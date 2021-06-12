China urges US, Russian nuclear cuts and progress in Iran talks

GENEVA: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the United States and Russia on Friday to further cut their nuclear arsenals, days before US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a summit in Geneva.
Wang, addressing the UN-backed Conference on Disarmament from Beijing, said that fresh reductions by the two powers would help spur multilateral nuclear disarmament, and he also took a thinly-veiled swipe at the United States.
“China opposes the development and deployment of regional and global missile defense systems by a certain country that undermine strategic stability, and China opposes the deployment of land-based intermediate-range ballistic missiles by the same country in the neighborhood of other countries,” Wang said.
The Biden administration has said the United States intends to compete with China’s growing influence and military strength in the Asia-Pacific. China is also a nuclear power but its arsenal is much smaller.
US disarmament ambassador Robert Wood took the floor at the Geneva forum to urge China to engage in bilateral talks on risk reduction and strategic stability, in line with previous statements.
“To date, China has rebuffed US efforts to initiate bilateral talks on risk reduction and strategic stability,” Wood said.
Wang said “unilateral bullying acts of the United States” were the root cause of the Iranian nuclear issue.
In 2018, then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from world powers’ 2015 accord with Iran designed to deny it the ability to build nuclear weapons, then reimposed harsh US sanctions on Tehran.
“To return to the deal, lifting sanctions on Iran first is the natural thing to do,” Wang said.
As talks between Iran and the United States in Vienna to revive the 2015 deal were in a “final sprint,” parties to the accord must redouble diplomatic efforts to “bring the JCPOA back on track,” Wang said, using the agreement’s official acronym.
UAE, Albania, Brazil, Ghana and Gabon win UN Security Council seats
General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir announced the results of the secret ballot vote and congratulated the winner
Updated 12 June 2021
AP
NEW YORK: The UN elected five countries to join the powerful UN Security Council on Friday with no suspense because all were unopposed — Brazil, the UAE, Albania, Ghana and Gabon.
Winning a seat on the 15-member Security Council is considered a pinnacle of achievement for many countries because it gives them a strong voice on issues of international peace and security ranging from conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Mali and Myanmar to the nuclear threat posed by North Korea and Iran, and attacks by extremist groups such as Daesh and Al-Qaeda.
General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir announced the results of the secret ballot vote and congratulated the winner.
In Friday’s ballot, Ghana received 185 votes, Gabon 183 votes, Brazil 181 votes, UAE 179 votes and Albania 175 votes.
The five new council members will start their terms on Jan. 1, replacing five countries whose two-year terms end on Dec. 31 — Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam.
They will join the five veto-wielding permanent members of the council — the US, Russia, China, UK and France — and the five countries elected last year: India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway.
It will be Albania’s first time serving on the council and Brazil’s 11th time, which will tie Japan as the country elected to the council for the most two-year terms.
There had been a three-way race for two African seats but Congo dropped out on Monday.
Before COVID-19, countries running for Security Council seats often invited ambassadors for lavish visits to their nations, put on dinners and held receptions with entertainments, and sent senior government officials around the globe lobbying for votes.
FASTFACT
But the pandemic has curtailed all of that since March 2020.
Last year, the election for new council members was held under dramatically different voting procedures because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of having ambassadors from the 193 UN member nations in the General Assembly chamber together for elections, a new procedure was adopted.
A few ambassadors arrived at the assembly during spaced-out time slots to avoid a large gathering and ensure social distancing, and deposited ballots in a large box not only for new Security Council members but for other positions.
In recent months, the assembly has been meeting in person, with just two diplomats allowed from each country. So on Friday ambassadors were able to deposit their ballots one-by-one in a large box.
Even if a country is running unopposed, it must obtain the votes of two-thirds of the member states that voted in order to win a seat on the council.
French army kills Mali jihadist linked to journalist murders
French forces in the Sahel region killed "four terrorists" during an operation in northern Mali on June 5
Bayes Ag Bakabo was in Aguelhok village and preparing an attack against UN peacekeeping forces when he was killed
Updated 11 June 2021
AFP
PARIS: French soldiers have killed a Malian jihadist suspected of being responsible for the kidnapping and deaths of two French journalists in 2013, Defense Minister Florence Parly said Friday.
Parly said French forces in the Sahel region killed “four terrorists” during an operation in northern Mali on June 5, including Bayes Ag Bakabo, the prime suspect in the deaths of RFI radio reporters Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon.
“His neutralization means the end of a long wait,” Parly said, adding that Bakabo was in the village of Aguelhok and was preparing an attack against UN peacekeeping forces when he was killed.
Dupont and Verlon, both in their 50s and veteran journalists for RFI, were seized in the flashpoint northern Malian town of Kidal in November 2013 after interviewing a separatist Tuareg leader.
Their bullet-riddled bodies were found few hours later, with the Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) group later claiming the killings as revenge for France’s decision to intervene against jihadist groups in the country earlier that year.
A French investigation into the murders concluded that Bakabo, also a known drug trafficker, drove the pick-up truck used to kidnap the two journalists.
Parly expressed her “thoughts for the family and loved ones of Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon.”
The exact circumstances of their deaths have never been revealed, and relatives charge that military secrecy has hampered efforts toward that end.
In November, Agnes Callamard, the UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, noted that “the alleged perpetrators have been named but are yet to be arrested and prosecuted.”
Callamard pressed the governments of France and Mali “to advance the investigation without further delay so that justice may be served.”
On Friday, Parly said the operation “illustrates one of the main priorities of France in the Sahel region: taking down the main heads of terrorist groups that are causing havoc in the region.”
The news of Bakabo’s death emerged just a day after French President Emmanuel Macron announced a drawdown of French troops in the Sahel region, who number 5,100 in bases across the arid and volatile region on the southern fringe of the Sahara desert.
Macron did not give figures for the drawdown, but he made clear he wanted future French involvement to be limited to counter-terror operations and be part of a multi-nation European force.
“The objective stays the same: France remains committed to the fight against international terrorism, besides Sahelian countries and for the security of Europe and French people,” Parly said.
The Sahel is seen by many Western politicians and experts as a major global security risk because of the growing strength of jihadist groups there, as well as its role as a crossroads for arms and people-smuggling.
Journalists covering the insurgency in the Sahel often find themselves targeted by armed groups, either because of their reporting or for their ransom value.
French reporter Olivier Dubois, 46, disappeared in April and is believed to be in the hands of the Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM), the biggest jihadist alliance in the Sahel.
The 46-year-old freelancer was in the northern Malian town of Gao, where he had traveled to interview a Qaeda-linked jihadist commander.
Last year, French soldiers serving in the Barkhane force killed the head of AQIM, Abdelmalek Droukdel, in a major breakthrough, while regular air strikes target other senior commanders.
Another senior AQIM figure linked to the murder of the RFI journalists, Amada Ag Hama, was killed in a raid in northern Mali in May 2015.
Palestine advocacy groups plan protest to coincide with G7 summit
The bombs have stopped falling, but ‘crimes against humanity and apartheid’ persist, the groups say
Last month, nearly 250 Palestinians were killed in 11 days of fighting in Gaza
Updated 11 June 2021
Arab News
LONDON: Pro-Palestine and anti-war advocacy groups in the UK will protest outside Downing Street on Saturday against Israel’s treatment of the Palestinian people.
While Prime Minister Boris Johnson is away for the annual G7 summit, protesters and speakers including former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will rally against Israel’s “systematic discrimination against the Palestinian people,” which they say amounts to “the crime of apartheid under international law.”
Groups including the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) and Friends of Al-Aqsa will demand sanctions on Israel for its treatment of the Palestinians, which Human Rights Watch this year officially branded “apartheid.”
The protest follows 11 days of fighting in Gaza last month in which 248 Palestinians died, thousands were wounded and many more left without homes. About 10 people were also killed in Israel.
Ben Jamal, director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, told Arab News: “Although Israel is not currently bombarding the Gaza Strip, its regime of systematic discrimination against the Palestinian people, which amounts to the crime of apartheid, continues.
“We must continue to mobilize for justice by protesting, lobbying and taking direct action. We must keep up the pressure on our government until it acts against Israel’s violations of international law, through the placing of sanctions, a ban on settlement trade and an arms embargo,” he said.
The protest will take place as leaders from the G7 nations — the US, UK, France, Italy, Japan, Germany and Canada, as well as a representative from the EU — meet to discuss pressing global issues such as climate change.
Rights groups have criticized the role that Britain and other Western powers play in upholding the status quo in the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as for supplying Israel with weaponry that is then used against Palestinians.
PSC said in a statement: “Israeli apartheid can be sustained only because of the complicity of a range of governments, including those of the G7. The G7 includes the biggest suppliers of arms and military technology to the Israeli state, which are vital to enforce Israel’s regime of oppression.
“During this year’s G7 summit in Cornwall, international justice campaigners will come together to organize for a world based on justice and human rights. We’re joining them by taking to the streets to demand no more complicity with Israeli apartheid.”
Saturday’s protest outside the prime minister’s office will follow a number of demonstrations that took place during the intense fighting in Gaza. Those marches drew tens of thousands of people and were replicated in cities around the world.
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth hosts Biden at G7 reception
The 95-year-old monarch was joined by the other most senior members of the British royal family
It was their first major public event together since the funeral for the queen’s husband
Updated 11 June 2021
Reuters
ST BLAZEY, England: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth hosted a reception for the leaders of some of the world’s richest nations on Friday, taking center stage amid three days of talks for the Group of Seven nations’ premiers.
The 95-year-old monarch was joined by the other most senior members of the British royal family with son and heir Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, and grandson Prince William and his wife Kate also present.
It was their first major public event together since the funeral for the queen’s husband of more than seven decades, Prince Philip, in April.
At the reception, held at the Eden Project, the world’s largest indoor rainforest, the queen met Joe Biden as US President for the first time, making him the 13th American leader she has met during her record-breaking 69 year reign.
Seven-year-old LemonAid Boys in east London have caught the public’s imagination with their fundraising campaigns for Yemen and Palestine
Ayaan and Mikaeel raised £140,000 for Yemen, gaining them international recognition in such a short span as their campaign went viral
The Yemen fundraising initiative caught the attention of award-winning actress and human rights campaigner Angelina Jolie
Updated 11 June 2021
SARAH GLUBB
LONDON: Two seven-year-old boys have single-handedly managed to up the world of philanthropy and the act of giving, as they aim to raise “a quadrillion pounds for every single country” they are supporting.
Best friends Ayaan Moosa and Mikaeel Ishaaq, from Ilford in east London, set up their homemade lemonade stand to raise £500 ($700) for Yemen’s humanitarian and famine crisis and, to their surprise, managed to raise £140,000, gaining them international recognition in such a short span as their campaign went viral.
We did not expect it, but we were hoping for it, they told Arab News.
The Yemen fundraising initiative caught the attention of award-winning actress and human rights campaigner Angelina Jolie, who was trying to gain media and international attention for the plight in Yemen.
“She (Jolie) saw the interview they gave on the BBC (website). She had been trying to raise awareness for Yemen and obviously she is considered quite a high-list celebrity, but she was struggling to get such a sad story into the news,” Ayaan’s father Shakil Moosa said.
“Not very many people wanted to cover it, even given her high profile. She saw the story and she thought, how are two seven-year-old boys able to bring that much international attention to the famine and the crisis that is going on in in Yemen, how are they able to do that?
“She has been amazing. She’s been a big inspiration, and a big support in the stuff that they are up to...and when she is in London next, we are going to try to get her to come over and meet the boys and get a glass of lemonade,” Moosa said.
Jolie made a very generous donation to the stand and sent the boys some presents to gain them more publicity. Off the back of that the boys won some big accolades. They were nominated for a gold Blue Peter Badge, the highest award given for exceptional achievement by the BBC children’s program, by the British rapper Stormzy. Following that, they won the Rotary Great Britain and Ireland Young Citizen Awards for their humanitarian causes because they raised so much money.
'You're a pair of little legends!'
Stormzy recorded a special message for 2 boys who raised £100k with ‘Lemonade for Yemen-aid’, AND nominated them for Gold Blue Peter Badges!!
Stormzy sent them a recorded message saying when he was their age he wasn’t doing lemonade stands and inspiring people the way they have. “I would like to nominate you for a Gold Blue Peter Badge, you’re a pair of little legends, wear it with pride because you guys deserve it,” he said.
They have also received support from some of their favorite footballers, including Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United and David Luiz of Arsenal.
During the Muslim month of Ramadan, the boys raised £25,000 for the Rohingya by selling lemonade and with international donations via their JustGiving page.
“We squeezed the lemons, and then we made the lemonade with our special ingredients, and then we stood outside, and then we got the money, we gave it to the bank, and then the bank put into our charity,” the boys said.
Why lemonade? “Because we think everyone likes lemonade, and we like lemonade too,” they said.
While still fundraising for Yemen and the Rohingya, Ayaan and Mikaeel have also turned their attention to the Palestinian cause, following an 11-day war that rocked the Gaza Strip last month.
“People in Palestine are getting hurt and they have no more water and food and houses, because their houses are being bombed and we wanted to help them,” Ayaan said.
Mikaeel said the Palestinian issue was important to him “because people are get injured and people are dying and their houses are getting bombed and people are just breaking their houses and stealing them,” in reference to the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Jerusalem where dozens of Palestinians are facing eviction from their homes by Israeli forces.
The boys also participated in Palestinian protests in central London organized by the UK-based NGO Friends of Al-Aqsa (FOA).
“We walked five kilometers but it was really hard because our legs were really hurting,” Ayaan said, but the boys added that they would do it again.
FOA, which focuses on defending the human rights of Palestinians and protecting the sacred Al-Aqsa mosque, organized a protest on May 15 and a larger one on May 22, in which up to 200,000 people marched past Downing Street in solidarity with the Palestinian people, calling for sanctions on Israel.
Dubbed the LemonAid Boys, they have now embarked on a partnership with FOA and are expected to do a live interview with British-Iraqi rapper Lowkey who is vocal activist on Palestinian issues.
Shamiul Joarder, from FOA, said that they have seen a clear change in the demographic of people in support of the Palestinian cause, including “young, dynamic groups of protesters” from mid-late teens to early-mid 20s, as well as young families with their children.”
Joarder was introduced to the great work the boys do when they participated in the demonstration.
“We thought this is really cool, they’ve obviously got a profile ready, they’re so young, and they already care about justice, so it kind of made sense for us to reach out and see if they wanted to do more on Palestine and raise awareness, because we were planning to do something for students.
“We are setting up an Instagram interview between the boys and Lowkey and the idea was to keep it very simple and informal, but within that, getting some basic information for young people — the bombs have stopped dropping in Gaza, does that mean everything is OK now? That obviously allows the opportunity to expand on to the occupation and the fact that it is 73 years of occupation and colonization that is still happening, and that we should still care for justice, so it opened things up having such a young dynamic duo involved,” Joarder said.
Shout-out to the @LemonAidBoys: I sent them a congratulations message when I heard about their @RotaryGBI Youth award because I'm just so impressed at the amazing work they're doing to raise awareness & funds for #Yemen. They should inspire us all! pic.twitter.com/x94QIE4Qwm
The sky is the limit for the boys and every milestone that they reach is just another tick box more than the initial £500 target. However, they are looking to diversify to strengthen their cause. They are in talks with a drinks manufacturer and have released a children’s book, with all proceeds going to charity.
“I don’t think there is anything that they could do that would make me more proud. They are helping humanity, and they have got that empathy and humility inside them to want to help others. As parents, we help to facilitate that, we help give them the platform and help them do that, but it is their own reckoning, they are the bosses,” Moosa said.
“They are just two regular seven-year-old boys, they just love what they do, and they have not let it get to their heads. They just want to continually help people and I’m extremely, extremely, extremely proud of both of them,” he added.