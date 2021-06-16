Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, NEOM partner to promote sports in the Kingdom

You are here

Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal, President of Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (right), with NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr after signing the MoU between the two entities. (SAOC)
  • Five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will set up new sports centers of excellence across the country
  • Agreement provides a roadmap to hosting international sports events and will spark the development of a Saudi Arabian sporting ecosystem
JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC) signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NEOM to collaborate on developing a competitive sporting ecosystem through new centers of excellence across the country.

NEOM, an ambitious mega-city project located in the north of the Kingdom, will be the first city to rely solely on natural modes of transportation and eliminate carbon emissions of any kind.

The MoU was signed by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sports Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal and Chief Executive of NEOM Nadhmi Al-Nasr. It sets out plans for the two bodies to collaborate on the development of the Saudi Arabian sporting ecosystem and to enhance its collaboration and competitiveness on the world stage. 

It also encourages partnership in the development of a national strategy for sport across the country.

Prince Abdul Aziz said that the MoU is designed to enhance cooperation between the SAOC and NEOM as they develop sporting centers of excellence for specific sports, which NEOM will plan, design and host. 

It also provides a roadmap to hosting international sports events through joint working groups with representatives from the SAOC and the Saudi Ministry of Sports.

Collectively, these activities will help ensure that the Kingdom’s sports activities align with Vision 2030. 

The MoU also provides scope for NEOM to assist the SAOC in realizing its objectives while pushing ahead with the development of sporting infrastructure, including the Concept Lab, NEOM’s sports tech and innovation hub. 

“This partnership is a natural extension of our existing strategy to make NEOM a future international sports destination capable of generating innovative investment opportunities and engendering a greater understanding of active lifestyles in the Kingdom,” Al-Nasr said. 

“This agreement further emphasizes the shared ambitions between our two organizations, which will put NEOM on the global map as a modern hub for global sports.”

MUNICH: Greenpeace has apologized and Munich police are investigating after a protester parachuted into the stadium and injured two people before Germany’s game against France at the European Championship.
The protester used a powered paraglider with a motor attached to his back but lost control and hit overhead camera wires attached to the stadium roof, careening over spectators’ heads before he landed on the field ahead of Tuesday’s game. Debris fell on the field and main grandstand, narrowly missing France coach Didier Deschamps.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman on Wednesday slammed the Greenpeace stunt and said those behind it should reflect on what had happened.
“This was an irresponsible action that put people in great danger,” Steffen Seibert said, adding that it was a relief nothing more serious had happened.
Greenpeace spokesperson Benjamin Stephan apologized for the botched protest and the injuries caused.
“The paraglider didn’t want to go into the stadium yesterday. The pilot wanted to fly over the stadium while maintaining the necessary safety distance and only let a balloon float into the stadium with a message to Volkswagen, a main sponsor, with the demand that they get out of the production of climate-damaging diesel and gasoline engines quicker,” Stephan said.
“And there was a technical problem during the flight over — the hand throttle of the electric para motor failed, and because there was no more thrust, the glider suddenly lost height.”
Stephan said the pilot had no option but to make an emergency landing on the field after striking the steel cables attached to the stadium’s roof.
“We are in the process of clarifying this and are working with everyone and of course we take responsibility and would like to emphasize again that we’re very sorry, and that we apologize to the two people who were harmed,” Stephan said.
Bavaria interior minister Joachim Herrmann said snipers had the pilot in their sights.
“Because of the Greenpeace logo, it was decided not to have the snipers intervene,” Herrmann told the Bild tabloid. “If the police had come to another conclusion, that it was a terrorist attack, then the pilot might have had to pay for the action with his life.”
Seibert called on the organizers to “critically reflect on the purpose of such actions, which are about maximum spectacle for maximum PR-effect. This leads to such situations which potentially endanger the public.”
Local police had earlier blasted “such irresponsible actions in which a considerable risk to human life is accepted.”
Police spokesman Andreas Franken said the two men who were hurt both sustained light head injuries and have since been discharged from the hospital. They had been working at the game.
The 38-year-old pilot, who has an address in the southwestern state of Baden Württemberg, was unharmed. He was released late Tuesday but remains under investigation for a string of charges, including interfering with air traffic and bodily harm, as well as breaching the peace, Franken said.
Franken said security measures will be toughened for Saturday’s match between Germany and Portugal, but declined to give further details.
“Of course this will lead to us looking at our measures again and if necessary adapting them,” Franken said. “This must disturb and alarm us, and lead to us reviewing our concept.”
The protester’s parachute had the slogan “KICK OUT OIL!” and “Greenpeace” written on it.
The parachutist managed to land on the field and Germany players Antonio Rüdiger and Robin Gosens were the first to approach him. He was then led away by security stewards.
UEFA called the action “reckless and dangerous” and said “law authorities will take the necessary action.”
The German soccer federation also condemned the action.
“It could probably have turned out much worse,” Germany team spokesman Jens Grittner said.
UEFA and one of its top-tier tournament sponsors, Russian state energy firm Gazprom, have previously been targeted by Greenpeace protests.
In 2013, a Champions League game in Basel was disrupted when Greenpeace activists abseiled from the roof of the stadium to unfurl a banner protesting Russian oil and Gazprom, which sponsored the visiting team, German club Schalke.
Greenpeace later donated money to a charity supported by Basel, which was fined by UEFA for the security lapse.
UEFA defended its environmental credentials in a statement on Tuesday after the incident.
“UEFA and its partners are fully committed to a sustainable Euro 2020 tournament,” UEFA said, “and many initiatives have been implemented to offset carbon emissions.”

ST. PETERSBURG: Russia defender Mario Fernandes was taken to the hospital with a suspected spinal injury after landing on his back in a fall Wednesday during a European Championship game against Finland.
The Brazilian-born right back was carried off on a stretcher in the 26th minute after a lengthy period of treatment on the field. He had jumped for a header and was unable to break his fall as he landed on his back. He was wearing a yellow support device on his head and neck as he was carried off the field.
The Russian team said Fernandes is suspected of having damaged part of his upper spine and was taken to the hospital for an examination.
The injury could add to personnel problems for Russia.
Veteran left back Yuri Zhirkov has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament after injuring his thigh in the opening 3-0 loss to Belgium on Saturday. Defender Fyodor Kudryashov has yet to play after he was injured in a pre-tournament friendly. Winger Andrey Mostovoy was replaced in the squad last week after testing positive for the coronavirus.

RIYADH: It did not turn out to be quite the day of high drama that fans in Asia had expected but the final matchday in the second round of qualification for the 2022 World Cup was, overall, a good one for Arab football.

In the end the big boys made it. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Iraq all got through to the third stage that kicks off in September. They will be joined by Oman, Syria, and Lebanon.

To have six Arab teams in the final 12 is an improvement on five from four years ago and there were five things we learned from an interesting, rather than a dramatic, evening.

1. Al-Faraj stepped up to ensure Al-Dawsari was not missed

There were some concerns that Saudi Arabia would miss their talismanic captain Salem Al-Dawsari who was suspended for the top-of-the-group clash with Uzbekistan.

But there was no need to worry. Salman Al-Faraj donned the armband and then the soon-to-be 32-year-old rolled back the years to end the dreams of the central Asians. He timed his run perfectly after 32 minutes and finished from just inside the area. His second goal came five minutes later, a flick from close range after an incisive move and another well-timed run.

At that moment, Saudi Arabia could relax in the knowledge that they were going through to the third round of qualification.

There is work still to do — even against Uzbekistan the Green Falcons were a little sloppy — but before that, coach Herve Renard can reflect on a job well done.

2. Mabkhout grabbed headlines but Abdullah Ramadan emerged as genuine star

Bert van Marwijk should be placing a call to Al-Jazira today to thank the UAE champions for having Abdullah Ramadan and Ali Mabkhout in their team. The understanding between the 23-year-old midfielder and the 30-year-old goal machine is clear for all to see but stopping it working to beautiful effect is another question for defenders entirely.

Mabkhout was not the player on the receiving end of a perfect ball over the top that was finished to break the deadlock after 32 minutes. That was Ali Salmeen. Ramadan’s ball soon after also caused problems and led to a penalty that Mabkhout converted to take his total for the round to an impressive 11.

There are tougher tests to come but when the pressure was on, the UAE delivered, helped by their new midfield star.

3. Iraq coach Katanec needs to find a little more variety

It will not matter too much to Iraq that they only just squeezed into the final round of qualification, just being there is what matters. There should be a little concern however that when Iraq came up against one of the best teams in Asia, the Lions of Mesopotamia fell short.

Perhaps the situation did not help as Iraq knew that a draw would be enough. Manager Srecko Katanec went with a defensive formation and mindset but even after Sardar Azmoun gave Iran a first-half lead, there was not enough flexibility, urgency, or perhaps even desire to get the goal that would have given Iraq top spot and a guaranteed place in the third round.

The Slovenian coach has plenty of talent at his disposal and if he can find the best way to use it then Iraq have a chance.

4. Oman give late coach Verbeek a fitting tribute

The men from Muscat glided into the third round almost unnoticed, perhaps because their group contained World Cup hosts Qatar and so there was little of the top-two battle that could be found in other groups. Yet the Reds will be in the final 12 and it is a great tribute to the late Pim Verbeek.

The Dutchman, former head coach of South Korea and Australia, was in charge of Oman from 2016 to the 2019 Asian Cup, after which illness forced him to leave a job and country he loved, and the same cancer sadly took his life later the same year.

He would also have loved the sight of Oman in the third round of qualification and taking on the big boys in the big games.

5. Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen show serious heart

All three of these teams have had to deal with well-publicized off-the-pitch issues. Lebanon actually made it through to the final 12 though and will be saying a little thank you to Saudi Arabia for beating Uzbekistan on the final day for that.

It is amazing that the Cedars have come so far once again and no team in the next round will relish going to Beirut.

Palestine ended up finishing third in a competitive group and, again, given the trouble the team has experienced just holding training camps and gathering the squad, as well as everything else that has had to be dealt with in recent weeks and months, that is a fantastic achievement.

Yemen finishing bottom was no disgrace whatsoever given that there has been no competitive football to speak of in the country for seven years. To draw with Saudi Arabia and lose 1-0 to Uzbekistan is an achievement that matches any of the successful dozen.

LONDON: French footballer Paul Pogba, a devout Muslim, removed a bottle of Heineken beer placed in front of him for sponsorship reasons at a press conference for the Euros.

It comes a day after Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo made the same gesture with bottles of Coca-Cola.

Pogba hid the sponsor’s beer bottle underneath a table as he spoke to the press following his team’s 1-0 victory over Germany on Tuesday evening, in which he played a key role. 

The 28-year-old midfielder has not yet explained why he removed the bottle, but it is likely based on his religious beliefs, which forbid alcohol.

He did not remove a bottle of water and two bottles of Coca-Cola that were on the table. Heineken has yet to issue a response to Pogba’s decision.

Pogba told the Manchester Evening News that his newfound faith “means everything,” adding: “That’s what makes me thankful for everything.”

He said: “It made me change, realize things in life. I guess, maybe, it makes me more peaceful inside. 

“I was questioning myself in a lot of things, then I started doing my own research. I prayed once with my friends and I felt something different. I felt really good.”

DOHA: Iran and the UAE topped their respective groups on Tuesday to ease into the third phase of Asian qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Iraq also made it through as one of the five best second-placed teams on a frantic day of action.
Iran pipped Iraq 1-0 in Bahrain to top Group C while the UAE got the better of Vietnam 3-2 in their final Group G match in Dubai.
The top team in each of the eight groups automatically progresses to the 12-team final phase of World Cup qualifying, where they will be joined by the best runners-up.
As World Cup hosts Qatar topped Group E five rather than four second-placed teams will make it through to the final round.
Syria, Japan, South Korea and Australia had already clinched their spots in the deciding round, from which four countries will make the cut for next year’s tournament.
A fifth team from Asia could also make the third phase via an intercontinental play-off.
On Tuesday, Both Iran and the UAE needed to topple the group leaders to qualify, and they did it in contrasting styles. Sardar Azmoun fired Iran ahead in the 35th minute at the Sheikh Ali bin Mohamed Al-Khalifa Stadium in Muharraq.
The Zenit Saint Petersburg striker, who has played a pivotal role for his team since the qualifiers resumed, tapped in from close range after captain Ehsan Hajjsafi made his way up on the left flank and sent in a cross.
Both teams fluffed chances later but Iran hung on to their lead to take their tally to 18 points from eight matches, while Iraq finished on 17.
Meanwhile in Dubai, Vietnam wasted their two-point advantage at the top as they were beaten by the Emiratis with Ali Salmeen and Ali Mabkhout finding the net in the first half.
Mahmoud Khamis made it 3-0 five minutes after the break, and while Vietnam pulled two late goals back through Nguyen Tien Linh and Tran Minh Vuong it wasn’t enough to keep top spot.
Earlier striker Ado Onaiwu bagged a six-minute first-half hat-trick as Japan confirmed their dominance in Group F with a crushing 5-1 win over the Kyrgyz Republic in Suita on Tuesday.
Manager Hajjime Moriyasu made five changes to the side that beat Tajikistan 4-1 a week ago and opted for Onaiwu to lead the attack in the absence of Takumi Minamino, who withdrew from the squad last week “due to club circumstances.”
Minamino, who had netted in all seven of Japan’s previous group matches, reportedly left after playing in the 1-0 friendly win against Serbia on Thursday in order to sort out a move from Liverpool to Southampton with qualification secured.
Onaiwu did not disappoint in his place, opening the scoring from the penalty spot in the 27th minute after a handball by Aizar Akmatov.
He tapped in his second four minutes later at the far post after good work down the right by Kawabe Hayao and completed his quick-fire treble in the 33rd minute with a towering header.
Takuma Asano and Sho Sasaki added two more after the break while Kyrgyz captain Mirlan Murzaev scored their consolation penalty in first-half stoppage time.
Onaiwu’s hat-trick was not the fastest hat-trick in World Cup history and was almost pedestrian compared with Egypt substitute Abdul Hamid Bassiouny’s 2001 effort.
Bassiouny took just 117 seconds to score three times after coming on in the 8-2 win against Namibia in a African qualifying match.
The dominant Samurai Blue confirmed their place at the AFC 2023 Asian Cup in China and in the final round of Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifiers with a perfect eight wins from eight, scoring 46 goals and conceding only two.
In the other Group F match, Tajikistan beat Myanmar 4-0 in Osaka to seal second place.

