilver Central, adding a semi-lockdown has led to reduced footfall in stores.
Dealers were hopeful of a rebound as restrictions are relaxed from next week.
Japanese dealers sold gold at a $0.30 discount to $0.50 premium. Higher prices muted activity. v

Topics: Indian jewelers

Ferrari flaunts its latest models on the catwalk

Ferrari flaunts its latest models on the catwalk
Ferrari’s brand spin-offs are too stretched and planned to cut about half of the carmaker’s license agreements. (Shutterstock)
Updated 46 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

Ferrari flaunts its latest models on the catwalk

Ferrari flaunts its latest models on the catwalk
  • The customer base for Ferrari’s cars is limited by design to under 10,000 vehicles a year — fewer clients than Bottura’s new restaurant could serve in the same time
Updated 46 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

MARANELLO, Italy: Ferrari is racing through the gears to bring its Prancing Horse brand to the catwalk and fine dining in an attempt to woo wealthy customers beyond its faithful fans.
The Italian company renowned for its Formula One racing team and high-powered sports cars adorned with the Cavallino Rampante logo is launching a fashion collection on Sunday and reopening a restaurant in its hometown of Maranello two days later.
The clothing line comes from creative director and former Armani designer Rocco Iannone while Michelin-starred Italian chef Massimo Bottura is relaunching the restaurant where founder Enzo Ferrari once dined with friends and Formula One stars.
Nicola Boari, Ferrari’s chief brand diversification officer, told Reuters the aim was to reach new clients “in terms of both age and culture” — beyond its racing fans and sports car clients who already covet its branded jackets, T-shirts and hats.

Ferrari’s new clothing collection. (Supplied)

The customer base for Ferrari’s cars is limited by design to under 10,000 vehicles a year — fewer clients than Bottura’s new restaurant could serve in the same time — and the luxury carmaker has said it hoped its so-called brand extension strategy would account for 10 percent of profits within a decade.
Ferrari is far from the first luxury car brand to venture into lifestyle businesses. Others like Volkswagen’s Lamborghini and Bentley, as well as US motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson, have turned to clothing collections.
Ferrari’s foray into haute cuisine too follows in the steps of luxury fashion groups, including France’s LVMH and Kering’s Gucci, which also turned to Bottura for its first restaurant in Florence and a second in Beverly Hills.

“Ferrari is one of the strongest brands in the world and definitely the strongest brand in the luxury industry,” said Massimo Pizzo of Brand Finance, a brand valuation consultancy. “It has the potential to succeed even in the luxury apparel industry,” he said.
Ferrari’s former chief executive Louis Camilleri unveiled the brand extension strategy, which includes fashion, restaurants and other luxury experiences, in 2019 just before the coronavirus pandemic struck and delayed the plans.
The launch now comes days after the appointment of new Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna, a 52-year-old physicist who has spent 26 years at semiconductor maker STMicroelectronics and is expected to drive Ferrari into the era of electric cars.
Camilleri said Ferrari’s brand spin-offs were too stretched and planned to cut about half of the carmaker’s license agreements and trim some 30 percent of its product categories.
Perfumes have since disappeared from the shelves of Ferrari’s existing stores, for example, as have some low-end products with no real value beyond the logo.
Analysts said it would take time for Ferrari’s new brand strategy to succeed, while some were cautious about its potential contribution to profitability.
“Given the kind of scale you need to be profitable in luxury, I don’t think this will be accretive to Ferrari’s margins, which are quite high already,” said Susy Tibaldi, luxury analyst at Swiss bank UBS.
Last year, 11.3 percent of Ferrari’s net revenue came from its sponsorship, commercial and brand category — which includes the Formula One team and revenue generated by the brand through merchandising, licensing and royalties — down from 14.3 percent in 2019.

Topics: Ferrari

