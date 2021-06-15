You are here

  • Home
  • Dutch court tries refugee allegedly spotted in Syrian execution video

Dutch court tries refugee allegedly spotted in Syrian execution video

Dutch court tries refugee allegedly spotted in Syrian execution video
Syrian government forces seen at the Euphrates river in Deir al-Zour province in 2017. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5m6a2

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Dutch court tries refugee allegedly spotted in Syrian execution video

Dutch court tries refugee allegedly spotted in Syrian execution video
  • Ahmad Al K reportedly served as local leader of Al-Nusra Front before fleeing to Europe
  • Other European countries have prosecuted individuals who took part in crimes during Syrian war
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: In the first case of its kind in the country, a refugee residing in the Netherlands has gone on trial for war crimes over alleged murders that he oversaw during the Syrian war.

Ahmad Al K, 49, arrived in the Netherlands with his family in 2014. He was arrested in 2019 after being spotted in a crude video showing the murder of an unarmed Syrian soldier.

Following the arrest, he admitted to being present at the time of the video, but his lawyer argued that he was seeking a prisoner exchange from the captive in an effort to free siblings who had been jailed by the Syrian regime. 

However, it has been alleged that Al K oversaw the killing using the name Abu Khuder, and operated as a local leader of the Al-Nusra militant group.

The 2012 video shows a captured lieutenant colonel in the Syrian air force being led to a river before being shot dead.

A second video has emerged from German investigators, in which prosecutors allege that Ahmad Al K is clearly identifiable.

The case is the result of a Dutch undercover operation that involved a key witness in Syria who spoke to investigators through WhatsApp.

Al K claimed in court on Tuesday that he fled to Turkey in 2013 and arrived in the Netherlands via Greece the following year. He was provided temporary asylum by Dutch authorities.

The investigation was initiated after German police shared data from witness statements that linked him to Al-Nusra.

In court, Al K argued that he had been living in the eastern town of Mohassen when it was attacked by Syrian regime forces.

Investigators believe that he fled and established one of the first rebel battalions in the war, before eventually joining Al-Nusra. 

A 2012 interview with The Guardian could prove crucial in the case. In the feature, a man named Abu Khuder told Iraqi journalist Ghaith Abdul-Ahad that he had deserted the Syrian military and pledged allegiance to Al-Nusra.

Though the case is the first of its kind in the Netherlands, other European countries have successfully prosecuted individuals who took part in crimes during the Syrian war.

Earlier this year, a German court handed a former Syrian intelligence officer jail time for his involvement in crimes against humanity.

Another former Syrian officer, 58-year-old Anwar Raslan, is facing trial over his alleged involvement in the torture of at least 4,000 people from 2011 to 2012. He faces charges of murder, rape and sexual assault.

Topics: The Netherlands Syria Al-Nusra militant group

Related

Syrian war crimes suspect appears in Dutch court
World
Syrian war crimes suspect appears in Dutch court
Dutch court convicts Daesh militant of war crimes in Syria and Iraq
Middle-East
Dutch court convicts Daesh militant of war crimes in Syria and Iraq

Arab states call on UN Security Council to meet over Ethiopiam dam

Arab states call on UN Security Council to meet over Ethiopiam dam
Updated 6 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

Arab states call on UN Security Council to meet over Ethiopiam dam

Arab states call on UN Security Council to meet over Ethiopiam dam
  • Arab League may also take "gradual measures" to support Egypt and Sudan
Updated 6 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO/DUBAI: Arab states whose foreign ministers met in Qatar on Tuesday have called on the United Nations Security Council to discuss the dispute over Ethiopia’s plan to fill a dam built on the Blue Nile, Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said.
The Arab League may also take “gradual measures” to support Egypt and Sudan in the dispute over the Grand Renaissance Dam, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told a joint news conference with Aboul Gheit. No more details were given.

Topics: Arab League Doha United Nations Security Council

Related

The Arab League has strongly condemned the actions of Israeli forces and what it called millions of Palestinians currently forced to live in a state of Apartheid. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Arab League says Israel showing its ‘true nature’ in Gaza
Sudan says it is open to conditional interim deal on Ethiopia dam
Middle-East
Sudan says it is open to conditional interim deal on Ethiopia dam

UN Yemen envoy hopes Oman peace efforts ‘bear fruit’

UN Yemen envoy hopes Oman peace efforts ‘bear fruit’
Updated 16 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

UN Yemen envoy hopes Oman peace efforts ‘bear fruit’

UN Yemen envoy hopes Oman peace efforts ‘bear fruit’
  • "Yemeni men, women and children are suffering every day," Griffiths said
  • He is set to become the UN aid chief next month
Updated 16 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Outgoing UN Yemen mediator Martin Griffiths told the Security Council on Tuesday that after three years of trying to broker an end to the conflict in the Arabian Peninsula country, "the parties have yet to overcome their differences."
"I hope very, very much indeed ... that the efforts undertaken by the Sultanate of Oman, as well as others, but the Sultanate of Oman in particular, following my visits to Sanaa and Riyadh, will bear fruit," Griffiths told the 15-member council during his last briefing.
Griffiths is set to become the UN aid chief next month.
An Omani delegation visited Yemen's capital Sanaa last week and met with the leader of the Houthi group, Abdulmalik Al-Houthi.
Oman recently stepped up efforts to back UN shuttle diplomacy.
"Yemeni men, women and children are suffering every day because people with power have missed the opportunities presented to them to make the necessary concessions to end the war," Griffiths told the council.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is yet to appoint Griffiths' successor, but some diplomats said front-runners were the European Union ambassador to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, and former British diplomat and former UN Somalia envoy Nicholas Kay.
Gutterres' choice of a replacement for Griffiths has to be approved by the 15-member UN Security Council.

Topics: Houthis Yemen Martin Griffiths Oman

Related

Hundreds of migrants feared dead in shipwreck off Yemen
Middle-East
Hundreds of migrants feared dead in shipwreck off Yemen
Saudi project clears 2,183 more mines in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Saudi project clears 2,183 more mines in Yemen

Iran says it produced 6.5 kg of uranium enriched to 60%

Iran says it produced 6.5 kg of uranium enriched to 60%
Updated 15 June 2021
Reuters

Iran says it produced 6.5 kg of uranium enriched to 60%

Iran says it produced 6.5 kg of uranium enriched to 60%
  • Government spokesman said the country had also produced 108 kg of uranium enriched to 20% purity
  • Tuesday's disclosure came as Tehran and Washington hold indirect talks in Vienna over the nuclear deal
Updated 15 June 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran has made 6.5 kg (14 lb) of uranium enriched to up to 60%, the government said on Tuesday, detailing a move that rattled the country's nuclear talks with world powers by taking the fissile material a step towards nuclear weapons-grade of 90%.
Government spokesman Ali Rabiei was quoted by state media as saying the country had also produced 108 kg of uranium enriched to 20% purity, indicating quicker output than the rate required by the Iranian law that created the process.
Iran said in April it would begin enriching uranium to 60% purity, a move that would take the uranium much closer to the 90% suitable for a nuclear bomb, after Tehran accused arch-foe Israel of sabotaging a key nuclear site.
Tuesday's disclosure came as Tehran and Washington hold indirect talks in Vienna aimed at finding ways to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.
Iran’s hardline parliament passed a law last year to oblige the government to harden its nuclear stance, partly in reaction to former President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018.
Trump’s withdrawal prompted Iran to steadily overstep the accord’s limits on its nuclear programme designed to make it harder to develop an atomic bomb - an ambition Tehran denies.
"Under parliament's law..., the Atomic Energy Organization was supposed to produce 120 kg of 20 percent enriched uranium in a year. According to the latest report, we now have produced 108 kg of 20% uranium in the past five months," Rabiei was quoted as saying.
"In the area of 60% uranium production, in the short time that has elapsed..., about 6.5 kg has been produced," Rabiei added.
A quarterly report on Iran’s nuclear activities by the U.N. nuclear watchdog in May said that, as of May 22, Tehran had produced 62.8 kg of uranium enriched up to 20%, and 2.4 kg of uranium enriched up to 60%, with the next level down being enriched to between 2% and 5%.

Topics: Iran uranium nuclear program

Related

Oil rises as threat recedes of Iran supply resuming soon
Business & Economy
Oil rises as threat recedes of Iran supply resuming soon

Rights groups urge UN probe mission for Beirut port blast

Rights groups urge UN probe mission for Beirut port blast
Updated 15 June 2021
AP

Rights groups urge UN probe mission for Beirut port blast

Rights groups urge UN probe mission for Beirut port blast
  • Human Rights Watch said the call was made in a joint letter by over a hundred Lebanese, regional, and international groups, individuals and survivors and families of the victims
Updated 15 June 2021
AP

BEIRUT: A group of international and regional rights groups on Tuesday urged member states of the UN Human Rights Council to establish an investigative mission into last year’s massive deadly blast at Beirut’s port.
Human Rights Watch said the call was made in a joint letter by 53 Lebanese, regional, and international groups and individuals, as well as 62 survivors and families of the victims.
HRW said it documented many flaws in the domestic investigation of the explosion — including flagrant political interference, lack of respect for fair trial standards and violations of due process.
Nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate — a highly explosive material used in fertilizers — had been improperly stored in the port for years. The chemicals ignited in the catastrophic Aug. 4 blast that killed 211 people, injured more than 6,000 and damaged entire neighborhoods.
It still remains unknown what triggered an initial fire at the warehouse that then caused the explosion and who was responsible for storing the rotting fertilizer there since 2014.
“Lebanese authorities have had over 10 months to demonstrate that they are willing and capable of conducting a credible investigation,” said Aya Majzoub, Lebanon researcher at Human Rights Watch. “But they have failed on all accounts,”
Six days after the blast, the Lebanese government referred the Beirut explosion to the country’s Judicial Council, a special court with no appeals process. No indictments have been issued so far.
In December, the prosecutor probing the blast filed charges against the caretaker prime minister, Hassan Diab, and three former ministers, accusing them of negligence that led to the deaths of hundreds of people.
Two months later, the judge in the probe was replaced following legal challenges by two former Cabinet ministers he had accused of negligence.

Topics: Beirut blast Beirut explosion

Related

Special Devastating: the terrible aftermath of the Beirut explosion photos
Middle-East
Devastating: the terrible aftermath of the Beirut explosion
Special The Lebanese flag flies next to the Beirut port silo, damaged in the August 4 explosion, as smoke billows from a huge fire there on September 10, 2020. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
A Lebanese businessman recalls the bittersweet experience of rebuilding after the Beirut blast

New Israel government faces early test with far-right march

New Israel government faces early test with far-right march
Updated 15 June 2021
AP

New Israel government faces early test with far-right march

New Israel government faces early test with far-right march
  • Jewish ultranationalists prepared to march into annexed east Jerusalem
  • Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh condemned it as a provocation
Updated 15 June 2021
AP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s fledgling new government faced an early test Tuesday as Jewish ultranationalists prepared to march into annexed east Jerusalem, stoking tensions the UN has warned threaten a fragile Gaza cease-fire.
Rallies by far-right Jewish groups in Arab neighborhoods have raised tensions in recent months, prompting a police intervention in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound that triggered the deadliest flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence since 2014.
The so-called March of the Flags, which celebrates the anniversary of Israel’s 1967 occupation of the city’s eastern sector, was originally scheduled for last Thursday but was delayed due to Israeli police opposition to the route and warnings from Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas.
The former government of veteran premier Benjamin Netanyahu put off the march until Tuesday, a decision confirmed late Monday by the incoming government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
“The right to demonstrate is a right in all democracies,” said Internal Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev.
“The police is ready and we will do everything in our power to preserve the delicate thread of coexistence.”
Organizers consulted police on the best route for the march that begins at 1430 GMT to avoid friction with Arab residents, the government said.
But Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh condemned it as a provocation.
“We warn of the dangerous repercussions that may result from the occupying power’s intention to allow extremist Israeli settlers to carry out the Flag March in occupied Jerusalem tomorrow,” Shtayyeh tweeted in English.
He said it was “a provocation and aggression against our people, Jerusalem and its sanctities that must end.”
The new Israeli premier is himself a Jewish nationalist but the coalition he leads also includes centrist and left-wing parties and, for the first time in the country’s history, an Arab party.
The support of the four lawmakers of the Islamic conservative Raam party was vital to the wafer-thin majority that the government won in a historic confidence vote that unseated Netanyahu on Sunday.
UN Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland urged all sides to behave responsibly to avoid damage to a hard-won May 21 cease-fire that ended 11 days of heavy fighting in and around Gaza.
“Tensions are rising again in Jerusalem at a very fragile & sensitive security & political time, when UN & Egypt are actively engaged in solidifying the cease-fire,” Wennesland said.
“Urge all relevant parties to act responsibly & avoid any provocations that could lead to another round of confrontation.”
The US embassy called on its staff to avoid entering the walled Old City in the heart of east Jerusalem because of the march and “possible counter-demonstrations.”
Israel’s annexation of east Jerusalem since the Six-Day War of 1967 is not recognized by most of the international community which says the city’s final status should be a matter of negotiation between the two sides.
The Palestinians claim the city’s eastern sector as the capital of their future state.
The iconic Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the heart of the Old City is Islam’s third holiest site and a national symbol for all Palestinians regardless of religion.
It is also considered by Jews to be Judaism’s holiest site but by longstanding convention Jews are not allowed to pray inside the compound and visits by Israeli Jewish politicians often trigger disturbances.
When the march was originally announced for last week, senior Hamas official Khalil Hayya warned it could spark a return to violence like that of May 10-21.
“We warn the occupation (Israel) against letting the march approach east Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque compound,” Hayya said.
“We hope the message is clear so that Thursday doesn’t become (a new) May 10.”
Last month’s conflict started after Hamas issued a deadline for Israel to remove its security forces from flashpoint areas of east Jerusalem, and then fired a salvo of rockets at Israel when the ultimatum went unheeded.
Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip between May 10 to 21 killed 260 Palestinians including some fighters, the Gaza authorities said.
In Israel, 13 people were killed, including a soldier, by rockets fired from Gaza, the Israeli police and army said.

Topics: Israel Flag march East Jeruslaem Palestinians

Related

New Israeli government approves nationalist march in Jerusalem
Middle-East
New Israeli government approves nationalist march in Jerusalem
Update US asks Israel, Palestinians to avoid ‘provocations’ after Jerusalem march approved
Middle-East
US asks Israel, Palestinians to avoid ‘provocations’ after Jerusalem march approved

Latest updates

Dutch court tries refugee allegedly spotted in Syrian execution video
Dutch court tries refugee allegedly spotted in Syrian execution video
Saudi Arabia announces 16 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 16 more COVID-19 deaths
Arab states call on UN Security Council to meet over Ethiopiam dam
Arab states call on UN Security Council to meet over Ethiopiam dam
Vaccines key in preventing hospitalization for COVID-19 Delta variant: Study 
Vaccines key in preventing hospitalization for COVID-19 Delta variant: Study 
UN Yemen envoy hopes Oman peace efforts ‘bear fruit’
UN Yemen envoy hopes Oman peace efforts ‘bear fruit’

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.