Feyan makes hundreds of children’s wishes come true

RIYADH: Feyan — Naif Alrajhi Investment Group’s community service arm — launched its “Eidikum Alaina” initiative for the second consecutive year, motivating children to give and offer toys to other children in need. Feyan partnered with Kayan Association for Orphans to implement the initiative and ensure toys are delivered to the right families, drawing more than 250 smiles on children’s faces.
In its first edition, the initiative called on children to gather toys from their homes to offer and deliver them to their less fortunate peers in Riyadh. This year, building on last year’s success, the team launched a landing page where children shared their wishes for other kids to make them come true. A list of wishes was available on the page; kids were able to log in and choose the toy they wanted to provide, prepare it and wrap it as a gift and write the beneficiary’s name on it so that the team could pick it up and deliver it. From skateboards to Xbox and Barbie houses, toys are offered with love, creating a beautiful synergy and a sense of pride in giving and sharing for the joy of Eid.
“The initiative is meant to teach children about the importance of giving by motivating them and engaging them in catering to other kids’ wishes,” said Noura Naif Alrajhi, Feyan’s director. She added: “As an investment group, our community service is directed toward investing in people and enticing them to engage and give. We are proud of our partnership with Kayan Association for Orphans and happy to celebrate the smiles we have drawn through this initiative for Eid for the second year.”
The initiative engaged hundreds of children across the Kingdom.
