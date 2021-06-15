Who’s Who: Haneen Abu Azzah, Saudi scholar

Haneen Abu Azzah is the first Saudi female scholar to lecture at the Institut d’Administration des Entreprises (IAE) of the University of Lille, France.
Abu Azzah has been an assistant professor at the university since 2019.
She obtained a bachelor’s degree in English literature in 2005 at Taibah University in Madinah. Six years later, she received a master’s degree in business administration from the Multimedia University, Cyberjaya, Malaysia.
Strongly believing that Saudi Arabia is witnessing a renaissance, Abu Azzah decided to take part in its transformation. She is currently doing her Ph.D.
She told Arab News that she was “honored to focus on one of the world’s largest petrochemicals manufacturers, SABIC,” in her doctoral thesis at the University of Lille.
Before she joined the University of Lille, Abu Azzah attended a French language course at the Sorbonne University, one of the world’s oldest institutions of higher education, in 2016.
In an interview carried by the Saudi Press Agency, Abu Azzah expressed her deep thanks and appreciation to the leadership of Saudi Arabia for the support it has given to Saudi young men and women through scholarship programs.
Abu Azzah is a member of the Social Responsibility Development Association (Maharat), the first licensed association of its kind in Madinah. She is also a member of the Saudi Alzheimer’s Disease Association and the Taibah Charitable Society.
