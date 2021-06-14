You are here

Germany to set up hydrogen accord with Australia

Germany to set up hydrogen accord with Australia
Construction site of the IMWS electrolysis platform, in Leuna, eastern Germany. (AFP)
Updated 14 June 2021
Reuters

  • Germany’s €9 billion hydrogen strategy launched last summer is based on the assumption that some 80 percent of its hydrogen requirements may have to be imported in the long term
Updated 14 June 2021
Reuters

FRANKFURT: Germany on Sunday said it has taken steps toward a bilateral alliance on hydrogen production and trade with Australia to try and facilitate a renewable energy-based hydrogen supply chain between the countries. 

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and Education and Research Minister Anja Karliczek signed a letter of intent to set up a “Germany Australia Hydrogen Accord” with Australian Energy Minister Angus Taylor, the Economy Ministry said in a press release. It said the cooperation was about enabling “the import of sustainably produced hydrogen in relevant volumes, which is an important factor to reach our tighter climate targets.” Australia wants to develop a clean hydrogen and ammonia production chain to cut carbon, depart from fossil fuels and build up new export markets, Taylor said in an interview in May.

The two countries can take advantage of Australia’s limitless solar resources and employ German electrolysis technology, said Altmaier.

Karliczek said her ministry will fund a technology incubator called HyGate with €50 million ($60.53 million) over three years to test technologies from production through to storage and transport. Germany’s €9 billion hydrogen strategy launched last summer is based on the assumption that some 80 percent of its hydrogen requirements may have to be imported in the long term.

Topics: Germany Hydrogen Australia

UAE's Careem hires over 200 staff as part of recovery

Updated 14 June 2021
Shane McGinley

  • Dubai-headquartered app predicts full recovery by end of 2021
Updated 14 June 2021
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: Careem, the Dubai-based app owned by Uber, has hired over 200 staff in the last year as it begins to rebound from the economic impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

During the peak of the pandemic, Careem, which is best known for its ride-hailing service, said the number of rides it carried out dropped by around 80 percent.

It announced in May 2020 that it had laid off 536 employees, representing 31 percent of its workforce, describing the recovery period at the time as “alarmingly unknown.”

But in the last year, Careem has pivoted from a purely ride-hailing app to what it describes as a “super app,” offering additional services such as grocery delivery,
courier services, and payment facilities, and it has begun actively hiring new employees.

“Post that restructuring we continue to invest in our people, so we’re hiring and we’re growing, predominantly in the tech side of our organization, so engineering, data and AI (artificial intelligence), fintech (financial technology) and product,” Ruth Fletcher, senior vice president of people at Careem, told Arab News.

“As our super app journey has developed, obviously the requirement for these skills has continued to grow and that’s the mainstay of our growth efforts right now.” A Careem spokesperson confirmed that the company currently has around 1,400 employees, meaning it has hired just over 200 staff since May 2020 but still has some way to get back to its pre-pandemic level of around 1,700.

FASTFACTS

• Careem was founded in July 2012 and operates in over 100 cities in 13 countries in the Middle East.

• In March 2019, it was announced that Careem was being bought by international rival Uber as part of a $3.1 billion deal.

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and co-founder of Careem, said the development and expansion of the super app meant a change in the types of roles needed.

“There has been a transformation from a ride-hailing business to a super app, and that’s a transformation that’s quite technical in nature, and we’re still in the early stages of that transformation. So we’re heavily recruiting in certain parts of the business,” he added.

In an interview with the Arab News program “Frankly Speaking” in February, Sheikha said some areas of the company had begun to see strong growth, and the company was looking forward to a full recovery to pre-pandemic business levels by the end of 2021.

“From the depths of that crisis, we’ve actually recovered quite strongly. If you look at the mobility of people business, which moves people from point A to point B, it has grown 10 times from that point,” he added. 

“The ‘mobility of things’ business — the delivery business — didn’t get impacted as much, to begin with, and that has grown four times. Even our nascent Careem Pay business — the ‘mobility of money’ as we call it — has doubled in size. So the businesses have recovered strongly from that low point.”

When asked by Arab News last week if this forecast is still in place, Sheikha said Careem is “still on track for that projection.”

Careem was founded in July 2012 and operates in over 100 cities in 13 countries in the Middle East.

In March 2019, it was announced that Careem was being bought by international rival Uber as part of a $3.1 billion deal.

Topics: UAE Careem

Egypt planning $4bn green hydrogen gas project

Egypt planning $4bn green hydrogen gas project
Updated 14 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • The Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy has set a goal for 42 percent of the total energy produced in Egypt to be sourced from renewables by 2035
Updated 14 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt is planning to invest up to $4 billion in a project to generate green hydrogen gas through water electrolysis, according to the Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker.

The minister pointed out that the project is currently in the feasibility studies stage, in consultation with the Sovereign Fund of Egypt and a group of concerned ministries, and will be presented next week.

Shaker said that an area of more than 7,000 sq. km has been allocated for renewable energy production projects in Egypt, from which it can produce about 90,000 megawatts (MW).

The Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy has set a goal for 42 percent of the total energy produced in Egypt to be sourced from renewables by 2035. By the end of this year, it will have raised the total to 20 percent, a year ahead of schedule.

Egypt is also home to the Benban solar plant, the largest solar power plant in the world, with a total capacity of 1,465 MW.

Shaker revealed that the volume of investments in the electricity sector since the beginning of the reform until now is estimated at EGP500 billion ($32 billion).

He estimated that the total investment in the development of electrical distribution companies is around EGP36 billion, while the Decent Life initiative, which aims to improve the country’s distribution networks, is set to provide funds between EGP60 and EGP70 billion.

Topics: Egypt green hydrogen gas

GE to build first desalination plant using clean energy in Saudi Arabia

GE to build first desalination plant using clean energy in Saudi Arabia
The plant will include solar energy units generating 20 MW of power to reduce grid electricity consumption. (Supplied)
Updated 55 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

  • Located 140 km west of Madinah, near the town of Ar Rayyis on the Red Sea coast of the Kingdom, Yanbu-4 will utilize reverse osmosis technology to supply potable water
Updated 55 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions has won a deal from Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co. Ltd. to build a turnkey substation that will power the Yanbu-4 independent water producer plant.

This is the first integrated, seawater reverse osmosis project in the Kingdom that uses clean energy. Scheduled to be operational in 2023, Yanbu-4 will have a capacity of 450,000 cubic meters per day of freshwater to be supplied to households in Makkah and Madinah.

Located 140 km west of Madinah, near the town of Ar Rayyis on the Red Sea coast of the Kingdom, Yanbu-4 will utilize reverse osmosis technology to supply potable water.

The plant will include solar energy units generating 20 MW of power to reduce grid electricity consumption throughout the desalination process, as well as water storage tanks designed to maintain a capacity of two operational days.

Seoungsan Seo, project director of Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co. Ltd., said: “We are honored to be playing a critical role in such an innovative project and to be partnering with GE’s Grid Solutions, who have a strong track record of delivering infrastructure projects in the Kingdom.”

Developed as a build-own-operate contract by the Saudi Water Partnership Co. as part of a consortium comprising ENGIE, Nesma and Mowah, the plant will be operated and maintained by ENGIE with a concession term of 25 years.

A consortium of GE’s Grid Solutions and Al-Sharif Group will provide the full turnkey solution for Yanbu-4 including a 380-110 kV gas-insulated switchgear substation. The substation will provide Yanbu-4 the power required by each load center at the plant.

Bernard Dagher, president and CEO of GE’s Grid Solutions for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, said: “The Yanbu-4 project is a major milestone in the development of the Kingdom’s water infrastructure. As a renewable energy-driven project, it meets the vision of the Saudi leadership to promote environmental sustainability, while meeting the growing demand for freshwater supply in the cities of Makkah and Madinah. This win confirms our ability to be a trusted partner in the infrastructure growth of the Kingdom, including in the delivery of turnkey substations for desalination plants.”

Topics: GE Renewable Energy's Grid Solutions

Egypt signs 1.7 billion euros of financing deals with France

Egypt signs 1.7 billion euros of financing deals with France
Updated 13 June 2021
Reuters

  • Of the financing, 776 million euros came from the French government and 990 million euros from AFD
  • The signings came during a visit by French finance minister Bruno Le Maire to Cairo
Updated 13 June 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt has signed 1.7 billion euros ($2.06 billion) worth of deals with France to finance projects in the transportation, infrastructure, electricity and wholesale sectors, the cabinet said on Sunday.
Of that financing, 776 million euros will come from the French government and 990 million euros from AFD, France's development agency, the cabinet said.
The signings came during a visit by French finance minister Bruno Le Maire to Cairo.
In May, France announced a 4 billion euro deal to deliver 30 Dassault warplanes to Egypt beginning in 2024, strengthening ties with what it considers a vital partner in fighting Islamist militants.
Projects announced on Sunday by the cabinet include sanitation stations as well as a number of railway projects, including the provision of 55 new cars for the Cairo metro's oldest line and the construction of a railway line between Aswan in southern Egypt and Wadi Halfa in neighbouring Sudan.
AFD will provide 150 million euros in support of Egypt's universal health insurance programme, the cabinet said. ($1 = 0.8260 euros)

Topics: Egypt France

UAE builder Drake & Scull returns to profit in Q1

UAE builder Drake & Scull returns to profit in Q1
Updated 13 June 2021
Arab News

  • This represents a return to profit from a net loss of 30 million dirhams for the same period in 2020, driven by ongoing operations across the region
Updated 13 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai contractor Drake & Scull International (DSI) recorded a net profit of 115 million dirhams ($31.3 million) in the first three months of the year.
This represents a return to profit from a net loss of 30 million dirhams for the same period in 2020, driven by ongoing operations across the region, including in countries such as Tunisia, Palestine, Kuwait, and Iraq.
DSI also recorded revenues of 46 million dirhams and the order backlog remained stable at 376 million dirhams, it said in a statement.
Drake & Scull was hit hard by the regional construction downturn since 2014 and has been involved in lengthy financial restructuring and cost cutting.
It signed contracts worth 376 million dirhams earlier this year.

Topics: Dubai UAE construction Drake & Scull

