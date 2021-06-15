624 new sites added to Saudi national heritage list

RIYADH: The Heritage Commission has added 624 new archaeological sites to the National Antiquities Register in the first quarter of 2021.
With the addition of these new sites, the number of registered heritage sites in the Kingdom has risen to 8,176.
Dr. Jasir Al-Herbish, CEO of the commission, said of the newly registered sites 38 are in Makkah, five in Madinah, 48 in Hail, 54 in Al-Jouf, 52 in Asir, 35 in Tabuk, 4 in the Northern Borders region, 342 in Riyadh, 25 in the Eastern region, 18 in Qassem, and three in Jazan.
The National Antiquities Register has been established for the preservation and management of Saudi archaeological and historical sites. Al-Herbish said the commission is taking all measures to streamline all records digitally.
The register is building a special database for archeological sites.
