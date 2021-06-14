You are here

Riyadh hotel rates highest in three months

The Kingdom had only just started to open up to international tourists when the pandemic closed hotels and resorts. (Shutterstock)
  • Occupancy stood at 42.8 percent while the average daily rate was SR544.31 ($145)
DUBAI: Riyadh’s hotel industry reported its highest room rates in three months, according to preliminary May 2021 data from STR.
Occupancy stood at 42.8 percent while the average daily rate was SR544.31 ($145), the research company said on Monday.
Revenue per available room, a key industry metric known as RevPAR, was SR332.85.
“Each of the three key performance metrics were up from April, but despite the month-over-month increase, occupancy and RevPAR came in lower than earlier pandemic-affected months,” STR said. “Year-over-year percentage increases are substantial because of the comparison with the months most affected by the pandemic in 2020.”
The Kingdom had only just started to open up to international tourists when the pandemic closed hotels and resorts.
The recent easing of travel restrictions and the return of international flights has lifted prospects for the sector.

Topics: Riyadh hotels hospitality

Egypt food inflation set to accelerate

Egypt food inflation set to accelerate
Updated 2 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt food inflation set to accelerate

Egypt food inflation set to accelerate
  • Egypt’s inflation accelerated to a five-month high of 4.8 percent year-on-year in May, up from 4.1 percent the previous month
Updated 2 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Food inflation is expected to accelerate in Egypt as economic activity picks up, ADCB said in a report. It comes as the United Nations Food Agency predicts
a double-digit spike in global food import costs this year.
Egypt’s inflation accelerated to a five-month high of 4.8 percent year-on-year in May, up from 4.1 percent the previous month, with the jump largely driven by food prices, the Abu Dhabi-based bank said in a weekly note to clients.
The three-month moving average for food price inflation is now at its highest level for at least two years.
"We expect to see more upward inflationary pressure in the coming months with further increases in food prices,” ADCB said. '“Despite this, inflation remains below the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) target range and overall we see upward inflationary pressures as being broadly contained.”
ADCB expects the CBE to keep interest rates on hold at its June 17 meeting with the lending rate remaining at 9.25 percent and the deposit rate at 8.25 percent.
Rising food costs represent a concern for several Arab economies that rely heavily on imports. Global food import costs are expected to rise 12 percent in 2021 to a record due to surging commodity prices, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said last week.

Topics: Egypt Inflation Food

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ in talks to invest $500m in India’s Flipkart

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ in talks to invest $500m in India’s Flipkart
Updated 14 June 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ in talks to invest $500m in India’s Flipkart

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ in talks to invest $500m in India’s Flipkart
  • ADQ is discussing a $35 billion to $40 billion fundraising in Flipkart that would come ahead of a planned IPO that could take place as soon as 2022
Updated 14 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi sovereign fund ADQ is in talks to invest about $500 million in India’s Flipkart, as the Walmart Inc.-backed e-commerce firm raises funds ahead of a potential initial public offering next year, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
ADQ is discussing a $35 billion to $40 billion fundraising in Flipkart that would come ahead of a planned IPO that could take place as soon as 2022, the people said, asking not to be identified for information confidentiality.
The Indian e-commerce firm is seeking to raise at least $3 billion.
ADQ paid about $800 million for  a 45 percent stake in Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) last year. The acquisitive investment group also bought the Egyptian pharmaceutical company “Amon” from the Canadian company (Bausch Health) for $740 million.

 

Topics: Abu Dhabi ADQ India Flipkart

Tesla to accept bitcoin again when greener

Tesla to accept bitcoin again when greener
Updated 14 June 2021
AFP

Tesla to accept bitcoin again when greener

Tesla to accept bitcoin again when greener
  • Bitcoin are produced by powerful computers that have to solve equations and consume huge amounts of electricity in the process
Updated 14 June 2021
AFP

NEW YORK: Elon Musk, CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla, said on Sunday that the US company will accept bitcoin payments again when the virtual currency is greener.
The American manufacturer caused a sensation in February when it announced that customers could pay in cryptocurrency, an option that became possible at the end of March.
But then Musk changed his mind, indicating that bitcoin were no longer accepted — in the interest of protecting the environment.
“When there’s confirmation of reasonable (~50 percent) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions,” the billionaire wrote on Twitter Sunday.
Bitcoin are produced by powerful computers that have to solve equations and consume huge amounts of electricity in the process.
The science journal Nature recently published a study showing that China’s bitcoin mines, which power nearly 80 percent of the world’s cryptocurrency trade and run in part from coal-fired power plants, risk jeopardizing the country’s climate goals.
Musk on Sunday reacted to an article raising the possibility that with his tweets, which regularly move the value of bitcoin in one direction or another, he is manipulating market prices for the benefit of his business.
“This is inaccurate,” he said. “Tesla only sold ~10 percent of holdings to confirm BTC could be liquidated easily without moving market.
The US automaker announced in early February that it had invested $ 1.5 billion of its ample cash in bitcoin and has since sold part of it.

Topics: Tesla bitcoin

Dubai’s yachts offer socially-distanced luxury

Dubai’s yachts offer socially-distanced luxury
Updated 14 June 2021
AFP

Dubai’s yachts offer socially-distanced luxury

Dubai’s yachts offer socially-distanced luxury
  • Charter companies said they have seen an increased interest in yachting after coronavirus measures eased, especially among those who want to spend time with friends and family
Updated 14 June 2021
AFP

DUBAI: Dubai earned a reputation for delivering luxury for those with cash to splash years ago, but amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a new mode of travel has become popular — yachts.
“It’s more private, you’re with only family and friends, and it’s the ideal outing during a pandemic,” said Nada Naeem, a 36-year-old Saudi citizen living in Dubai.
Dozens of white yachts are seen every day zipping through the emirate’s bays, canals and islands, while others are docked along the coast in Gulf waters overlooking the skyline of high-rise towers.
“You feel like you can breathe,” Naeem said, adding that she had not left Dubai since the pandemic began last year. “It’s like you’ve traveled.”
Unlike so many parts of the world, Dubai opened its doors wide open to tourists just a few months after the coronavirus pandemic took hold last year.
Life in the Gulf emirate — one of the first destinations to welcome visitors again last July — returned to largely normal, with restaurants and hotels up and running and beaches open to the public.
The UAE, made up of seven emirates including Dubai, launched an energetic vaccination drive with some of the highest inoculation rates worldwide, and continues to enforce strict rules on wearing masks and social distancing.
But some are fearful of overseas travel, and wary of crowded places where the risk of catching COVID-19 is higher.
For those who can afford the price tag, yachts are seen as a safer bet.
“When they eased the lockdown ... people preferred something secure and safe with regulations,” said Mohammed Al-Sayyed, manager of Royal Star Yachts charter company.
“We are providing them with the proper customer service, following all the rules, sanitizing the yacht.”
For now, yachts are allowed to operate at 70 percent capacity.
The company has a fleet that includes a 141-foot (42-meter) yacht able to host 80 passengers at full capacity — if you can afford the $4,900 price for a three-hour cruise.
Charter companies said they have seen an increased interest in yachting after coronavirus measures eased, especially among those who want to spend time with friends and family.
“People want to do sightseeing, cruising,” said Sayyed, who has been in the yacht industry for eight years. “They want to relax.”
Cheaper yachts to hire include the company’s 90-foot “Big Daddy” — capable of normally carrying 65 people, at $1,225 for three hours — down to smaller boats.
Some in Dubai said that when the price was split between a group, the cost was not as steep as it seemed at first.
“It can actually be more affordable than an all-inclusive brunch at a restaurant,” said Naeem.
And while some groups have been busted by authorities flouting the rules and slapped with hefty fines, most excursions run smoothly.
Sayyed insisted his company follows all the rules and that even on the most luxurious “party yachts,” there are COVID-19 regulations still in place, including the need for passengers to socially distance from each other and wear masks.
Dubai, known for its skyscrapers and mega-projects, boasts the most diverse economy in the oil-reliant Gulf region and has built a reputation as a financial, commercial and tourism hub.
Tourism, which drew some 16 million visitors a year before the coronavirus hit, took a severe downturn in the first few months of the pandemic.
But a flood of arrivals since the beginning of the year has regenerated the industry, and helped many business activities recover.
Other yacht charter companies report an increase in demand for rentals in recent months.
And being out at sea doesn’t mean the guests must skimp on takeaway food or drinks. Jet skis and speed boats are on standby — for an extra fee — to take orders and deliver groceries from shore to ship.
“To go on a boat is as simple as being outdoors and being away from strangers, gathering with only those you trust,” said Palestinian Jeelan Herz, who has lived in the UAE for more than 30 years.
“It’s also something you can enjoy safely with children — go to the middle of the ocean, take part in water activities and take a nice dip.”

Topics: YACHTING tourism Dubai

Kuwait’s economy contracted by 9.9% in 2020

Kuwait’s economy contracted by 9.9% in 2020
Updated 14 June 2021

Kuwait’s economy contracted by 9.9% in 2020

Kuwait’s economy contracted by 9.9% in 2020
Updated 14 June 2021
DUBAI: Kuwait’s gross domestic product contracted 9.9 percent in 2020, compared with growth of 0.4 percent in 2019, mainly because of last year’s sharp drop in oil prices, state news agency KUNA reported on Sunday.
Kuwait, which makes half its revenues from oil, had its finances squeezed by an oil price crash and by the COVID-19 pandemic, while a draft law that would allow it to tap international debt has stalled amid disagreement between successive parliaments and cabinets.
The International Monetary Fund estimated in April that Kuwait’s GDP contracted 8 percent in 2020.
KUNA based its report on Central Bank of Kuwait’s governor, Mohammad Al-Hashel, who cited preliminary estimates and statistics and said the institution used all the tools available to it to blunt the pandemic’s impact.
He said preliminary estimates and statistics also showed the headline inflation rate increased to about 2.1 percent in 2020 from about 1.1 percent in 2019.
Kuwait’s population, which mostly comprises expatriate workers and their families, declined by 2.2 percent in 2020 after growing 3.3 percent in 2019.
Sources told Reuters in April that Kuwait has reached an agreement with state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation under which the company will pay the government billions in accrued dividends, part of government efforts to cover the deficit.

