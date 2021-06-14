What We Are Reading Today: After the Fall by Ben Rhodes

After the Fall is an excellently written book that is equally alarming and comforting in its diagnosis regarding the nationalist direction that both America and the world at large has taken in recent years.

From 2009 to 2017, author Ben Rhodes served as deputy national security adviser to former US President Barack Obama, overseeing the administration’s national security communications, speechwriting, public diplomacy, and global engagement programming.

His book was a “fascinating look into America in context with the rest of the world (specifically in comparison to Hungary, Hong Kong and Russia),” said a review on goodreads.com.

“It’s an inquiry into the rise of authoritarianism, with a lot of introspection into what has changed in the US, and what has not,” said the review.

In the book’s most appealing passages, Rhodes “sits down with people very much like himself, chastened idealists who have come to know the world as it is but refuse to conform to its demands,” said a review in The New York Times.

Prior to joining the administration, Rhodes was a senior speechwriter and foreign policy adviser to the Obama campaign from 2007 to 2008.