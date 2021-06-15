You are here

  • Home
  • 624 new sites added to Saudi national heritage list

624 new sites added to Saudi national heritage list

624 new sites added to Saudi national heritage list
Saudi Heritage Commission has added 624 new archaeological sites. (Photo/Twitter)
Short Url

https://arab.news/brbxy

Updated 16 June 2021
SPA

624 new sites added to Saudi national heritage list

624 new sites added to Saudi national heritage list
  • The register is building a special database for archeological sites
Updated 16 June 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Heritage Commission has added 624 new archaeological sites to the National Antiquities Register in the first quarter of 2021.
With the addition of these new sites, the number of registered heritage sites in the Kingdom has risen to 8,176.
Dr. Jasir Al-Herbish, CEO of the commission, said of the newly registered sites 38 are in Makkah, five in Madinah, 48 in Hail, 54 in Al-Jouf, 52 in Asir, 35 in Tabuk, 4 in the Northern Borders region, 342 in Riyadh, 25 in the Eastern region, 18 in Qassem, and three in Jazan.
The National Antiquities Register has been established for the preservation and management of Saudi archaeological and historical sites. Al-Herbish said the commission is taking all measures to streamline all records digitally.
The register is building a special database for archeological sites.

Topics: Saudi Heritage Preservation Society (SHPS)

Related

Rediscovering Saudi heritage: Pearl kings of Farasan Islands
Saudi Arabia
Rediscovering Saudi heritage: Pearl kings of Farasan Islands
Saudi Heritage Preservation Society wins UN role
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Heritage Preservation Society wins UN role

GM’s self-driving car unit Cruise to access $5b credit line

GM’s self-driving car unit Cruise to access $5b credit line
Updated 3 min 31 sec ago

GM’s self-driving car unit Cruise to access $5b credit line

GM’s self-driving car unit Cruise to access $5b credit line
Updated 3 min 31 sec ago
BERKELEY, California: General Motors Co’s majority owned Cruise self-driving car subsidiary said on Tuesday it would gain access to a multi-year $5 billion line of credit with GM’s finance arm to finance its purchase of Origin vehicles starting in early 2023.
“This bumps up Cruise’s total war chest to over $10 billion as we enter commercialization,” Dan Ammann, chief executive of the Cruise unit, which also counts Softbank and Honda as minority investors, said in a blog posting.
Self-driving startups are racing to build warchests, as developing and scaling up the technology is expensive and takes much time.
This past month, General Motors began assembly of the first of about 100 pre-production Cruise Origin all-electric vehicles that will be built this summer for validation testing, Cruise said.
Cruise is gearing up to start a commercial ride-sharing service in Dubai in 2023, while it has this year applied for permits needed to start charging for autonomous rides and delivery in San Francisco.

Saudi Arabia approves creation of sports academy

Saudi Arabia approves creation of sports academy
Updated 16 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia approves creation of sports academy

Saudi Arabia approves creation of sports academy
Updated 16 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s government on Tuesday approved the creation of a sports academy designed to discover and develop talented youth.
The Mahd Sports Academy is expected to become one of the largest in the world over the next decade and aims to create a new golden generation of Saudi sportspeople.
The academy, which was launched in July, 2020, received praise from a number of international sporting officials and personalities, including FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Italian national football team coach Roberto Mancini and veteran football manager José Mourinho.
At launch, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the sports minister, said: “This project is a dream step for Saudi Arabia, with the nation now focused on creating world-class Saudi talent that will make their country proud.”
Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s massive national reform program, has supercharged sports in the country since its introduction.
The Kingdom has hosted a number of major international events, including the Supercoppa Italiana, Formula E, heavyweight boxing as well as golfing and tennis tournaments.
The reforms have also allowed for more participation of women in sports.
“All of our programs today that we do in the ministry of sports and the Federation is all about diversity and inclusion,” Prince Abdulaziz told Arab News’ Frankly Speaking show last year.
Mahd Sports Academy will be identifying gifted boys and girls aged between 6 to 12.
The academy will look for players in two ways: the first via elementary school, where more than 10,000 PE teachers alongside scouts will be training and looking for players respectively. The second stage involves the chosen ones joining the talent discovery centre, which the country aims to have 44 of by the end of 2025, including 1.7 million participants.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Frankly Speaking: Saudi Sports Minister on efforts to make the kingdom more athletic, and a destination for global competitions
Sport
Frankly Speaking: Saudi Sports Minister on efforts to make the kingdom more athletic, and a destination for global competitions
Saudi sports federation launches campaigns to keep people active while on coronavirus lockdown
Saudi Arabia
Saudi sports federation launches campaigns to keep people active while on coronavirus lockdown

Indonesia takes the bite out of dengue fever with mosquito trial

Indonesia takes the bite out of dengue fever with mosquito trial
Updated 16 June 2021
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

Indonesia takes the bite out of dengue fever with mosquito trial

Indonesia takes the bite out of dengue fever with mosquito trial
  • Authorities hope to repeat dramatic success of three-year Yogyakarta study
Updated 16 June 2021
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

JAKARTA: Indonesia is hoping a major trial in regions plagued by dengue fever will reduce the number of disease-carrying mosquitoes and lower the incidence of the viral illness in the country.

The trial involves the release of mosquitoes infected with the Wolbachia bacteria, which stops the insects from transmitting the dengue virus, a health ministry official said on Tuesday.

A similar experiment from 2017 to 2020 in Yogyakarta, a city of 3.6 million people on Java, led to a dramatic fall in the number of new dengue cases, with numbers falling by up to 77 percent.

The number of patients with mild dengue symptoms also fell by 86 percent in areas of the city where mosquitoes infected with Wolbachia were released.

The results of the study, conducted by the World Mosquito Program (WMP) at Monash University in Australia and Indonesia’s Gadjah Mada University, were published in the New England Journal of Medicine earlier this month.

However, Didik Budijanto, the health ministry’s director of zoonotic disease prevention, told Arab News that while the ministry welcomed the study, further tests will be needed before the strategy is adopted.

Denpasar in Bali is among locations where further tests are planned, he said.

According to the Bali health agency, 1,803 cases and three deaths were registered on the resort island from January to May.

Meanwhile, the provincial capital Denpasar is among the two most infected regions on the island, where 364 out of 962,900 residents were infected with the disease.

Trials were held in Yogyakarta to see how the Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes affected the incidence of dengue among 8,100 city residents, aged between three and 45, who took part.

According to the WMP, over 4,500 dengue patients were hospitalized in the city in the five years before the trial.

However, experts believe the number could be as high as 14,000, with 2,000 people needing hospital treatment every year.

Indonesia records an estimated 7-8 million dengue cases out of the more than 50 million that occur worldwide annually. As of May, the country reported 13,372 cases with 134 deaths.

Scott O’Neill, WMP’s program director, said that the test results proved that the strategy could significantly reduce dengue numbers.

Joint principal investigator Adi Utarini, from Gadjah Mada University, said that she is optimistic that cities across Indonesia can live without dengue in the future.

“The trial’s success allows us to expand our work across Yogyakarta and into neighboring urban areas,” she said.

However, Budijanto said that the government will carry out further checks before the trial is expanded.

“We just want to make sure science and technology do not outpace regulations and the people can still benefit from it,” he said.

Budijanto told a press conference to mark ASEAN Dengue Day on June 15 that the government had set a target to reduce the national dengue incidence rate to below 37 per 100,000 population and the number of fatalities by 0.2 percent by 2030.

In 2018, the International Society for Neglected Tropical Diseases launched a petition demanding that the World Health Organization follow ASEAN’s move by declaring a World Dengue Day, focusing global efforts on tackling the disease which threatens up to half the world’s population. The petition has collected over 26,500 signatures.

“Growing population densities, unplanned urban development, poor water storage, and unsatisfactory sanitary conditions are all common factors that contribute to the worsening burden of this mosquito-borne disease — not just for ASEAN, but for many countries around the world,” the society said in its online petition.

Topics: Indonesia dengue

Related

Special Indonesia battles dengue outbreak as COVID-19 persists
World
Indonesia battles dengue outbreak as COVID-19 persists
Campaign launched to fight dengue fever in Aden
Middle-East
Campaign launched to fight dengue fever in Aden

Expo shines light on Arabic script, calligraphy in Riyadh

Expo shines light on Arabic script, calligraphy in Riyadh
The exhibition will be divided into five sections: Origins of the Arabic script, development of calligraphy, master calligraphers, calligraphy and contemporary art, and calligraphy, artificial intelligence. (AN photos/Basheer Saleh)
Updated 16 June 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

Expo shines light on Arabic script, calligraphy in Riyadh

Expo shines light on Arabic script, calligraphy in Riyadh
  • Event devoted to the art form opens on Wednesday at the National Museum of Riyadh
Updated 16 June 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Artists have been sharing their thoughts about the “mesmerizing and elegant” beauty and spirituality of Arabic calligraphy, and the importance of the art form, ahead of the opening on Wednesday of an exhibition in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi conceptual artist Othman Al-Khuzaim believes that global interest in the art of Arabic calligraphy has grown in recent years, and this can be attributed to increased awareness of its beauty.
“The general interest of people in calligraphy has led them to show appreciation for Arabic calligraphy, with all its mesmerizing and elegant shapes and forms,” he said.
“Arabic calligraphy stands witness to beauty, which is depicted by Arabic calligraphists on walls inside the Two Holy Mosques to add more spirituality to the holy places.”
Describing Arabic calligraphy as one of the most prominent forms of visual art, Al-Khuzaim said he often recommends it to people and encourages them to enjoy and appreciate it even if they cannot read the language or understand the meaning of the words.
Script and Calligraphy: A Timeless Journey, which opens on Wednesday at the National Museum of Riyadh and runs until Aug. 21, is a good place for newcomers to the art form to start, or for those who are already familiar with it to learn more about its history, from its origins right up the present day.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Organized by the Culture Ministry, the exhibition runs until Aug. 21.

• The 1,500-square-meter exhibition highlights the development of the Arabic script from its very beginnings.

• It includes one of the oldest surviving pages of the Holy Qur’an, dating back to the second century AH/8th century AD.

Organized by the Ministry of Culture to showcase the history of Arabic calligraphy, the 1,500-square-meter exhibition highlights the development of the Arabic script from its very beginnings, along with the relationship between calligraphy, contemporary art and artificial intelligence (AI).
This exceptional journey through history features input from Saudi and international master calligraphers, contemporary artists and designers. It begins with the advent of written communication on the Arabian Peninsula nearly 1,700 years ago and traces the development of scripts engraved on stone and included in linear paintings, manuscripts and other objects across the Islamic world.
The exhibition brings the story right up to date by considering the most modern applications of Arabic calligraphy, for example in fashion, design and even AI. Alongside the classic artworks on display, visitors will find an AI machine, developed by Egyptian artist and designer Haytham Nawar, that allows them to produce a new pictographic language on a video screen.
At the other end of the timeline of Arabic calligraphy, the exhibition includes one of the oldest surviving pages of the Holy Qur’an, dating back to the second century AH/8th century AD. There is also a selection of Qur’an manuscripts, including the renowned Blue Qur’an and Mushaf Al-Madinah, and a specially designed manuscript presented by Obvious, a collective of French AI researchers and artists.

Such events are important because they enhance the communication between professional Arab calligraphists and enthusiasts.
Abdelrahman El-Shahed Calligrapher

Abdelrahman El-Shahed, a calligrapher and contemporary artist involved in the exhibition, said such events are important because they enhance the communication between professional Arab calligraphists and enthusiasts, who view the preservation of the art form as an important way to show pride in their religion and nations. They also help bring calligraphists together to continue to develop an ancient art, he added.
“We are glad that the Mohammed bin Salman Global Center for Arabic Calligraphy has been launched,” said El-Shahed. “It will definitely help in promoting and preserving Arabic calligraphy around the world, and giving it the appreciation it deserves.”
Saudi authorities announced in April last year that the Dar Al-Qalam Center in Madinah would be developed to become a global platform for calligraphers from all over the world and was renamed in honor of the crown prince. Arabic calligraphy in the region also receives great support from the Saudi Ministry of Culture and Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, who last year launched the Year of Arabic Calligraphy initiative to raise awareness and interest in the art form.

Topics: Arabic script & calligraphy

Related

The aircraft will depart from the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and Jeddah to Heathrow Airport in the British capital London and Dubai Airport in the UAE. (SPA) video
Saudi Arabia
Arabic calligraphy celebrated in the skies of Saudi Arabia
Saudi Culture Ministry organizes calligraphy expo photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Culture Ministry organizes calligraphy expo

Israel-Gaza violence erupts for first time since end of last month’s fighting

Israel-Gaza violence erupts for first time since end of last month’s fighting
Explosions light-up the night sky above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli forces shell the Palestinian enclave, early on June 16, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 16 June 2021
Reuters

Israel-Gaza violence erupts for first time since end of last month’s fighting

Israel-Gaza violence erupts for first time since end of last month’s fighting
  • A Hamas spokesman, confirming the Israeli attacks, said Palestinians would continue to pursue their “brave resistance and defend their rights and sacred sites” in Jerusalem
Updated 16 June 2021
Reuters

GAZA: Israel mounted air strikes in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the first since the end of 11 days of cross-border fighting last month, in response to incendiary balloons launched from the Palestinian territory.
The flare-up, a first test for Israel’s new government, followed a march in East Jerusalem on Tuesday by Jewish nationalists that had drawn threats of action by Hamas, the ruling militant group in Gaza.
The Israeli military said its aircraft attacked Hamas armed compounds in Gaza City and the southern town of Khan Younis and was “ready for all scenarios, including renewed fighting in the face of continued terrorist acts emanating from Gaza.”
The strikes, the military said, came in response to the launching of the balloons, which the Israeli fire brigade reported caused 20 blazes in open fields in communities near the Gaza border.
A Hamas spokesman, confirming the Israeli attacks, said Palestinians would continue to pursue their “brave resistance and defend their rights and sacred sites” in Jerusalem.
Hours earlier, thousands of flag-waving Israelis congregated around the Damascus Gate of Jerusalem’s Old City before heading to Judaism’s holy Western Wall, drawing Palestinian anger and condemnation.
Israel, which occupied East Jerusalem in a 1967 war and later annexed it in a move that has not won international recognition, regards the entire city as its capital. Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of a future state that would include the West Bank and Gaza.
Prior to Tuesday’s march, Israel beefed up its deployment of the Iron Dome anti-missile system in anticipation of possible rocket attacks from Gaza.
But as the marchers began to disperse after nightfall in Jerusalem, there was no sign of rocket fire from the enclave.
The procession was originally scheduled for May 10 as part of “Jerusalem Day” festivities that celebrate Israel’s capture of East Jerusalem.
At the last minute, that march was diverted away from the Damascus Gate and the Old City’s Muslim Quarter, but the move was not enough to dissuade Hamas from firing rockets toward Jerusalem, attacks that set off last month’s round of fighting.

Topics: Palestine Israel

Related

Update Biden names Israel ambassador days after new government
Middle-East
Biden names Israel ambassador days after new government
Special International community key to solving Israeli-Palestinian conflict: Envoy
Middle-East
International community key to solving Israeli-Palestinian conflict: Envoy

Latest updates

GM’s self-driving car unit Cruise to access $5b credit line
GM’s self-driving car unit Cruise to access $5b credit line
Saudi Arabia approves creation of sports academy
Saudi Arabia approves creation of sports academy
Indonesia takes the bite out of dengue fever with mosquito trial
Indonesia takes the bite out of dengue fever with mosquito trial
Expo shines light on Arabic script, calligraphy in Riyadh
Expo shines light on Arabic script, calligraphy in Riyadh
Israel-Gaza violence erupts for first time since end of last month’s fighting
Israel-Gaza violence erupts for first time since end of last month’s fighting

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.